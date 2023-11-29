You are here

  Indian trade unions stand with Palestine, reject sending workers to Israel
War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Indian trade unions stand with Palestine, reject sending workers to Israel

Special Indian trade unions stand with Palestine, reject sending workers to Israel
Members of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions and All India Trade Union Congress hold a pro-Palestine rally in Bhubaneswar, Orrissa, Nov. 29, 2023. (Jayant Das)
Updated 42 sec ago
Indian trade unions stand with Palestine, reject sending workers to Israel

Indian trade unions stand with Palestine, reject sending workers to Israel
  • Indian workers rally on International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People
  • Unionists denounce plans for 90,000 Indians to replace Palestinian workers
Updated 42 sec ago
Sanjay Kumar
NEW DELHI: India’s main trade unions urged the government on Wednesday to uphold its historical support for Palestinian statehood and scrap plans to send tens of thousands of workers to Israel.

Representing some 100 million workers, Indian trade union organizations said earlier this month that the government was considering manpower exports to Israel, which would see some 90,000 Indian construction workers replace their Palestinian counterparts.

As plans to facilitate their replacement with Indians began to emerge, 10 prominent trade unions issued a statement saying the Israeli occupation of Palestine had decimated its economy, making Palestinians dependent on Israel for employment. Facilitating it would “amount to complicity on India’s part with Israel’s ongoing genocidal war against Palestinians,” said the statement.

The unions repeated their call as they observed the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on Nov. 29.

“(The) Indian working class cannot be party to this genocidal initiative by Israel and marching orders to Palestinian workers working on Israeli soil is a part of that overall genocidal attack. Workers cannot be a party to the heinous exercise,” Tapan Kumar Sen, secretary-general of the Centre of Indian Trade Unions, told Arab News.

Members of the CITU, as well as of the All India Trade Union Congress and other Indian members of the World Federation of Trade Unions, wore black badges to work on Wednesday and took part in sit-ins, marches and site protests.

“This is an observation in support of solidarity with Palestinians and demanding that the Indian government play (a role) instead of being soft on Israel,” Sen said.

“We demand that Israel must vacate all the occupied territory of the Palestinian areas identified as Palestinian homeland with Jerusalem as capital.”

In Tamil Nadu, in India’s south, workers in more than half the state’s districts organized rallies.

“This protest is in response to the call given by the World Federation of Trade Unions to observe Nov. 29 as a solidarity day,” Vahidha Nizam, a member of AITUC in the state, told Arab News.

“About 20 districts in Tamil Nadu are holding protest marches in solidarity with the Palestinian people.”

In Bhubaneswar, the capital of the eastern state of Orrissa, six trade unions and activists held a joint protest against Israeli military and settler violence and the support it receives from the West.

“The way the Israel-America axis attacks Palestine ... they are snatching their homeland, they are snatching their rights,” Ramkrushna Panda, AITUC state secretary, told Arab News.

“Trade unions have jointly organized the protest ... Though the Indian government has taken a stand in a different way, our foreign policy has always been in favor of Palestine. The people of the country stand with Palestine, in solidarity with Palestine.”

Support for Palestine was an important part of India’s foreign policy even before independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

Mahatma Gandhi, the leader of India’s freedom movement and one of the fathers of the independent country, had opposed the formation of a Jewish nation-state in Palestine, deeming it inhumane.

“Indian citizens and Indian workers have always stood with the rights of Palestinians to have their own homeland,” said Amarjeet Kaur, secretary-general of the All India Trade Union Congress.

“The Indian government deciding to have a treaty with Israel to send Indian workers there to replace Palestinians goes against the Indian ethos.”

Topics: War on Gaza Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) Tapan Kumar Sen All India Trade Union Congress (AITUC) Mahatma Gandhi

Pakistan court acquits former PM Sharif in graft case

Updated 14 sec ago
Pakistan court acquits former PM Sharif in graft case

Pakistan court acquits former PM Sharif in graft case
Updated 14 sec ago
ISLAMABAD: A Pakistan high court on Wednesday quashed a graft conviction against three-time Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who returned from self-imposed exile last month to launch a political comeback.
Sharif is currently on bail appealing several convictions for corruption in an attempt to clear his name ahead of elections scheduled in February, with his primary opponent Imran Khan in jail.
“I had left all the matters to Allah and Allah has honored me today,” Sharif told reporters outside the Islamabad High Court.
An official of the Islamabad high court confirmed the acquittal in one case, and Sharif is still appealing a second conviction over investments in steel companies.
Sharif was jailed for 10 years in 2018 for corrupt practices linked to his family’s purchase of upscale London flats.
He was ousted and barred from politics for life in 2017 for failing to declare parts of his income.
Sharif, who has been prime minister three times but has never completed a full term, has always maintained that the charges were politically motivated.
His political fortunes have risen and fallen on his relationship with Pakistan’s military establishment — the country’s true kingmakers who have ruled directly for more than half of its history and continue to enjoy immense power.
“Now everything is moving in favor of Nawaz Sharif,” said political analyst Hasan Askari.
“This appears to be a political game managed by powerful personalities and institutions,” he told AFP.
Sharif’s fortunes changed when Khan had a spectacular falling out with the military.
The former cricketing superstar was later jailed in connection with several cases he says are designed to keep him from contesting elections next year.
Nawaz Sharif’s younger brother Shehbaz came to power in a coalition that ousted Khan.
That government oversaw a change to the law limiting the disqualification of lawmakers from contesting elections to five years — paving the way for his return.

UN calls for ‘irreversible’ move toward two-state solution to Israel crisis

UN calls for ‘irreversible’ move toward two-state solution to Israel crisis
Updated 41 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
UN calls for 'irreversible' move toward two-state solution to Israel crisis

UN calls for ‘irreversible’ move toward two-state solution to Israel crisis
  • ‘It is long past time to move in a determined, irreversible way toward a two-state solution, on the basis of United Nations resolutions and international law’
Updated 41 min 47 sec ago
Reuters

GENEVA: The United Nations on Wednesday called for the international community to move toward a two-state solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict, saying Jerusalem should serve as the capital of both states.
“It is long past time to move in a determined, irreversible way toward a two-state solution, on the basis of United Nations resolutions and international law,” said Tatiana Valovaya, Director-General of the UN office in Geneva, delivering a speech authored by UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.
She added this would mean “Israel and Palestine living side-by-side in peace and security with Jerusalem as the capital of both states.”
The comments coincide with the United Nations’ International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People, which it observes annually. It marks the United Nations General Assembly’s approval of a plan to partition Palestine into Arab and Jewish states and for international rule over Jerusalem.
Calls for a two-state solution have grown in the wake of attacks on Israel on Oct. 7 in which Hamas gunmen killed 1,200 people and took 240 hostages. The assault prompted an Israeli bombardment and ground offensive against Hamas-ruled Gaza that has killed more than 15,000 people, according to Palestinian health authorities in the densely-populated enclave.
A two-state agreement would create a state for the Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip alongside Israel. Israel has said a Palestinian state must be demilitarized so as not to threaten its security.
Palestinians want East Jerusalem, which includes the Old City’s sites sacred to Muslims, Jews and Christians alike, to be the capital of their state. Israel says Jerusalem should remain its “indivisible and eternal” capital.
Ibrahim Khraishi, Palestinian ambassador to the UN in Geneva, said the current conflict had served as a wake-up call for the international community to support the two-state solution.
“The two-state solution is difficult after the (Israeli) settlement and shrinking (of territory), but still possible if there is a will,” he said. “Now is the moment. And it’s good for Israel by the way. If they don’t accept the idea, it will be too late for them, not for us.”

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Gaza Palestine UN Antonio Guterres

Marcos to call attention to climate financing commitments at COP28

Marcos to call attention to climate financing commitments at COP28
Updated 29 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Ellie Aben
Marcos to call attention to climate financing commitments at COP28

Marcos to call attention to climate financing commitments at COP28
  • Philippines was named country most at risk from the climate crisis in a 2019 report
  • Wealthy countries yet to show evidence despite pledging $100 billion in annual climate funding
Updated 29 November 2023
Ellie Aben
Ellie Aben

MANILA: President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said on Wednesday that he will use the COP28 summit in Dubai as a platform to remind nations of their climate change commitments, especially in climate financing.

The Philippine delegation led by Marcos will join officials from nearly 200 countries at the annual UN summit that begins on Thursday.

It takes place following a year of record heat and drought and as new reports suggest that international climate pledges are not enough to avert the worst impacts of global warming.

“We will use this platform to rally the global community and call upon nations to honor their commitments, particularly in climate financing,” Marcos said in Manila ahead of his trip.

In 2009, wealthy countries committed to providing $100 billion in climate finance annually to developing countries. Though funding was supposed to start from 2020 onwards, developed nations are “still unable to provide evidence that they will actually deliver on their collective commitment,” according to a June 2023 report by development organization CARE Denmark.

“We have unfortunately been determined to be one of the most vulnerable countries to the effects of climate change in the world. And so, we must do our part here in the Philippines,” Marcos said. 

The Philippines was the country most at risk from the climate crisis, according to a 2019 report by the Institute for Economics and Peace, which said one of the main factors was the archipelagic nation’s geography, which makes it more vulnerable to extreme weather and rising sea levels, among other concerns.

Philippine officials are also set to join other countries at the Dubai summit to work out the details of the climate “loss and damage” fund, which nations had agreed to establish at COP27 in Egypt last year and was aimed at providing financial support for poor countries that are hit hard by the warming planet.

The fund has yet to get off the ground a year after the breakthrough, as nations postpone the most contentious decisions, such as which countries will pay into it.

Topics: COP28 climate change Philippines Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

After 17 days trapped in tunnel, India workers say hope kept them alive

After 17 days trapped in tunnel, India workers say hope kept them alive
Updated 29 November 2023
AFP
AFP
After 17 days trapped in tunnel, India workers say hope kept them alive

After 17 days trapped in tunnel, India workers say hope kept them alive
  • 41 low-wage workers were stuck in 4.5 km tunnel since it collapsed on Nov. 12
  • A thin pipe was used to deliver air, food, water and electricity to trapped men
Updated 29 November 2023
AFP
AFP

SILKYARA TUNNEL, India: After 17 days trapped inside a collapsed Himalayan road tunnel they were building, Indian workers described the horror of their ordeal, and the hopes and prayers that kept them strong.
“We were really scared, every moment felt that death was standing nearby,” rescued worker Deepak Kumar told AFP on Wednesday. “We were not sure whether our lives would be saved or not.”
The men were welcomed as heroes after being hauled through 57 meters (187 feet) of steel pipe on stretchers specially fitted with wheels late Tuesday, the culmination of a marathon engineering operation.
Draped in garlands of orange marigolds, they were greeted with wild cheers.
“The world is again beautiful for us,” rescued worker Sabah Ahmad told AFP, describing the heartache of hearing his wife’s “worried and hopeless” voice while he was trapped.
“I know it was a difficult moment for those inside and more difficult for families outside,” said Ahmad, who comes from Bihar, one of India’s poorest states.
“But at last we have come out, and it is the only thing that matters.”
His wife Musarrat Jahan, speaking to AFP by phone from Bihar, said that “no words” could explain how happy she felt.
“Not only my husband got a new life, we also got a new life,” she said. “We will never forget it.”
On Wednesday, the workers were flown by helicopter for a full hospital check-up — and handed cheques by state authorities of $1,200, nearly half a year’s pay — before they will travel home.
Previous hopes of reaching the men were repeatedly dashed by falling debris and the breakdown of multiple drilling machines, and the men spoke of how hard it had been to keep their spirits up.
“It was not easy,” Kumar said. “After three or four days inside the collapsed tunnel, and the rescue team had failed to reach us, the reality is that our confidence and faith were at a low level.”
Most of the trapped men are migrant workers who left home to find employment, working on the Silkyara tunnel in northern Uttarakhand state, hundreds of kilometers (miles) from home high up in the bitterly cold Himalayan foothills.
Rescue teams had set up a telephone exchange to allow families far from the site to call in.
“I told my family, ‘I am fine and healthy, do not worry, everything will be all right, we will come out soon’,” Kumar said.
“But while I was saying these words to them, sometimes I felt strongly that I will never be able to see my parents.”
Guriya Devi, wife of rescued worker Sushil Kumar, told AFP that the family had “passed through horrible times, and sometimes we lost hope.”
Chamra Oraon, 32, from Jharkhand state, described the horror he felt when he heard a thud and debris began to fall deep inside the tunnel on November 12 — and the terror as the rock fall blocked the only route out with tons of rubble.
“I ran for my life but got stuck on the wrong side,” he told the Indian Express newspaper. “As it became clear we would be there for a long time, we grew restless, hungry. But we prayed silently for help.”
Subodh Kumar Verma told AFP how the first 24 hours in the tunnel were the worst, when they feared they could starve to death — if their air did not run out first.
“We faced problems related to food and air for 24 hours there,” Verma said.
But morale was boosted after rescue teams managed to connect a thin pipe through to them, bringing in oxygen.
Initially, it was only small packets of puffed rice and seeds, but days later, the tube was widened to be able to send proper meals of lentils and rice, packed into plastic bottles and sent down the chute.
“After food items were sent through pipes things improved,” said Verma.
But keeping busy while waiting for rescue was tough, with the workers playing games on their phones — which they could charge as power had remained.
“We immersed ourselves in Ludo on the phone,” Oraon said. “We spoke among ourselves and got to know each other.”
Though trapped, the men had plenty of space in the tunnel, with the area inside 8.5 meters high and stretching about two kilometers in length.
Arnold Dix, president of the International Tunnelling and Underground Space Association, who had been advising the engineers, said he had heard the men had been keeping busy “playing cricket” as they waited for rescue.
That finally came on Tuesday. After a giant earth-boring drill was snapped by metal girders buried in the rubble, a team of miners dug the final section by hand using a so-called “rat-hole” technique inside a narrow tube.
Indian media dubbed the diggers “rock stars.”
“Knights in Mining Armor,” the Times of India called them. “Ace of Spades.”

Topics: India miners

Japan relaxes visa requirements for Saudi nationals

Japan relaxes visa requirements for Saudi nationals
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News Japan 
Japan relaxes visa requirements for Saudi nationals

Japan relaxes visa requirements for Saudi nationals
  • The scheme will come into effect on Dec. 4
Updated 29 November 2023
Arab News Japan 

Japan on Wednesday announced the relaxation of visa requirements for Saudi nationals, introducing multiple-entry visa schemes for Saudis who meet certain financial requirements.

According to the Japanese Embassy in Saudi Arabia, the new visa was introduced for short-term stays for the purpose of tourism, business, and visiting relatives or friends. It will be granted for a period of 90 days with a validity of three years.

The scheme will come into effect on Dec. 4, and will require applicants to visit the embassy or consulate-general in order to submit their application.

“We hope the several visa relaxation measures the Government of Japan has taken will make the relationship between the people of Japan and Saudi Arabia closer and deeper,” the embassy said in a statement.

This story was originally published in Japanese on Arab News Japan

 

Topics: visa

