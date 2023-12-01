You are here

  Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick

Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick

Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick
Marseille's French-Gabonese forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scissor kicks the ball and scores a goal during the Europa League Group B football match between Olympique de Marseille and Ajax Amsterdam on Nov. 30, 2023. (AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
AP
Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick

Liverpool advance in Europa League. Aubameyang hat trick for Marseille includes overhead kick
  • Liverpool are four points clear atop Group E with 12 points
Updated 40 sec ago
AP
LONDON: Liverpool advanced to the round of 16 of the Europa League with a game to spare after Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo scored early to set the tone in a 4-0 victory over Austria’s LASK on Thursday.

Diaz headed in a cross from Joe Gomez for the opener in the 12th before Gakpo tapped in Mohamed Salah’s pass three minutes later at Anfield. Salah made it 3-0 early in the second half in what was his 199th goal for the Reds. Gakpo added his second in stoppage time.

Liverpool are four points clear atop Group E with 12 points. Toulouse in second on eight after a 0-0 draw with Union Saint-Gilloise.

Leverkusen remained the only team with a perfect record after five games. Victor Boniface and substitute Patrik Schick contributed a goal apiece for a 2-0 victory at Hacken in Group H and a place in the round of 16.

Tomas Soucek struck late again to help West Ham beat TSC Backa Topola 1-0 and advance to the knockout stage.

The midfielder met Maxwel Cornet’s cross at the far post to volley home the winner in the 89th minute in Serbia.

Soucek, who has scored in five straight games, had snatched a 2-1 victory for West Ham against Burnley with a stoppage-time winner Saturday in the Premier League.

West Ham are tied atop Group A with Germany’s Freiburg, who routed Olympiacos 5-0. Michael Gregoritsch had a hat trick by the 36th minute. Kiliann Sildillia and Ritsu Doan also socred. The winners both have 12 points.

The Hammers need only a point against Freiburg on Dec. 14 in London to win the group and avoid a two-legged playoff in February.

Brighton advanced from Group B after Joao Pedro converted from the spot for a 1-0 win over 10-man AEK in Athens.

Pedro was fouled in the box before sending goalkeeper Cican Stankovic the wrong way for his fifth goal of the campaign. The hosts lost midfielder Mijat Gaćinović to a second yellow card in the 65th minute.

Marseille forward Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s hat trick included a stunning overhead kick and two penalties — one in stoppage time — in a 4-3 win over 10-man Ajax to lead to Group B with 11 points. Brighton trail by one. AEK remain on four points in third, Ajax have two.

The eight group winners in Europe’s second-tier competition earn a direct place in the last 16 of the competition whereas finishing in second only gets a team a playoff against the clubs who drop into the Europa League as third-place finishers in Champions League groups.

Atalanta advanced directly to the round of 16 despite 1-1 draw at home with Sporting Lisbon. Sporting substitute Marcus answered Gianluca Scamacca’s opening goal. Atalanta won Group D with 11 points. Sporting are second with eight.

Roma’s 1-1 draw at Servette in Geneva allowed Slavia Prague to settle atop Group G following a 3-2 win at Sheriff in Tiraspol. Roma trails the Czech team by two points with a game remaining.

In Group C, Lukas Haraslin’s second-half curling shot from the edge of the area led Sparta past Real Betis 1-0 in Prague to keep the Czech team’s home for a top-two finish alive.

Maccabi Haifa remained winless in last place in Group F after a 3-0 loss to Rennes in a game played at the Puskas Arena in Budapest because Israel are not allowed to host UEFA-sanctioned matches due to the war with Hamas.

Also in the group, 41-year-old goalkeeper Pepe Reina helped Villarreal beat Panathinaikos 3-2 to climb to second on an all-time list of appearances in European competition with his 189. Only Cristiano Ronaldo played more, 197.

EUROPA CONFERENCE LEAGUE

Greece’s PAOK became another team to join Viktoria Plzen in the round of 16 as a winner of Group G with a 2-1 away win at Eintracht Frankfurt.

The Czechs won 1-0 at Ballkani to make it five wins from five in Group C.

Aston Villa moved to the top of Group E after a 2-1 win over Legia Warsaw. Moussa Diaby and Alex Moreno had a goal each at Villa Park with Ernest Muçi netting for the visitors. Villa needed to win by two or more goals to clinch the top spot in the group.

Club Brugge thumped Besiktas 5-0 in Turkiye to lead Group D with 13 points. Bodo/Glimt trails by three after a 5-2 win over Lugano.

A first-place finish earns a direct spot in the last 16, while finishing in second takes clubs into a playoff with third-place finishers in the Europa League.

Topics: Europa League

Brighton and West Ham seal spots in Europa League knockout round

Brighton and West Ham seal spots in Europa League knockout round
Updated 30 November 2023
AFP
Brighton and West Ham seal spots in Europa League knockout round

Brighton and West Ham seal spots in Europa League knockout round
  • Roberto De Zerbi’s side are competing in Europe for the first time in their history
  • The Seagulls’ adventure will continue into the new year thanks to Joao Pedro’s winner in Greece
Updated 30 November 2023
AFP

LONDON: Brighton booked their place in the Europa League knockout stage with a 1-0 win at AEK Athens, while West Ham also advanced after a late Tomas Soucek goal against Backa Topola on Thursday.
Roberto De Zerbi’s side are competing in Europe for the first time in their history and the Seagulls’ adventure will continue into the new year thanks to Joao Pedro’s winner in Greece.
Brighton sit two points above Marseille at the top of Group B, with the French club able to regain pole position if they beat Ajax later on Thursday.
Europa League group winners go through to the last 16 automatically, while the runners-up play in a two-legged knockout round play-off in February against a team who finish third in a Champions League group.
Albion will vie for first place in the group when Marseille visit the Amex Stadium in the final round of fixtures in December.
The Greeks laid seige to Brighton’s goal for a period in the first half, with Orbelin Pineda denied by keeper Bart Verbruggen.
Steven Zuber became engaged in a virtually one-on-one battle with the Seagulls as the Swiss international’s effort was tipped over by Verbruggen.
Zuber flashed a header wide from the resulting corner, then evaded Joel Veltman and unloaded a powerful shot that was deflected onto the post by Lewis Dunk before Mijat Gacinovic put the rebound wide.
Gacinovic’s strike was well stopped by Verbruggen, whose heroics laid the foundation for Brighton to snatch the lead.
Damian Szymanski fouled Joao Pedro and the Brazilian striker picked himself up to slot home the penalty in the 55th minute.
That made the Brighton man the top scorer in the Europa League with five goals, three of those having been penalties against AEK Athens.
AEK’s fate was sealed when they were reduced to 10 men in the 85th minute when Gacinovic earned a second booking for a foul on Veltman.
Brighton fan Norman Cook, known as DJ Fatboy Slim, was set to perform in Athens after the game, with the Albion supporters who made the trip in party mood.
West Ham became the second Premier League club to move into the knockout round as Soucek’s late goal saw off Serbian minnows Backa Topola 1-0.
Soucek’s 89th-minute volley from Maxwel Cornet’s cross sealed the victory that put his team top of Group A.
The Czech midfielder has scored in his last five matches for club and country, after also netting a last-gasp winner at Burnley last weekend.
Second-placed Freiburg thrashed Olympiakos 5-0 to join West Ham in the knockout round.
The Hammers will seal first place if they avoid defeat against the German side in east London in December.
In Group C, Sparta Prague beat Real Betis 1-0 to close within two points of the first-placed Spanish club and keep alive their bid to reach the knockout stage.
Atalanta wrapped up top spot in Group D after a 1-1 draw against second-placed Sporting Lisbon, who are also through to the knockout round.
Rennes’ 3-0 win against Maccabi Haifa took the French team to the top of Group F and into the knockout round.

Topics: Europa League Brighton & Hove Albion AEK Athens

Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16

Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16
Updated 30 November 2023
AFP
Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16

Man United staring Champions League exit in the face, Arsenal and PSV into last 16
  • In order to go through Man United must now beat Bayern at home next month and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw
  • Arsenal’s form in Europe this season has been in stark contrast to that of United, and the Gunners romped into the last 16 with a 6-0 demolition of Lens in London
Updated 30 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Manchester United are facing elimination from the Champions League in the group stage after squandering a two-goal lead to draw 3-3 with Galatasaray in Istanbul on Wednesday, while Arsenal and PSV Eindhoven secured qualification for the last 16.

Three-time European champions United needed a win in Turkiye, against opponents who beat them at Old Trafford last month, in order to keep qualification for the knockout rounds in their hands.

Erik ten Hag’s side appeared in control when Alejandro Garnacho’s early opener was followed by a stunning strike by Bruno Fernandes on 18 minutes.

Hakim Ziyech pulled one back with a free-kick, only for Scott McTominay to restore the visitors’ two-goal advantage early in the second half.

Yet Galatasaray were again given hope when another Ziyech free-kick was fumbled into the net by United goalkeeper Andre Onana, and the hosts equalized thanks to a brilliant 71st-minute strike by Kerem Akturkoglu.

United have now conceded 14 goals in five European matches and this result, combined with FC Copenhagen’s 0-0 draw away to already-qualified Bayern Munich, leaves the Premier League side bottom of Group A with one game remaining.

In order to go through they must now beat Bayern at home next month and hope Copenhagen and Galatasaray draw.

“We are going in the right direction so I know we will be successful in the long-term but if you want to stay in the Champions League you need to win these games,” said Ten Hag.

Arsenal’s form in Europe this season has been in stark contrast to that of United, and the Gunners romped into the last 16 with a 6-0 demolition of Lens in London.

Mikel Arteta’s side were five goals up at the break with Kai Havertz, Gabriel Jesus, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard all netting.

Jorginho completed the scoring from a late penalty as Arsenal gained revenge for their 2-1 defeat by Lens in France last month.

“Today was the day to get it done. We did it in a beautiful way,” Arteta told broadcaster TNT Sports.

Arsenal have scored 12 goals without reply in winning their three home matches in Group B and have now wrapped up top spot ahead of PSV, who are also through.

The Dutch side, European Cup winners in 1988, produced a superb comeback to triumph 3-2 away to Sevilla and put themselves out of sight in second place.

Goals by Sergio Ramos and Youssef En-Nesyri had Sevilla 2-0 up, but Lucas Ocampos was sent off for the hosts just before substitute Ismael Saibari, the Spanish-born Moroccan international, pulled one back for PSV.

They equalized through a Nemanja Gudelj own goal and won it in stoppage time through US forward Ricardo Pepi.

Sevilla now have to win at Lens next month to salvage a place in the Europa League, the competition they won last season.

Real Madrid were already through to the last 16 before hosting Napoli and they clinched top spot in Group C with a 4-2 victory at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Giovanni Simeone, son of Atletico Madrid coach Diego, gave Napoli an early lead, but Rodrygo equalized immediately, continuing his fine form with a superb strike for his seventh goal in his last seven games.

Jude Bellingham put the hosts ahead with his 15th goal of the season in all competitions only for Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to get Napoli back level just after the restart.

However, teenage substitute Nico Paz made it 3-2 for Real with a long-range strike that evaded the goalkeeper’s grasp, and Bellingham set up Joselu to wrap up the win late on.

That result prevented Napoli from clinching qualification as they could still be caught by Braga, who drew 1-1 at home to Union Berlin in Portugal despite having Sikou Niakate sent off in the first half.

Robin Gosens fired Union in front but Alvaro Djalo levelled for the hosts after the break.

Real Sociedad and Inter Milan were both already through from Group D and their meeting next month will decide who tops the section.

On Wednesday, a much-changed Inter side recovered from three goals down to draw 3-3 with Benfica in Portugal after Joao Mario scored a first-half hat-trick against his old club.

Marko Arnautovic and Davide Frattesi pulled goals back for Inter before Alexis Sanchez levelled from the penalty spot, and Benfica were reduced to 10 men late on when Antonio Silva was sent off. Real Sociedad drew 0-0 with Red Bull Salzburg.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Manchester United Arsenal PSV

15th round of games in Saudi Pro League named “Riyadh Expo 2030” round

15th round of games in Saudi Pro League named “Riyadh Expo 2030” round
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News
15th round of games in Saudi Pro League named “Riyadh Expo 2030” round

15th round of games in Saudi Pro League named “Riyadh Expo 2030” round
  • Saudi Sports Minister approves naming of this weekend’s round of matches in honor of the Kingdom being chosen to host the prestigious global event in 2030
Updated 30 November 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: The 15th round of football matches in the Saudi Pro League, due to be played this weekend, have been named the “Riyadh Expo 2030” round in honor of the Kingdom being chosen this week to host the prestigious global event.

The decision was approved on Wednesday by Prince Abdul Aziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, the Saudi sports minister and chair of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

The first three games of the round will take place on Friday, Nov 30, when home side Abha take on Al-Ahli, Al-Riyadh face visitors Al-Hazm, and Al-Ittihad are at home to Al-Khaleej.

There will be two games on Friday, including a top-of-the-table clash between league leaders Al-Hilal and second-place Al-Nassr, and the remaining four games will be played on Saturday.

Topics: Saudi Pro League  Expo 2030 Riyadh Expo 2030

Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16

Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16
Updated 29 November 2023
AFP
Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16

Barca, Dortmund, Atletico and Lazio into Champions League last-16
  • Barcelona came from behind to beat Porto 2-1 as Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix both netted to turn the game on its head after Brazilian winger Pepe opened for Porto
  • Borussia Dortmund secured their spot in the last-16 with a 3-1 win at AC Milan, who are staring early elimination in the face
Updated 29 November 2023
AFP

PARIS: Barcelona, Borussia Dortmund, Atletico Madrid and Lazio all qualified for the knockout phase of the Champions League on Tuesday.

Manchester City bounced back from 2-0 down to beat RB Leipzig with both teams already qualified, while Paris Saint-Germain and Newcastle drew 1-1 and both need a result on matchday six to go through.

Atletico Madrid booked their place with a sumptuous volley from defender Mario Hermoso and two own goals firing them to a thrilling 3-1 win over Dutch champions Feyenoord.

“I am very happy for the players. Today, we knew how difficult our opponent would be,” said Atletico coach Diego Simeone to Movistar.

That left Atletico with 11 points in Group E ahead of 10-point Lazio, who had a tense wait after playing earlier and needing a Feyenoord defeat to confirm their place.

Veteran Italian striker Ciro Immobile shot the Italian side into the last-16 in a 2-0 win over eliminated Celtic in Rome, leaving Feyenoord to join the Europa League.

In Group H, Barcelona came from behind to beat Porto 2-1 as Portuguese duo Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix both netted to turn the game on its head after Brazilian winger Pepe opened for Porto.

“It was a final and we won it ... we’ve put the club in the last-16, which is where it deserves to be,” Cancelo told Movistar.

The Spanish champions now have 12 points while Porto are locked on nine alongside Shakhtar Donetsk, who beat Antwerp 1-0 in Hamburg.

Borussia Dortmund secured their spot in the last-16 with a 3-1 win at AC Milan, who are staring early elimination in the face.

Marco Reus’ early penalty and second-half strikes from English teenager Jamie Bynoe-Gittens and Karim Adeyemi secured passage into the next round with a match to spare for Dortmund.

There was late drama at the Parc des Princes when a 98th-minute Kylian Mbappe penalty earned Paris Saint-Germain a 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

It looked as though Newcastle — who won 4-1 when the sides met at St. James’ Park last month — were going to leave Paris with all three points in the Group F encounter thanks to Alexander Isak’s 24th-minute opener.

PSG had run out of ideas by the time they were gifted an opportunity to salvage a draw in injury time when the VAR decided a Tino Livramento handball in the box was worthy of a penalty.

Mbappe made no mistake from the spot, and PSG hold onto second place in the group behind Borussia Dortmund.

“I’m feeling very flat, but very proud of the players and their commitment levels,” said Newcastle coach Eddie Howe to TNT Sports.

Topics: Barcelona Borussia Dortmund UEFA Champions League

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines
Updated 29 November 2023
AFP
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson faces spell on sidelines
  • “Both are out. Ali is a bit lesser, so we have to see,” Klopp said ahead of the Europa League visit of LASK on Thursday
  • “Diogo will take a little bit longer”
Updated 29 November 2023
AFP

LIVERPOOL: Goalkeeper Alisson Becker and forward Diogo Jota are facing spells on the sidelines after sustaining injuries during Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City, manager Jurgen Klopp said on Wednesday.
Brazil international goalkeeper Alisson, who could miss the next five matches, appeared to sustain a hamstring problem late in Saturday’s match but managed to complete the game.
“Both are out. Ali is a bit lesser, so we have to see. Not day by day — he will not play tomorrow, not on Sunday, probably not the week after. Then it should be kind of OK,” Klopp said ahead of the Europa League visit of LASK on Thursday.
“Diogo will take a little bit longer. We don’t know exactly how long, but it’s a bit more severe. We have to see.
“Alisson is not as bad (as we thought), but still bad enough.”

Topics: Liverpool Alisson Becker Diogo Jota Jurgen Klopp Europa League

