War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israeli military issues Gaza evacuation zone map

Palestinians walk past the rubble of the al-Saqa Mosque, damaged during an Israeli strike, at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 16, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Palestinians walk past the rubble of the al-Saqa Mosque, damaged during an Israeli strike, at Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on November 16, 2023, amid continuing battles between Israel and the militant group Hamas. (AFP)
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
Israeli military issues Gaza evacuation zone map

Israeli military issues Gaza evacuation zone map
  • The map, which is in Arabic and zoomable on the military’s website, divides the Gaza Strip into hundreds of numbered sectors
  • Mobile networks in the Gaza Strip can be slow, with SMS deliveries sometimes taking several minutes
Updated 25 sec ago
AFP
JERUSALEM: The Israeli military has published a map of what it called “evacuation zones” in the Gaza Strip, after international demands to create safe areas where civilians can shelter from devastating bombardments.
A truce pausing fighting between Israel and Hamas in the Palestinian territory expired on Friday, and hostilities resumed immediately, with Israeli forces bombarding several areas.
The map, which is in Arabic and zoomable on the military’s website, divides the Gaza Strip into hundreds of numbered sectors.
The military said it was intended to enable residents to “evacuate from specific places for their safety if required.”
Residents in multiple numbered areas were sent SMS warnings on Friday.
The Israeli forces “will begin a crushing military attack on your area of residence to eliminate the terrorist organization Hamas,” the warnings said, urging people to seek some shelter.

The map, which is in Arabic and zoomable on the military's website, divides the Gaza Strip into hundreds of numbered sectors.

“Stay away from all military activity of every kind,” they added.
Around 10 minutes later the explosions started.
Mobile networks in the Gaza Strip can be slow, with SMS deliveries sometimes taking several minutes.
In its announcement, the military said Hamas “turns civilian sites into military targets while using civilians and civilian facilities as a human shield.”
The map was intended to enable residents “to orient themselves and understand the instructions, and to evacuate from specific places for their safety if required,” it added.
The military did not immediately respond when asked by AFP how much notice was given to residents before an assault.
During the first phase of the war, Israel urged civilians in the northern Gaza Strip to relocate to the southern part of the territory, but UN reports indicate that a third of those killed died south of the boundary line.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel US

Renewed Gaza combat thrusts Palestinians between mortal danger and mass displacement

Renewed Gaza combat thrusts Palestinians between mortal danger and mass displacement
Updated 12 sec ago
ANAN TELLO
Renewed Gaza combat thrusts Palestinians between mortal danger and mass displacement

Renewed Gaza combat thrusts Palestinians between mortal danger and mass displacement
  • Nearly three-quarters of embattled enclave’s 2.2 million residents have been forcibly displaced since Oct. 7
  • Overcrowding in camps and shelters for the displaced could lead to spread of disease and shortage of aid
Updated 12 sec ago
ANAN TELLO

LONDON: A weeklong humanitarian pause in Gaza provided some respite for Palestinians in the beleaguered enclave. But the situation remains overwhelmingly bleak and, after the resumption of combat on Friday, potentially catastrophic.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken told Israel on Thursday it must account for the safety of Palestinian civilians before resuming any military operations in Gaza, where the temporary truce allowed the exchange of captives held by Hamas for Palestinians imprisoned in Israel.

However, with Israeli officials vowing to continue total war against Hamas, presumably both in Gaza and the West Bank, hope for any recovery has been offset by the imminent threat of further violence in the absence of a permanent ceasefire.

Since Oct. 7, when Israel launched a military offensive in retaliation for a deadly attack by Hamas, Gaza has endured destruction, displacement, and suffering on an unprecedented scale.

Relentless Israeli airstrikes have reduced entire buildings to rubble, flattening more than 46,000 homes and damaging at least another 234,000, according to UN figures.

The onslaught has forced nearly three-quarters of Gaza’s 2.2 million population from their homes, including the vast majority of the north’s residents.

Close to 15,000 Palestinians across the enclave have been killed, 40 percent of whom are children. A further 6,500 are believed to be missing or trapped under the destroyed buildings.

“Northern Gaza is a disaster zone where people feel it was a miracle to survive,” Ahmed Bayram, media adviser for the Middle East at the Norwegian Refugee Council, told Arab News.

“The sheer level of destruction and personal loss stretches beyond anything we have seen in Gaza. More people were killed in the first two weeks of this round of hostilities compared with the most recent large-scale conflict in 2014.”

Bayram said an estimated “1.7 million people have been displaced,” adding that “the few hundreds of thousands who remained in northern Gaza have done so because there is simply nowhere for them to go.”

Despite the seven-day suspension of hostilities, official Palestinian bodies and humanitarian organizations have been unable to pin down precise casualty figures, much less the number of people who could not leave northern Gaza.

“It has been very difficult to understand the numbers that remain in the north,” Oxfam’s policy lead Bushra Khalidi told Arab News. “From what we hear, it is between 200,000 and half-a-million still.”

She said an estimated 1.8 million people had been displaced to the south, “and they’re all crammed in this … what we could say, half the size of the original Gaza Strip.”

Following seven weeks of Israeli bombardment and Hamas rocket attacks, the two sides agreed on a four-day truce — which was later extended. The initial Qatar-mediated deal entailed the release of 50 Israeli hostages in exchange for 150 Palestinians held in Israeli prisons.

On Oct. 13, the Israeli military ordered the residents of northern Gaza to relocate immediately to the south, claiming it was for their safety.

Local media and NGOs operating in Gaza reported that nowhere in the besieged Palestinian enclave was safe — not even the “humanitarian passages” identified by the Israeli military or Israel Defense Forces.

Families crammed their most necessary possessions into small cars and pickup trucks and traveled south in a rush. Others who could not secure vehicles made the journey on foot, shielding their children’s eyes from bodies in the street and hiding from Israeli gunfire as battles raged around them.

The only exit route for civilians escaping Gaza City was Salah Al-Din Road, the area’s main north-south highway that stretches across the entire Gaza Strip.

Israel agreed on Nov. 10 to pause its bombardment for four hours every day, allowing Palestinians in northern Gaza to flee through dedicated corridors.

Consequently, tens of thousands sought refuge in UN-run schools and makeshift tents in eastern Khan Younis, the biggest city in southern Gaza. Many voiced fears they would never return home.

Gaza’s older residents may see history repeat itself as they recall the Nakba, the Arabic term for the expulsion of 700,000 Palestinians — the ancestors of 1.6 million of Gaza’s residents — during the Arab-Israeli war of 1948.

Khan Younis already had a population exceeding 400,000. As displaced families flocked there the already severe humanitarian crisis worsened, as the Gaza Strip has been under Israeli blockade for 16 years.

Khalidi said these evacuation orders should be rescinded, as they represented “a grave violation under international law because it amounts to forcible displacement, and forcible displacement may amount to war crimes.”

In November, in what the chief of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described as a “recipe for disaster,” Israel proposed the establishment of a safe zone in Al-Mawasi camp on Gaza’s southern coast.

Al-Mawasi camp, according to Khalidi, is a 14-square-kilometer area “the size of London Heathrow Airport, where they (Israeli officials) want to cram 1 million people and call it a humanitarian safe zone.”

Dismissing the proposal as “absolutely inhumane,” she said: “But there’s no such thing as a safe zone. Historically, safe zones have been used to actually harm people.”

She noted that attempting to deliver humanitarian aid to some 1 million people in such a small area would be “a logistical nightmare.”

“Another thing about the safe zone is that you are talking about 30,000 to 50,000 injured people, some of whom have severe wounds,” Khalidi added.

“We are lacking medical supplies, and there are barely any hospitals running.”

She pointed out that other major concerns included the lack of a functioning water, sanitation, and hygiene system, which would accelerate the spread of infectious diseases such as gastroenteritis and diarrhea. This could “kill more people than bombs have.”

The WHO reported that, since mid-October, there had been more than 44,000 cases of diarrhea in Gaza, a particular risk for young children amid a shortage of clean water.

Conditions in places where Palestinians have taken shelter, such as Khan Younis and Rafah, have been no better — especially as winter weather sets in.

“Khan Younis and Rafah shelters are bursting with people crammed into small spaces,” Bayram said. “Sick babies, sick children, and sick adults are all at risk of transmissible diseases ahead of what promises to be the worst winter in Gaza’s history.

“There is not enough food for everybody, and even clean drinking water has become a luxury. People have resorted to burning anything made of wood — doors, school desks, window frames — just to cook something their children can eat or make some bread to keep them going for the day.

“There should be no place in this time and age for suffering like this,” he added.

And while the Hamas-Israel truce allowed Gazans to venture out, to scramble through the wreckage of their homes to look for warm clothes and recover more bodies, the looming threat of a broader Israeli assault persists.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu repeatedly warned that military operations against Hamas would resume once the temporary ceasefire expired. Now the truce has ended, Israel is expected to expand its ground operation into the south.

In mid-November, the Israeli military dropped leaflets on parts of Khan Younis ordering residents to evacuate.

Bayram said: “There is nowhere left for people to go in Gaza. Some shelters house 50 people at a time. If Israel goes ahead with its ground operation, it means killing off any chance of Gaza ever recovering from this (catastrophe).”

Khalidi pointed out that the Gaza Strip was “as small as East London,” and the borders have been closed and controlled by Israel. “That is why the international community has been very vocal about a (permanent) ceasefire and allowing people to go home,” she said.

Gaza war makes environmental threats even more severe: Jordan king

Gaza war makes environmental threats even more severe: Jordan king
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
AFP
Gaza war makes environmental threats even more severe: Jordan king

Gaza war makes environmental threats even more severe: Jordan king
  • In Gaza, our people are living with little clean water and the bare minimum of food supplies, as climate threats magnify the devastation of war.
Updated 7 min 13 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: Jordan’s king said on Friday that war was making the threats from climate change even worse in the Gaza Strip.
King Abdullah II told the UN’s COP28 climate talks in Dubai that “we cannot talk about climate change in isolation from the humanitarian tragedies unfolding around us.”
He said: “In Gaza, over 1.7 million Palestinians have been displaced from their homes. Tens of thousands have been injured or killed in a region already on the front lines of climate change.”
The massive destruction of war makes the environmental threats of water scarcity and food insecurity even more severe,the king told a gathering of world leaders.
“In Gaza, our people are living with little clean water and the bare minimum of food supplies, as climate threats magnify the devastation of war.”
The Gaza war has been a major talking point at COP28.
Iran’s delegation walked out of the COP28 talks on Friday in protest at Israel’s presence, which delegation chief Ali Akbar Mehrabian said was “contrary to the goals and guidelines of the conference,” according to the official IRNA news agency.
Israeli President Isaac Herzog is conducting talks on hostage releases on the sidelines of the conference, while his Palestinian counterpart Mahmoud Abbas canceled a planned visit.
Iran has warned of “severe consequences” as the deadly conflict resumed on Friday.
“The continuation of the Washington and Tel Aviv war means a new genocide in Gaza and the West Bank,” Iran’s Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian said on Friday in post on X, formerly Twitter.
“It appears that they do not think about the severe consequences of returning to war,” he added.

 

Topics: COP28 Dubai Jordan King Abdullah II Palestine Gaza

US 'ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers'

US 'ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers'
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
AFP
US 'ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers'

US 'ready to impose visa ban on violent Israeli settlers'
  • Violence has surged in the West Bank in tandem with a war that erupted between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip nearly eight weeks ago
Updated 2 min 48 sec ago
AFP

DUBAI: The US is preparing to impose a visa ban on Israeli settlers involved in violence against Palestinians in the occupied West Bank, a senior US State Department official said on Friday.
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken informed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when they met in Jerusalem that Washington was readying the sanctions, the source said.
He added that the visa ban could be imposed as early as next week, without disclosing the number of affected individuals.
Violence has surged in the West Bank in tandem with a war that erupted between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip nearly eight weeks ago.
According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank — occupied by Israel since 1967 — nearly 240 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers since Oct. 7.

FASTFACT

According to the Palestinian Health Ministry in the West Bank — occupied by Israel since 1967 — nearly 240 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli soldiers or settlers since Oct. 7.

Blinken, on his third trip to the region since the Gaza war began, urged Israel to prosecute settlers committing acts of violence against Palestinians.
“We’re looking to the Israeli government to take some additional steps to really stop this. And at the same time, we’re considering our own steps,” he said.
In an opinion piece for The Washington Post last month, US President Joe Biden wrote that his administration was prepared to issue visa bans against “extremists attacking civilians in the West Bank.”
A White House National Security Council spokesperson said in Washington that the US would continue to press for extending a truce in Gaza.
“We continue to work with Israel, Egypt, and Qatar on efforts to extend the humanitarian pause in Gaza,” Under the truce
which lasted a week, Hamas released 80 Israeli hostages in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners. More humanitarian aid was also delivered into war-devastated Gaza.
But the prospects of reestablishing a truce were being stymied because “Hamas has so far failed to produce a list of hostages that would enable a further extension of the pause,” the NSC spokesperson said.
President Biden and his national security team “will continue to remain deeply engaged as we look to free the remaining hostages,” the NSC spokesperson said.

 

Topics: War on Gaza Palestine Gaza Israel US

Israeli authorities identify Gaza hostages dead in captivity

Israeli authorities identify Gaza hostages dead in captivity
Updated 37 min 21 sec ago
Reuters
Israeli authorities identify Gaza hostages dead in captivity

Israeli authorities identify Gaza hostages dead in captivity
  • The families of the hostages Eliyahu Margalit, Maya Goren, Ronen Engel and Arye Zalmanovich had been informed of their deaths
  • In all, some 240 hostages were seized during the Oct. 7 attack
Updated 37 min 21 sec ago
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Israeli forces identified the body of one the hostages seized by Hamas gunmen on Oct. 7 and confirmed that another four had died, the military said on Friday, as fighting resumed in the Gaza Strip after a week-long pause.
Ofir Tzarfati, one of the people captured at the Nova music party in Re’im just outside Gaza, was found by Israeli forces recently and identified earlier this week by forensic officials, the military said in a statement.
In addition, chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said the families of the hostages Eliyahu Margalit, Maya Goren, Ronen Engel and Arye Zalmanovich had been informed of their deaths, based on “reliable intelligence.”
A group representing hostage families also said a sound engineer at the Nova festival named as Guy Illouz, who had been taken hostage, was confirmed to have died in captivity.
In all, some 240 hostages were seized during the Oct. 7 attack, in which some 1,200 Israelis and foreigners were killed, according to Israeli authorities.
During the seven-day pause, which ended on Friday morning, authorities said 110 hostages — 86 Israelis and 24 foreigners — were released in exchange for Palestinian detainees, while the bodies of two hostages were recovered by Israeli troops.
Hamas said this week that the youngest hostage, 10-month-old Kfir Bibas, his 4-year-old brother Ariel and their mother Shira Bibas had been killed during an Israeli bombardment but the Israeli military said the information was still not verified.
Israel has responded to the Oct. 7 attack with its heaviest-ever bombardment of Gaza and with a ground invasion of the enclave that together have killed more than 14,000 people, around 40 percent of them under 18, according to Palestinian authorities.
Israeli leaders have vowed to continue the operation to return all the hostages to Israel and destroy Hamas, the Islamist movement which rules Gaza and has vowed to annihilate Israel.

Topics: War on Gaza Israeli Hostages Hamas

Tensions high in south Lebanon in anticipation of Hezbollah's next move

Tensions high in south Lebanon in anticipation of Hezbollah's next move
Updated 01 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Follow

Tensions high in south Lebanon in anticipation of Hezbollah's next move

Tensions high in south Lebanon in anticipation of Hezbollah's next move
  • UNIFIL says priority remains preventing escalation, protecting civilian lives, ensuring security of peacekeepers
Updated 01 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Hezbollah’s next move in southern Lebanon remained a key concern on Friday as the Israeli army resumed military operations in Gaza.

Lebanon’s National News Agency said that two people were killed in the town of Hula after their house was targeted by Israel, identifying the victims as Nasifa Mazraani and her son Mohammed.

Army chief Gen. Joseph Aoun is set to leave office in 40 days amid fears of new escalations on the southern border with Israel.  

The caretaker Lebanese Cabinet is concerned that it might not be able to reach a solution for the coming vacuum in military leadership.

Defense Minister Maurice Slim explicitly rejected the extension of Aoun’s term as an exception to the rule after his meeting with Patriarch Bechara Al-Rahi on Friday.

The Maronite Patriarchate and various political factions support extending Aoun’s term as a temporary measure until a new president is elected.

Slim is affiliated with the Free Patriotic Movement, which rejects the extension of Aoun’s mandate.

He said: “The law does not permit the extension of the army commander’s term after reaching the retirement age.

“The exceptional cases provided for by the law do not apply to the present situation, and it’s impossible to disregard them whatever the reasons.”

Al-Rahi responded, saying that “the region is on fire, and we don’t have a president,” according to remarks cited by the Patriarchate.

Residents of border areas, who returned to their homes last week after the truce took effect, are worried that the situation might deteriorate in south Lebanon.

Many people fled to safer areas on Friday.

According to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, around 55,000 people have been displaced from south Lebanon due to tensions there.

About 52 percent of the displaced are females.

According to local statistics, hostilities on the southern front have led to the closure of around 52 private and public schools in border villages, where 6,000 students receive their education.

Moreover, Israel’s use of phosphorus bombs burned around 460 hectares of forests and over 20,000 olive trees.

The Israeli forces announced on Friday afternoon that their defense system intercepted a “suspicious flying object that crossed the border from the direction of Lebanon.”

According to security reports, Israeli reconnaissance aircraft continued to fly in the southern skies, especially over villages and towns closer to the border.

The Israeli army carried out a sweeping operation with medium machine guns around the Israeli Al-Raheb site opposite the Lebanese town of Aita Al-Shaab.

Andrea Tenenti, spokesperson for UNIFIL, the UN peacekeeping force in Lebanon, said the pillars of UN Resolution 1701, adopted 17 years ago to resolve the 2006 war between Israel and Hamas, remained valid.

Tenenti spoke as UNIFIL personnel continued carrying out their routine tasks.

He said that preventing escalation, protecting civilian lives, and ensuring the security of peacekeepers remained a priority.

Tenenti stressed that UNIFIL — led by Maj. Gen. Aroldo Lazaro — was actively working to reduce tension and prevent the risk of broader conflict through talks with both Israel and Lebanon.

The meetings are attended by officers from the Lebanese and Israeli sides under the supervision of the UN, represented by UNIFIL.

Hezbollah opened a second front in southern Lebanon on Oct. 8 in support of the resistance in the Gaza Strip.

The move constitutes a violation of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which prohibits the presence of any armed entity in the area except for the Lebanese army and UNIFIL.

MP Pierre Bou Assi from the Lebanese Forces said that Resolution 1701 was issued after all parties, including Hezbollah, approved it.

He stated that its implementation should be natural and intuitive and that adherence to it is necessary to prevent war in Lebanon.

 

Topics: War on Gaza

