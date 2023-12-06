You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Update Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn
Short Url

https://arab.news/rva4z

Updated 15 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn
Updated 15 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday approved the state budget for 2024 with revenues projected at SR1.17 trillion ($312.48 billion) and expenditure at SR1.25 trillion, leading to a deficit of SR79 billion. 

In its announcement, the Finance Ministry projected the Kingdom’s gross domestic product growth at 4.4 percent in 2024 an increase from the estimated 0.03 percent in 2023. 

It predicted the Kingdom’s public debt for the next fiscal year to stand at SR1.103 trillion or 25.9 percent of GDP. This represents a 7.71 percent increase from the re-estimated 2023 figures of SR1.024 trillion, constituting 24.8 percent of the GDP. 

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman said the 2024 budget aims to boost growth in the non-oil economy by increasing spending and investment in infrastructure, local industry and services.

The crown prince stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector to achieve the goal of economic diversification and increasing job opportunities for the Saudi workforce, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

According to the ministry, the Kingdom’s budget deficit arises from increased spending to expedite the implementation of key programs vital to the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030. 

Finance Minister Mohammed Al-Jaadan said the Kingdom’s annual budgets stem from “very conservative” estimates of oil revenue, meaning deficits are the product of deliberate decision to boost spending rather than from fluctuating oil prices. 

Nevertheless, the economy will remain robust according to the ministry, supported by substantial fiscal space, strong government reserves, and sustainable debt levels. Moreover, the Kingdom’s strong fiscal position and high sovereign credit rating provide spending flexibility crucial to the country’s commitment to economic development, it said in its pre-budget statement report. 

Positive indicators include sustained GDP growth, improved non-oil sector performance, a growing labor force, modest inflation rates, and a declining unemployment rate. 

The positive outlook for the Saudi economy in 2024 is attributed to favorable developments in the first half of 2023. Revised estimates suggest a robust 4.4 percent growth in real GDP for 2024, primarily fueled by non-oil activities. 

Revenue from taxes is estimated to be 30 percent of total non-oil income in 2024 at SR361 billion, which is 2.56 percent higher than 2023 estimates. 

In terms of sector-specific expenditures, the military sector received the largest allocation at SR269 billion, marking an 8.5 percent increase compared to the 2023 estimates.  

The health and social development sector followed with a 17 percent share amounting to SR214 billion. Nevertheless, this figure reflects a 14.4 percent decrease from the 2023 estimates. 

Education with 16 percent share of 2024 budgeted expenditures will be allocated SR 195 billion. 

The projected revenues for 2025 and 2026 are estimated at SR1.227 trillion and SR1.259 trillion, respectively. Expenditures are projected to reach SR1.3 trillion in 2025 and SR1.368 trillion in 2026.  

Consequently, the budget is expected to incur deficits of SR73 billion and SR109 billion for 2025, 2026 respectively. Public debt levels are estimated to be SR1.176 trillion in 2025 and SR1.1285 trillion in 2026. 

Addressing a press conference, Al-Jadaan said the 2024 budget is poised to continue the trajectory of success, aligning with the national strategies closely linked to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and national priorities, reinforcing the commitment to long-term sustainable development.

Responding to a question by Arab News on Expo 2030, the minister said: “The country that is capable of receiving and building the infrastructure to accommodate 150 million individuals, can host our guests at Expo 2030 without increasing costs.”

He added: “The infrastructure and projects planned for construction in the Kingdom, particularly in Riyadh, from now until 2030 as outlined in the early stages of the vision, including the transportation and logistical services strategy, tourism strategy, expansion in hotel construction, and also the expansion of water projects, will be sufficient to provide the necessary infrastructure for hosting expo and potentially three other expos.”

The minister added: “Expo village is going to be a commercial property, built by commercial companies and will be invested in beyond the six months,” adding: “That site will be a commercial site, it will not be wasted. And it will be obviously built sustainably.”

The minister said in a statement that the government is working on continuing borrowing according to the approved annual borrowing plan to finance the expected budget deficit and repay the outstanding debt by 2024.

The minister also revealed that since the inception of Saudi Vision 2030, the country has undergone considerable economic and structural reforms, resulting in the gross domestic product an increase, reaching more than SR4.1 trillion today, with an expected growth average at a rate of 6 percent from now until 2030.

He also stated that the Kingdom’s economy created more than 1 million jobs during 2023, adding that oil price fluctuations that previously affected the budget have become much less affected thanks to non-oil revenues.

Topics: Saudi Arabia budget deficit SaudiVision2030

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister

Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget is set to sustain the Kingdom’s economic positive momentum, with an emphasis on strategic spending on capital projects aligned with approved national strategies, according to the Minister of Finance.

In a statement following the 2024 budget approval, Mohammed Al-Jadaan highlighted the success of the ongoing economic transformation spearheaded by the government of the Kingdom.

The 2024 budget, according to the minister, is poised to continue the trajectory of success, aligning with the national strategies closely linked to the goals outlined in Saudi Vision 2030 and national priorities, reinforcing the commitment to long-term sustainable development.

The minister said: “The government is working on continuing borrowing according to the approved annual borrowing plan to finance the expected budget deficit and repay the outstanding debt by the year 2024.”

The government’s dedication to economic diversification and private sector empowerment takes center stage in its initiatives. Programs and projects with significant economic and social returns are being implemented, coupled with efforts to improve the business environment and eliminate obstacles, creating an attractive landscape for local and international investors.

Since the inception of Saudi Vision 2030, the country has undergone considerable economic and structural reforms, resulting in notable improvements in financial and economic indicators. The journey toward economic diversification and financial stability has been accelerated through these reforms.

Highlighting the pivotal role of the Saudi citizens in the nation’s development, Al-Jadaan emphasized their contribution, saying: “The Saudi citizen plays a vital role in achieving comprehensive and sustainable economic development, as well as in accomplishing progress in various promising fields and sectors.”

The minister underscored the government’s commitment to social welfare through its ongoing efforts to conduct regular reviews of social support and benefit system initiatives to enhance these programs continually, ensuring access for the intended target groups and fostering an environment of inclusivity.

As Saudi Arabia charts its course into 2024, the government remains steadfast in its commitment to building a robust and diversified economy that not only meets the goals of Saudi Vision 2030 but also ensures a sustainable and prosperous future for its citizens.

Topics: Saudi budget 2024

Related

Update Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth

Crown prince affirms government’s commitment to enhance economic growth
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman affirmed the government’s commitment to enhance economic growth through the expansion of government spending as reflected in budget 2024 on Wednesday, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He said the budget announced by King Salman will help support various ongoing programs and initiatives to improve the Kingdom’s investment environment, strengthen infrastructure, and raise the quality of services provided to citizens, residents, and visitors to the country.

The crown prince said the budget seeks to develop promising economic sectors by stimulating the Kingdom’s industrial sector with a focus on increasing the local content and boosting non-oil exports.

He praised the role of the Public Investment Fund and the National Development Fund in helping diversify the Kingdom’s economy away from oil through major investments in different economic sectors.

Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman also noted the achievements of the Kingdom in various sectors since the launching of Vision 2030 and the government’s efforts to introduce structural reforms in the financial sector.

The crown prince stressed the importance of strengthening partnerships with the private sector to achieve the goal of economic diversification and increasing job opportunities for the Saudi workforce.

The number of Saudi workforce in the labor market has reached 2.3 million this year, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

He also highlighted the role of the tourism and sports sectors in the Kingdom’s efforts to diversify its economy.

The crown prince expressed the government’s determination to continue with its efforts to increase the Kingdom’s attractiveness as an economic and investment hub for local and foreign investors.

Topics: Saudi budget 2024

Related

Update Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn graphic
Business & Economy
Saudi budget 2024: GDP to grow at 4.4% with revenues estimated at $312.5bn

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative

Saudi Arabia set to lead global drive for digital sustainability with new e-waste initiative
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is poised to spearhead the global drive for digital sustainability through a new e-waste initiative aimed at implementing comprehensive regulations in Zambia, Rwanda and Paraguay. 

The Kingdom’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission, in collaboration with the International Telecommunication Union, launched the new “Developing E-Waste Management Regulations” initiative during COP28 in Dubai. 

The initiative will focus on expediting the shift to green practices by introducing robust regulations that foster a circular economy, according to the statement. 

E-waste has become a pressing concern globally, with 54 million tons generated annually, of which only 17 percent is currently recycled. 

The announcement was made in the presence of key dignitaries, including CST Governor Mohammed Al-Tamimi and Deputy Secretary-General of the ITU Tomas Lamanauskas.  

Representatives from the beneficiary countries also participated in the event, signaling a unified global effort to address the mounting challenge of e-waste. 

Al-Tamimi expressed the Kingdom’s determination to offer innovative solutions for managing e-waste and reducing its environmental impact. The initiative seeks to contribute to the global drive towards a circular economy, promoting responsible consumption and sustainable waste management practices. 

Lamanauskas commended the critical role of strong regulations and legislation in addressing e-waste challenges across both private and public sectors.  

He emphasized transitioning to a circular economy emerging as a top solution to combat the adverse effects of e-waste on the environment.  

Lamanauskas also urged regulators worldwide to adopt and implement similar regulations to expedite the adoption of green practices. 

CST’s participation in COP28 reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to spearheading global initiatives for digital sustainability.  

The Kingdom’s ongoing efforts align with its broader transformation towards a circular economy, marked by qualitative initiatives aimed at raising awareness and advocating best technology practices for a sustainable future and society. 

As the new initiative gains momentum, stakeholders anticipate positive outcomes in the global fight against e-waste, setting an example for other nations to follow suit in adopting environmentally responsible practices. 

Topics: International Telecommunication Union (ITU) COP28 Communications Space and Technology Commission

Related

Saudi Arabia seeking further digital advancements in Silicon Valley 
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia seeking further digital advancements in Silicon Valley 

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 
Follow

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council

Global central banks maintain gold buying momentum in October: World Gold Council
Updated 06 December 2023
ARAB NEWS 

RIYADH: Central banks worldwide amassed 42 tons of gold into their official reserves in October, continuing their acquisition of the precious metal, the latest data showed. 

According to the World Gold Council, central banks witnessed a 41 percent slowdown in gold buying in October compared to September. However, it still maintained a 23 percent increase above the January-September monthly average of 24 tons. 

In September, central banks added 72 tons of gold to their reserves.

The People’s Bank of China continued its trend as the largest purchaser of gold in October, adding 23 tons to its reserves.  

This marked the twelfth consecutive monthly addition, bringing the year-to-date purchase of gold by PBoC to 204 tons, with its overall reserves reaching 2,215 tons.  

However, this reported increase still constitutes just 4 percent of PBoC’s total international reserves.

The Central Bank of Turkey significantly boosted its official gold reserves in October by purchasing 19 tons, bringing the total to 498 tons.  

Similarly, the National Bank of Poland continued its buying spree, adding 6 more tons to its reserves, totaling an increase of over 100 tons for the year, reaching 340 tons.

In October, the Reserve Bank of India acquired 3 tons of gold, and the Czech National Bank purchased 2 tons.  

Additionally, the National Bank of the Kyrgyz Republic and the Qatar Central Bank each bought 1 ton of gold during the month, as per the WGC.

Meanwhile, gold prices saw a slight increase, with spot gold rising 0.2 percent to $2,023.62 per ounce, and US gold futures gaining 0.3 percent to $2,041.60 by 03:47 p.m. Saudi time on Wednesday.

“While gold may draw support from speculation around the Fed cutting rates, it may take a fresh fundamental spark to re-ignite the bullish rally. This could come in the form of the highly anticipated US jobs report on Friday,” said FXTM Senior Research Analyst Lukman Otunuga, Reuters reported. 

Topics: World Gold Council Gold

Related

Gold remains resilient with Q1 demand up 34 percent: World Gold Council
Business & Economy
Gold remains resilient with Q1 demand up 34 percent: World Gold Council

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,174

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,174
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,174

Closing Bell: Saudi main index rose to close at 11,174
Updated 06 December 2023
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index rose on Wednesday, gaining 30.19 points, or 0.27 percent, to close at 11,174.02.

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR5.78 billion ($1.54 billion) as 118 of the listed stocks advanced, while 95 retreated. 

Similarly, the MSCI Tadawul Index rose 1.15 points, or 0.08 percent, to close at 1,435.

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, slipped 453.70 points, or 1.89 percent, to close at 23,549.89. This comes as 26 of the listed stocks advanced while as much as 33 retreated.

The best-performing stock of the day was National Agricultural Development Co., whose share price surged 9.87 percent to SR26.50.

Other top performers include Riyadh Cables Group Co. and Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., whose share prices soared by 9.41 percent and 8.22 percent to stand at SR84.90 and SR16.58, respectively.

In addition to this, other top performers included Sustained Infrastructure Holding Co. and Sinad Holding Co.

The worst performer was Naqi Water Co., whose share price dropped by 6.84 percent to SR73.60.

Other poor performers were United Cooperative Assurance Co. as well as Tourism Enterprise Co., whose share prices dropped by 4.76 percent and 3.23 percent to stand at SR9.01 and SR0.60, respectively.

Al-Omran Industrial Trading Co. and Riyadh Cement Co. also saw drops in value.

On the announcements front, the Saudi Exchange disclosed the inclusion and commencement of trading for Lana Medical Co. shares on Nomu. 

Meanwhile, shareholders of United Cooperative Assurance Co. have approved, in a statement, the planned merger with Saudi Enaya Cooperative Insurance Co., involving the transfer of its assets and liabilities through a share swap offer.

Enaya shareholders, however, have declined the deal put forward by UCA.

The completion of the merger is contingent upon the endorsement of both companies’ shareholders. 

Topics: Closing Bell Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi main index loses 48 points to close at 11,144 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi main index loses 48 points to close at 11,144 

Latest updates

Lebanon complains to Security Council about Israel’s targeting of Lebanese army
Lebanon complains to Security Council about Israel’s targeting of Lebanese army
Russian president Vladimir Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia
Russian president Vladimir Putin arrives in Saudi Arabia
Dakar Rally hits sands of Saudi Arabia for fifth time
Dakar Rally hits sands of Saudi Arabia for fifth time
Controversial music video criticizes Iran’s leadership
Controversial music video criticizes Iran’s leadership
Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister
Saudi Arabia’s 2024 budget set to aid the Kingdom’s successful trajectory, says finance minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.