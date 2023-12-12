You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Israeli soldiers open fire on, humiliate staff delivering medical aid in Gaza: WHO

Israeli soldiers open fire on, humiliate staff delivering medical aid in Gaza: WHO
UN staff approach a wounded Palesinian reportedly shot by Israeli forces while leaving Gaza City. (File/AFP)
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
Israeli soldiers open fire on, humiliate staff delivering medical aid in Gaza: WHO

Israeli soldiers open fire on, humiliate staff delivering medical aid in Gaza: WHO
  • PRCS health worker forced to walk back without clothes or shoes, and with his hands tied behind his back
  • One patient died from untreated wounds as a result delays caused by Israeli soldiers
Updated 40 sec ago
Arab News
LONDON: Israel Defense Forces opened fire on a medical convoy transporting World Health Organization staff through Gaza on Saturday, according to the head of the UN agency.

Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that the WHO team and their partners from the Palestine Red Crescent Society were on a “high-risk” mission to deliver medical supplies to Al-Ahli Hospital in northern Gaza when they were hit by bullets.

The WHO reported that IDF soldiers treated PRCS health workers in “a degrading and humiliating manner” at multiple military checkpoints and during detentions as the convoy, which included ambulances, traveled through Gaza.

The WHO-led convoy was reportedly subjected to an initial inspection at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint on its way to the hospital, where IDF soldiers removed ambulance staff from their vehicles for identification. Two PRCS employees were allegedly detained for more than an hour.

“WHO staff saw one of them being forced to kneel at gunpoint and then taken out of sight, where he was reportedly harassed, beaten, stripped and searched,” the WHO stated on Tuesday.

After the mission passed through the checkpoint and entered Gaza City, “the aid truck carrying the medical supplies and an ambulance were hit by bullets,” Tedros wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

On its return to the south of Gaza, after picking up patients from Al-Ahli, the mission was stopped again at the Wadi Gaza checkpoint, with critical patients allegedly searched by armed Israeli soldiers.

As a result of the delays, one of the patients died from his untreated wounds, Tedros said.

A PRCS health worker, previously detained, was taken for a second interrogation, the WHO reported. He was later released that night following UN intervention but was forced to walk back without clothes or shoes, and with his hands tied behind his back.

“We are deeply concerned about the prolonged checks and detention of health workers that put the lives of already fragile patients at risk,” Tedros said.

“The difficulties faced by this mission illustrate the shrinking space for humanitarian actors to provide aid within Gaza, despite the desperate need for access to alleviate the catastrophic humanitarian situation,” the WHO separately stated.

The incident comes amid growing concerns over human rights violations by Israeli military troops, who faced fierce backlash last week for stripping, blindfolding Palestinian men, and parading them in the streets.

The operation to Al-Ahli Hospital delivered enough trauma and surgical supplies to treat 1,500 patients, and also transferred 19 critical patients to a medical complex in the Strip’s south.
 

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Defense Forces (IDF)

UN General Assembly set to demand Gaza ceasefire

UN General Assembly set to demand Gaza ceasefire
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters
UN General Assembly set to demand Gaza ceasefire

UN General Assembly set to demand Gaza ceasefire
  • The development comes as health authorities in Gaza say that death toll from the Israeli offensive has crossed 18,000
  • General Assembly resolutions are not binding but carry political weight and reflect global views on war in Gaza Strip
Updated 17 sec ago
Reuters

UNITED NATIONS: The UN General Assembly appeared set to demand on Tuesday an immediate humanitarian cease-fire in the two-month long conflict between Israel and Hamas after the United States vetoed such a move in the Security Council.
No country has a veto power in the 193-member General Assembly, which is due to vote on a draft resolution that mirrors the language of one that was blocked by the United States in the 15-member Security Council last week.
General Assembly resolutions are not binding but carry political weight and reflect global views on the war in the Gaza Strip, as health authorities in the Hamas-run Palestinian enclave say the death toll from Israel’s offensive had passed 18,000.
The assembly vote comes a day after 12 Security Council envoys visited the Egyptian side of the Rafah border crossing, the only place where limited humanitarian aid and fuel deliveries have crossed into Gaza. The United States did not send a representative on the trip.
“With each step, the US looks more isolated from the mainstream of UN opinion,” said Richard Gowan, UN director at the International Crisis Group.
The United States and Israel oppose a cease-fire because they believe it would only benefit Hamas. Washington instead supports pauses in fighting to protect civilians and allow the release of hostages taken by Palestinian militants in a deadly Oct. 7 attack on Israel.
In October the General Assembly called for “an immediate, durable and sustained humanitarian truce leading to a cessation of hostilities” in a resolution adopted with 121 votes in favor, 14 against — including the US — and 44 abstentions.
Some diplomats and observers predict the vote on Tuesday will garner greater support. A two-thirds majority is needed.
“The dynamics are different to those in October. The length and intensity of Israel’s operations in Gaza have left many UN members convinced that a cease-fire is essential,” Gowan said.
Israel has bombarded Gaza from the air, imposed a siege and launched a ground offensive in retaliation for an Oct. 7 attack by Hamas that Israel says killed 1,200 people and saw 240 people taken hostage.
In October, Canada put forward an amendment to reject and condemn the Hamas attacks on Oct. 7, but it failed to get the two-thirds majority needed. Diplomats said the United States plans to put forward a similar amendment on Tuesday.
The draft General Assembly resolution to be voted on Tuesday also demands the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and that the warring parties comply with international law, specifically with regard to the protection of civilians.
Most of the 2.3 million people in Gaza have been driven from their homes and the United Nations has given dire warnings about the humanitarian situation in the coastal enclave, saying that hundreds of thousands of people are starving.

Beirut airport flooded due to heavy rain ahead of holidays

Beirut airport flooded due to heavy rain ahead of holidays
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Beirut airport flooded due to heavy rain ahead of holidays

Beirut airport flooded due to heavy rain ahead of holidays
  • Airport weather station recorded 47 mm of rainfall in 20 minutes, causing water to flow into the premises and surround it from the outside
  • Social media users shared videos of travelers at the country’s only airport struggling to move between floors and carrying their bags atop their heads
Updated 22 min 56 sec ago
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: It only took 20 minutes of rain in Beirut on Tuesday afternoon to flood the Rafic Hariri International Airport with water.

The airport weather station recorded 47 mm of rainfall in 20 minutes, causing water to flow into the premises and surround it from the outside. The surrounding roads and airport parking lot turned into lakes, with the rainwater reaching high enough to submerge car tires and people’s legs up to their knees.

Activists on social media shared videos of travelers at the country’s only airport struggling to move between its floors and carrying their bags atop their heads, as escalators were flooded.

Fadi Al-Hassan, the airport’s director, stated that “work is underway to address the situation.”

A reliable source at the airport told Arab News that “the amount of rain that fell was too much for the drains to handle, coupled with a decline in maintenance work and the accumulation of waste, which led to the disaster that occurred.”

According to the source, the airport’s internal courtyards were flooded, and water seeped into the cafes and duty-free shops. The nearby external car park was also submerged in water.

Activists mocked the situation, saying, “This is Beirut’s port, not its airport.”

Meanwhile, the Lebanese people are hopeful for a revival of the holiday season with the arrival of expatriates and tourists to the country for the holiday break.

Jean Beiruti, secretary-general of the Tourism Unions’ Federations, expects the number of reservations to increase from the 4,000 people who have already booked to come to Lebanon to 8,000 people per day, possibly reaching 12,000 in the coming days. 

Beirut airport is currently transporting Lebanese and Syrian passengers from Lebanon to abroad and vice versa.

Several Arab and foreign airlines have decided to suspend flights to and from Beirut airport due to security tensions on the southern Lebanese border and in the region because of the Gaza war. This has led international insurance companies to reduce financial coverage for active aircraft crews on the Lebanon route, including the national company Middle East Airlines, which currently operates only 12 aircraft after transferring nine other aircraft to Cairo, Amman, Larnaca, Istanbul, and Paris, awaiting further developments in the situation.

Beiruti told Arab News that the flooding at Beirut airport happens in all airports around the world and will not prevent anyone from deciding to spend their holiday in Lebanon. It may cause some embarrassment for a few minutes, but it will not deter people from coming to Lebanon, he said.

The tourism unions in Lebanon agree that “Lebanese expatriates are different from foreign tourists as they decide their destination at the last moment, while foreigners plan their vacations,” according to Beiruti.

He added: “This leads us to expect an increase in bookings in the coming days.”

It is expected that Lebanese expatriates working in nearby Arab countries will come to Lebanon to spend the Christmas holiday with their families.

“Emirates Airlines informed Beirut airport that starting from Wednesday, they will organize two daily flights to Beirut airport. Middle East Airlines also increased its flights from Dubai to Beirut by multiple times,” Beiruti said.

He expects the tourism sector “to pick up in the next two weeks if the security situation remains stable.” He also anticipates “the arrival of Iraqi and Syrian tourists.”

Some Lebanese regions have started decorating the streets and lighting them up for the holidays, as well as organizing special celebrations for children.

Topics: Lebanon Rafic Hariri International Airport Fadi Al-Hassan

Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections

Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections
Updated 12 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections

Egyptians turn out in force on final day of voting in presidential elections
  • Polling stations throughout the nation once again witnessed queues forming long before they opened at 9 a.m.
  • Cairo Gov. Khaled Abdel Aal noted a significant number of young people casting their votes
Updated 12 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptians on Tuesday turned out in their droves to vote on the third and final day of balloting in the country’s presidential elections.

Polling stations throughout the nation once again witnessed queues forming long before they opened at 9 a.m., and in the southern Aswan governorate around 5,000 people marched to the main voting centers.

In Luxor governorate, also in the south, women topped the ranks of voters, and polling was reportedly brisk in the coastal city of Port Said, Cairo center, and Damietta governorate in northern Egypt.

Cairo Gov. Khaled Abdel Aal noted a significant number of young people casting their votes, and National Elections Authority officials said the general turnout for the election had been strong.

President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, who is tipped to sweep to victory, is up against three other candidates: Abdel-Sanad Yamama, the head of Wafd, Egypt’s oldest party, Hazem Omar, leader of the Republican People’s Party, and Farid Zahran, of the Social Democratic Party.

The election results are due to be announced on Dec. 18.

Topics: Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi Khaled Abdel Aal

Egypt welcomes Denmark law banning Qur'an burnings

Egypt has welcomed Denmark’s banning of the desecration of religious texts following a series of Qur’an burnings in the country.
Egypt has welcomed Denmark’s banning of the desecration of religious texts following a series of Qur’an burnings in the country.
Updated 12 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Egypt welcomes Denmark law banning Qur'an burnings

Egypt has welcomed Denmark’s banning of the desecration of religious texts following a series of Qur’an burnings in the country.
  • Egypt expressed its hope that the law would promote tolerance and moderation
  • Qur’an burnings impede efforts to promote a culture of civilizational dialogue between countries based on cultural diversity, Egyptian ministry said
Updated 12 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egypt welcomed Denmark’s banning of the desecration of religious texts following a series of Qur’an burnings in the country.

The legislation, which passed on Dec. 7 after months of parliamentary debate, aims to confront the burning of religious books, Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Egypt expressed its hope that the law would promote tolerance and moderation.

Qur’an burnings impede efforts to promote a culture of civilizational dialogue between countries based on cultural diversity, the ministry added.

Egypt also reiterated its condemnation of insults to any belief and religion, adding that freedom of opinion must be upheld.

It called on other European countries to follow Denmark’s example, according to a ministry statement.

The Danish law criminalizes the inappropriate treatment of writings with significant importance for recognized religious communities, according to media reports.

In July 2023, Egypt summoned Denmark’s ambassador over the Qur’an burning incidents. It came after five anti-Islam activists set fire to a Qur’an in front of the Egyptian embassy in Copenhagen.

At the time, Egypt called on Denmark and other countries that have witnessed similar events to “take concrete actions to stop these unfortunate incidents once and for all.”

In August 2023, Mohammed Mokhtar Gomaa, Egypt’s minister of religious endowments, denounced the Qur’an burnings in Denmark and neighboring Sweden.

He called on both countries to take swift action “to prevent these abuses and amend any laws that support and encourage religious hatred and allow offense to the religious sanctities of all religions.”

Topics: Egypt Denmark Quran burnings qur'an

US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW

US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News
US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW

US must bolster action on Sudan after war crime findings: HRW
  • ‘Change of US government policy’ needed to prevent further abuses
  • 8-month conflict has led to displacement of 6.6m people
Updated 12 December 2023
Arab News

LONDON: The US must take “robust actions” to halt human rights violations in Sudan following its determination that both sides in the country’s civil war have committed “atrocity crimes,” Human Rights Watch has said.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Dec. 6 said that both the government’s Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces have perpetrated war crimes during the eight-month conflict in Sudan.

He said: “In haunting echoes of the genocide that began almost 20 years ago in Darfur, we have seen an explosion of targeted violence against some of the same survivors’ communities.

“Masalit civilians have been hunted down and left for dead in the streets, their homes set on fire, and told that there is no place in Sudan for them.”

The warring sides have also overseen crimes against humanity and ethnic cleansing, he added.

Though the US’ message tells victims “that their suffering is known,” Washington must carry out a change of government policy and launch measures to prevent further violations, said HRW.

Nicole Widdersheim, deputy Washington director at HRW, said: “The US determination of the atrocity crimes unfolding in Sudan sends an important message to the victims that their suffering is known.

“But for it to serve as a deterrent to further abuses and help safeguard civilians, it needs to be accompanied by a change of US government policy and concrete measures.”

The organization warned that the two warring sides in Sudan have “committed indiscriminate attacks on civilians, destroyed essential infrastructure, and blocked aid access.”

The conflict has resulted in the deaths of at least 12,190 people and the displacement of 6.6 million.

Though the US announced it had identified violations of international humanitarian law in Sudan, Blinken’s statement lacked a commitment to follow-up action, HRW said.

In order to ensure “those responsible are held to account,” and that “the world acts to protect civilians in Sudan,” the US must initiate “robust consultations” alongside the UN, African Union and Intergovernmental Authority on Development, the organization said.

Washington should also use its sanctions power to punish targets in cases of credible evidence of international law violations, it added.

Key civilian voices representing displaced communities and human rights activism must also be amplified by the US, including through funding for Sudanese civil society organizations, HRW said.

The UN Fact-Finding Mechanism on Sudan should also receive “strong support” from Washington in order to gather relevant evidence.

Widdersheim said: “The US government knows the magnitude of what is unfolding before its eyes, and should not choose to look away.

“It can start by rallying support for accountability efforts, including by the International Criminal Court, and working to fill the existing vacuum in civilian protection in Darfur.”

Topics: Sudan United States of America (USA) Darfur Antony Blinken

