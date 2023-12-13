You are here

Fighting between Israel and Hezbollah escalates as talks go on in bid to ease tensions

Smoke billows from a Israeli army post on the border with Lebanon after it was hit by a rocket fired from Lebanon on December 12 , 2023, amid increasing cross-border tensions as fighting continues with Hamas militants in the southern Gaza Strip. (AFP)
NAJIA HOUSSARI
  • One man was killed by an Israeli airstrike as attacks by both sides continued in areas close to Lebanon’s southern border
  • There have been ‘intensive contacts’ in an effort ‘to reach a diplomatic solution’ but sources say ‘the chances of reaching a political solution are currently low’
NAJIA HOUSSARI
BEIRUT: One person was killed and a building was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike on the town of Kafr Kila in southern Lebanon on Tuesday night, according to local media reports.

On Wednesday night two people were killed and one wounded when an Israeli warplane targeted a house in the town of Yater, according to reports. An Israeli shell also hit a house in the town of Aita Al-Shaab, causing it to burn down but no casualties were reported.

Hezbollah, which has resumed its operations against the Israeli army as the war in Gaza continues, on Wednesday said it targeted an Israeli military site at Malikia with a Burkan missile, resulting in a direct hit. A similar attack on a military site in Ramya also resulted in a direct hit, it added.

In the hours that followed, Hezbollah said it intensified its operations against the Israeli army, including the targeting of a naval site in Ras Al-Naqoura and an attack on the Shomera barracks. The Israeli media also reported the launch of several rockets “from Lebanon toward Ras Al-Naqoura in western Galilee.”

Forces from an Israeli military base in Al-Bayada fired on the eastern outskirts of the Lebanese town of Blida with machine guns. They also targeted the nearby areas of Ayta ash Shab with heavy gunfire, as well as the outskirts of the Lebanese town of Tarbikha.

Israeli airstrikes hit the outskirts of Naqoura, Al-Bustan and Marwahin, and artillery fire targeted the outskirts of the towns of Aytaroun, Yaroun, and Al-Khiyam. The Israeli army also said its “warplanes attacked military infrastructure and a missile-launching site belonging to Hezbollah in Lebanese territory.”

Hezbollah said on Wednesday one of its fighters was killed as a result of the clashes, raising the total death toll among the group’s forces to 98.

Meanwhile, Israeli radio station Kan Reshet Bet said there have been “intensive contacts taking place in the past few days to reach a diplomatic solution to remove Hezbollah elements beyond the Litani River and increase the number of UNIFIL (UN Interim Force in Lebanon) forces in southern Lebanon.”

The report quoted unnamed sources as saying that “estimates from various parties involved in the negotiations indicate that the chances of reaching a political solution are currently low. However, despite this, efforts will continue to reach a diplomatic solution.”

Media reports in Beirut previously revealed Israeli proposals to remove Hezbollah from border areas through the implementation or amendment of UN Security Council Resolution 1701, which was adopted in 2006 with the aim of resolving the war at the time between Israel and Hezbollah.

In particular, Israel wants the removal of Hezbollah fighters from the area south of Litani River. Hezbollah responded to Israel’s attempt by intensifying its operations in the past week from positions very close to the Blue Line, the demarcation line between Lebanon and Israel established by the UN in June 2000.

Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri’s Development and Liberation parliamentary bloc, which is allied to Hezbollah, urged the Lebanese government to “appeal to the international community to force Israel to cease its threats and attacks on Lebanon, as well as its encroachment on our land, sea and airspace. We also demand that Israel respects Resolution 1701, which Lebanon is committed to, and rejects any attempt to modify it under any pretexts.”

International officials who visited Lebanon in the past two weeks have reported that Israel is attempting to establish a buffer zone along the border with Lebanon.

There has been debate in the Beirut media about possible moves such as “increasing the number of the Lebanese Army in the south, especially in the UNIFIL working area, to implement Resolution 1701, enhancing the presence of UNIFIL forces, and increasing their numbers instead of talking about their withdrawal.”

Israeli army opens fire at hospital wards: Gaza health ministry

A child is rushed into Nasser hospital following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
A child is rushed into Nasser hospital following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
AFP
A child is rushed into Nasser hospital following Israeli strikes, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.
  • Israeli “forces have tightened the siege and the targeting of Kamal Adwan hospital, firing at patient rooms and courtyards,” ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said
AFP

GAZA STRIP: The health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza said Wednesday that Israeli forces have opened fire at hospital rooms, raising fears for the safety of 12 children in paediatric care.
“The occupation (Israeli) forces have tightened the siege and the targeting of Kamal Adwan hospital, firing at patient rooms and courtyards,” ministry spokesman Ashraf Al-Qudra said in a statement.
“We fear the death of 12 children in paediatric care who are already deprived of milk and are without life support equipment.”
The Israeli army did not offer an immediate comment, while AFP was unable to confirm the situation at the hospital independently.
On Tuesday Qudra said that Israeli forces had stormed the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the Palestinian territory and were rounding up men in the courtyard.
The previous day, the United Nations humanitarian agency OCHA said two mothers were killed when the maternity department of Kamal Adwan hospital was reportedly hit.
In Wednesday’s statement, Qudra said that Israeli forces had detained hospital director Ahmed Al-Kahlot and other staff members who were “tortured and deprived of food and drink.”
Several of them were later released, he said.
Qudra said the Israeli forces were also targeting Al-Awda hospital and tightening the siege of the facility, “depriving it of water, food and electricity.”
Forces were also “preventing the wounded and sick from reaching” the hospital, he added.
Israeli troops have previously raided other medical facilities in Gaza, including Al-Shifa, the territory’s largest hospital.
The military accuses Hamas of using hospitals as command centers to plan and launch attacks against Israeli forces, a charge denied by the militant group.
There is currently only one hospital in northern Gaza able to admit patients, according to the UN.
Just 14 of 36 hospitals across the territory are functioning, providing limited health care while sheltering thousands of displaced people, the World Health Organization said Sunday.
More than 18,600 Gazans have been killed and almost 50,600 wounded since the war between Israel and Hamas erupted more than two months ago, according to the health ministry.
Around 1,200 people were killed in an unprecedented attack by Hamas militants on southern Israel on October 7, Israeli officials say, which sparked the blistering military response on Gaza.
The majority of war casualties in Israel and Gaza have been civilians.

Gaza faces public health disaster, UN humanitarian office says

Reuters
  • Israel's forced displacement of 85 percent of Gaza population has caused overcrowding in shelters and other temporary living facilities
Reuters

GENEVA: The UN humanitarian office said on Wednesday that Gaza faced a public health disaster due to the collapse of its health system and the spread of disease amid an offensive by Israel that has hit hospitals and displaced hundreds of thousands of people.
The United Nations and aid groups have sounded the alarm about the spread of infectious disease in Gaza, where the internal displacement of 85 percent of the population has caused overcrowding in shelters and other temporary living facilities.
Israel, which went to war in Gaza after the Palestinian enclave’s ruling Hamas militants launched a devastating attack on its southern communities on Oct. 7, has told civilians to flee battle zones and says it seeks avert humanitarian distress.
“We all know that the health care system is or has collapsed,” said Lynn Hastings, the UN Humanitarian Coordinator for the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
“We’ve got a textbook formula for epidemics and a public health disaster.”
WHO has reported a sharp rise in acute respiratory infections, diarrhea, lice, scabies and other fast-spreading diseases.
Hastings said people in Gaza had to line up for hours just to access a toilet.
“You can imagine what the sanitation conditions are like,” she said.
WHO said on Tuesday that only 11 of Gaza’s 36 hospitals were partially functional, one in the north and 10 in the south of the enclave.
In Jerusalem, a senior Israeli lawmaker from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Likud party, said field hospitals had been erected within Gaza by the United Arab Emirates and Jordan.
“We offered every possible help (and) we are prepared to do more,” Yuli Edelstein, chairman of the Israeli parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, told Reuters.
“But one thing has to be clear. There is overlapping between medical system and hospitals and Hamas terrorist activities,” he said, reiterating Israeli allegations — denied by Hamas — that the Palestinian militants have been operating within hospitals.
“So this is not something that we will tolerate.”
Hasting said that almost half of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million was now in Rafah in the southern tip of the enclave to escape Israeli bombardment.
“This is leading to nothing but a health crisis,” she said. (Reporting by Gabrielle Tétrault-Farber, Editing by Kirsti Knolle and Angus MacSwan)

Jordan’s King Abdullah pushes for a more coordinated humanitarian response in Gaza

Jordan’s King Abdullah pushes for a more coordinated humanitarian response in Gaza
Arab News
  • “Jordanians have been increasingly feeling that the world is turning its backs on them as refugee hosts," king says
Arab News

LONDON: Jordan’s King Abdullah called for a more coordinated humanitarian response in Gaza and reiterated his country’s commitment to supporting Palestinian refugees and the UN agency tasked with helping them, UNRWA.

Speaking at the Global Refugee Forum in Geneva on Wednesday, he highlighted that Jordan “is still bearing the heavy costs and burdens of the refugee communities in our midst,” urging the international community not to leave the most vulnerable behind.

The forum was co-convened by Jordan, Colombia, France, Japan, and Uganda, and co-hosted by Switzerland and the UN High Commissioner for Refugees.

“As serious crises compete for international attention, the plight of refugees and their host countries has taken a backseat. But this is a lapse that the international community can ill afford,” King Abdullah said.

He stressed the significant burden Jordan bears, hosting nearly 4 million refugees, including approximately 1.4 million Syrians, which is over a third of its 11 million population, Jordan News Agency reported.

While welcoming refugees has become an integral part of Jordan’s national identity, the king said, “Jordanians have been increasingly feeling that the world is turning its backs on them as refugee hosts.”

He expressed concern over the international community’s diminishing focus on refugee issues, warning against the pitfalls of short-term solutions. He drew attention to the ongoing crisis in Gaza, where over 1.9 million Palestinians, many of whom are refugees, are facing displacement due to Israel’s relentless bombing campaign.

Another critical issue King Abdullah raised was Jordan’s water crisis, exacerbated by the refugee influx and climate change. He cited a mega-project for desalinating Red Sea water to alleviate the water shortage, stressing the dire need for sustainable solutions.

King Abdullah also highlighted the severe funding shortfall for key agencies like the World Food Programme and UNHCR, which has led to a drastic reduction in services such as cash assistance, education, and healthcare. This has resulted in a significant increase in food insecurity among refugees.

He continued: “International partners are essential, and our response plan for the Syrian refugee crisis has been world-recognized, yet, it has never been fully funded.

“Indeed, international funding to meet pledges has been steadily declining. So far this year, we only received around 22 percent of the response plan’s needs …

“The rest is covered through Jordan’s national budget. This has raised the challenge of additional expenditures and placed even more pressure on our strained resources, especially water, as we struggle to cope with the dual impact of the refugee crisis and climate change.

“We recognize that this is a long-term commitment that we are undertaking on behalf of the international community,” the king said

“And likewise, the international community cannot resort to short-term solutions and move on to the next crisis,” he added.
 

Lebanon crises having ‘devastating’ effect on children: UNICEF

Lebanon crises having ‘devastating’ effect on children: UNICEF
AFP
  • Some 16 percent of families and a third of Syrian refugees sent school-aged children to work
AFP

BEIRUT: Lebanon’s compounding crises are having a “devastating” impact on children and their education, a United Nations agency said Wednesday, warning of additional pressure as the Israel-Hamas war spills over into the country.
UN children’s agency UNICEF said more than a quarter of households surveyed last month reported children not attending school, compared to 18 percent in April.
The number rose to more than half in Syrian refugee households, the report said, adding that “the cost of education materials” was the most commonly cited barrier to attendance.
For four years, Lebanon has been gripped by a crushing economic crisis that has pushed most of the population into poverty.
Some 16 percent of families and a third of Syrian refugees sent school-aged children to work, the report said, while more than 80 percent of households “had to borrow money or buy on credit to purchase essential grocery items.”
Lebanon’s “persistent and compounding crises... are exacting a steadily devastating toll on children nationwide, increasingly stripping them of their education and forcing many into child labor,” the UNICEF report said.
“Desperate parents, grappling with ever-dwindling resources, are forced into a heart-wrenching struggle to keep their families afloat amidst the unrelenting challenges.”
Since the Israel-Hamas war began on October 7, the frontier between Lebanon and Israel has seen deadly exchanges of fire, mainly between the Israeli army and Shiite Muslim movement Hezbollah, raising fears of a broader conflict and sending thousands fleeing border areas.
“Several dozen schools in the southern part of Lebanon have been closed... affecting more than 6,000 students,” the report said, noting that “attendance is minimal at schools that still remain open.”
UNICEF also warned of the emotional impact of the crises, saying “the deprivations and uncertainty are leaving children hungry, anxious or depressed.”
Some 38 percent of households reported their children were anxious, the agency said, with the figure rising to 46 percent in parts of south Lebanon near the cross-border hostilities, and almost half of Palestinian refugee children.
“The survey also shows that 34 percent of children in Lebanon believe their lives will be worse one year from now,” the UNICEF report said.
The agency urged Lebanese authorities “to take strong action to support, protect and ensure essential services for all children.”
The severe crises are “crushing children’s dreams and taking away their learning, their happiness and their future,” said Edouard Beigbeder, UNICEF representative in Lebanon.

Yemeni coastguard on high alert to counter Houthi attacks

Yemeni coastguard on high alert to counter Houthi attacks
Saeed Al-Batati
  • Houthis fired drones and missiles at commercial ships and warships in the Red Sea as part of their threat to shut the Red Sea from all Israel-bound ships
  • Human Rights Watch accused the Houthis of committing war crimes by targeting and arbitrarily seizing civilian ships in the Red Sea
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: Yemen’s government has placed its Red Sea coastguard on high alert in anticipation of assaults by the Iran-backed Houthis on government-controlled islands or coastal areas under the guise of attacking Israeli ships.

Tareq Mohammed Saleh, vice president of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, accused the Houthis on Tuesday of plotting attacks on Yemeni government areas or islands in the Red Sea, taking advantage of public outrage over Israel’s bombardment of Gaza.

“We urge you to remain vigilant and ready to confront any danger that threatens our ports, coasts, and islands at all times. There is a great threat from Iran-backed groups that are using the Gaza war and targeting Israeli ships as pretexts to target our ports and islands, and kill Yemenis,” the Yemeni leader said while speaking to a gathering of coastguard personnel near the Red Sea port city of Mocha.

Saleh’s remarks about safeguarding Yemeni beaches and islands enraged Houthi official Mohammed Al-Bukhaiti, who vowed to strike any troops that stop the militia from assaulting Israeli ships.

This week, the Houthis fired drones and missiles at commercial ships and warships in the Red Sea as part of their threat to shut the Red Sea from all Israel-bound ships.

At the same time, Yemen’s government denied receiving an offer from the US to join a new international coalition force to counter Houthi threats to international maritime traffic in the Red Sea.

According to the official news agency SABA, an unknown military source urged the international community to provide military help to the country’s coastguard to fight Houthi threats at sea.

Meanwhile, Human Rights Watch accused the Houthis on Wednesday of committing war crimes by targeting and arbitrarily seizing civilian ships in the Red Sea, urging the militia to release the crew of the seized Galaxy Leader ship.

“The Houthis are claiming that they’re carrying out attacks on behalf of Palestinians, when the reality is that they’re attacking, arbitrarily detaining and endangering civilians on ship crews who have zero connection to any known military target,” Michael Page, Middle East and North Africa deputy director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement, adding: “The Houthis should immediately release the hostages and end their attacks on civilians caught in the crosshairs of their declared war on Israel.”

On Nov. 19, the Houthis seized the Galaxy Leader cargo ship and its two dozen crew members in the Red Sea, claiming that the vessel was owned by an Israeli businessman. “The Houthis still have not taken responsibility for the civilian harm that they have caused to those living in Yemen. Rather than carrying out new war crimes, they should focus on achieving a durable peace in their country,” Page said.

