Arab League condemns confiscation of East Jerusalem land

The Palestinian-majority neighborhood of Silwan, south of Jerusalem’s Old City. (AFP)
Gobran Mohamed
  • Arab League spokesman Jamal Rushdi said the Israeli action is a clear violation of international law and Security Council resolutions
  • Israel announced earlier in December that it would confiscate the land in Silwan to build an air train over the area
Gobran Mohamed
CAIRO: The Arab League has condemned the confiscation of Palestinian lands in Silwan in East Jerusalem by Israeli authorities.

Arab League spokesman Jamal Rushdi said the Israeli action is a clear violation of international law and Security Council resolutions that prohibit unilateral measures in occupied territories.

Israel announced earlier in December that it would confiscate the land to build an air train over the area.

Rushdi said that the expropriation of property and displacement of residents from East Jerusalem are part of a systematic Israeli plan to “Judaize” the city, taking advantage of the global preoccupation with the assault on Gaza.

The international community must pay attention to dangerous Israeli policies regarding the holy sites, especially in light of the far-right government that leads Israel today, he added.

Separately, Rushdi praised UNRWA’s humanitarian efforts amid the campaign launched by Israel against Gaza.

UNRWA staff carry out “a brave and noble mission for purely humanitarian purposes,” he said, adding that support for the agency represents a lifeline for hundreds of thousands of Palestinians who rely on its aid and services.

AFP
  • The statement did not name the suspects or what security services they were linked to
  • Security official in Baghdad reported 13 people had been arrested
AFP

BAGHDAD: Iraq said Thursday it had arrested several attackers who fired rockets at the US embassy last week amid high tensions over the Israel-Hamas war and found some had links to security services.
A salvo of rockets was launched early Friday at the US embassy in Baghdad’s heavily fortified Green Zone, the latest in a flurry of such attacks amid the war in Gaza.
The attack caused no reported casualties or damage, and there was no immediate claim of responsibility, but a US spokesperson said “indications are the attacks were initiated by Iran-aligned militias.”
Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani’s office Thursday reported several arrests over the attack and said that “unfortunately, preliminary information indicates that some of them are connected to certain security services.”
The search continued for “all those involved in this attack,” said Sudani’s office in a statement, vowing that “the hand of justice will reach them.”
“Such attacks cannot be condoned or tolerated due to the serious threat they pose to the country’s security and stability,” it said, adding that they cause “damage to Iraq’s reputation and dignity.”
The statement, issued by Special Forces Major General Yehia Rasool, did not name the suspects or what security services they were linked to.
But a security official in Baghdad, speaking anonymously due to the sensitivity of the matter, reported 13 people had been arrested, including members of the security forces.
The United States leads an international coalition battling jihadists in Iraq and neighboring Syria. Its forces have come under repeated attack in recent weeks and have launched several strikes against Iran-linked fighters.
Pro-Iran groups have justified their attacks by pointing to US support for Israel.
In Iraq, most attacks were claimed by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, a loose formation of armed groups affiliated with the Hashed Al-Shaabi coalition, whose former paramilitaries are now integrated into Iraq’s regular armed forces.
Sudani, brought to power by a pro-Tehran coalition, faces a difficult balancing act between the United States and Iran.
Sudani’s office said he spoke Tuesday with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and stressed “Iraq’s commitment to protecting diplomatic missions and coalition advisers.”
The premier vowed to pursue the perpetrators “without any external interference.”
The Israel-Hamas war broke out on October 7 when Hamas gunmen attacked Israel, killing about 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 240 hostages, Israeli officials say.
In response, Israel vowed to destroy Hamas and launched a massive military offensive that has killed over 18,600 people in Gaza, according to the Hamas-run territory’s health ministry.

UK PM rejects Israeli envoy’s 2-state refusal

UK PM rejects Israeli envoy’s 2-state refusal
Arab News
  • Tzipi Hotovely tells Sky News ‘absolutely no’ when asked if Israel would pursue 2-state solution
  • Rishi Sunak: ‘Our long-standing position remains that a 2-state solution is the right outcome’
Arab News

LONDON: UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has rejected statements by Israel’s ambassador in London that her country does not want a two-state solution to the conflict with the Palestinians.

Tzipi Hotovely told Sky News “absolutely no” when asked if Israel would pursue a two-state scenario after military operations in the Gaza Strip conclude.

Sunak said he and his government “don’t agree” with Hotovely’s stance. “Our long-standing position remains that a two-state solution is the right outcome,” he said, adding that he is “incredibly concerned” by the suffering of civilians in Gaza as a result of Israel’s operations.

“I’ve said consistently far too many innocent people have lost their lives. No one wants this conflict to go on for a moment longer than is necessary.

“Of course, Israel has a right to defend itself from an appalling terrorist attack that it suffered (on Oct. 7). But as I said to Prime Minister (Benjamin) Netanyahu just last week, Israel must take every available precaution to protect innocent civilian lives.”

Sunak said the UK is “doing a lot” to facilitate the flow of aid to Gaza, and “continuing to press for more access to get more support to the people who need it.”

He added that he supports a “sustainable ceasefire” but it would remain conditional on Hamas releasing all of the hostages it took on Oct. 7 and ceasing its rocket attacks on Israel.

11 killed in days-long Israeli raid in West Bank – Palestinian health ministry

11 killed in days-long Israeli raid in West Bank – Palestinian health ministry
Reuters
  • Israeli forces have searched hundreds of compounds and questioned hundreds of suspects since the operation began on December 12
Reuters

RAMALLAH, West Bank: At least 11 Palestinians have been killed during a days-long raid by Israeli soldiers in Jenin in the occupied West Bank, Palestinian health authorities said on Thursday, amid reports of gunfire, hundreds of arrests and restricted hospital access.
A young man died from his wounds on Thursday morning as a result of the Israeli operation in the northern West Bank city that began earlier in the week, the Palestinian health ministry said. Two other Palestinians were killed overnight, it added.
Israeli forces have searched hundreds of compounds and questioned hundreds of suspects since the operation began on Dec. 12, the military said in a statement. They dismantled six explosives laboratories, underground tunnel shafts and explosive devices, it said.
Since the start of the raid in the morning of Dec. 12, Israeli forces have arrested hundreds of citizens, with the majority of them since released, the Palestinian Prisoner’s Club, an advocacy group said in a statement.
Israel was not allowing ambulances to enter the camp to transport patients, Mahmoud Al-Saadi, director of the Palestinian Red Crescent in Jenin, said.
“We have six ambulances, but we cannot even reach the patients who need to be transported to the hospital, some of whom need dialysis,” Al-Saadi said.
“The army did not allow us to enter,” despite attempts to coordinate with the Red Cross and the UN Palestinian relief agency, he said, adding that soldiers were also stationed outside the Jenin Governmental Hospital.
Four soldiers were slightly injured by controlled explosions and gunfire from Israel’s own forces, the military statement said. Soldiers occupied a mosque where sporadic shots could be heard in the distance, a video circulating on social media showed. Reuters could not independently verify the footage.
Asked about the Palestinian deaths and reports of soldiers stopping ambulances reaching the sick, the military confirmed “ongoing counterterrorism activity” in the city and said more details would be provided after the activity ended.
Before the latest operation, the Palestinian health ministry reported 275 Palestinians had been killed in the West Bank since the Oct. 7 attack out of Gaza on southern Israel by the Islamist movement Hamas that killed around 1,200 Israelis.
The mounting death toll in West Bank violence, which has included a surge of Israeli settler attacks on Palestinian inhabitants, has underscored fears that the territory seized by Israel in a 1967 war could spiral out of control as Israel’s blitz on the separate Palestinian enclave of Gaza proceeds.
Deadly bloodshed had been worsening in the West Bank even before the war in Hamas-ruled Gaza erupted.
Palestinians want the West Bank to be the core of an independent state. In recent years, Israel has greatly expanded Jewish settlements there that most countries deem illegal. Israel disputes this and cites historical and biblical ties to the land.

Israel ‘absolutely’ rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy

Israel ‘absolutely’ rejects prospect of a 2-state solution after Gaza war ends, says envoy
Arab News
  • Israel’s campaign of airstrikes and ground assaults in Gaza in past two months has killed more than 18,500 Palestinians
  • Hotovely rejects suggestion by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Israel was bombing Gaza “indiscriminately”
Arab News

LONDON: Israel’s ambassador to the UK, Tzipi Hotovely, said on Wednesday that her country will “absolutely” reject any possibility of a two-state solution after the war in Gaza ends.

Asked how peace might be achieved absent an agreement to establish a Palestinian state, she told Sky News: “Israel knows today and the world should know now … that the Palestinians never wanted to have a state next to Israel.

“They want to have a state ‘from the river to the sea.’ They are saying it loud and clear.”

Hotovely criticized the Palestinian Authority for refusing to condemn the attack on Israel by Hamas on Oct. 7. And in response to UN calls for an immediate humanitarian ceasefire, she said: “Ceasefire? No. It just basically means we would like to welcome another attack (like the one on) Oct. 7.”

She added: “Do you remember any country in the world creating a humanitarian corridor to the enemy? I don’t remember you (the UK) helping Nazi Germany … and I don’t remember America helping the Japanese during the Second World War.”

Hotovely also rejected a suggestion by US President Joe Biden on Tuesday that Israel was bombing Gaza “indiscriminately.”

Israel’s campaign of airstrikes and ground assaults in Gaza over the past two months has killed more than 18,500 Palestinians, many of them women and children, according to Palestinian officials.

Somalia president’s son will return to face trial over fatal highway crash

Somalia president’s son will return to face trial over fatal highway crash
AP
  • Somalia president’s son had already left Turkiye by the time the warrant was issued
AP

ANKARA: The son of the president of Somalia will return to Turkiye in the coming days to face trial over a fatal highway crash in Istanbul, Turkiye’s justice minister said Thursday.
Yunus Emre Gocer, a 38-year-old motorcycle courier, was hit by a car driven by the Somalia president’s son, Mohammed Hassan Sheikh Mohamud, on a highway in Istanbul. The man died in a hospital six days later on Dec. 6.
Turkish authorities ordered the president’s son arrested and barred him from traveling abroad, but reports said Mohamud had already left Turkiye by the time the warrant was issued. Turkiye also launched an investigation into officials who conducted an initial investigation into the crash and reportedly allowed Mohamud to go free.
“We have held talks with Somali judicial authorities,” Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc told reporters. “It will be possible for the defendant to come to Turkiye and to participate in the trial process in the coming days.”
“I have talked to the Somali justice minister and they look on the matter with good intentions,” Tunc said, adding that he hoped that the trial would open soon.
On Tuesday, Somali President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud told The Associated Press that his 40-year-old son did not flee Turkiye. He said he has advised him to go back and present himself to court. The younger Mohamud, who is a doctor, stayed at the scene of the crash and remained in Istanbul for several days afterward, the president said. He also extended his sympathy to Gocer’s family.
“I want to take this opportunity to send my condolences to the family, which I don’t know how to contact,” he said in Tuesday’s interview. “We share with them the grief of their loss. We are sorry for their loss.”
Turkiye has built close ties with Somalia since 2011, when President Recep Tayyip Erdogan — then prime minister — visited the East African nation in a show of support as Somalis suffered from severe drought. Turkiye has provided humanitarian aid, built infrastructure and opened a military base in Somalia where it has trained officers and police.
“I will do everything that I can to make sure that my son respects Turkish law and justice law, and stands in front of the courts in Turkiye,” Somalia’s president said in the interview at United Nations headquarters in New York, where he presented a plan for his government to take over security from African Union troops and continue its fight against Al-Shabab militants.
“Turkiye is a brotherly country,” Mohamud said. “We respect the laws and the justice and the judicial system. As a president of Somalia, I will never allow anybody to violate this country’s judicial system.”

