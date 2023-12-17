You are here

  • Home
  • The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation
1 / 3
Newcastle United's Lewis Miley in action with Fulham's Sasa Lukic and Antonee Robinson on December 16, 2023. (Reuters)
The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation
2 / 3
Newcastle United's English midfielder Lewis Miley celebrates after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on December 16, 2023. (AFP)
The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation
3 / 3
Newcastle United's Lewis Miley (R) celebrates with fellow midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on December 16, 2023. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ydzb6

Updated 17 December 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation

The Geordie Jude Bellingham? Newcastle United record breaker Lewis Miley draws comparisons to England and Real Madrid sensation
  • Miley has become the youngest-ever Premier League scorer, breaking Theo Walcott's long-standing record
  • With their win over Fulham, the Magpies ended a three-game losing streak to get their top flight campaign back on track
Updated 17 December 2023
Liam Kennedy
Follow

NEWCASTLE: Seventeen years, 229 days. One week, two records. Lewis Miley, remember the name.

While English football waxes lyrical over the talents of Jude Bellingham, Newcastle United might well be witnessing the emergence of the next great generational midfield talent. LM67, anyone?

Just days after becoming the youngest Premier League player to grab an assist in the Champions League, breaking Theo Walcott's long-standing record, Miley became Newcastle United's youngster ever Premier League scorer. And he did so with a shrug of the shoulders, such is the youngster's relaxed, laid back approach.

Miley, along with experienced campaigner Bruno Guimaraes, both of whom are on Real Madrid's radar, turned the screw on Fulham in the Premier League, as the Magpies ended a three-game losing streak to get their top flight campaign back on track.




Newcastle United's Lewis Miley (R) celebrates with fellow midfielder Bruno Guimaraes (L) after scoring the opening goal of the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Fulham at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on December 16, 2023. (AFP)

Goals from Miley, his first for the club, Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn ensured Newcastle put the 10-man Cottagers to the sword, who had lost Raul Jimenez sent off for a reckless challenge on Sean Longstaff in the first half.

And Howe believes Miley has the all the hallmarks of a black and white great.

"He's emotionless – and I mean that as the biggest compliment I can," said Howe about his rising star.

"In a difficult moment, he's not beating himself up, he's not frustrated, he's just very calm and in a positive moment like scoring the goal today, he doesn't let that go to his head and negatively affect his performance.

"He just carries on doing the right thing most of the time, and that's the hallmark of a great player in my eyes.

"I'm delighted for him. With Lewie, I go back to the two most memorable moments, for me, at the start of his Newcastle career: one was the assist against Chelsea, where he's had the composure to find Alex and a really big goal for us at the time; and then the assist in the Champions League for Joelinton in midweek, where again he's made another incredible decision.

"But today was his moment, put in by Bruno's brilliant run and did he have the composure in front of the Gallowgate to score a massive goal in our season, and he did and I'm delighted for him.

"We tried to manage his minutes today and give him a little rest, but it didn't turn out that way."

Miley is possibly the best of a growing crop of Geordie midfielders at the club. The teenager follows on from the breakthrough of Elliot Anderson and Longstaff.

And Howe thinks the youngster can learn lessons from his older teammates, who have walked the same path from academy to first-team.

"I think Lewis has got goals in him. I don’t necessarily think it’s his most obvious asset – I think his technical delivery and decision-making on the ball, for somebody so young, is of an incredibly high level. But he gets in the box continually, and he’s a decent enough finisher. I thought he took his goal really well, and hopefully that’s the first of many for him.

"I think the comparison between Sean and Lewis is a very good one. Sean is doing really, really well now after a slightly difficult time for him. Sean has become such a pivotal player for us, and what I love about him is that he’s Newcastle through and through. He lives and breathes everything to do with Newcastle. He’s still involved in the academy, he still goes back to watch games, and he’s never forgotten where he’s come from and how he’s got to where he’s got to. He’s very thankful for everyone’s support in his journey. I think they’re great characteristics for Louie to retain as well, and I’m sure Louie will do that with the family he has behind him."

On a day of positives, there was one element of the win which took the shine off, somewhat.

With injuries biting hard, and key players such as Alexander Isak on the treatment table, the last thing the Magpies could do with is yet more. However, both Joelinton and Fabian Schar limped off.

Howe said: "Obviously that is the negative. We don't think they're serious, but certainly to come off the pitch, they're short-term problems for us that we can't navigate easily at the moment.

"We were thinking that possibly we were through the worst of our injury situation. Now it's reared its head again in a negative way, so let's just see where we are tomorrow."

Topics: NUFC Lewis Miley Fulham English Premier League (EPL)

Related

Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card
Football
Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card
Newcastle’s Champions League dreams over but Howe vows lessons learned
Football
Newcastle’s Champions League dreams over but Howe vows lessons learned

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
AP
Follow

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
  • The contest very quickly became all about Saudi Arabia, whose unopposed candidacy is set to be approved by FIFA member federations late in 2024
  • For now, Saudi Arabia is home to four more competitive FIFA games this week, likely capped by a final on Friday between the champions of Europe and South America
  • It is the biggest event FIFA has taken to Saudi Arabia in the presidency of Gianni Infantino, who has built increasingly close ties to its political and soccer leaders in the past six years
Updated 27 min 5 sec ago
AP

FIFA’s long-time engagement with Saudi Arabia became a fully formed partnership this year.

The Club World Cup that welcomes Manchester City and Fluminense into the semifinals from Monday in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah, was awarded by FIFA to the Kingdom in February — a clear signpost toward their shared aim of staging a men’s World Cup.

That goal is all but certain to be confirmed next year after FIFA’s unexpected decision in October to fast-track finding a 2034 World Cup host, but only in Asia or Oceania.

The contest very quickly became all about Saudi Arabia, whose unopposed candidacy is set to be approved by FIFA member federations late in 2024.

Whether the tournament is played in summer or winter — and how many of the 104 games eventually will be played in neighboring or nearby states — can de decided at a later stage.

For now, Saudi Arabia is home to four more competitive FIFA games this week, likely capped by a final on Friday between the champions of Europe and South America. Man City first play Urawa Red Diamonds of Japan on Tuesday, one day after Fluminense face Al-Ahly of Egypt.

It is the biggest event FIFA has taken to Saudi Arabia in the presidency of Gianni Infantino, who has built increasingly close ties to its political and soccer leaders in the past six years.

“I am confident we will continue to unite the world from this beautiful country as we crown the new club champion of the world,” Infantino posted in Jeddah on his always active Instagram account.

FIFA also is bringing its formal business to Jeddah with a meeting on Sunday of its ruling council, for the first time in Saudi Arabia since Infantino was elected president in February 2016.

The future of the Club World Cup should take clearer shape with FIFA set to decide the format of the 32-team event that will relaunch in 2025 in the US, and exactly how some of the 12 entries from Europe will be earned.

The current seven-team event played each season for reigning continental champions plus the host nation’s title winner is barely noticed in Europe and was a target to revamp right from the start of Infantino’s presidency.

In 2018, Infantino provoked a huge rift with UEFA by proposing a secretive $25 billion deal for new competitions, including the Club World Cup.

Agreement is now being reached, with the influential European Club Association on board, for a four-yearly tournament played in mid-June to mid-July. The US will host the first edition and 2029 could go to Australia as compensation for agreeing not to challenge the Saudis for the 2034 World Cup.

Each continental champion in the four seasons through 2024 will enter — including Saudi club Al-Hilal, the 2021 champion of Asia that is home to Neymar — which leaves at least eight places to be allocated in Europe.

FIFA’s preferred formula has been to count only Champions League results from 2020-24 in a rankings table, and limit countries to two teams unless more win the actual title. That would exclude from the first edition storied names such as Manchester United, Liverpool, Juventus and perhaps even Barcelona, unless it wins the next Champions League title in June.

The 32 teams in 2025 will expect to earn tens of millions of dollars in prize money from a tournament that has no broadcasters or sponsors just 18 months out from the opening game.

FIFA is likely to explore new broadcast models for the Club World Cup while its sponsor slate surely will include some from Saudi Arabia, whose state oil giant Aramco is reportedly in line for a top-tier World Cup deal.

FIFA’s and Infantino’s relations with Saudi Arabia and its Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman have thrived.

The soccer connection is perhaps already opening doors. A Human Rights Watch delegation has been in Jeddah for a first approved visit to the country since 2014.

Topics: Jeddah Club World Cup

Related

Saudi Arabia ready to host 2034 World Cup: Sports minister
Football
Saudi Arabia ready to host 2034 World Cup: Sports minister
Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off video
Saudi Football
Football fever grips Jeddah as FIFA Club World Cup kicks off

Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso

Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
Updated 17 December 2023
AP
Follow

Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso

Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
  • Barcelona’s stalemate at Mestalla Stadium means surprise leader Girona are six points ahead of third-placed Barcelona before they host Alaves on Monday
  • Since Alonso arrived in October, Sevilla did not win in eight league games and lost all four of their Champions League matches, finishing bottom of their group
Updated 17 December 2023
AP

BARCELONA, Spain: Barcelona and Atletico Madrid stumbled in the Spanish league title race on Saturday, while Sevilla said enough is enough of coach Diego Alonso.

Barcelona’s 1-1 draw at Valencia makes it three straight games across all competitions without a win as Xavi Hernandez’s team struggle to find the form that won it the domestic title last season.

Atletico fared even worse and was fortunate to lose only 2-0 at an Athletic Bilbao who closed on the top-four spots with their convincing victory.

Barcelona’s stalemate at Mestalla Stadium means surprise leader Girona are six points ahead of third-placed Barcelona before they host Alaves on Monday. Real Madrid are four points clear of Barcelona before hosting Villarreal on Sunday. Atletico, despite their loss, are also just one point behind Barcelona with an extra game to play.

Missed chance

Joao Felix put Barcelona ahead in the 55th minute. He had to only tap in a cross by Raphinha after Frenkie de Jong played the Brazil forward clear with a precise lobbed pass with the tip of his boot.

Barcelona wasted chances to get a second goal before midfielder Hugo Guillamon pulled Valencia level in the 70th by scoring from the edge of the box after the visitors failed to clear a cross.

Coach Xavi Hernandez called the game “a final” after losing to Girona last weekend and then falling at Antwerp midweek in the Champions League — despite already qualifying for the knockout rounds.

“Any result other than taking the three points here is a blow for us,” Barcelona midfielder Pedri González said. “We played better than we did against Girona but not good enough. It is clear that we are not in a good moment. That happens over the course of a season but we need to pull out of this now.”

Atletico lose

Spain winger Nico Williams starred in Bilbao’s win over Atletico by scoring his team’s second goal after he hit the post and earned a penalty that was missed by Oihan Sancet.

After Gorka Guruzeta’s 51st-minute opener at San Mames Stadium, Williams appeared to be well marked by defenders Mario Hermoso and Axel Witsel when he executed a quick cut back and lashed the ball in from a tight angle in the 64th.

“This is our fortress,” Nico Williams said about San Mames, where Bilbao has only one loss in nine games. “Just go forward game by game and hope we can reach European competitions (next season).”

Jon Rahm, whose signing for the Saudi-funded LIV tour stunned the golf world, took an honorary kickoff wearing a red-and-white scarf for the home side. Rahm’s birthplace is near Bilbao in the northern Basque Country region.

Alonso out

Sevilla fired Alonso after the team hit a new low with a 3-0 loss at home to Getafe.

Since Alonso arrived in October, Sevilla did not win in eight league games and lost all four of their Champions League matches, finishing bottom of their group. They are only two wins since Alonso replaced Jose Mendilibar, who led Sevilla to the Europa League title last season, have come against lower-division rivals in the Copa del Rey.

Sevilla are in 16th place but level on points with Celta Vigo and Cadiz, which is in the drop zone in 18th.

Getafe striker Borja Mayoral converted a penalty for his 10th goal of the season, second most to Jude Bellingham’s 12 for Real Madrid.

First home win

Rafa Benitez earned some relief after his Celta won its first home game by edging Granada 1-0 to exit the relegation zone.

The match was the first for Celta since Marian Mouriño became the first woman to preside over the club, and the only woman to lead a top-flight club in Spain.

Topics: Barcelona FC Sevilla

Related

Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card
Football
Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card
Athletic Bilbao earn impressive win over Atletico
Football
Athletic Bilbao earn impressive win over Atletico

Athletic Bilbao earn impressive win over Atletico

Athletic Bilbao earn impressive win over Atletico
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Athletic Bilbao earn impressive win over Atletico

Athletic Bilbao earn impressive win over Atletico
  • Ernesto Valverde’s side, fifth, moved within two points of champions Barcelona, fourth, who visit Valencia later on, and third-place Atletico
  • “I think we played badly,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

BILBAO, Spain: Athletic Bilbao powered to a convincing 2-0 victory over a flat Atletico Madrid on Saturday in La Liga to close the gap on the top four.
Ernesto Valverde’s side, fifth, moved within two points of champions Barcelona, fourth, who visit Valencia later on, and third-place Atletico.
Gorka Guruzeta and Nico Williams struck second-half goals to deservedly secure the points for the intense Basques who dominated at a jubilant San Mames.
Atletico have lost four games in La Liga this season, each away from home, while winning all eight matches they have played at their Metropolitano stadium.
“I think we played badly,” Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak told Movistar.
“We cannot play like this, one way at home, another away, you can’t win titles like this, you can’t win leagues... Bilbao were a lot better than us.”
Athletic drove Diego Simeone’s visitors back in the first half, testing Oblak on multiple occasions.
The Slovenian made a superb save low at his near post to deny Guruzeta early on, and another to block Nico Williams’ effort after he broke through on the left.
Oblak was saved by the frame of his goal on two occasions, with both brothers Inaki and Nico Williams striking the woodwork.
Athletic’s best chance of the first half came from the penalty spot but Oihan Sancet smashed high and wide after Caglar Soyuncu felled Nico Williams.
Athletic got the breakthrough they deserved quickly at the start of the second half, with Ander Herrera crossing to the back post, where Guruzeta was unmarked to finish with ease.
Inaki Williams, making his 400th appearance for Athletic, was instrumental in the build-up and continued his own fine form, even though he did not find the net.
Nico Williams added a stunning second when he made space on the right side of the area and bent a shot over Oblak into the far top corner with his weaker left foot.
Athletic’s second goal spurred Atletico into life, with Samuel Lino and Marcos Llorente threatening, but they could not pull the visitors back into the match.
Despite defeat and his team’s drab display, Atletico coach Simeone maintained a positive attitude.
“They were better from start to end, in the last 15 minutes we tried to fight,” Simeone told reporters.
“Today is the day I am calmest ... I know the boys are giving me (everything) and I am with them to the death.”
“The fans are giving me everything and I want to keep giving them joy,” Nico Williams told Movistar.
“We’re an ambitious team, we have to keep working and this is the way... we’ve taken a step forward from last season and should make our stadium a fortress.”
Victory was the perfect way for Athletic to round off their 125th anniversary celebrations.
Basque golfer Jon Rahm took a ceremonial kick-off before the game and showed fans his green jacket, which he won at the 2023 Augusta Masters, while a statue to club legend Jose Angel Iribar was unveiled outside the ground.
Xavi Hernandez’s struggling Barcelona could overtake Atletico if they do not lose against Valencia at the Mestalla.
Leaders Girona host Alaves on Monday, while second-place Real Madrid welcome Villarreal on Sunday.
Sevilla fell to a humiliating 3-0 home defeat by Getafe, piling more pressure on coach Diego Alonso.
Borja Mayoral and Mason Greenwood converted penalties for Jose Bordalas’ team, either side of Jaime Mata’s strike.
The struggling Andalusians have not won in 10 league matches and are 16th, level on 13 points with Celta Vigo and Cadiz below them.
After confirming a bottom-place finish in their Champions League group earlier this week, Spanish media this week reported Alonso could be fired if he failed to inspire Sevilla to a victory over Getafe.
Rafa Benitez’s Celta earned a tight 1-0 win over Granada, 19th, to move provisionally out of the relegation zone.

Topics: Atletico Madrid Athletic Bilbao La Liga

Related

Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him
Football
Xavi calls on Felix to let Atletico criticism inspire him
Newcastle wrap up pre-season friendlies with 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao
Sport
Newcastle wrap up pre-season friendlies with 2-1 win over Athletic Bilbao

Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card

Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card

Miley, 17, scores first senior goal as Newcastle beat 10-man Fulham after Jimenez red card
  • Miley, thrust into the action as a first-half substitute after Fabian Schar and Joelinton joined Newcastle’s lengthy injury list
  • Newcastle ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions and jumped to sixth place
Updated 17 December 2023
AFP

NEWCASTLE, England: A first senior goal by 17-year-old midfielder Lewis Miley set Newcastle on their way to a 3-0 win over 10-man Fulham and a seventh successive victory in the English Premier League on Saturday.
Miley, thrust into the action as a first-half substitute after Fabian Schar and Joelinton joined Newcastle’s lengthy injury list, fired the Magpies into a 57th-minute lead before Miguel Almiron and Dan Burn added more goals.
Fulham striker Raul Jimenez was sent off in the 22nd for jumping into Sean Longstaff and knocking the midfielder to the ground with his backside. The Mexico international was initially given a yellow card. It was upgraded to red after a video review.
Hurting after a Champions League exit on Wednesday, Newcastle ended a run of three straight defeats in all competitions and jumped to sixth place.
Newcastle struck the bar through Anthony Gordon and wasted more opportunities by the time academy graduate Miley drove a low shot across goalkeeper Bernd Leno and inside the far post after Guimaraes dribbled into the penalty area.
The second goal arrived within seven minutes when Gordon’s through ball evaded Wilson and defender Antonee Robinson and fell nicely for Almiron to slot into an empty net.
It was 3-0 with eight minutes remaining when Burn bundled home at the far post after Leno repelled his initial header.

Topics: Newcastle United english Premier League Fulham Lewis Miley

Related

AC Milan beat Newcastle 2-1 but both teams are eliminated from the Champions League
Football
AC Milan beat Newcastle 2-1 but both teams are eliminated from the Champions League
Newcastle’s Champions League dreams over but Howe vows lessons learned
Football
Newcastle’s Champions League dreams over but Howe vows lessons learned

Late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

Late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP
Follow

Late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions

Late penalty rocks Man City as Palace hold champions
  • City’s bid for an unprecedented fourth successive title is in danger, although Guardiola will remind his players they came from eight points behind Arsenal to snatch the crown late last season
Updated 16 December 2023
AFP

MANCHESTER: Manchester City’s Premier League title defense suffered another blow as Crystal Palace fought back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 draw thanks to Michael Olize’s last-gasp penalty on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side were in command after Jack Grealish put them ahead in the first half and Rico Lewis doubled the lead after the break.

But the champions collapsed in the second half at the Etihad Stadium as Jean-Philippe Mateta reduced the deficit in the closing stages before Olize converted his penalty in the fifth minute of stoppage-time.

It was the fifth time in six league games that Pep Guardiola’s men have dropped points, having also drawn with Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham and lost to Aston Villa prior to last Sunday’s 2-1 win at Luton.

In what was their last match before heading to Saudi Arabia for the Club World Cup, the result leaves them fourth in the table, three points behind leaders Liverpool, who host Manchester United on Sunday.

City’s bid for an unprecedented fourth successive title is in danger, although Guardiola will remind his players they came from eight points behind Arsenal to snatch the crown late last season.

Once again without the injured Erling Haaland, City dominated the opening stages and Palace ‘keeper Dean Henderson did well to save a fifth-minute Julian Alvarez header.

City’s breakthrough came in the 24th minute when Phil Foden fed Grealish, and he slotted past Henderson for his third goal in as many league games — the effort standing after a lengthy VAR check for offside.

Josko Gvardiol drilled into the side-netting via a touch from Henderson and Foden whipped a shot wide.

City had the ball in the net again seven minutes into the second half when Alvarez’s free-kick on the left went in at the far post, but the flag went up for offside against Rodri and the effort was disallowed.

The hosts did have their second in the 54th minute as Grealish’s pass ricocheted off Rodri and the ball fell to Lewis for a close-range finish, the 19-year-old’s first Premier League goal being confirmed after a VAR review.

City looked to be cruising, but Palace pulled a goal back in the 76th minute when a long ball found Jeffrey Schlupp and he supplied Mateta, who slid home to start the nerves jangling in Guardiola’s team.

Deep into stoppage time City fans’ fears were realized as Foden caught Mateta in the box, referee Paul Tierney pointed to the spot, and Olize calmly dispatched the ball past Ederson.

Topics: english Premier League Manchester city Crystal Palace

Related

Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
Saudi Football
Man City go for full house of trophies at FIFA Club World Cup
Man City beat Luton without Haaland to end 4-match winless run as Tottenham thrash Newcastle 4-1
Sport
Man City beat Luton without Haaland to end 4-match winless run as Tottenham thrash Newcastle 4-1

Latest updates

FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
FIFA and Saudi Arabia bond over Club World Cup this week with bigger goal ahead of 2034 World Cup
Chad votes on new constitution ahead of promised end of military rule
Chad votes on new constitution ahead of promised end of military rule
Hispanic support for Trump raises red flag for Biden
Hispanic support for Trump raises red flag for Biden
Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
Barcelona held at Valencia for third game without a win. Sevilla fire coach Diego Alonso
Trump repeats ‘poisoning the blood’ anti-immigrant remark
Donald Trump. (AFP file photo)

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2023 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.