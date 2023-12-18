You are here

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Russia-Ukraine Conflict

Russia and Ukraine launch swarm of drones at each other's territory

Russia and Ukraine launch swarm of drones at each other’s territory
Firefighters work at a site of residential buildings heavily damaged during a Russian drone strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Odesa, Ukraine December 17, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters
Russia and Ukraine launch swarm of drones at each other’s territory

Russia and Ukraine launch swarm of drones at each other’s territory
  • The Morozovsk air base is home to Russia’s 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment, according to Russian state media
Updated 39 sec ago
Reuters
KYIV: Ukraine and Russia launched a swarm of drones at each other’s territories on Sunday as both sides step up attacks, with the Russian assault reportedly killing one person in Odesa and the Ukrainian strike targeting a Russian military airfield.
Ukraine’s air force said on Sunday morning that it had destroyed 20 drones and a cruise missile that Russia launched overnight. Nine of the drones were downed over the southern Odesa region, with falling debris starting a fire in a residential house and killing one person.
The Russian defense ministry said in a social media statement that its air defense systems destroyed or intercepted a total of 35 Ukraine-launched drones over Lipetsk, Volgograd and Rostov regions. It did not say what was targeted or whether there was any damage.
Ukrainska Pravda media outlet reported late on Sunday, citing unnamed sources, that the Kyiv attack targeted the Russian Morozovsk airfield in the Rostov region in a reportedly joint operation of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) and the Armed Forces.
Reuters could not independently verify the reports.
Vasily Golubev, the governor of the Rostov region that borders Ukraine in Russia’s southwest corner, said in a statement on the Telegram messaging app that air defense forces repelled “a massive attack” by drones in the area of Morozovsk and Kamensk and that most of the air weapons were destroyed.
Several Russian military bloggers said, however, that one bomber at the air base suffered minor damage.
The Morozovsk air base is home to Russia’s 559th Bomber Aviation Regiment, according to Russian state media, and is armed with Russia’s most modern medium-range Su-34 bombers.
While Moscow and Kyiv deny targeting civilians in the war that Russia launched on Ukraine in February 2022, both sides have carried out numerous strikes on each other’s infrastructure that is critical to their militaries.
Sunday attacks follow Ukraine’s reports that its air defense systems had shot down 30 Russia-launched drones over 11 regions across the country on Saturday and Russia saying on Friday it had downed 26 Ukrainian drones over Crimea, the peninsula that Moscow annexed from Ukraine in 2014.

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict drone attacks

Zelensky describes immediate goals for work on EU accession

Zelensky describes immediate goals for work on EU accession
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters
Zelensky describes immediate goals for work on EU accession

Zelensky describes immediate goals for work on EU accession
  • Brussels offered Kyiv candidate status four months after Moscow’s February 2022 invasion, prompting a rush by Ukrainian authorities to reform priority areas identified by the European Commission
Updated 18 December 2023
Reuters

KYIV: Ukraine and the European Commission will soon assess Kyiv’s progress on aligning its legislation with that of the European Union and a framework for EU accession talks is expected in the spring, President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday.
In his nightly video address, he reminded the country that EU leaders decided at a summit on Thursday to launch formal membership talks with Ukraine. The country faces uncertainty over the future of vital wartime foreign assistance, notably from the United States.
“In the coming days, with the European Commission, we will officially launch the process of assessing Ukrainian legislation for compliance with EU legislation — the screening process,” Zelensky said.
“We are also preparing for the work on the negotiating framework for Ukraine,” he said, adding, “We expect it in the spring.”
Brussels offered Kyiv candidate status four months after Moscow’s February 2022 invasion, prompting a rush by Ukrainian authorities to reform priority areas identified by the European Commission.
The commission reported last month that Ukraine had fulfilled four of its seven recommendations, including hiring anti-corruption officials, preparing the judiciary for a major overhaul and aligning media legislation with EU standards.
The commission said it would assess Ukraine’s progress again in March, part of a long and complicated pathway to membership that the EU’s ambassador to Ukraine, Katarina Mathernova, has described as gruelling.

Topics: Volodymyr Zelensky European Union Ukraine Kyiv

Pope Francis deplores the death of two women in Gaza parish

Pope Francis deplores the death of two women in Gaza parish
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP
Pope Francis deplores the death of two women in Gaza parish

Pope Francis deplores the death of two women in Gaza parish
  • “This has happened even within the parish complex of the Holy Family, where there are no terrorists, but families, children, people who are sick and have disabilities,” the pope said
Updated 18 December 2023
AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis on Sunday deplored the death of two women in a Catholic parish in Gaza, where he said “unarmed civilians” were being targeted by shootings and bombings.
He was speaking a day after the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said a Christian mother and daughter had been shot dead by an Israeli soldier on the grounds of the Gaza Strip’s only Catholic church.
“I continue receiving very serious and sad news about Gaza,” the pope said at the end of the Angelus prayer. “A mother and her daughter... were killed and other people were wounded by the shooters.
“This has happened even within the parish complex of the Holy Family, where there are no terrorists, but families, children, people who are sick and have disabilities,” the pope added.
The Israeli army told AFP that it had on Saturday been contacted by church representatives about an incident in the Holy Family Parish, but said that “no reports of a hit on the church, nor civilians being injured or killed, were raised.
“A review of the IDF’s operational findings support this,” it added.
Israel’s army said it “does not target civilians, no matter their religion.
“The IDF takes claims regarding harm to sensitive sites with the utmost seriousness — especially churches — considering that Christian communities are a minority group in the Middle East,” it added.
Saturday’ statement from the Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem said: “Around noon (1000 GMT) today... a sniper of the IDF (Israeli army) murdered two Christian women inside the Holy Family Parish in Gaza.”
Christian families have been sheltering there since the Israel-Hamas war broke out, the patriarchate said.
“Nahida and her daughter Samar were shot and killed as they walked to the Sister’s Convent. One was killed as she tried to carry the other to safety,” it added.
Seven more people were wounded by gunfire as they tried to protect others, the statement said.
“Some are saying ‘this is terrorism and war,’” the pontiff said. “Yes, it is war, it is terrorism... let us pray to the Lord for peace,” he added.
According to the Vatican press agency, citing Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, the victims were an elderly woman and her daughter.
The patriarchate said no warning had been given before the shooting started, adding that they were “shot in cold blood.”
The Gaza strip has been hard hit by bombardments and ground operations carried out by the Israeli army since the unprecedented October 7 attack by Hamas on Israeli territory.
The attack saw about 1,139 people killed, mostly civilians, and 250 hostages taken, according to the Israeli authorities’ latest figures.
Aiming to eliminate Hamas, Israel has carried out a relentless bombardment of Gaza, alongside a ground invasion, that has killed more than 18,800 people, mostly women and children, according to the territory’s Hamas government.

Topics: War on Gaza Catholic parish Pope Francis

Philippine president says tensions in South China Sea have increased

Philippine president says tensions in South China Sea have increased
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Philippine president says tensions in South China Sea have increased

Philippine president says tensions in South China Sea have increased
  • Marcos underscores need to forge strong alliances with like-minded allies
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters

MANILA: Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said tensions in the South China Sea have “increased rather than diminished” in recent months, warning that a “more assertive China” posed a “real challenge” to its Asian neighbors.

In an interview with Japanese media on Saturday, Marcos underscored the need to forge strong alliances with like-minded allies, akin to the trilateral cooperation among the Philippines, Japan and the United States.
“I’m afraid we’ll have to be able to say that tensions have increased rather than diminished for the past months or the past years,” Marcos said, according to a press release from his office as he attends a Tokyo summit of Japan and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations.
A week ago, Manila and Beijing traded accusations over a collision of their vessels near a disputed shoal in the South China Sea as tensions over claims in the vital waterway escalate.

FASTFACT

In addition to the Philippines, ASEAN members Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei claim parts of the South China Sea disputed by China, which claims almost all of the sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.

In addition to the Philippines, ASEAN members Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Brunei claim parts of the South China Sea disputed by China, which claims almost all of the sea, a conduit for more than $3 trillion of annual ship-borne commerce.
The Permanent Court of Arbitration in 2016 said China’s claims had no legal basis, a ruling the United States supports but Beijing rejects.
“We have to ... continue to counsel peace and continue communication between the different countries — everyone that is involved,” Marcos said.
The challenge that China posed required “new solutions,” said Marcos, who has vowed to defend his country’s rights in the South China Sea after the collision, which Manila has described as a “serious escalation.”
The Philippines and Japan have started talks on a reciprocal access agreement that would allow the deployment of military forces on each other’s soil, amid growing tensions in the region. Japan also has maritime disputes with China.
“It is not sufficient actually with just Japan and the Philippines to enter into this agreement. We really must get more of these kind of arrangements in place.”

 

Topics: Philippines South China Sea Japan

Black American solidarity with Palestinians is rising

Black Jewish community activist Cydney Wallace. (AP file photo)
Black Jewish community activist Cydney Wallace. (AP file photo)
Updated 17 December 2023
AP
Black American solidarity with Palestinians is rising

Black Jewish community activist Cydney Wallace. (AP file photo)
Updated 17 December 2023
AP

CHICAGO: Cydney Wallace, a Black Jewish community activist, never felt compelled to travel to Israel, though “Next year in Jerusalem” was a constant refrain at her Chicago synagogue.
The 39-year-old said she had plenty to focus on at home, where she frequently gives talks on addressing anti-Black sentiment in the American Jewish community and dismantling white supremacy in the US. “I know what I’m fighting for here,” she said.
That all changed when she visited Israel and the West Bank at the invitation of a Palestinian American community activist, along with two dozen other Black Americans and Muslim, Jewish and Christian faith leaders. The trip, which began on Sept. 26, enhanced Wallace’s understanding of the struggles of Palestinians living in the West Bank under Israeli military occupation. But, horrifyingly, it was cut short by the unprecedented Oct. 7 attacks on Israel by Hamas militants. In Israel’s ensuing bombardment of the Gaza Strip, shocking images of destruction and death seen around the world have mobilized activists in the US and elsewhere.
Wallace, and a growing number of Black Americans, see the Palestinian struggle in the West Bank and Gaza reflected in their own fight for racial equality and civil rights.

 

 

 

 

Topics: War on Gaza Cydney Wallace a Black Jewish community activist

Related

Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows to free more hostages
Middle-East
Israel strikes Gaza as pressure grows to free more hostages
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial at at the Glynn County Courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia. (AP)
World
Life in jail for 3 men who murdered Black American jogger Ahmaud Arbery

Nine dead, several injured in a blast at India explosives factory

Nine dead, several injured in a blast at India explosives factory
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters
Nine dead, several injured in a blast at India explosives factory

Nine dead, several injured in a blast at India explosives factory
  • The blast occurred at a factory that manufactures industrial and military explosives
  • Police are investigating the cause of the blast that occurred in the factory’s packing area
Updated 17 December 2023
Reuters

MUMBAI: At least nine workers were killed and several injured in a blast at an explosives factory in Nagpur, a central district in Maharashtra state on Sunday morning, a local police officer told Reuters over the phone.

The blast occurred early on Sunday morning at a factory run by Solar Industries India, the police officer surnamed Salve said. The factory manufactures industrial and military explosives, as well as propellants and warheads for India’s defense sector, according to Solar Industries’ website.

The injured were shifted to nearby hospitals, Salve said, adding that the number of casualties could increase. Salve was part of the team that went to the site of the explosion on Sunday morning.

Police were still investigating the cause of the blast, which occurred in the factory’s packing area.

Solar Industries India confirmed in a statement to the stock exchange that nine workers had been killed and said it was investigating the causes of the accident and what corrective and preventive actions needed to be implemented.

Topics: India

