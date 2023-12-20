You are here

War on Gaza
War on Gaza

Amnesty demands probe into Gaza 'enforced disappearances'

Amnesty demands probe into Gaza ‘enforced disappearances’
Palestinian children react at the site of an Israeli strike on a house, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, on Dec. 20, 2023. (Reuters)
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Amnesty demands probe into Gaza ‘enforced disappearances’

Amnesty demands probe into Gaza ‘enforced disappearances’
  • Hundreds of Palestinians are being held in detention centers in southern Israel
  • Amnesty demanded an investigation into the “inhumane treatment and enforced disappearance” of the detainees from Gaza
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
JERUSALEM: Amnesty International on Wednesday called for an urgent probe into Israel’s “enforced disappearance” of Palestinian detainees from Gaza, following reports of deaths in military detention centers.
Hundreds of Palestinians are being held in detention centers in southern Israel, having been arrested in military operations across the Gaza Strip since its war with Hamas militants erupted on October 7.
“The Israeli military must urgently disclose the fate and whereabouts of everyone that it has detained since 7 October,” Heba Morayef, Amnesty’s regional director for the Middle East and North Africa, said in a statement.
“Israeli forces must specify the grounds of arrest for those detained and make every effort to provide families of those in its custody with information, particularly in light of the telecommunications blackouts that have cut off Gazans.”
Amnesty demanded an investigation into the “inhumane treatment and enforced disappearance” of the detainees from Gaza.
The Israeli army on Tuesday said it was investigating the deaths of detainees arrested in Gaza.
It did not provide details regarding how many detainees had died or the circumstances of their deaths.
On Tuesday Israeli newspaper Haaretz reported that “several of them have died” in these detention facilities.
The report said the prisoners died at the Sde Teiman base near the city of Beersheva.
The detainees held at this facility are “blindfolded and handcuffed for most of the day and the lights are on at the facility throughout the night,” the report said.
Concerns for the fate of detainees from Gaza heightened last week after Israeli television showed scores of stripped Palestinian men sitting on a Gaza street in military custody.
One clip showed the arm of a soldier in the foreground, suggesting it was filmed by a member of the military.
In another clip, a group of blindfolded men are seen sitting with their hands tied behind their backs as Israeli soldiers watch them.
Earlier this month the army announced that more than “500 terrorists” had been arrested in Gaza.
The war between Israel and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, began after the Islamist group carried out a bloody attack on southern Israel on October 7 which killed around 1,140 people, according to an AFP tally based on the latest official Israeli figures.
Israeli’s ensuing military campaign in Gaza has so far killed at least 20,000 people, the majority of them children and women, according to the Hamas government.

Topics: War on Gaza Amnesty international Palestinian detainees Israel

Heavy Israeli raids rock southern Lebanon

Heavy Israeli raids rock southern Lebanon
Updated 20 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI
Heavy Israeli raids rock southern Lebanon

Heavy Israeli raids rock southern Lebanon
  • Israeli fighter jets carried out morning raids targeting forest areas between Ain Ebel and Bint Jbeil, along with the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab
  • In the second incident of its kind, the Israeli army targeted the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter taking place in the border town of Blida
Updated 20 December 2023
NAJIA HOUSSARI

BEIRUT: Israeli missile and artillery attacks rocked areas along Lebanon’s southern border and the heart of south Lebanon on Wednesday in what observers claimed was the heaviest series of raids in recent weeks.

Samer Wehde, a war correspondent located in southern Lebanon, told Arab News that “the ground shook beneath our feet.”

He said that the Israelis appeared to be using new types of missiles, and added that the “terrifying sounds” could be heard in Nabatieh, Al-Zahrani and Iqlim Al-Tuffah.

Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of Kfar Chouba, Kfarhamam, Salamiyah Farm and Halta in the eastern sector.

The towns of Yarin and Marwahin, the outskirts of Naqoura and Labweh mountain, as well as the areas surrounding Mays Al-Jabal and Hula, were also hit.

Meanwhile, Hezbollah said that it was targeting Israeli military sites, including Al-Abad and Ruwaizat Al-Alam.

The militant group said that five of its fighters were killed the past 48 hours, bringing the death toll to 113 since fighting began on Oct. 8.

A security source told Arab News that the Israeli army used drones over the border area to track targets and control the field from the air.

Israeli fighter jets carried out morning raids targeting forest areas between Ain Ebel and Bint Jbeil, along with the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab, while Israeli artillery shelled Tal Al-Nhas and Talat Al-Awidah.

Israeli drones flew over the villages of Majdal Zoun and Chama.

In the second incident of its kind, the Israeli army targeted the funeral of a Hezbollah fighter taking place in the border town of Blida.

Three artillery shells, fired from the Israeli military site of Al-Bayad, struck the northern outskirts of the town, landing meters away from the funeral of Hassan Ibrahim. No injuries were reported.

The town of Aita Al-Shaab was targeted a few days ago during the funeral procession of a Hezbollah militant.

Israeli spy planes flew over the border town of Rab Al-Thalatheen as mourners gathered at the funeral of a Hezbollah member killed by a drone-fired missile on Tuesday.

A text message with instructions from Hezbollah to the people of the south, especially border towns, was shared on social media.

Residents were warned to comply with the “regulations” in order to protect the party’s fighters “so that none of us will take part in direct or indirect bloodshed.”

The Hezbollah message said: “Be discreet if you witness the movements of military or other fighters, as we are entrusted with their safety,” and warned residents against photographing missile launch sites.

Sirens sounded in the Upper Galilee early on Wednesday as four Israeli interceptor missiles exploded above Blida.

Israeli raids targeted the outskirts of Aita Al-Shaab and Ramiya, while Hezbollah targeted the Metula colony with two missiles.

The Israeli army bombed an area near residential homes in the town of Aitaroun, with two shells falling on the outskirts of Maroun Al-Ras.

Israel said on Wednesday that its warplanes bombed “Hezbollah targets in Lebanon, including infrastructure and military sites.”

Two missiles were launched from southern Lebanon toward the Israeli site of Metulla in the Upper Galilee, Israeli media said.

Hezbollah deputy Hassan Ezzedine said on Wednesday that the group is still fighting along a front from Naqoura to the Shebaa Farms.

“We are capable of deterring the enemy from its aggression, and we are mostly concerned about our homeland, Lebanon, its sovereignty, interest, and all the Lebanese,” he said.

The violent escalation on Wednesday forced many of those previously unwilling to leave their villages to head to safe areas, especially the city of Tyre.

More than 24,000 displaced people have registered with the Natural Disaster Management Department in the Union of Tyre Region Municipalities.

Topics: War on Gaza Lebanon Hezbollah Israel

Hopes rise for Israel-Hamas truce deal as Gaza toll hits 20,000

Hopes rise for Israel-Hamas truce deal as Gaza toll hits 20,000
Updated 35 min 56 sec ago
AFP
Hopes rise for Israel-Hamas truce deal as Gaza toll hits 20,000

Hopes rise for Israel-Hamas truce deal as Gaza toll hits 20,000
  • While some talked of a truce, fighting raged and Gaza’s Hamas government said the death toll in the Palestinian territory reached 20,000
  • “These are very serious discussions and negotiations and we hope that they lead somewhere,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters
Updated 35 min 56 sec ago
AFP

GAZA STRIP, Palestinian Territories: Hopes rose Wednesday that Israel and Hamas may be inching toward another truce and hostage-release deal in the Gaza war, following talks in Europe and a visit to Egypt by the head of the Palestinian militant group.
While some talked of a truce, fighting raged and Gaza’s Hamas government said the death toll in the Palestinian territory reached 20,000.
Right-wing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said there can be no Gaza cease-fire until Hamas militants are destroyed, but the White House expressed hope that the truce talks can bring results.
“These are very serious discussions and negotiations and we hope that they lead somewhere,” National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters.
His comments came shortly after Netanyahu, under pressure from Washington and other allies over civilian casualties, reiterated his goal of destroying Hamas and said there will be no cease-fire until that is accomplished.
“We won’t stop fighting until we’ve achieved all the objectives we’ve set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza,” Netanyahu repeated.
Late Tuesday he had told relatives of some of the remaining 129 captives held in Gaza that his spy chief was working on efforts to free them.
He said he had “just sent the head of Mossad to Europe twice to promote a process to free our hostages.”
The bloodiest-ever Gaza war began when Hamas attacked southern Israel on October 7, killing around 1,140 people in Israel, mostly civilians, and abducting about 250, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.
In response, Israel began a relentless bombardment alongside a ground invasion. Hamas authorities say most of those killed in Gaza have been women and children.
Netanyahu has faced protests from hostage relatives seeking an urgent deal to free the captives.
“Every moment the hostages are there, is danger. They have no time,” Ofir Engel, 17, a Dutch-Israeli former captive, said at a press conference.
Mossad director David Barnea held a “positive meeting” in Warsaw this week with CIA chief Bill Burns and Qatari Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, a source familiar with the talks told AFP, asking not to be named.
Talks were ongoing “with the aim of reaching an agreement around the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza in exchange for a truce and the potential release of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons,” said the source.
Qatar, backed by Egypt and the United States, last month helped broker a first week-long truce in which 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinian prisoners.
The Qatar-based chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, on Wednesday arrived in Egypt for talks with intelligence chief Abbas Kamel.
A Hamas official, speaking Wednesday on condition of anonymity, told AFP in Gaza that “a total cease-fire and a retreat of the Israeli occupation army from the Gaza Strip are a precondition for any serious negotiation” on a hostage-prisoner swap.
A source close to Hamas earlier said the Egypt talks would focus on proposals including a week-long truce that would see the release of 40 Israeli hostages.
Before leaving Qatar, Haniyeh met Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian but no details were released.
In Rafah, where fireballs and black smoke rose after explosions, residents expressed hope that talks would succeed.
“I wish for a complete cease-fire, and to put an end to the series of death and suffering. It’s been more than 75 days,” said Kassem Shurrab, 25.
Bassil Khoder, 63, said a cease-fire would allow displaced Palestinians like him to return home but it would also be good for Israelis. “The Jews are also our neighbors,” he said. “We won’t give up on them.”
An AFPTV live camera on Wednesday filmed two bombs hitting Rafah, in southern Gaza where many of the territory’s estimated 1.9 million displaced have fled.
The Hamas health ministry said Israeli strikes killed at least 12 Palestinians when houses and a mosque in Rafah “were targeted.”
Crowds swarmed the rubble, digging with shovels and a backhoe to try to free the victims. One body, blackened and open-mouthed, lay under a bright blue blanket on the blood-soaked ground.
“Enough, enough of this. We have lost everything and we can’t take it anymore,” Samar Abu Luli, a woman in Rafah, said after Israeli strikes on the city’s Al-Shabura neighborhood.
The Israeli army reported close-quarter combat and more than 300 strikes over the past day, while the death toll among its own forces rose to 134 inside Gaza.
It said “ground, aerial and naval operations were carried out on dozens” of militants and their infrastructure including rocket launch sites and military command and control centers in Khan Yunis, southern Gaza.
They also found underground infrastructure “with water and electricity systems” during a raid on residences of senior Hamas figures in Khan Yunis, the military said.
The United Nations Security Council was due to vote Wednesday on a much-delayed resolution calling for a pause to the war after members wrangled over wording.
The latest version of the text seen by AFP calls for the “urgent suspension” of hostilities.
The United States vetoed a previous cease-fire resolution.
Israel, which declared a total siege on Gaza at the start of the war, has since allowed in aid trucks through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt and, as of this week, its own Kerem Shalom crossing.
The UN’s World Food Progamme said Wednesday it had delivered food through Kerem Shalom in a first direct aid convoy from Jordan as “millions face the risk of starvation.”
Fuel, water and medical supplies are also scarce, diseases are spreading, and communications have been repeatedly cut.
An Israeli military agency, COGAT, said it had started laying a pipeline from Egypt to deliver drinking water from a mobile desalination plant in a project led by the United Arab Emirates.
Visiting nearby Cyprus on Wednesday, Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen expressed support for plans to send humanitarian aid to Gaza from the Mediterranean island.
“We aim to create a fast track for humanitarian aid to Gaza through this corridor,” he told reporters.
The Gaza war has sparked fears of regional escalation, with exchanges of fire over the Lebanon border, and missiles from Iran-backed Yemeni rebels disrupting Red Sea shipping.

Topics: War on Gaza Hamas Palestinian territory Israel

Egypt, US ministers discuss Gaza, maritime security concerns in Red Sea

Egypt, US ministers discuss Gaza, maritime security concerns in Red Sea
Updated 20 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed
Egypt, US ministers discuss Gaza, maritime security concerns in Red Sea

Egypt, US ministers discuss Gaza, maritime security concerns in Red Sea
  • Shoukry and Blinken agreed to use all means at their disposal to prevent the displacement of Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip
Updated 20 December 2023
Gobran Mohamed

CAIRO: Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs Sameh Shoukry recently held talks with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss the latest developments in the Gaza Strip and maritime security concerns in the southern Red Sea and Bab El-Mandeb, the strait that connects the Red Sea with the Gulf of Aden.

Ahmed Abu Zeid, a spokesman for Egypt’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, said Shoukry received a phone call on Tuesday evening from Blinken who spoke of America’s keenness to work closely with Egypt on regional and global issues during the new term in office of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

Shoukry and Blinken agreed to use all means at their disposal to prevent the displacement of Palestinians outside of the Gaza Strip and their territories, and the Egyptian minister highlighted the importance of working to ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza.

He also urged the US to support a draft resolution proposed by Arab and Islamic groups in the UN Security Council aimed at removing obstacles to aid getting into Palestine.

The talks, Abu Zeid added, also covered security challenges in the southern Red Sea region and the Bab El-Mandeb and their impact on maritime transport.

Shoukry pointed out the need to provide safe navigation for commercial vessels in the Red Sea, a shipping lane vital to global trade.

At the end of their discussions, Shoukry and Blinken pledged to stay in regular communication.

Topics: War on Gaza Egypt US Egypt's Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Red Sea

Hamas chief arrives in Cairo for truce talks

Hamas chief arrives in Cairo for truce talks
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP
Hamas chief arrives in Cairo for truce talks

Hamas chief arrives in Cairo for truce talks
  • Qatar-based Ismail Haniyeh heads ‘high-level’ delegation for talks with Egyptian officials
  • Prior Cairo, Haniyeh had met in Doha with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian
Updated 20 December 2023
AFP

CAIRO: Hamas’s Qatar-based leader Ismail Haniyeh arrived in Cairo on Wednesday for talks on a ceasefire in the group’s war with Israel in Gaza and a prisoner exchange.

Haniyeh arrived “in the Egyptian capital Cairo to hold discussions with Egyptian officials over the developments of the Zionist (Israeli) aggression on the Gaza Strip and other matters,” the group said in a statement.

Prior to his arrival in Cairo, Haniyeh had met in Doha with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, though details on the meeting were scant.

A source close to the Palestinian militant group said on Tuesday that Haniyeh would head a “high-level” Hamas delegation to Egypt, where he is due to hold talks with Egyptian intelligence chief Abbas Kamel and others.

The discussions will be “on stopping the aggression and the war to prepare an agreement for the release of prisoners (and) the end of the siege imposed on the Gaza Strip,” the source said on condition of anonymity, as he was not authorized to talk about the visit.

A source close to the Islamic Jihad group, which fights alongside Hamas in Gaza, said the group’s leader Ziad Nakhaleh is also expected in Cairo early next week for talks.

Both groups had posted videos earlier this week showing what they claimed were hostages still held in Gaza pleading for the Israeli government to secure their release.

During a week-long truce late last month that Qatar brokered with help from Egypt and the United States, 80 Israeli hostages were freed in exchange for 240 Palestinians held in Israeli jails.

Houthi leader defies Red Sea de-escalation calls, threatens to fight US-led troops

Houthi leader defies Red Sea de-escalation calls, threatens to fight US-led troops
Updated 20 December 2023
Saeed Al-Batati
Follow

Houthi leader defies Red Sea de-escalation calls, threatens to fight US-led troops

Houthi leader defies Red Sea de-escalation calls, threatens to fight US-led troops
  • Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi: What we had hoped for from the beginning was that the fight would be fought directly between us and the Americans and Israelis
  • Houthi Supreme Political Council also reiterated threats to strike US-led troops in the Red Sea if they impeded them from targeting ships
Updated 20 December 2023
Saeed Al-Batati

AL-MUKALLA: The leader of the Houthi militia in Yemen, Abdul-Malik Al-Houthi, vowed on Wednesday that his troops would continue to attack any Israel-bound ships traveling in the Red Sea until Israel lifts its blockade of Gaza and to fight US-led coalition forces, disregarding international calls for de-escalation and the release of captured ships.

The Houthis’ leader slammed the UK, France, Germany, and Italy for joining the US-led coalition.

“We will not sit quietly by if the Americans go further and commit folly by targeting or attacking our nation,” the Houthi leader said in a televised speech.

“What we loved most, and what we had hoped for from the beginning, was that the fight would be fought directly between us and the Americans and Israelis,” he said.

The Houthi Supreme Political Council also reiterated threats to strike US-led troops in the Red Sea if they impeded them from targeting ships, branding the move as a “hostile act” intended to defend Israel and militarize the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden.

“We emphasize that the Republic of Yemen is concerned with protecting itself and that any assault or effort to prevent us from carrying out our religious and humanitarian obligation to help and support our people in Palestine would be faced with a harsh reaction,” the Houthi council said in a statement. 

The Houthis have launched ballistic missiles and drones toward Israel, as well as targeted ships in the Red Sea that are alleged to be going to Israel.

The Houthi raids led the US to form a multinational task force to protect the Red Sea against the militia’s attacks.

International shipping companies have announced that they would reroute their ships from the Red Sea to avoid Houthi assaults.

The Houthis hijacked a vehicle cargo ship dubbed Galaxy Leader and its 25-member crew on Nov. 19 and moored it off Yemen’s western city of Hodeidah.

The Houthi vow to continue targeting ships came less than a day after the EU, NATO, and other nations, as well as Yemen, criticized the militia’s threats to Red Sea maritime traffic and asked them to free the crew of the hijacked ship.

“We again call on the Houthis to release the Galaxy Leader crew and ship immediately and to cease additional attacks on commercial vessels in the region’s vital waterways,” the countries, also including Japan, Liberia, New Zealand, and Singapore, said in their joint statement. 

At the same time, neither the UK Marine Trade Operations nor the US Central Command reported any fresh incidents in the Red Sea on Wednesday.

Despite the quiet period, Elisabeth Kendall, Middle East expert and head of Girton College, University of Cambridge, said that Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea will most likely continue despite the presence of international coalition forces and that the Houthis are currently examining the US and its allies’ red lines and will adjust their attacks accordingly.

“The Houthis will probably try to avoid deliberately destroying ships and killing crew because they do not want to provoke direct war. However, they could do so by accident or miscalculation, which is the main danger,” Kendall said.

Kendall thinks that the US, on the other hand, will try to avoid sparking another Middle Eastern crisis and will instead focus on mobilizing forces in the Red Sea and maybe launching “limited” assaults on targets in Houthi-controlled Yemen. 

“The US and allies do not want to become embroiled in another Middle East war,” said Kendall.

“Hence, they will likely follow two courses of action: beefing up the US-led international maritime force in the Red Sea and undertaking indirect measures of ‘hybrid’ war.

“There is also the possibility of limited and highly targeted strikes against Houthi military installations and launch sites.”

Topics: War on Gaza Yemen Houthis Red Sea

