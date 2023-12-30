You are here

Trump ballot decision leads Maine lawmaker to call for impeachment of top state election official

Former U.S. President and Presidential Republican candidate Donald Trump.
AP
PORTLAND, Maine: Maine’s top election official could face an impeachment attempt in the state Legislature over her decision to keep former President Donald Trump off the Republican primary ballot.
At least one Republican lawmaker has vowed to pursue impeachment against Democratic Secretary of State Shenna Bellows despite long odds in the Democratic-controlled Legislature.
Bellows said Friday that she had no comment on the impeachment effort, but said she was duty-bound by state law to make a determination on three challenges brought by registered Maine voters. She reiterated that she suspended her decision pending an anticipated appeal by Trump in Superior Court.
“Under Maine law, I have not only the authority but the obligation to act,” she said. “I will follow the Constitution and the rule of law as directed by the courts,” she added.
Bellows’ decision Thursday followed a ruling earlier this month by the Colorado Supreme Court that removed Trump from the ballot under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment. That decision is on hold until the US Supreme Court decides whether Trump violated the Civil War-era provision prohibiting those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.
“In 150 years, no candidate was kept off a ballot for engaging in an insurrection. It’s now happened twice to Donald Trump in the last two weeks. There will be major pressure on the Supreme Court to offer clarity very soon,” said Derek Muller, a Notre Dame Law School professor and election law scholar.
In Maine, state Rep. John Andrews, who sits on the Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee, called the decision “hyper-partisanship on full display” as he pressed for an impeachment proceeding. He said he sent a notice to the state revisor’s office for a joint order to set the wheels in motion ahead of lawmakers’ return to Augusta next week.
“There is bipartisan opposition to the extreme decision made by the secretary of state. She has clearly overstepped her authority. It remains to be seen if her effort at voter suppression will garner enough Democrat support to remove her from her position,” said House Republican leader Billy Bob Faulkingham.
Among Maine’s congressional delegation, only Democratic US Rep. Chellie Pingree, who represents the liberal 1st Congressional District, supported Bellows’ conclusion that Trump incited an insurrection, justifying his removal from the March 5 primary ballot.
US Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with Democrats, said Friday that absent a final judicial determination on the issue of insurrection, the decision on whether Trump should be considered for president “should rest with the people as expressed in free and fair elections.”
US Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat representing the 2nd Congressional District, agreed that “until (Trump) is found guilty of the crime of insurrection, he should be allowed on the ballot.”
Republican Susan Collins, the state’s senior senator, was one of handful of Republicans to vote to convict Trump during his second impeachment trial, and she criticized him for failing to obey his oath of office in a floor speech.
But she nonetheless disagreed with Bellows’ decision. “Maine voters should decide who wins the election, not a secretary of state chosen by the Legislature,” she said.
The secretary of state’s decision makes Maine something of an outlier in New England. Election officials in New Hampshire, Massachusetts, Rhode Island and Vermont have said Trump will be on the ballot.

Triumphs and tests: Brazil’s Lula marks one year back in office

Triumphs and tests: Brazil's Lula marks one year back in office
AFP
RIO DE JANEIRO: In the year since Brazil’s President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva returned to office, he has overseen a reduction in Amazon deforestation and some wins on the economic front.
However, new environmental and fiscal challenges are looming for the 78-year-old leader of Latin America’s biggest economy.
Here are some things you need to know about Lula’s first year back in power:

• The leftist veteran Lula narrowly won the presidency from his far-right predecessor Jair Bolsonaro in a bitter election that deeply divided Brazil, leaving him no honeymoon period at the start of his third term in office.
A week after he was sworn in, thousands of Bolsonaro supporters invaded government buildings in the capital in January 8 riots.
“Lula has to face more challenges than during previous mandates. He had no grace period and faced a hostile parliament” dominated by the right, said Andre Rosa, a political scientist at the University of Brasilia.
Nevertheless, he managed to push through significant social aid programs and the economy has been doing better than expected.
“We are coming to the end of the year in a very good situation, I would say exceptional even, when we know the state in which we found the country,” Lula said after his final cabinet meeting for 2023.

• Brazil’s inflation has continued to fall, and Lula — after months of standoff with the Central Bank — managed to obtain four consecutive interest rate cuts.
The government estimates growth of three percent in 2023, after the economy performed better than expected in first three quarters, and unemployment figures are at their lowest since 2015.
The end of the year was marked by parliament adopting a vast reform of the tax system that the business community has demanded for over three decades.
The reform was welcomed by the S&P Global ratings agency which upgraded Brazil from BB- to BB, following fellow credit rating agency Fitch which did so in July.
However, some economists warn the government could struggle to balance public finances in 2024, when growth is expected to slow.

• One of Brazil’s most high-profile challenges has been the destruction of the Amazon, and deforestation halved between January and November compared to the same period in 2022.
Suely Araujo, a senior specialist of Brazil’s Climate Observatory, said that one of the factors was “increased controls” by IBAMA, the government’s main environmental agency which suffered severe budget and staff cuts under Bolsonaro.
The government also approved eight new indigenous reserves, considered by scientists to be essential defenses against deforestation.
But the good news on the rainforest — whose carbon-absorbing trees are key to the climate race — was offset by record-high deforestation for November in the Cerrado savanna, a biodiverse region below the Amazon that has been hit by a recent surge in clear-cutting, mainly for farming.
Lula’s government has also faced criticism for oil exploration projects near the mouth of the Amazon, and its announcement in the middle of global climate talks that it planned to join OPEC+, an expansion of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
“Being a leader on climate and joining OPEC+ is incompatible,” said Araujo.

• Lula paid visits to the United States, China, attended a BRICS summit in South Africa and a G7 meeting in Japan, along with the COP28 climate talks in Dubai, to show Brazil was back on the international scene after ties deteriorated under Bolsonaro.
While Rosa, the political scientist said foreign relations have improved, Lula has also caused consternation with his stance on the conflict in Ukraine, where he says both Kyiv and Moscow are equally responsible for the war.
Lula has also accused Israel of committing the “equivalent of terrorism” in Gaza by killing innocent women and children in its war on Hamas.
In 2024, experts expect him to focus more on internal politics and rising crime ahead of municipal elections in October.
 

Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestine

Pakistan bans New Year celebrations in solidarity with Palestine
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Thursday announced his government’s move to ban New Year celebrations in solidarity with the people of Palestine, as Israel continues its relentless military campaign in Gaza.
Israel has killed over 21,000 Palestinians in Gaza since Oct. 7, according to official figures from the Gaza Health Ministry. Israel’s air and ground attacks have drawn sharp criticism from Muslim countries around the world, including Pakistan, and increased calls for an immediate cease-fire.
In an exclusive video message, Pakistan’s prime minister condemned Israel’s actions in Palestine, saying that Islamabad had repeatedly called for a cease-fire in the Middle East.
“Keeping in mind the extremely concerning situation in Palestine, and to express solidarity with our oppressed Palestinian brethren, there will be a complete ban by the government of Pakistan on any functions related to New Year,” Kakar said.
He urged the masses to express solidarity with the people of Palestine by welcoming the new year with simplicity.
Kakar said Pakistan has already sent two consignments of aid to Gaza and that a third would soon be sent as well.
Gaza’s spiraling humanitarian crisis has amplified calls for an end to the hostilities.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has repeatedly vowed to keep up the campaign to destroy Hamas.
Gaza’s 2.4 million people have suffered severe shortages of water, food, fuel and medicines, with only limited aid entering the territory.
An estimated 1.9 million Gazans have been displaced, the UN says.

Bangladeshi activists warn of global threat posed by Israel's onslaught on Gaza
SHEHAB SUMON

DHAKA: More than 2,000 people gathered at a rally in Bangladesh on Friday to show solidarity with Palestine and warn of the danger that Israel’s deadly onslaught on Gaza poses to the world.

The protest was organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee, Bangladesh, a group that was formed by educators, writers and activists at Dhaka University earlier this month.

The committee is led by Prof. Serajul Islam Choudhury, a prominent Bangladeshi public intellectual and literary critic, who said the ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza, which have killed more than 21,300 people since early October, were comparable to the Holocaust.

“The ancestors of today’s Israeli people have witnessed the Holocaust,” he said in his speech at the rally. “The Israelis are now conducting the same Holocaust on the Palestinian people.”

The protesters, holding banners reading “Free Palestine” and “Stop Genocide,” gathered at Shabang Circle — the Dhaka neighborhood that hosts Bangladesh’s most prominent educational institutions.

Prof. Anu Muhammad, committee member and economist, told Arab News that “a genocide has been taking place every day in Gaza” that disregards the UN and international law.

“One single country that is patronized by the US and other colonial powers is committing this day after day. It’s a danger and threat to the whole world and human civilization. If a country or a group of nations (carries out) this sort of indiscriminate action, there should be protests against it everywhere in the world,” he said. “We are holding today’s protest to express our solidarity with the Palestinian people ... This sort of (display of) public opinion and solidarity has some significance.”

Bangladeshis gather at Shabang Circle in Dhaka to take part in a rally organized by the Palestine Solidarity Committee on Dec. 29, 2023. (AN Photo)

Mohammad Salman, a schoolteacher, joined the protest believing that people around the world should unite against the Israeli military’s attacks on Gaza.

“Raise your voices against this genocide. The killing of innocent people can’t be justified by any means,” he said. “It’s a shame that we have seen some superpowers applying veto power against any (UN) resolution over the Israeli atrocities in Gaza. How many lives do Palestinians need to sacrifice to establish their rights to their own land?”

Tamanna Rahman, a homemaker who joined the protest with her daughters, said that, in situations like this, people had to stand up for others, as it could also potentially affect their own future safety.

“I am a mother of two children. Seeing the blood of children in Gaza shed every day on TV, I can’t hold my tears. If the systematic killing in Gaza goes unpunished, then I can’t feel safe. It might be that tomorrow I will face the same fate as the Gazans,” she told Arab News.

“None of us will be safe in a world of revenge. This genocide will only increase hatred and cause more destruction.”

Number of Filipinos seeking employment in Saudi Arabia doubles in 2023

Number of Filipinos seeking employment in Saudi Arabia doubles in 2023
Ellie Aben
MANILA: The number of Filipinos moving to Saudi Arabia for employment more than doubled in 2023 and was the highest among Gulf Cooperation Council countries, data from the Department of Migrant Workers showed on Friday. 

Out of nearly 1.8 million overseas Filipino workers in GCC states, more than half live and work in the Kingdom, which has for decades been their preferred overseas employment destination. 

Over 380,000 Philippine nationals went to work in the Kingdom this year, according to the statistics collected between January and October. In 2022, the number was about 143,850. 

In second place came the UAE, where more than 250,600 Filipinos sought employment in 2023, compared with nearly 166,200 last year. 

The two Gulf countries were followed by Hong Kong and Singapore, which are also popular destinations for Philippine expats. 

The total deployment of Filipinos overseas was this year much higher than in 2022, marking a recovery from the recent COVID-19 pandemic, while even more job opportunities were expected to open in 2024, DMW Officer-in-Charge Hans Leo Cacdac told reporters in Manila. 

“It is clear that 2023 was the year when global economies began to open up, along with world trade, marking our transition into a post-pandemic era,” he said. 

“We are looking at Saudi, for instance, the major development projects in line with their Vision 2030 … We are looking at UAE, for instance, which is also projecting their economic development plans.” 

Saudi Arabia’s popularity is owing not only to the fact that it is an established labor market for Filipinos and that the governments of both countries enjoy good relations but also to the numerous projects underway and streamlined immigration procedures, according to Arnold Mamaclay, president of Philippine Employment Agencies and Associates for Corporate Employers in the Middle East. 

“Saudi hires by volume, big volume, and they have only a few visa requirements. The Saudi Embassy will release your visa in one day,” he told Arab News. 

Although under current policies, employers in the Kingdom need to prioritize Saudi nationals, there were still many jobs opened for non-Saudis, especially in the construction and hospitality sectors. 

“With all the mega projects and giga projects, there are really a lot of opportunities, particularly for skilled workers,” Mamaclay said. 

There was also an increase in demand for household assistants, which Lito Soriano, former head of the Philippine Association of Service Exporters, attributed to more and more Saudi women being professionally active. 

“The economy in Saudi Arabia is fast expanding and their middle class is very big,” he said. 

“Because as the middle class goes to work or are involved in small or medium-scale industries, the need for someone to help them in the household increases so much, especially now that the crown prince is encouraging the participation of women in economic development.” 

India's far-right cow vigilantes bolster clout before high-stake elections

India’s far-right cow vigilantes bolster clout before high-stake elections
Reuters
CHAMDHERA: Vishnu Dabad attributes his rise from poverty to powerful local politician to an animal: the cow. The 30-year-old is one of many Gau Rakshaks, or cow protectors: activists who have taken Indian laws banning cattle slaughter and beef consumption into their own hands since Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014 at the head of the Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). 

Scores of cow protectors in recent years have been accused of using violence to carry out extra-judicial activities, often finding themselves at odds with law enforcement, even as many won acclaim for defending the Hindu faith. Now some of these operatives are transferring their clout into grassroots political power, where they are pursuing a hard-line majoritarian agenda, according to interviews with more than 90 activist-vigilantes, as well as senior leaders of the BJP and other parties, government officials and political analysts. They described how cow vigilantism has become a finishing school for the young men who mobilize large groups against alleged cattle smugglers and used the resulting popularity to catapult into politics. Many are now campaigning and preparing for elections in 2024 that the BJP and allied right-wing parties are favored to do well in. Forty-one of the cow protectors who spoke to Reuters have been elected to positions such as village chief, town council member or local legislator in the past six years, roles that can involve governing tens of thousands of people. 

Another 12 said they were lobbying their family members to seek local office. 

“All of what you see: my success, my existence is only because cows have blessed me,” said Dabad, who started a cow protection force in 2014 and was elected as village chief in 2016. 

He is now a full-time political campaigner in the northern state of Haryana for a party allied with the BJP, and is keen to seek higher office. 

Ancient Hindu religious texts praise cows, who are regarded as deities, for their nurturing ability. But India’s minority Muslims and Christians, as well as some Hindus, consume beef as part of their diet, generating some sectarian tensions. 

There is no publicly available official estimate on the number of cow activists nationwide, but activist leaders said they believe more than 300,000 Hindu men in the nation of 1.4 billion are directly involved with their groups. 

India’s interior ministry, which oversees national law enforcement, did not return a request for comment on that figure or the role of cow activists. Reuters previously reported that some of them have stopped cow traders — many of them Muslim men — with deadly force, according to prosecutors, witnesses and the families of victims. 

Some states have enacted laws enabling cow vigilantes to patrol alongside police. 

While government data does not distinguish general violence from cow-related lynching, Human Rights Watch found that at least 44 people — 36 of them Muslims — were killed in cow-related violence between May 2015 and December 2018. The independent, New Delhi-based Documentation of the Oppressed database found 206 acts of cow-related violence involving 850 victims, mainly Muslims, between July 2014 and August 2022. 

The proximity of cow activists to power has raised concerns among many Muslims, who allege that some BJP members and their affiliates have engaged in anti-Islam hate speech and violence. Modi and the BJP have denied that religious discrimination exists in India. Cow protectors “are very powerful men…and there is a climate of fear,” said Jaan Mohammed, a Muslim man whose brother was one of the first victims of a cow-related lynching after Modi took power. “I don’t think this can ever change now.” 

Legal proceedings are pending. Seventeen men accused of involvement in his brother’s 2015 killing were released on bail, and another suspect later died. Police at the time of the slaying said the alleged perpetrators behaved as if they had a “license to kill.” 

Modi has repeatedly criticized activists who engage in “criminal” violence, even as his party courts their support. 

Giriraj Singh, a BJP minister responsible for rural development, said his party welcomed anyone who wanted to “genuinely serve the cows.” 

“Anyone who saves mother cow must be respected and recognized,” he told Reuters. 

IMAGE OF MODERN-DAY HINDU WARRIORS

Half of India’s 36 states and union territories have partial or complete bans on cow slaughter — most of them governed by the BJP. But enforcement has often fallen into the hands of activists. By posting videos of their raids on alleged cow smugglers on social media, they have mobilized money, as well as thousands of Hindu men. 

Religious cow protection movements have a long history in India, but many activists, including Dabad, said they were emboldened by Modi’s sweeping 2014 victory. 

Dabad recounted bloody fights between his activists – who he said are often armed with batons, stones, machetes, and sickles – and alleged Muslim smugglers. He described spreading beds of nails on the road to stop vehicles suspected of smuggling cows, as well as high-speed chases and brutal attacks. 

“The journey to protect cows has not been easy,” said Dabad, who previously spent more than a month in jail for his vigilante activities. 

Police responsible for the area around his hometown of Chamdhera said Dabad has been the subject of nine criminal complaints related to religious clashes and that he was arrested once for allegedly beating up a Muslim trader. 

Investigations continue on one complaint, while the other probes have been dismissed, they said. 

The image of lawlessness has not stopped politicians from seeking the support of such activists. 

Six officials from the party of Haryana deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, who identified himself as Dabad’s political patron, said the activist was an effective campaigner and a rising star. 

Influential right-wing organizations such as the ruling party-affiliated World Hindu Council have helped legitimize the activists by depicting them as modern-day warriors waging a war against cow slaughter. 

Council spokesman Vinod Bansal likened cow protectors, some of whom he said had been killed in clashes, to brave religious warriors. He added that achieving political fame was only a side-effect of the efforts of some activists. Christophe Jaffrelot, a professor of Indian politics at King’s College London, said the Indian state cannot harass minorities openly but by allowing vigilantes to do so, it keeps majoritarian feelings satisfied. 

“And now these private armies ... are being given a share in governance and power at the local level,” he said, adding that they would continue their penetration of politics. 

During an interview in his guesthouse, as his aides smoked on a brass water pipe, Dabad looked at them and said: “We can all kill or get killed to protect the cow.” 

FORCE OF THEIR OWN 

Of the 41 vigilante-politicians, eight said they joined the BJP at its encouragement. 

Another eight, including Dabad, joined other regional parties because they said they had doubts about the BJP’s commitment to cows and Hindu values. 

“If police would effectively identify and apprehend the alleged violators of cow protection laws, then not a single Gau Rakshak will be needed,” said Ram Charan Pande, a cow vigilante leader who serves as a village head in the northwestern state of Rajasthan. 

Narendra Raghuvanshi, a member of a regional nationalist party and a Gau Rakshak based in the central state of Madhya Pradesh said that politicians often approached cow protectors for their support: “They know we can tilt the Hindu vote in their favor.” 

Some of the activists-turned-politicians have created power bases of their own. Dabad, the son of an illiterate farmer, now zips around Haryana in a convoy of four SUVs, while running a center for injured and ill cows. 

He said his political clout help him secure licenses and offices for business ventures such as an alcohol store, an eatery and a real estate company. 

“I have been able to set all of these businesses because now people know me as a man committed to protect cows,” he said. 

That has caused unease within India’s opposition parties and the country’s security establishment, according to interviews with three officials and one lawmaker. 

A top Indian interior ministry official who was interviewed on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to speak with media, said the cow vigilantes have managed to blend popularity with nous on local issues. 

“Even politicians feel threatened by the enormous network of cow vigilantes,” he said. “They have become a force of their own.” 

