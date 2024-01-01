You are here

US calls for DR Congo election disputes to be resolved ‘peacefully’

Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi celebrate the victory of their candidate in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Congo’s election commission says President Felix Tshisekedi has won reelection with more than 70% of the vote. The preliminary results of the Dec. 20 election were announced on Sunday in the capital, Kinshasa. (AP)
Supporters of Felix Tshisekedi celebrate the victory of their candidate in Goma, eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, Sunday, Dec. 31, 2023. Congo’s election commission says President Felix Tshisekedi has won reelection with more than 70% of the vote. The preliminary results of the Dec. 20 election were announced on Sunday in the capital, Kinshasa. (AP)
Updated 18 sec ago
AFP
  • The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Constitutional Court is expected to confirm the provisional results on January 10
AFP
WASHINGTON: The United States called Sunday for the peaceful and transparent resolution of any election disputes in the Democratic Republic of Congo after President Felix Tshisekedi was declared winner of a second term in the turbulent nation.
Provisional results showed Tshisekedi had won 73 percent of the vote, which opposition leaders have already dismissed as a “sham.”
The United States is following the process “closely,” a State Department spokesperson said, stopping short of immediately congratulating Tshisekedi.
“Any election disputes should be resolved peacefully and in accordance with Congolese electoral law,” the spokesperson continued. “We call on the relevant authorities to ensure any complaints are handled in a fair and transparent manner.”
The Democratic Republic of Congo’s Constitutional Court is expected to confirm the provisional results on January 10.
Moise Katumbi — a wealthy businessman, football club owner and former provincial governor — was the election runner-up with about 18 percent.
He and eight other opposition candidates on Sunday signed a declaration rejecting the results and calling for a re-run.
Post-election tensions have been common in the poor but mineral-rich country.
Analysts said Tshisekedi’s vote tally was well beyond expectations.
Over 40 million people out of the 100 million inhabitants of the huge country were registered to vote on December 20 for president, as well as for national and regional lawmakers and municipal councillors.
Voting was officially extended by a day to account for problems, and continued for days afterwards in remote areas, according to observers.
 

 

EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force

EU visa-free travel for Kosovo enters into force
Updated 9 sec ago
AFP
  • Kosovo, with a population of 1.8 million, was the last of the six countries in the Western Balkans to get the waiver
AFP

PRISTINA: A long-awaited European Union’s visa liberalization scheme allowing Kosovo nationals to travel to Europe’s borderless zone without a visa came into force on Monday.
The new regime, which came into force at midnight (2300 GMT Sunday), enables Kosovars to travel to the passport-free Schengen zone without a visa for periods of up to 90 days in any 180-day period.
Kosovo, with a population of 1.8 million, was the last of the six countries in the Western Balkans to get the waiver.
The reform is perceived in Pristina as another step toward full recognition and a boost for the ambition of the country that proclaimed independence in 2008 to join the EU.
According to the European Commission, the EU’s executive arm, Kosovo by 2018 met all the needed criteria for the visa-free regime, including border and migration management.
But the approval has been held up by France and the Netherlands, that were concerned about the possibility of new migration waves as well as by five other EU members — Cyprus, Greece, Romania, Slovakia and Spain.
The five do not recognize Kosovo’s independence from Serbia, neither does the latter.
Before the EU lifted the visa regime with Kosovo, its passport holders could travel without a visa only to 14 countries all over the world.
During the past few months, the government in Pristina has been conducting a public awareness campaign urging people not to misuse the freedom of travel by looking for jobs in the EU.
Later on Monday, Prime Minister Albin Kurti, who leads the campaign himself, is to address the first Kosovo residents who will travel from the Pristina airport to the EU without a visa.

Zelensky says Ukraine stronger as it moves toward year two of war

Zelensky says Ukraine stronger as it moves toward year two of war
Updated 37 min 47 sec ago
Reuters
  • Zelensky said the war had taught Ukrainians to withstand Russian attacks and adapt to hardships, including blackouts, the operation of industry and threats to shipping its exports
Reuters

President Volodymyr Zelensky in his New Year address early on Monday said Ukraine had become stronger in overcoming serious difficulties as the war against Russia moves toward its second year.
But Zelensky’s slick 20-minute video message, delivered from his Kyiv office, made almost no direct reference to the situation on the 1,000-km (600-mile) front line or the limited success of a counteroffensive launched in June.
Nor did he refer to the political and diplomatic difficulties in securing continued military and other aid from both the US Congress and the European Union.
Zelensky said the war had taught Ukrainians to withstand Russian attacks and adapt to hardships, including blackouts, the operation of industry and threats to shipping its exports.
“The major result of the year, its main achievement: Ukraine has become stronger. Ukrainians have become stronger,” Zelensky said in the address, interspersed with footage of cities under attack and meetings with leaders of Ukraine’s Western allies.
“When, at the beginning of 2023 ... we surmounted, without exaggeration, the most difficult winter in history. When we proved that Ukrainians are tougher than cold and darkness. Stronger than power outages and blackout threats.
“Ukrainians are stronger than any blockades and vetoes, disbelief or skepticism,” he said.
Zelensky pointed to Ukrainian successes in containing and attacking Russia’s navy in the Black Sea, confirmed “by their large landing ships, missile-armed and patrol corvettes on the bottom of the sea.”
Ukrainians were “stronger than any intrigues,” he said, in putting together groups of Western countries for improving Ukrainian air defenses and pledging to supply F-16 fighter aircraft.
“We will definitely see them in our skies,” he said of the F-16s, while repeating a promise to boost domestic weapons production and produce at least 1 million drones in the next year.
And in a reference to questions of ensuring that the Ukrainian military had sufficient numbers of troops, he urged those who are “still hesitating to make a bold choice next year, to defend their own country, to work for it, to help it.”

Ukraine downs drones as Russia retaliates for Belgorod attack

Ukraine downs drones as Russia retaliates for Belgorod attack
Updated 01 January 2024
AFP
  • Moscow said the Belgorod attack had included the use of controversial cluster munitions, and told an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council that Kyiv had targeted a sports center, an ice rink and a university
AFP

KYIV, Ukraine: Kyiv said Sunday it had destroyed 21 of 49 Iranian-made drones fired after Russia vowed to retaliate for what it called a “terrorist attack” on a border city that left 24 dead.
The Ukrainian air force said the “Shahed” drones were particularly targeted at “the front line of defense, as well as at civilian, military and infrastructure facilities in the front-line territories.”
Six guided missiles had also targeted the northeastern city of Kharkiv, Kyiv said in a statement on Telegram, without specifying whether they had hit their targets.
Oleg Sinegubov, the head of Kharkiv’s military administration, said there had been 28 civilians wounded in the attack on the city, including two teenagers and a foreign citizen.
Residential buildings, offices and cafes were hit in the latest overnight attacks, said Kharkiv mayor Igor Terekhov.
“On the eve of the New Year, Russians want to intimidate our city, but we are not scared,” he said.
The fresh Russian strikes came a day after the deadliest attack on civilians in Russia since the start of the conflict in February 2022.
The official death toll has risen to 24 with 108 wounded in Belgorod — just 30 kilometers (19 miles) from the Ukrainian border, which has been repeatedly struck by what Moscow says is indiscriminate shelling.
The two sides took turns to accuse each other of pummelling civilian areas of their shared frontier region over the weekend.
The governor of Belgorod region, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said Sunday that one person had been killed by Ukrainian shelling in a village close to the border.

Moscow said the Belgorod attack had included the use of controversial cluster munitions, and told an emergency meeting at the UN Security Council that Kyiv had targeted a sports center, an ice rink and a university.
Russian envoy Vasily Nebenzya called it a “deliberate, indiscriminate attack against a civilian target.”
Ukraine’s allies countered that responsibility ultimately lay with Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading the neighboring country nearly two years ago.
“If Russia wants someone to blame for the deaths of Russians in this war, it should start with President Putin,” said British envoy to the UN Thomas Phipps.
Putin gave his traditional New Year’s Eve address on Sunday, in which he praised Russia’s soldiers on the front line and called for unity in the face of “difficult tasks.”
“To all those who are on duty, on the front line of the fight for truth and justice,” Putin said, “you are our heroes. Our hearts are with you. We are proud of you, we admire your courage.”
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed in his New Year’s address to wreak “wrath” against Russian forces in 2024, despite what he said were attempts to “undermine” support for Kyiv.

The Belgorod attack came a day after Ukraine said a barrage of Russian missile strikes on several cities, including the capital, had killed 39 people.
Schools, a maternity hospital, shopping arcades and blocks of flats were among the buildings hit in Friday’s barrage, one of the most violent attacks since the start of the war.
Ukraine was still sifting through the rubble on Saturday when fresh strikes hit the regions of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Chernigiv, according to local authorities.
Three more people were killed by Russian strikes across Ukraine on Saturday, the officials said.
January 1 was to be declared a day of mourning in the capital Kyiv, where 19 people had been killed, city officials said.
Russia’s army said it had “carried out 50 group strikes and one massive strike” on military facilities in Ukraine over the past week, adding that “all targets were hit.”
The United Nations condemned the attacks and said they must stop “immediately.”
Ukraine is urging Western allies to maintain military support.
“Next year will be a time of many decisions — global decisions. And Ukraine needs to be able to influence them to be able to achieve its goals,” Zelensky said in his evening address Saturday.
“We will fight for our influence, for justice for Ukraine, and I am grateful to all the leaders who help, who have been with us since February 24th and will be with us in 2024.”
Britain announced it would send hundreds more air-defense missiles to Kyiv, after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak declared: “We must continue to stand with Ukraine — for as long as it takes.”
 

 

Iran releases Spaniard held for more than a year

Iran releases Spaniard held for more than a year
Updated 01 January 2024
AFP
  • Santiago Sanchez Cogedor was held as protests were roiling Iran after the death in custody of the young Iranian Mahsa Amini
AFP

MADRID: Iran’s embassy in Spain said Sunday that it had released the last Spanish national detained in the country, a tourist who was arrested shortly after he entered the country in October 2022.
Santiago Sanchez Cogedor was held as protests were roiling Iran after the death in custody of the young Iranian Mahsa Amini, arrested for allegedly violating laws requiring women to cover their heads.
She fell into a coma after what her family said was mistreatment and died in hospital, sparking the unrest.
“The embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran is pleased to announce the release of Santiago Sanchez Cogedor, the only Spanish citizen detained in Iran,” the Iranian embassy in Spain posted on X.
“His release comes amid friendly and historic relations between the two countries and in accordance with the law,” the embassy added.
Sanchez Cogedor had entered Iran months after the football fan embarked in January 2022 on a long trip by foot toward Qatar to attend the World Cup in November-December.
His family lost all trace of him some weeks before the tournament started.
His last message documenting his adventures on Instagram appeared on October 1, when he wrote that he was in a village in northern Iraq and headed for the Iranian border.
A voice mail to his parents later broadcast by a television station said he was in Tehran headed for the port of Bandar Abbas, in the Strait of Hormuz, from where he intended to take a boat for Qatar.
Some days later his parents learned via the Spanish foreign ministry of his arrest, his mother Celia Cogedor told AFP in late October.
Iran is known to be holding more than 10 Western nationals, and governments and NGOs accuse Tehran of using them as bargaining chips for its own nationals.
Amini’s death became the symbol of a protest movement against enforced wearing of the hijab, and the ensuing repression of protests saw hundreds of deaths and thousands of arrests.
Tehran has accused the United States of fomenting the protests and had announced in September 2022 the arrest of nine foreign nationals from several European states including France, Italy and Poland on the alleged grounds they were linked to the protests.

German police arrest three more over alleged Cologne Cathedral attack plot

German police arrest three more over alleged Cologne Cathedral attack plot
Updated 01 January 2024
Reuters
  • No details were given on the identity or background of the people now in custody
Reuters

Police on Sunday detained three further suspects in an alleged Islamist plot to attack Germany’s famed Cologne Cathedral on New Year’s Eve, authorities said.
The alleged attackers had planned to use a car to attack the 800-year-old Gothic edifice by the Rhine river, Cologne police director Frank Wissbaum told a news conference.
The method of the planned attack was unclear, but an underground car park below the cathedral had been searched with explosives sniffer dogs overnight, he told reporters.
“The three people are now securely in custody, which we are very glad about since they can no longer communicate with each other,” he said.
Wissbaum said investigators had found evidence late on Saturday that linked the three to a 30-year-old Tajik man with alleged ties to the Islamic State militant movement, who has been in custody since Dec. 24.
Federal authorities were continuing their investigation into what he termed a “network of individuals” from Central Asia with links to several German states and European countries.
No details were given on the identity or background of the people now in custody.
The suspects were detained in the western cities of Duisburg, Herne and Noervenich, police said, and communications devices were seized during searches of their apartments.
Security has been stepped up in and around the cathedral ahead of a New Year’s Eve service. Police warned the public not to be concerned if they saw officers carrying machine guns and body armor.
Thousands of extra police are also patrolling in Berlin, where celebrations last year were overshadowed by violent clashes, with revelers barracking first responders attempting to reach the sick.
Police in the capital are also on guard after a pro-Palestinian solidarity demonstration scheduled for midnight was banned. Many Muslims in Germany are unhappy with the support shown for Tel Aviv in its war against Hamas.

