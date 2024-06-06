Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli officials, and extremist settlers

Saudi FM receives Kuwaiti, Iraqi counterparts

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, received in Riyadh on Wednesday the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Fuad Mohammed Hussein, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

They discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The ministers also tackled on the importance of intensifying bilateral and multilateral coordination on issues of common interest.