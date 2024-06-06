You are here

Saudi Arabia condemns storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli officials, and extremist settlers
An armed Israeli soldier watches nationalists gathered at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on June 5, 2024, during the so-called Jerusalem Day flag march. (AFP)An armed Israeli soldier watches nationalists gathered at the Western Wall in the Old City of Jerusalem on June 5, 2024, during the so-called Jerusalem Day flag march. (AFP)
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
RIYADH: Saudi Arabia on Wednesday condemned the storming of the Al-Aqsa Mosque in Jerusalem by a number of Israeli government officials, members of the Knesset, and extremist settlers.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also condemned a move by Israeli authorities to allow extremists to organize a provocative march in the city of Jerusalem with the protection of the Israeli defense forces.
Waving flags and many chanting anti-Arab slogans, thousands of Israeli nationalists marched through annexed east Jerusalem’s Old City on Wednesday, with main streets empty of Palestinians fearing attacks.
The so-called Jerusalem Day flag march commemorates the Israeli army’s capture of the city’s eastern sector in the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, home to the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, which Jews call the Temple Mount.
The Kingdom affirmed that these violations represented a “provocation to the feelings of Muslims around the world, especially in light of the continuing war and acts of violence against defenseless Palestinian civilians in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territories,” the ministry said in a statement.
“The Kingdom also affirms that these systematic attacks are a clear violation of the relevant international resolutions, a violation of the historical and legal status of Jerusalem and its sanctities, and undermine efforts for a just and lasting peace through the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital,” the ministry added.
(With AFP)

Topics: Saudi Arabia Israel Al-Aqsa Mosque

Saudi FM receives Kuwaiti, Iraqi counterparts 
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
  • The officials discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation in various fields
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, received in Riyadh on Wednesday the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iraq, Fuad Mohammed Hussein, and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kuwait, Abdullah Ali Al-Yahya.

They discussed ways to enhance and develop cooperation in various fields, the Saudi Press Agency said. 

The ministers also tackled on the importance of intensifying bilateral and multilateral coordination on issues of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Kuwait Iraq

Yemeni leader receives Saudi defense minister in Riyadh
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
  • The pair discussed the ongoing efforts to advance the roadmap and reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under UN supervision
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Rashad Al-Alimi, Chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council received on Wednesday Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Defense Prince Khalid bin Salman, the Saudi Press Agency said.

The pair discussed the ongoing efforts to advance the roadmap and reach a comprehensive political solution in Yemen under UN supervision. 

“I reiterated the Kingdom’s commitment to fully supporting Yemen in realizing the aspirations of its people,” Prince Khalid said on X.

He also conveyed to Al-Alimi the Saudi leadership’s greetings and wishes for the security, stability and prosperity of Yemen.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Yemen

Saudi FM, UK's Cameron discuss Gaza, Sudan during call
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call on Wednesday from UK Foreign Secretary David Cameron. 
During the call, they discussed the current situation in Sudan and the Gaza Strip and the efforts made regarding them, the ministry said in a statement. 
 

Topics: Saudi Arabia United Kingdom Sudan Gaza David Cameron Prince Faisal bin Farhan

Saudi defense minister speaks with Indonesian president-elect
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s defense minister Prince Khalid bin Salman spoke on the phone with the president-elect of Indonesia on Wednesday, Saudi Press Agency reported.

Prince Khalid congratulated Prabowo Subianto, who is also minister of defence, on the occasion of his victory in recent presidential elections.

The prince also wished Subianto success and prosperity, and the brotherly people of Indonesia further progress and prosperity.

During the call, relations between the two countries were reviewed, ways of enhancing military and defense cooperation were also discussed, in addition to discussing a number of topics of common interest.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Indonesia

Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday.
Saudi Arabia's Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday.
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News
  • Court requested anyone who sights the crescent, with their naked eye or through binoculars, to notify the court nearest to them and register their testimony
Updated 06 June 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Supreme Court has called on Muslims in the Kingdom to see if they can sight the Dhul Hijjah crescent on Thursday evening.

The court requested anyone who sights the crescent, with their naked eye or through binoculars, to notify the court nearest to them and register their testimony.

Alternatively, they could call the nearest center which would direct them to the nearest court.

Dhul Hijjah is the month during which Hajj takes place and the pilgrimage starts on the 8th of the month and ends on the 12th.

Topics: Hajj 2024 Dhul Hijjah

