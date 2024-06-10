You are here

Massive fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building near downtown Miami

A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning. (Screenshot/Fox News)
A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning. (Screenshot/Fox News)
Updated 10 June 2024
AP
Massive fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building near downtown Miami

Massive fire breaks out in 4-story apartment building near downtown Miami
  • Mayor Suarez said arriving first responders also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene
Updated 10 June 2024
AP
MIAMI: A massive fire broke out at a four-story apartment complex in Miami on Monday morning.
Firefighters and police officers arrived at the building just west of Interstate 95 near downtown Miami after receiving calls about a fire around 8:15 a.m., and began rescuing residents from the building’s balconies, Miami Mayor Francis Suarez said during a news conference.
Suarez said arriving first responders also found a man with gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he was in critical condition. Officials said the shooting is part of an active investigation. They offered few other details.
The mayor said two firefighters were taken to a hospital due to heat exhaustion, and both were in stable condition.
Miami police officials said this was “an isolated incident,” meaning there is no gunman at large.
News helicopters showed flames rising from the building along with large plumes of smoke several hours after the fire started. At least two ladder trucks were pouring water and foam onto the building.
The Temple Court apartment complex is made up of one-bedroom and studio units near the Miami River.
Residents from the building, many of them elderly, were taken to a staging area where they were offered food and any medications they needed, Suarez said.
Smoke from the fire was also drifting over Interstate 95, and much of downtown Miami.
It was not immediately known whether anyone was injured in the fire.

British PM urged to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles as Russia continues to hit civilian targets

Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters
British PM urged to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles as Russia continues to hit civilian targets

British PM urged to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles as Russia continues to hit civilian targets
  • Former PM Boris Johnson and former Conservative defense chiefs warned Starmer that “any further delay will embolden President Putin”
  • While Russia had been striking Ukrainian civilian targets at will, Ukraine's forces have been handicapped by Western restrictions
Updated 6 sec ago
Reuters

LONDON: British Labour Prime Minister Keir Starmer has been urged by former defense secretaries and an ex-premier to allow Ukraine to use long-range missiles inside Russian territory even without US backing, the Sunday Times reported on Saturday.
According to the Sunday Times, the call came from five former Conservative defense secretaries — Grant Shapps, Ben Wallace, Gavin Williamson, Penny Mordaunt and Liam Fox — as well as from ex-Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
They warned Starmer that “any further delay will embolden President Putin,” the Sunday Times said.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has been pleading with allies for months to let Ukraine fire Western missiles including long-range US ATACMS and British Storm Shadows deep into Russia to limit Moscow’s ability to launch attacks.
Starmer and US President Joe Biden held talks in Washington on Friday on whether to allow Kyiv to use the long-range missiles against targets in Russia. No decision was announced.
Some US officials are deeply skeptical that allowing the use of such missiles would make a significant difference in Kyiv’s battle against Russian invaders.
President Vladimir Putin has said the West would be directly fighting Russia if it allowed Ukraine to strike with Western-made long-range missiles.
While Russia had been striking Ukrainian civilian targets at will, Ukraine's forces have been handicapped by restrictions on use of Western-supplied weapons.

As of July 31, 2024, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) had recorded 11,520 civilians killed and 23,640 injured in Ukraine since February 24, 2022, but said they believe the real number is higher.

On Saturday, Russian shelling killed at least seven people in four attacks on the south, southeast and east of Ukraine, regional Ukrainian governors said.
In the Zaporizhzhia region in southeast Ukraine, governor Ivan Fedorov said Russian shells struck an agricultural enterprise in the town of Huliaipole, killing three people.
“All the dead are employees of the enterprise,” Fedorov said in a post on the Telegram messaging app. Reuters could not verify details of these latest attacks in the war in Ukraine.
A missile attack in the suburbs of the Black Sea port city of Odesa killed a man and a woman born in 1958 and 1962 and injured a 65-year-old woman, Oleh Kiper, the Odesa regional governor, said in a post on the Telegram messaging app.
“A married couple died,” he said, adding that they were found during checks of residential and commercial buildings damaged earlier in the day and that Russian forces had used a prohibited cluster warhead.
Shelling killed a sixth person in the southern region of Kherson, governor Oleksandr Prokudin, said. “A 60-year-old man who suffered serious injuries this afternoon died in hospital,” Prokudin wrote on Telegram.
In Kharkiv region, Russia struck the village of Pisky-Radkivski with the high-speed Tornado-S multiple rocket launch system, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Telegram.
The body of a 72-year-old woman was retrieved from the rubble, and two civilians, a man and a woman, were taken to hospital, he added.

 

Polish FM says EU must end benefits for exiled Ukrainian men to help Kyiv’s call for more troops to fight Russian forces

Polish FM says EU must end benefits for exiled Ukrainian men to help Kyiv’s call for more troops to fight Russian forces
Updated 15 September 2024
Reuters
Polish FM says EU must end benefits for exiled Ukrainian men to help Kyiv's call for more troops to fight Russian forces

Polish FM says EU must end benefits for exiled Ukrainian men to help Kyiv’s call for more troops to fight Russian forces
  • Of more than 4.1 million Ukrainians on temporary protection status in the EU, 22 percent are adult males
  • Many Ukrainian men have reportedly fled abroad to avoid military service by bribing their way out
Updated 15 September 2024
Reuters

KYIV: European governments should halt welfare benefits to Ukrainian men of military age who are living in their countries, Poland’s foreign minister said, a measure he said would help Ukraine call up more troops to fight Russian forces.

Following a meeting in Kyiv with his Ukrainian counterpart, Poland’s Radoslaw Sikorski said ending social benefits for Ukrainian male refugees would also benefit state finances in host countries in Western Europe.

More than 4.1 million Ukrainians had temporary protection status in European Union countries as of July this year, and about 22 percent of them were adult men, according to data from the EU statistics office, Eurostat.

“Stop paying those social security payments for people who are eligible for the Ukrainian draft. There should be no financial incentives for avoiding the draft in Ukraine,” Sikorski said at a conference of international leaders in Kyiv. “It’s not a human right to be paid to avoid the draft, to defend your country. We in Poland don’t do it.”

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha welcomed Sikorski’s call. “It’s time really to raise the question of the European Union developing programs to return Ukrainians home. Certainly, appropriate conditions should be created for this. But this should be on the agenda. And I support the idea of Minister Sikorski,” Sybiha said.

Nearly 31 months into the war against Russia and with Moscow’s forces slowly but steadily advancing in eastern Ukraine, Kyiv needs more soldiers to maintain its defense lines, rotate out exhausted troops and make up for losses.

Russia has a significant advantage in staff numbers and weapons on the battlefield.

Earlier this year, Ukraine adopted new legislation and implemented other measures, including lowering the call-up age for combat duty to 25 from 27 to increase the pace of mobilization into the army.

Under the new law, Kyiv ordered Ukrainian men living abroad to renew their military draft information online and encouraged them to return to Ukraine and join the fight.

Ukraine imposed martial law at the start of Russia’s invasion in February 2022, banning men aged 18 to 60 from traveling abroad without special permission and beginning a rolling mobilization of civilian men into the armed forces.

But many men of military age have still fled abroad to avoid the draft amid reports of corruption in the army recruitment system, allowing some men to bribe their way out of army service.

 

 

Nigerian army rescues 13 hostages from extremist group

Nigerian army rescues 13 hostages from extremist group
Updated 14 September 2024
AP
Nigerian army rescues 13 hostages from extremist group

Nigerian army rescues 13 hostages from extremist group
  • Kidnappings have become common in parts of northern Nigeria, where dozens of armed groups take advantage of a limited security presence to carry out attacks in village
Updated 14 September 2024
AP

ABUJA, Nigeria: Nigerian troops have rescued 13 hostages who were kidnapped by an extremist group in the northwestern state of Kaduna, the country’s army said on Saturday.
The army said in a statement that “the troops successfully overwhelmed the terrorists, forcing them to abandon their captives.”
Several kidnappers were killed and others captured, the military added. It didn’t specify what armed group the kidnappers belonged to.
The rescued hostages were taken to a military facility for a medical assessment before being reunited with their families. Weapons, ammunition, solar panels and cash were also discovered during the rescue operation.
Kidnappings have become common in parts of northern Nigeria, where dozens of armed groups take advantage of a limited security presence to carry out attacks in villages and along major roads. Most victims are released only after the payment of ransoms that sometimes run into the thousands of dollars.
At least 1,400 students have been taken from Nigerian schools since the 2014 kidnapping of 276 schoolgirls by Boko Haram militants in the village of Chibok in Borno state shocked the world.
Boko Haram, Nigeria’s homegrown jihadi rebels, launched its insurgency in 2009 to establish Islamic Shariah law in the country. At least 35,000 people have been killed and 2.1 million people displaced as a result of the extremist violence, according to UN agencies in Nigeria.

G7 foreign ministers condemn Iran’s export of ballistic missiles to Russia

G7 foreign ministers condemn Iran's export of ballistic missiles to Russia
Updated 14 September 2024
Reuters
G7 foreign ministers condemn Iran's export of ballistic missiles to Russia

G7 foreign ministers condemn Iran’s export of ballistic missiles to Russia
  • Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles
Updated 14 September 2024
Reuters

ROME: The foreign ministers of the Group of Seven (G7) industrialized powers condemned on Saturday “in the strongest terms” Iran’s export and Russia’s procurement of Iranian ballistic missiles.
Iran has provided Russia with a large number of powerful surface-to-surface ballistic missiles, deepening the military cooperation between the two countries, which are both under US sanctions.
“Iran must immediately cease all support to Russia’s illegal and unjustifiable war against Ukraine and halt such transfers of ballistic missiles, UAVs (drones) and related technology, which constitute a direct threat to the Ukrainian people as well as European and international security more broadly,” the G7 ministers said in a statement.
“We remain steadfast in our commitment to hold Iran to account for its unacceptable support for Russia’s illegal war in Ukraine that further undermines global security. In line with our previous statements on the matter, we are already responding with new and significant measures.”
Italy currently holds the presidency of the G7 group of wealthy nations which also includes the United States, Japan, Germany, Britain, France and Canada.

British PM breached parliament’s rules over clothing donations to wife — Sunday Times

British PM breached parliament's rules over clothing donations to wife — Sunday Times
Updated 14 September 2024
Reuters
British PM breached parliament's rules over clothing donations to wife — Sunday Times

British PM breached parliament’s rules over clothing donations to wife — Sunday Times
  • Sunday Times said those donations were declared but the clothes given to his wife were not
Updated 14 September 2024
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has breached parliamentary rules by not declaring a wealthy businessman and Labour Party donor bought high-end clothes for his wife Victoria, the Sunday Times reported on Saturday.
According to the Sunday Times, Starmer, in power since July, faces an investigation after “neglecting to disclose” that major Labour donor Waheed Alli covered the cost of a personal shopper, clothes and alterations for his wife.
The premier’s registered financial interests, listed on the parliament’s website, show that he has received several donations from Alli, including multiple pairs of glasses, work clothes and accommodation.
The Sunday Times said those donations were declared but the clothes given to his wife were not.
A spokesperson for 10 Downing Street said in a statement sent to Reuters that Starmer and his team had sought advice from authorities on coming to office, and believed they had been compliant.
“However, following further interrogation this month, we’ve declared further items,” the spokesperson said.
Alli is British media entrepreneur and former chairman of the online fashion retailer ASOS.
Under the House of Commons code of conduct, members of parliament have to provide information about financial interests which might reasonably be thought to influence their work.
A Conservative Party spokesperson called for a full investigation over “apparent serious breaches of parliamentary rules.”

