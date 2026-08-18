Saudi goalkeeper Abu Rasen joins Belgian club Sint-Truiden from Al-Hilal

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia goalkeeper Ahmad Abu Rasen, 22, has joined Belgian club Sint-Truiden from Al-Hilal on a free transfer.

Last season Sint Truiden finished third in the Belgian topflight, and Abu Rasen joins as back-up to Japanese goalkeeper Leo Kokubo who has enjoyed a fine campaign for the club.

Abu Rasen started his career with Al-Fayha before joining Al-Hilal in 2021 but did not make a first-team appearance for the Riyadh giants.

The under-23 international spent the 2024-25 season on loan with Neom when they were still in the Saudi second tier, but also did not break into their first team.

Abu Rasen has represented Saudi Arabia at under-21 and under-23.