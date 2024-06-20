You are here

Russia obliterates front-line Ukraine towns by retrofitting bombs and expanding its air base network

The bombing of the Epicenter in Kharkiv killed 19 people, including two children. (FILE/AFP)
Updated 20 June 2024
AP
  • The bombing of the Epicenter in Kharkiv killed 19 people, including two children
  • Russia has accelerated its destruction of Ukraine’s front-line cities in 2024 to a scale previously unseen in the war using the glide bombs
AP
KHARKIV, Ukraine: The first shock wave shattered aisles stacked almost to the ceiling with home improvement products. The next Russian bomb streaked down like a comet seconds later, unleashing flames that left the megastore an ashen shell.
A third bomb failed to detonate when it landed behind the Epicenter shopping complex in Kharkiv. Investigators hope it will help them trace the supply chain for the latest generation of retrofitted Russian “glide bombs” that are laying waste to eastern Ukraine. The Soviet-era bombs are adapted on the cheap with imported electronics that allow distant Russian warplanes to launch them at Ukraine.
Other cities that have been devastated by the weapons include Avdiivka, Chasiv Yar and Vovchansk, and Russia has nearly unlimited supplies of the bombs, which are dispatched from airfields just across the border that Ukraine has not been able to hit.
Store manager Oleksandr Lutsenko said the May 25 attack hints at Russia’s aim for Kharkiv: “Their goal is to turn it into a ghost city, to make it so that no one will stay, that there will be nothing to defend, that it will make no sense to defend the city. They want to scare people, but they will not succeed.”
Russia has accelerated its destruction of Ukraine’s front-line cities in 2024 to a scale previously unseen in the war using the glide bombs and an expanding network of airstrips, according to an Associated Press analysis of drone footage, satellite imagery, Ukrainian documents and Russian photos.
The results can be seen in the intensity of recent Russian attacks. It took a year for Russia to obliterate Bakhmut, where the bombs were first used. That was followed by destruction in Avdiivka that took months. Then, only weeks were needed to do the same in Vovchansk and Chasiv Yar, according to images analyzed by AP that showed the smoldering ruins of both cities.
Now, Russia is putting the finishing touches on yet another airstrip less than 100 kilometers (60 miles) from Ukraine and launching the bombs routinely from multiple bases just inside Russian borders, according to the AP analysis of satellite pictures and photos from a Russian aviation Telegram channel.
The bombing of the Epicenter in Kharkiv killed 19 people, including two children. In all, glide bombs have hit the city more than 50 times this year, according to Spartak Borysenko of the Kharkiv regional prosecutor’s office.
He showed investigation documents to AP that identified at least eight Russian air bases used to launch the attacks, all within 100 kilometers (60 miles) of Ukraine. He said at least one of the munitions had foreign electronics and was made in May. That date suggests Russia is using the bombs rapidly and that it has successfully circumvented sanctions for dual-use items.
Photos on Russian Telegram channels linked to the military show glide bombs being launched three and four at a time. In one launch of four bombs, the AP traced the aircraft’s location to just outside the Russian city of Belgorod, near the air base now under construction. All four bombs in the photo were headed west — with Vovchansk and Kharkiv in their direct line of fire.
At the end of May, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia was launching more than 3,000 of the bombs every month, with 3,200 used in May alone.
Oleh Katkov, whose military-oriented site Defense Express first traced the launch location, said hitting air bases is key to slowing the pace of the bombings by forcing Russian planes to launch farther away.
“This doesn’t mean they will completely stop their bombings, but it will become more difficult for them,” Katkov said. “They will be able to make fewer sorties per day.”
For months, Ukrainian officials complained bitterly about restrictions on using Western-supplied weapons against targets in Russia, including the airfields that house Russian bombers. The United States and Germany recently authorized some targets in Russia, but many others remain off-limits.
The newest airfield, just outside Belgorod, has a 2,000-meter (-yard) runway, the AP analysis found. Construction began late summer 2023, during the failed Ukrainian counteroffensive.
A Ukrainian intelligence official, who provided information to AP on condition of anonymity, said his government had been closely following the construction, which did not yet appear complete in a photo taken mid-June.
The official also noted that Belarus provides sanctuary for Russian bombers. A map created by the Ukrainian battlefield analysis site DeepState showed 10 airfields in Belarus, including five just across the border from Ukraine.
In all, the DeepState map shows 51 bases used by Russia within 600 kilometers (370 miles) of Ukrainian-controlled territory, including three in occupied eastern Ukraine, six in the illegally annexed peninsula of Crimea, and 32 in Russia.
“The greatest strategic advantage Russia has over Ukraine is its advantage in the sky,” Zelensky said last week. “This is missile and bomb terror that helps Russian troops advance on the ground.”
Russia launches up to 100 guided bombs daily, Zelensky said. Besides missiles and drones, which Russia already routinely uses for attacks, the bombs cause “an insanely destructive pressure.”
The base material for the glide bombs comes from hundreds of thousands of Soviet-era unguided bombs, which are then retrofitted with retractable fins and guidance systems to carry 500 to 3,000 kilograms (1,100 to 6,600 pounds) of explosives. The upgrade costs around $20,000 per bomb, according to the Center for European Policy Analysis, and the bombs can be launched up to 65 kilometers (40 miles) from their targets — outside the range of Ukraine’s regular air defense systems.
The bombs are similar in concept to the American Joint Direct Attack Munition, or JDAM, missiles, which have had their GPS systems successfully jammed by Russian forces in Ukraine.
Because Russia does not have the strength to occupy eastern cities such as Kharkiv, bombing is their preferred option, said Nico Lange, an analyst with the Center for European Policy Analysis.
“From their point of view, the strategy seems to be to terrorize the cities enough that people will leave,” Lange said.
Back at the Epicenter home improvement store, surveillance footage taken just before the explosion showed salesperson Nina Korsunova walking across the floor toward the aisle that she was staffing that day. Then there was a blinding flash, and the camera cut out.
Korsunova curled into the fetal position as a display crashed on top of her. She uncovered her eyes just in time to see the second bomb streak inside. With her eardrums blown out, she could hear nothing and saw not a single sign of life.
“I thought I was alone and that they had abandoned me there. It gave me the strength to climb out,” she said. She crawled over piles of shattered lamps, and cables snarled her legs as she climbed through debris from the electrical supply aisle.
Two weeks later, the skeleton of the building reeked of a disorienting combination of scorched metal and laundry detergent that spilled from melted jugs in the cleaning products aisle.
Neither Korsunova nor the store manager have any plans to leave their hometown.
“It didn’t break me,” she said. “I will remain in Kharkiv. This is my home.”

NBC, CBS polls show Harris gaining ground on Trump as views brighten

NBC, CBS polls show Harris gaining ground on Trump as views brighten
Updated 23 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

NBC, CBS polls show Harris gaining ground on Trump as views brighten

NBC, CBS polls show Harris gaining ground on Trump as views brighten
  • A separate CBS News poll also found Harris leading Trump, by 4 percentage points, 52 percent to 48 percent, among likely voters
  • While national surveys offer important signals on the views of the electorate, the state-by-state results of the Electoral College determine the winner
Updated 23 September 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris leads Republican rival Donald Trump by 5 percentage points in an NBC News poll released on Sunday that found that respondents have come to see her more favorably since she emerged as the Democratic candidate for president.
Asked about their views of Harris since she became the nominee, 48 percent of 1,000 registered voters surveyed said it was positive compared to 32 percent in July — the largest jump among politician ratings polled by NBC since President George W. Bush’s favorability rose after the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks.
Asked about Trump, 40 percent of those polled said they viewed him positively compared to 38 percent in July, the news network said. The poll, conducted Sept. 13-17, has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.

A separate CBS News poll also found Harris leading Trump, by 4 percentage points, 52 percent to 48 percent, among likely voters, with a margin of error rate of plus or minus 2 percentage points.
The findings are broadly in line with other recent national polls, including those by Reuters/Ipsos, that show a close contest heading into the Nov. 5 election.
While national surveys offer important signals on the views of the electorate, the state-by-state results of the Electoral College determine the winner, with a handful of battleground states likely to be decisive.
Trump, 78, is making his third consecutive bid for the White House after losing to Joe Biden in 2020, which he continues to falsely blame on widespread voter fraud while facing federal and state criminal charges over efforts to overturn the election results.
Harris, 59, is a former US senator and prosecutor now serving under Biden. She would be the first woman to serve as president in the nation’s 248-year history.
“She’s been able to change this from a race that was a referendum on Joe Biden to a race that is a referendum on Donald Trump,” Amy Walter, publisher and editor in chief of the nonpartisan Cook Political Report, told NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
In CBS’ poll of 3,129 registered voters surveyed Sept. 18-20, Harris edged up 2 percentage points after a 50-50 split in August, shored by her performance in the Sept. 10 debate and brightening economic news.

Are Trump and Harris particularly Christian? That’s not what most Americans would say: AP-NORC poll

Are Trump and Harris particularly Christian? That’s not what most Americans would say: AP-NORC poll
Updated 23 September 2024
AP
Follow

Are Trump and Harris particularly Christian? That’s not what most Americans would say: AP-NORC poll

Are Trump and Harris particularly Christian? That’s not what most Americans would say: AP-NORC poll
  • Overall, about half of Americans surveyed said that Christian at least “somewhat” described Harris, while about one-third said so about Trump.
  • Neither candidate fared particularly well when Americans were asked if they’d use the words “honest” or “moral” to describe them
Updated 23 September 2024
AP

Vice President Kamala Harris is a Baptist who was influenced by religious traditions in her mother’s home country of India.

Former President Donald Trump grew up a mainline Presbyterian but began identifying as a nondenominational Christian near the end of his presidency.

Despite that, few Americans see the presidential candidates as particularly Christian, according to a new survey conducted Sept. 12-16 by the Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs. Only 14% of U.S. adults say the word “Christian” describes Harris or Trump “extremely” or “very” well.

Strikingly, that appears to matter little to part of Trump’s loyal base: white evangelical Protestants. About 7 in 10 members of this group view him favorably. But only about half say Trump best represents their beliefs — around 1 in 10 say this about Harris, and one-third say neither candidate represents their religious beliefs — and around 2 in 10 say “Christian” describes him extremely or very well.

“They really don’t care about, is he religious or not,” said R. Marie Griffith, a religion and politics professor at Washington University in St. Louis.

The survey results represent the shift in how white evangelicals now talk about morality and religion in politics, said Griffith. She pointed to a white evangelical culture that takes care of its own, but sees liberal outsiders as evil, and therefore, support for a Democrat is unimaginable to many.

Evangelical leaders, she said, are pushing this idea that, “this is God’s man, and we can’t ask why. We don’t have to ask why. It doesn’t matter if he’s moral, it doesn’t matter if he’s religious. It doesn’t matter if he lies compulsively. It’s for the greater good that we get him re-elected.”

At the Republican National Convention, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, a conservative Christian and Trump’s former White House press secretary, invoked God when she addressed the first assassination attempt against him.

“God Almighty intervened because America is one nation under God, and he is certainly not finished with President Trump,” she said. “And our country is better for it.”

Anthea Butler, professor of religious studies at the University of Pennsylvania, said white evangelicals likely see him as instrumental to their goals, such as his appointment of conservative, anti-abortion justices to the Supreme Court.

“He’s their guy no matter what,” said Butler.

For the head of the Democratic ticket, a large majority — three-quarters — of Harris’ fellow Black Protestants view her favorably and 6 in 10 say she best represents their religious beliefs. But only around 4 in 10 say “Christian” describes her very or extremely well. That’s still higher than the share of Democrats overall who think this about Harris, at around one-quarter.

Butler is not surprised that esteem for Trump is low among Black Protestants, and that they are more likely to see Harris, a Baptist with influences from the spiritual tradition of her mother’s native India, as Christian.

“I think African Americans have a better understanding about interfaith families, because it happens a lot with us,” she said.

Overall, about half of Americans surveyed said that Christian at least “somewhat” described Harris, while about one-third said so about Trump.

Griffith questioned if one reason so few Americans see Harris as particularly Christian, is because they just don’t know much about her yet. Harris joined the race late, becoming the Democratic nominee after President Joe Biden was pressured to step away in July.

The Black Church PAC, a progressive group, is now trying to mobilize voters for Harris. On a recent online discussion hosted by the PAC, the Rev. Traci Blackmon, a Missouri-based United Church of Christ minister, encouraged pastors to ask every Sunday for congregants to pull out their phones and check their voter registration status, and to prepare to use the church bus to give rides to the polls.

“Kamala Harris is not perfect – no one is perfect. But what she is, is competent. What she is, is prepared. What she is, is qualified. … What she is, is she’s faithful to the things she says she will do and courageous enough to say what she won’t do,” said Blackmon.

Neither candidate fared particularly well when Americans were asked if they’d use the words “honest” or “moral” to describe them. Around one-third say those words describe Harris extremely or very well, and about 15% say the same for Trump. Adding in those who say the words “somewhat” describe the candidates raises the levels to more than half for Harris and about one-third for Trump.

“I wonder if speaks to just a deep cynicism about politics – that people are really so convinced that all politicians are liars,” said Griffith.

___
The poll of 2,028 adults was conducted September 12-16, 2024, using a sample drawn from NORC’s probability-based AmeriSpeak Panel, which is designed to be representative of the US population. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.

 

Harris to release new economic proposals this week on US wealth creation

Harris to release new economic proposals this week on US wealth creation
Updated 23 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

Harris to release new economic proposals this week on US wealth creation

Harris to release new economic proposals this week on US wealth creation
  • Harris said she would outline her vision for the economy in a speech this week
  • The plan is about investing in the aspirations and ambitions of the American people while addressing the challenges they face
Updated 23 September 2024
Reuters

WASHINGTON: US Vice President Kamala Harris plans to roll out a new set of economic policies this week that aim to help Americans build wealth and set economic incentives for businesses to aid that goal, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.
The new policies, which have not been previously reported and could be announced in Pittsburgh on Wednesday, come as undecided voters continue to ask for more information about how Harris would help them economically if she were elected president in November, including those in critical swing states, the sources said.
Harris, speaking to reporters on Sunday after Reuters reported the expected rollout, said she would outline her vision for the economy in a speech this week.
She added that the plan is about investing in the aspirations and ambitions of the American people while addressing the challenges they face.
The rollout would follow heated debate in Democratic circles over whether releasing more economic policies so close to election day is a smart strategy.
“It’s not just about affordability, it’s also about showing (voters) they have a path to building wealth,” said one of the sources with direct knowledge of Harris’s economic plans, adding she wanted to show Americans how they can “get a foot in the door.”
None of the sources would provide specific details on the expected new policies, and the Harris campaign would not comment on any new proposals. However, Harris’ 2020 presidential run and President Joe Biden’s administration included plans with similar goals.
In her 2020 campaign, Harris proposed significant pay hikes for the millions of public school teachers, forcing companies to disclose their pay gap between men and women and penalizing those who are not narrowing it. The Biden and Harris administration have pushed to eliminate bias in home appraisals and use the over $700 billion federal contracting budget to buoy minority businesses.
Harris has released a basket of economic policies focused on the high cost of housing, taxes, small business expenses, childcare and goods. Her plans often build on Biden’s policies, like increasing the child tax credit and lifting the corporate tax rate to 28 percent.
Campaign spokesman James Singer did not comment on the story. He told Reuters that Harris “will continue to present her opportunity economy agenda to lower costs, make housing more affordable, and spur economic growth across America.”
Releasing new economic policy with less than 50 days left in a tight presidential election race could mean the new measures never reach crucial voters, some advisers acknowledge.
“Typically you’d see a campaign wrap up persuading voters by September and move to mobilizing people but this is not a typical campaign,” said a source with knowledge of the new plans, referring to Harris’ jump to the top of the ticket in late July. “We have to continue persuading and mobilizing folks at the same time until the very end.”
Republican Donald Trump’s economic proposals aimed at working-class Americans include eliminating taxes on tips and Social Security benefits, opening up federal lands to housing construction and deporting millions of immigrants to the country who Republicans say are driving up costs.
The former president has also proposed new across-the-board tariffs on goods not made in the US that could raise costs for American consumers and inflation, but that is backed by a slim majority of voters.
Trump has tried to pin on Democrats inflation that popped globally as the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns eased and has made the still-high cost of groceries, particularly bacon, a rally speech staple. From 2019 to 2023, the food Consumer Price Index rose by 25 percent, the US Department of Agriculture reported.

Harris gains on economy
Republicans have traditionally polled better on the economy than Democrats, and Trump beat Biden and then Harris on the topic earlier this year.
Some polls, however, are shifting in her direction.
A Financial Times-Michigan Ross poll this month showed 44 percent of registered voters trusted Harris’ economic stewardship compared with 42 percent who backed Trump, and Reuters/IPSOS polling in August showed her narrowing the gap on the economy.
The Federal Reserve’s decision to cut interest rates by half a percentage point last week, reflecting the belief that inflation risks have fallen, could lower some costs for consumers.
Some Harris supporters have urged the campaign to double down on the economic message that is already out there instead of rolling out new ideas.
“My recommendation is to do more show-and-tells. Rather than address this with endless white papers, go to grocery stores and apartment buildings and more,” said Donna Brazile, a longtime Democratic strategist.
“Inflation may have gone down, but the cost of living hasn’t changed. Some of this is post pandemic and that still must be addressed,” she said.
Others believe more economic policy is not a priority. Adam Newar, a money manager and Harris donor said “it’s a character election” and not a policy election.
“I’m not sure what more policy information actually brings to the table. She really has to continue articulating a vision, communicate that vision to people who really feel like they’ve been left behind,” Newar said.
Many of Harris’ proposals would require congressional approval, and would be unlikely to pass unless Democrats win both the House and Senate.

SpaceX plans to send five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years, Elon Musk says

SpaceX plans to send five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years, Elon Musk says
Updated 23 September 2024
Reuters
Follow

SpaceX plans to send five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years, Elon Musk says

SpaceX plans to send five uncrewed Starships to Mars in two years, Elon Musk says
  • First crewed mission depends on uncrewed mission success
  • NASA delayed Artemis 3 mission to September 2026
Updated 23 September 2024
Reuters

SpaceX plans to launch about five uncrewed Starship missions to Mars in two years, CEO Elon Musk said on Sunday in a post on social media platform X.
Earlier this month, Musk had said that the first Starships to Mars would launch in two years “when the next Earth-Mars transfer window opens.”
The CEO on Sunday said that the first crewed mission timeline will depend upon the success of the uncrewed flights. If the uncrewed missions land safely, crewed missions will be launched in four years. However, in case of challenges, crewed missions will be postponed by another two years, Musk said.

 

Musk, known for providing changing timelines on Starship’s readiness, said earlier this year that the first uncrewed starship to land on Mars would be within five years, with the first people landing on Mars within seven years.

In June, a Starship rocket survived a fiery, hypersonic return from space and achieved a breakthrough landing demonstration in the Indian Ocean, completing a full test mission around the globe on the rocket’s fourth try.
Musk is counting on Starship to fulfill his goal of producing a large, multipurpose next-generation spacecraft capable of sending people and cargo to the moon later this decade, and ultimately flying to Mars.
NASA earlier this year delayed Artemis 3 mission and its first crewed moon landing in half a century using SpaceX’s Starship, to September 2026. It was previously planned for late 2025, NASA said.
Japanese billionaire Yusaku Maezawa in June canceled a private mission around the moon he had paid for, which was to have used SpaceX’s Starship, citing schedule uncertainties in the rocket’s development.

Mass shooting kills 4 and wounds 17 in nightlife district in southern US

Mass shooting kills 4 and wounds 17 in nightlife district in southern US
Updated 23 September 2024
AP
Follow

Mass shooting kills 4 and wounds 17 in nightlife district in southern US

Mass shooting kills 4 and wounds 17 in nightlife district in southern US
  • Shooting happened close to midnight Saturday in a district filled with entertainment venues, restaurants and bars that is often crowded on weekend nights
  • The latest US mass shooting unnerved residents and left city officials pleading for help to both solve the crime and address gun violence
Updated 23 September 2024
AP

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama: Four people were killed and 17 others injured when multiple shooters opened fire Saturday in what police described as a targeted “hit” on one of the people killed at a popular nightlife spot in Birmingham, Alabama.
The shooting happened shortly after 11 p.m. Saturday in Five Points South, a district filled with entertainment venues, restaurants and bars that is often crowded on weekend nights.

The mass shooting, one of several this year in the city, unnerved residents and left city officials pleading for help to both solve the crime and address the broader problem of gun violence.
“The priority is to find these shooters and get them off our streets,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said at a Sunday press conference.
The shooting occurred on the sidewalk and street outside Hush, a lounge in the entertainment district. Blood stains were visible on the sidewalk outside the venue on Sunday morning.
Birmingham Police Chief Scott Thurmond said authorities believe the shooting targeted one of the people who was killed, possibly in a murder-for-hire. He said a vehicle pulled up and “multiple shooters” got out and began firing, then fled the scene.
“We believe that there was a ‘hit,’ if you will, on that particular person,” Thurmond said.

 

Police said approximately 100 shell casings were recovered at the scene. Thurmond said law enforcement was working to determine what weapons were used, but they believe some of the gunfire was “fully automatic.” Investigators were also trying to determine whether anyone fired back, creating crossfire.
In a statement late Sunday, police said the shooters are believed to have used “machine gun conversion devices.” The devices make semi-automatic weapons fire more rapidly.

Some surviving victims critically injured
Police said officers found two men and a woman on a sidewalk with gunshot wounds and they were pronounced dead there. An additional male gunshot victim was pronounced dead at a hospital, according to police.
Police identified the three victims found on the sidewalk as Anitra Holloman, 21, of the Birmingham suburb of Bessemer; Tahj Booker, 27, of Birmingham; and Carlos McCain, 27, of Birmingham. The fourth victim pronounced dead at the hospital was pending identification.

By early Sunday, after victims began showing up at hospitals, police had identified 17 people with injuries, some of them life-threatening. Four of the surviving victims, in conditions ranging from good to critical, were being treated at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital on Sunday afternoon, according to Alicia Rohan, a UAB spokeswoman.

Gabriel Eslami, 24, of Trussville, said he was in a long line of people waiting to get into the club when “all of the sudden, gun shots everywhere.”

He took off running. “I look back and there are bodies laid out on the sidewalk with gun smoke still in the air. It looked like something from a horror movie,” Eslami said.

He said he didn’t realize he was wounded until he suddenly lost feeling in his leg. A friend took him to the hospital, where he was treated and released.

