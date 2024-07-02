You are here

  • Home
  • Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5

Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5

Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5
Hurricane Beryl makes its way to the Caribbean’s Windward Islands, in a composite image from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) GOES-East weather satellite June 30, 2024. (REUTERS)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2fetb

Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5

Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5
  • Beryl is now the earliest category 5 storm in the Atlantic on record, and has developed into a “potentially catastrophic” hurricane
Updated 12 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Bridgetown/St. George’s: Hurricane Beryl strengthened into a top-level category 5 storm late Monday after it swept across several islands in the southeastern Caribbean, dumping heavy rain and unleashing devastating winds.
Beryl is now the earliest category 5 storm in the Atlantic on record, and has developed into a “potentially catastrophic” hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 160 miles (260 kilometers) per hour, the US National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.
Early in the day, Grenada’s Carriacou Island took a direct hit from the storm’s “extremely dangerous eyewall,” with sustained winds at upwards of 150 miles, the NHC said.
Nearby islands, including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, also experienced “catastrophic winds and life-threatening storm surge,” according to the NHC.
“In half an hour, Carriacou was flattened,” Grenada’s Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell told a press conference.
“We are not yet out of the woods,” Mitchell added, noting that while no deaths had been reported so far, he could not say for sure that none had occurred.
Video obtained by AFP from St. George’s in Grenada showed heavy downpours with trees buffeted by gusts.
Later on social media, Mitchell said the government was working to get relief supplies to both Carriacou and the island of Petite Martinique on Tuesday.
“The state of emergency is still in effect. Remain indoors,” he wrote on Facebook.
Beryl became the first hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic season on Saturday and quickly gathered strength.
Experts say that such a powerful storm forming this early in the Atlantic hurricane season — which runs from early June to late November — is extremely rare.
It is the first hurricane since NHC records began to reach the Category 4 level in June, and the earliest to reach Category 5 in July.
“Only five major (Category 3+) hurricanes have been recorded in the Atlantic before the first week of July,” hurricane expert Michael Lowry posted on social media platform X.
Barbados appeared to be spared from the worst of the storm but was still hit with high winds and pelting rain, though officials reported no injuries so far.
Barbados seems to have “dodged a bullet,” Minister of Home Affairs and Information Wilfred Abrahams said in an online video, but nonetheless “gusts are still coming, the storm-force winds are still coming,” he said.
Homes and businesses were flooded in some areas, and fishing boats were damaged in Bridgetown.
The storm prompted the cancelation of classes on Monday in several of the islands, while a meeting this week in Grenada of the Caribbean regional bloc CARICOM was postponed.
Jamaica has issued a hurricane warning, ahead of the storm’s expected arrival on Wednesday. The NHC also warned the Cayman Islands and areas on the Yucatan Peninsula to monitor the storm’s progress.
A Category 3 or higher on the Saffir-Simpson scale is considered a major hurricane.
The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said in late May that it expects this year to be an “extraordinary” hurricane season, with up to seven storms of Category 3 or higher.
The agency cited warm Atlantic Ocean temperatures and conditions related to the weather phenomenon La Nina in the Pacific for the expected increase in storms.
Extreme weather events including hurricanes have become more frequent and more devastating in recent years as a result of climate change.

Topics: US Hurricane Hurricane Beryl

Related

Monsoon frees Indian capital from heatwave, wreaks havoc at Delhi airport video
World
Monsoon frees Indian capital from heatwave, wreaks havoc at Delhi airport
Hurricane delays triumphant return as India set to name new coach
Sport
Hurricane delays triumphant return as India set to name new coach

Australia police arrests 14-year-old boy after stabbing at Sydney university

Australia police arrests 14-year-old boy after stabbing at Sydney university
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Australia police arrests 14-year-old boy after stabbing at Sydney university

Australia police arrests 14-year-old boy after stabbing at Sydney university
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters

SYDNEY: Australian police said on Tuesday it had arrested a 14-year-old boy after a stabbing at the University of Sydney.

Emergency crews treated a 22-year-old man, who was taken to a hospital in a serious but stable condition, New South Wales state police said in a statement.

There is no ongoing risk to the community, it said.

A University of Sydney spokesperson said a police operation was underway on its Camperdown campus and that police would remain on campus while investigations continue.

Topics: Australia

Related

Australia urged to provide ‘emergency uplift’ visa for Palestinians fleeing Gaza war
World
Australia urged to provide ‘emergency uplift’ visa for Palestinians fleeing Gaza war
Four American educators stabbed in park in northeast China, say US media and officials
World
Four American educators stabbed in park in northeast China, say US media and officials

Biden blasts landmark Supreme Court ruling on Trump immunity

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP)
President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP)
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Biden blasts landmark Supreme Court ruling on Trump immunity

President Joe Biden speaks in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, May 14, 2024. (AP)
  • This is a fundamentally new principle, and it’s a dangerous precedent,” Biden said in a speech at the White House
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden warned Monday that the US Supreme Court’s landmark ruling on presidential immunity sets a “dangerous precedent” that Donald Trump would exploit if elected in November.
The conservative-dominated high court ruled earlier that day that Trump — and all presidents — enjoy “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution for “official acts” taken while in office, but can still face criminal penalties for “unofficial acts.”
Trump is facing criminal charges over his attempts to overturn his 2020 election loss to Biden, but that trial had been put on hold while the Supreme Court considered his immunity claims.
“For all practical purposes today’s decision almost certainly means there are no limits to what a president can do. This is a fundamentally new principle, and it’s a dangerous precedent,” Biden said in a speech at the White House.
The 6-3 ruling on Monday, split along ideological lines, is set to further delay proceedings in Trump’s case as lower courts work through myriad questions raised in the Supreme Court decision.
With only four months left until the presidential election, the delays likely mean the case will not reach trial before voters head to the polls.
“The American people must decide if they want to entrust... once again, the presidency to Donald Trump, now knowing he’ll be more emboldened to do whatever he pleases, whenever he wants to do it,” Biden said.
Trump was quick to revel in what he called a “big win.”
Conservative Chief Justice John Roberts, in his majority opinion, said a president is “not above the law” but does have “absolute immunity” from criminal prosecution for official acts taken while in office.
“The president therefore may not be prosecuted for exercising his core constitutional powers,” Roberts said.
“As for a President’s unofficial acts, there is no immunity,” the chief justice added, sending the case back to a lower court to determine which of the charges facing Trump involve official or unofficial conduct.
Both a District Court and an appeals court panel had previously rejected Trump’s immunity claims in a historic case with far-reaching implications for executive power.
Trump is charged with conspiracy to defraud the United States as well as obstruction of an official proceeding — when a violent mob of his supporters tried to prevent the January 6, 2021, joint session of Congress held to certify Biden’s victory.
The 78-year-old former president is also charged with conspiracy to deny Americans the right to vote and to have their votes counted.

The three liberal justices dissented from Monday’s ruling with Justice Sonia Sotomayor saying she was doing so “with fear for our democracy.”
“Never in the history of our Republic has a President had reason to believe that he would be immune from criminal prosecution if he used the trappings of his office to violate the criminal law,” Sotomayor said. “In every use of official power, the President is now a king above the law.”
“Orders the Navy’s Seal Team 6 to assassinate a political rival? Immune. Organizes a military coup to hold onto power? Immune. Takes a bribe in exchange for a pardon? Immune. Immune, immune, immune,” she said.
Trump, in posts on Truth Social, welcomed the decision calling it a “big win for our Constitution and democracy.”
“Today’s Historic Decision by the Supreme Court should end all of Crooked Joe Biden’s Witch Hunts against me,” he said.
Trump’s original trial date in the election subversion case had been March 4.
But the Supreme Court — dominated by conservatives, including three appointed by Trump — agreed to hear his argument for absolute immunity, putting the case on hold while they considered the matter in April.

Steven Schwinn, a law professor at the University of Illinois Chicago, said the ruling means the case “is going to drag on more and more and longer and longer and well beyond the election.”
“To the extent that Trump was trying to drag his feet and extend this beyond the election, he has succeeded wildly,” Schwinn said.
The opinion also provides a “roadmap” for a US leader to avoid prosecution for a particular action “simply by intertwining it with official government action,” he added.
“That’s going to seriously hamstring the prosecution of a former president because the president’s official actions and unofficial actions are so often intertwined,” he said.
Facing four criminal cases, Trump has been doing everything in his power to delay the trials until after the election.
Trump was convicted in New York in May of falsifying business records to cover up a sex scandal in the final stages of the 2016 campaign, making him the first former US president ever convicted of a crime.
His sentencing will take place on July 11.
By filing a blizzard of pre-trial motions, Trump’s lawyers have managed to put on hold the three other trials, which deal with his attempts to overturn the 2020 election and hoarding top-secret documents at his home in Florida.
If reelected, Trump could, once sworn in as president in January 2025, order the federal cases against him closed.
 

 

Topics: 2024 US presidential campaign Joe Biden Donald Trump

Related

Trump treads carefully as calls swirl for Biden to exit
World
Trump treads carefully as calls swirl for Biden to exit
Top Democrats rule out replacing Biden amid calls for him to quit 2024 race
World
Top Democrats rule out replacing Biden amid calls for him to quit 2024 race

Haiti violence displacing one child every minute: UNICEF

Haiti violence displacing one child every minute: UNICEF
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Haiti violence displacing one child every minute: UNICEF

Haiti violence displacing one child every minute: UNICEF
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP

UNITED NATIONS: Violence raging in troubled Haiti is forcibly displacing one child every minute, on average, with some 300,000 already affected, the United Nations children’s agency warned on Monday.

Displaced children account for more than half of the 600,000 people who have been forced to flee their homes due to violence, according to UNICEF, particularly in the capital Port-au-Prince, much of which is controlled by gangs.

“The number of internally displaced children in Haiti has increased by an estimated 60 percent since March — the equivalent of one child every minute — a result of ongoing violence caused by armed groups,” it said in a report.

Haiti has long been rocked by gang violence, but conditions sharply worsened at the end of February when armed groups launched coordinated attacks in Port-au-Prince, saying they wanted to overthrow then-prime minister Ariel Henry.

“Children in Haiti continue to endure an onslaught of multiple dangers, including horrific violence and critical levels of displacement,” said UNICEF executive director Catherine Russell.

“The humanitarian catastrophe unfolding before our eyes is taking a devastating toll on children. Displaced children are in desperate need of a safe and protective environment, and increased support and funding from the international community.”

When displaced children and teenagers are forced to move — often without their families — it puts them at risk of dropping out of school and making them vulnerable to sexual assault, exploitation and abuse.

Additionally, young people are increasingly joining the armed groups that sow terror in a country where 90 percent of the population lives in poverty, and three million children need humanitarian aid, UNICEF warned.

Kenyan police finally arrived in Haiti last month, on a long-awaited international mission to help stabilize the Caribbean nation.

The violence in Port-au-Prince has affected food security and humanitarian aid access, with much of the city in the hands of gangs accused of abuses including murder, rape, looting and kidnappings.

The multinational Kenyan force, greenlit last year by the UN Security Council, had been held up for months amid challenges to its deployment in Kenyan courts.

Topics: Haiti

Related

Kenyan police are leaving for a controversial deployment in Haiti to take on powerful, violent gangs
World
Kenyan police are leaving for a controversial deployment in Haiti to take on powerful, violent gangs
New Haiti PM hospitalized after asthma attack, condition stable
World
New Haiti PM hospitalized after asthma attack, condition stable

Belgrade police arrest man with crossbow two days after Israeli embassy attack

Belgrade police arrest man with crossbow two days after Israeli embassy attack
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Belgrade police arrest man with crossbow two days after Israeli embassy attack

Belgrade police arrest man with crossbow two days after Israeli embassy attack
  • Serbia has been on high alert since Saturday, when a member of a special police unit was shot in the neck with a crossbow outside the Israeli embassy
Updated 02 July 2024
AFP

BELGRADE: Belgrade police on Monday arrested a man who approached a police station carrying a backpack with a crossbow, two days after a crossbow attack at the Israeli embassy in the Serbian capital, police said.
In a statement, police authorities said the man crossed a barrier in front of the station and, after being ordered to stop, hurriedly started to walk away. Officers then caught up with him and carried out a search.
“In his backpack, a crossbow with seven arrows, several knives, and a jar with firecrackers were found. Motives are being investigated and a search of his apartment is being conducted,” police said.
It said the suspect was not on the government’s list of potential “extremists,” without adding details.
Police said he claimed that he was “being pursued by the mafia and secret services.”
“A medical examination will be carried out, and further actions will be decided by the prosecutor,” Serbia’s police minister Ivica Dacic said in the statement.
Serbia has been on high alert since Saturday, when a member of a special police unit was shot in the neck with a crossbow outside the Israeli embassy.
The officer then opened fire and killed the attacker, said Dacic, denouncing a “heinous terrorist act.” The officer remains in hospital recovering after undergoing surgery.
Authorities said the assailant was a Serbian convert to Islam. His wife, currently in Montenegro, is being questioned by police at Serbia’s request.

Topics: Israeli embassy Belgrade Serbia

Related

Forensic police prepare in the secured area around the Israeli embassy in Belgrade, Serbia, on June 29, 2024. (AFP)
World
Two detained after attack outside Israeli embassy in Belgrade
Police officer wounded, ‘attacker’ killed in front of Israeli embassy in Belgrade: minister
World
Police officer wounded, ‘attacker’ killed in front of Israeli embassy in Belgrade: minister

UK’s Sunak urges right-wing voters to stand by his party

UK’s Sunak urges right-wing voters to stand by his party
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

UK’s Sunak urges right-wing voters to stand by his party

UK’s Sunak urges right-wing voters to stand by his party
  • “If there is an unchecked, unaccountable Labour Party in power with a super majority, think what that would mean for everyone,” Sunak told voters at a rally
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters

LONDON: British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on Monday urged voters on the political right to stick with his Conservatives at this week’s election, saying a huge win for Labour would be bad for the country and its democracy.
Appearing to all but concede defeat before Thursday’s election, Sunak appealed to Conservative voters, some of whom have been shifting to Nigel Farage’s right-wing Reform UK in protest at his Conservative government, to prevent what he called a Labour “super majority.”
The Conservatives look set to be kicked out of office after 14 turbulent years, marked by Britain’s vote to leave the European Union in 2016 and the cost of living crisis that followed the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
Opinion polls have consistently given Keir Starmer’s center-left Labour Party an around 20-point lead, with support for Reform potentially splitting the center-right vote and the centrist Liberal Democrats further draining Conservative support.
“If there is an unchecked, unaccountable Labour Party in power with a super majority, think what that would mean for everyone,” Sunak told voters at a rally.
“Once you’ve given Labour a blank check, you won’t be able to get it back, and that means that your taxes are going up ... it’s in their DNA.”
Farage, one of Britain’s most recognizable and divisive politicians, has spent decades railing against the establishment and the European Union, and has in recent years campaigned for Donald Trump in the United States.

SPLIT THE RIGHT
He entered the election in early June — his eighth attempt at winning a seat in the Westminster parliament — vowing to supplant the Conservatives as the main party of the right.
Polls appear to show that Reform’s support peaked in the second half of June, shortly before Farage said the West provoked Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Some of his candidates and supporters have been dropped for racist or inappropriate remarks.
While Britain’s electoral system means Reform may win millions of votes, the party is unlikely to win more than a handful of parliamentary seats. But that could be enough to split the right in many areas and hand victory to Labour.
Reform said on Monday its membership had doubled from 30,000 to 60,000 in a month, and that donations would help it fund an advertising campaign through the last week.
“It is humbling but also very telling that they are prepared to back their faith in Reform UK with hard-earned cash and I thank each and every one of them,” Farage said in a statement.
Britain will likely elect a center-left government as much of Europe swings right, including in France where Marine Le Pen’s far-right National Rally won the first round of a parliamentary election on Sunday.
With polls showing many voters are undecided, Sunak made a final plea for people to limit Labour’s power if it gets into government, saying: “I say to every Conservative: don’t surrender to Labour, fight for every vote, fight for our values, and fight for our vision of Britain.”

Topics: rishi sunak UK Election Reform UK

Related

UK’s Sunak hurt and angry over Reform volunteer’s racial slur
World
UK’s Sunak hurt and angry over Reform volunteer’s racial slur
UK Labour leader hits back after PM Sunak’s ‘ayatollah and Taliban negotiations’ jibe
World
UK Labour leader hits back after PM Sunak’s ‘ayatollah and Taliban negotiations’ jibe

Latest updates

Firefighters battle wildfires on 2 Greek islands as premier warns of a dangerous summer
Firefighters battle wildfires on 2 Greek islands as premier warns of a dangerous summer
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5
Hurricane Beryl pummels Caribbean, strengthens to Category 5
Girmay ‘opens the door’ for Africa with Tour stage win as Carapaz takes lead
Girmay ‘opens the door’ for Africa with Tour stage win as Carapaz takes lead
Things to know about the Karen Read murder case, which has ended in a mistrial
Karen Read talks with her legal team at the Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Mass., Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP)
Australia police arrests 14-year-old boy after stabbing at Sydney university
Australia police arrests 14-year-old boy after stabbing at Sydney university

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.