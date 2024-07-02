You are here

  • Home
  • Minister highlights Egypt’s support for peace in Gaza, Sudan, Libya, Syria

Minister highlights Egypt’s support for peace in Gaza, Sudan, Libya, Syria

Minister highlights Egypt’s support for peace in Gaza, Sudan, Libya, Syria
Shoukry said civilian casualties among women and children as a result of the war in Gaza far exceeded the humanitarian repercussions of similar conflicts over the past decades. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5yp6j

Updated 55 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

Minister highlights Egypt’s support for peace in Gaza, Sudan, Libya, Syria

Minister highlights Egypt’s support for peace in Gaza, Sudan, Libya, Syria
Updated 55 sec ago
Gobran Mohamed
Follow

CAIRO: Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and International Crisis Group President Comfort Ero discussed the Israel-Hamas war and developments in Sudan and Libya at the Aswan Forum for Sustainable Peace and Development on Tuesday.

Shoukry said he appreciated Ero’s participation in the forum, which brings together senior representatives of international and regional organizations and members of the academic community to exchange views on conflict resolution and peacebuilding across the African continent.

Shoukry said civilian casualties among women and children as a result of the war in Gaza far exceeded the humanitarian repercussions of similar conflicts over the past decades. The situation, he said, “constitutes a real human catastrophe as nearly eight months have passed since the outbreak of the war.”

He stressed it was incumbent on Israel to halt the war. He also underlined Egypt’s mediation efforts between Israel and Hamas, in conjunction with partners in the US and Qatar.

He talked about an action plan to pursue a serious peace process that guaranteed the establishment of an independent Palestinian state in accordance with international legitimacy resolutions and the vision of the two-state solution. The minister also expressed Egypt’s deep concern over Sudan’s spiraling into a similar humanitarian catastrophe as a result of continued fighting. 

“It requires an immediate and sustainable cessation of military operations to preserve the lives and property of the Sudanese people,” he said, stressing the importance of protecting state institutions. 

Any genuine political solution, he added, must be founded on an exclusively Sudanese vision without pressure from any external parties.

As regards Libya, Shoukry said Egypt would continue its efforts to converge views among the relevant parties in a way that contributed to strengthening a solution and respected the elected state institutions, leading to simultaneous presidential and parliamentary elections.

He emphasized the need for foreign forces and mercenaries to depart Libya within a specific timeframe in order to preserve its unity, sovereignty and stability.

In a separate meeting, Shoukry received Abdallah Al-Dardari, director of the regional bureau for Arab states of the UN Development Programme, on the forum’s sidelines.

Al-Dardari highlighted the presence of UNDP teams inside the Gaza Strip and their efforts to provide sewage networks and develop an early recovery plan, inviting Egyptian companies and expertise to join their efforts.

Topics: Egypt

Related

Egypt set to change finance, foreign and supply ministers
Middle-East
Egypt set to change finance, foreign and supply ministers
Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024
Business & Economy
Egypt’s tourism revenues rise 4.7% in 2024

Israel miscalculating costs of war with Hezbollah, former US official says

Israel miscalculating costs of war with Hezbollah, former US official says
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Israel miscalculating costs of war with Hezbollah, former US official says

Israel miscalculating costs of war with Hezbollah, former US official says
  • "I’m pretty sure they don’t have a realistic idea of how successful they would be against Hezbollah," Mann says
Updated 18 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Israel has miscalculated the costs of a potential new war with Hezbollah, a former US military intelligence analyst warned on Tuesday, noting that it could result in significant civilian casualties in both Lebanon and Israel.

Harrison Mann, a major in the Defense Intelligence Agency and the highest-ranking US military officer to resign over the Gaza conflict, expressed his concerns in an interview with The Guardian.

Mann underscored the high risk of Israel engaging in a war on its northern border for internal political reasons, primarily driven by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Netanyahu’s hold on power and his insulation from corruption charges are seen as reliant on maintaining a state of war.

“I don’t know how realistic their assessments are of the destruction that Israel would incur, and I’m pretty sure they don’t have a realistic idea of how successful they would be against Hezbollah,” the former army officer and intelligence analyst said.

He said that the Israeli military was aware it could not decisively strike Hezbollah’s extensive arsenal, which is entrenched in the Lebanese mountains.

Instead, Mann suggested the IDF would target Hezbollah leaders and Shia residential areas to demoralize the group’s support base, a tactic referred to as the Dahiya doctrine, after the Beirut district was heavily bombed in the 2006 war.

“It’s not like an actual written doctrine, but I think we can be very comfortable assessing that bombing civilian centers as a way to compel the enemy is clearly an accepted and shared belief in the IDF and Israeli leadership. We’ve just seen them do it in Gaza for the past nine months,” Mann said, but he said that such a plan would backfire.

Mann told the Guardian that he expected Hezbollah would respond to any existential threat with a massive rocket and missile assault.

“They probably have the ability to at least partially overwhelm Israel’s air defenses, strike civilian infrastructure around the country, and inflict a level of destruction on Israel that I’m not sure Israel has really ever experienced in its history — certainly not in its recent history,” Mann said.

With Hezbollah’s arsenal seemingly out of reach from air strikes, Mann suggested that the IDF would initiate a ground offensive into southern Lebanon, which would come at a high cost in Israeli casualties.

He warned that sustained shelling of Israeli cities could compel the administration of US President Joe Biden, especially during an election period, to accede to Netanyahu’s calls for greater US involvement.

“Our least escalatory participation will be possibly striking supply lines or associated targets in Iraq and Syria to help cut off lines of communication and armaments flowing to Hezbollah,” Mann said. “But that on its own is risky, because if we start doing that, some of the people that we hit could be Hezbollah, but they could be IRGC (Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps).”

While Mann believes the Biden administration would aim to avoid direct conflict with Iran, he acknowledged that the risk of such an escalation remained.

“We know specifically that the Israeli prime minister must continue to be a wartime leader if he wants to prolong his political career and stay out of court, so that motivation is there,” Mann said, adding that any Israeli government would also be pressured by the displacement of tens of thousands of Israelis due to Hezbollah attacks.

Mann also pointed out the Israeli military establishment’s belief that the Iranian-backed Hezbollah must be confronted as it continues to grow in strength.

Mann’s resignation, submitted in November and effective from June, was accompanied by a public letter on LinkedIn in May. In the letter, he condemned US support for Israel’s actions in Gaza, stating it had “enabled and empowered the killing and starvation of tens of thousands of innocent Palestinians.”

As a descendant of European Jews, Mann wrote: “I was raised in a particularly unforgiving moral environment when it came to the topic of bearing responsibility for ethnic cleansing.”

He said that his resignation was met with a largely positive response from former colleagues, with many expressing similar sentiments.

“A lot of people I worked with reached out to me, a lot of people I didn’t work with as well, and expressed that they felt the same way,” he said. “It’s not just a generational thing. There’s quite senior people who feel the same way.”
 

Topics: Israel Hezbollah

Related

Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy
Middle-East
Escalation in Israel-Hezbollah fighting is ‘serious cause for concern,’ says Russia’s UN envoy
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli base, says four fighters killed
Middle-East
Hezbollah fires rockets at Israeli base, says four fighters killed

Palestinian PM meets with Islamic development bank group chief in Jeddah

Palestinian PM meets with Islamic development bank group chief in Jeddah
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Palestinian PM meets with Islamic development bank group chief in Jeddah

Palestinian PM meets with Islamic development bank group chief in Jeddah
  • Meeting focused on enhancing relations, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people
Updated 5 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa met with Mohammed Sulaiman Al-Jasser, president of the Islamic Development Bank Group on Tuesday in Jeddah, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The meeting focused on enhancing relations, alleviating the suffering of the Palestinian people, and the bank's role in the reconstruction and development efforts.
Mustafa expressed gratitude to the IsDB for its unwavering support and assistance to the Palestinian people.
A high-level Palestinian delegation accompanied Mustafa, including Minister of Planning and International Cooperation Wael ZaKout, IsDB Alternate Governor Naser Qatam, and Iyad Joudeh, chairman of the Board of Directors of the Palestinian Investment Fund.

Topics: Palestinian Authority Islamic Development Bank

Related

IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 
Business & Economy
IsDB approves $369m for development projects in Turkiye, Turkmenistan, and Suriname 
IsDB inks deal with Kazakhstan to help advance its economy
Business & Economy
IsDB inks deal with Kazakhstan to help advance its economy

Family killed as Israel evacuation order triggers panicked flight from Gaza’s second largest city

Family killed as Israel evacuation order triggers panicked flight from Gaza’s second largest city
Updated 43 min 7 sec ago
AP
Follow

Family killed as Israel evacuation order triggers panicked flight from Gaza’s second largest city

Family killed as Israel evacuation order triggers panicked flight from Gaza’s second largest city
  • In all, five children and three women were among the dead, according to hospital records and a relative who survived
  • The order also prompted a panicked evacuation from European General Hospital
Updated 43 min 7 sec ago
AP

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip: The Hamdan family — around a dozen people from three generations — fled their home in the middle of the night after the Israeli military ordered an evacuation from the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis.
They found refuge with extended relatives in a building further north, inside an Israeli-declared safe zone. But hours after they arrived, an Israeli airstrike on Tuesday afternoon hit the building in the town of Deir Al-Balah, killing nine members of the family and three others.
In all, five children and three women were among the dead, according to hospital records and a relative who survived.
Israel’s order on Monday for people to leave the eastern half of Khan Younis has triggered the third mass flight of Palestinians in as many months, throwing the population deeper into confusion, chaos and misery as they scramble once again to find safety.
About 250,000 people live in the area covered by the order, according to the United Nations. Many of them had just returned to their homes there after fleeing Israel’s invasion of Khan Younis earlier this year — or had just taken refuge there after escaping Israel’s offensive in the city of Rafah, further south.
The order also prompted a panicked evacuation from European General Hospital, one of the main medical facilities still operating in the Gaza Strip. Videos circulating on social media shows people wheeling a hospital bed down a street from the hospital.
The International Committee of the Red Cross said in a statement that the hospital could no longer function because so many of its staff had evacuated. Hours after issuing the initial evacuation orders, the military said the facility itself was not included, though it is located within the zone.
On Tuesday, cars loaded with personal belongings streamed out of eastern Khan Younis, though the number of those fleeing was not immediately known. The new exodus comes on top of the 1 million people who fled Rafah since May, as well as tens of thousands who were displaced the past week from a new Israeli offensive in the Shujaiyah district of northern Gaza.
“We left everything behind,” said Munir Hamza, a father of three children who on Monday night fled his home in an eastern district of Khan Younis for the second time. “We are tired of moving and displacement.
Once we settle in a place and start to cope,” the Israeli military “forces people to move again,” he said. “This is unbearable.”
Nowhere safe
Up to 15 members of the Hamdan family fled their Khan Younis home and arrived late on Monday at their extended family’s building in Deir Al-Balah, said Asmaa Salim, a relative who lived in the building.
The building was located inside the extended humanitarian zone that the Israeli military had declared when it began its offensive in Rafah in May, telling Palestinians to evacuate there for safety.
The strike came around 3 p.m. on Tuesday. Associated Press video shows an entire floor of the building gutted. “Almost everyone inside was martyred, only two or three survived,” Salim told the AP.
A list of the dead posted at the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs Hospital said those killed included the family patriarch, 62-year-old dermatologist Hossam Hamdan, as well as his wife and their adult son and daughter. Four of their grandchildren, aged 3 to 5, and the mother of two of the children were also killed. A man and his 5-year-old son who lived in the building and a man on the street outside were also killed in the strike, which wounded 10 other people, including several children.
The Israeli military did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the strike.
On Tuesday, the Israeli army said it estimates that some 1.8 million Palestinians are now in the humanitarian zone it declared, covering a stretch along Gaza’s coast running about 14 kilometers (8.6 miles). Much of that area is now blanketed with tent camps that lack sanitation and medical facilities with limited access to aid, UN and aid groups say. Families live amid mountains of trash and streams of water contaminated by sewage.
The amount of food and other supplies getting into Gaza has plunged since the Rafah offensive began. The UN says fighting, Israeli military restrictions and general chaos — including looting of trucks by criminal gangs in Gaza — make it near impossible for it to pick up truckloads of goods that Israel has let in. As a result, cargo is stacked up uncollected just inside Gaza at the main Kerem Shalom crossing with Israel, near Rafah.
The Norwegian Refugee Council said last week that it surveyed nearly 1,100 families who fled Rafah and 83 percent of them reported having no access to food and more than half had no access to safe water.
On Tuesday, more families fleeing Khan Younis were trying to find space in the zone. Um Abdel-Rahman said she and her family of four children — the youngest 3 years old — walked for hours during the night to reach the zone only to find no place to stay.
“There is no room for anyone,” she said. “We are waiting and have nothing to do but wait.”
Some crowded into empty lots around a largely destroyed housing complex in the western part of Khan Younis that lies within the “humanitarian zone.”
Among them was Noha Al-Bana, who has been displaced four times since fleeing Gaza City in the north early in the war.
“We have been humiliated,” she said. “No proper food, no proper water, no proper bathrooms, no proper place for sleep. … Fear, fear, fear. There is no safety. No safety at home, no safety in the tents.”

Topics: War on Gaza Khan Younis Israeli military Palestinians

Related

Update Israel orders Palestinians to flee Khan Younis, signaling return of troops to southern Gaza city
Middle-East
Israel orders Palestinians to flee Khan Younis, signaling return of troops to southern Gaza city
Tent compound rises in Khan Younis as Israel prepares for Rafah offensive
Middle-East
Tent compound rises in Khan Younis as Israel prepares for Rafah offensive

Gaza reconstruction could reach $50bn, UNDP says

Gaza reconstruction could reach $50bn, UNDP says
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Gaza reconstruction could reach $50bn, UNDP says

Gaza reconstruction could reach $50bn, UNDP says
  • Al-Dardari said that the early recovery program’s costs were estimated at about $2 billion
Updated 02 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: The cost of reconstructing the Gaza Strip could reach $50 billion, according to a UN Development Program official.

Abdullah Al-Dardari, director of the UNDP Regional Office for Arab States, highlighted the critical situation following any potential ceasefire.

He emphasized that the most dangerous phase would be the day after a ceasefire, as displaced individuals and those who had lost their homes anxiously awaited the start of the reconstruction process.

Earlier in May, a UN report highlighted that Israel’s war on Gaza had depleted much of the physical and human capital in the enclave.

The report by the UN Development Program, titled “War in Gaza: Expected Socioeconomic Impacts on the State of Palestine,” outlined the widespread damage caused by the conflict, including the destruction of about 80,000 homes, resulting in significant, and possibly longlasting, displacement and homelessness among the population; the depletion and pollution of natural resources; and the destruction of infrastructure such as water and sanitation systems, educational institutions and health care facilities.

Al-Dardari said that the early recovery program’s costs were estimated at about $2 billion.

Meanwhile, the UN has estimated that up to 250,000 people are affected by the Israeli military’s order on Tuesday for civilians to evacuate Al-Qarara, Bani Suhaila and other areas near Khan Yunis, Gaza’s second-largest city.

Al-Dardari stressed the need to have a mechanism in place to ensure a sufficient number of ready-made temporary homes for Gaza immediately after a ceasefire, along with essential health, education, drinking water, sanitation and electricity services.
 

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Israel says Gaza desalination plant connected to its electrical grid
Middle-East
Israel says Gaza desalination plant connected to its electrical grid
Update UN aid coordinator’s ‘deep concern’ over new Gaza evacuation order; 1.9m people already displaced
Middle-East
UN aid coordinator’s ‘deep concern’ over new Gaza evacuation order; 1.9m people already displaced

Turkiye closes Syria border after violence flares in both countries

Turkiye closes Syria border after violence flares in both countries
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Turkiye closes Syria border after violence flares in both countries

Turkiye closes Syria border after violence flares in both countries
  • Turkiye responded to the unrest by closing the Bab al Hawa border crossing
  • Erdogan said a meeting with Assad was possible to help restore bilateral relations
Updated 02 July 2024
Reuters

AMMAN/ISTANBUL: Turkiye closed its main border crossings into northwest Syria on Tuesday after Turkish troops came under fire from Syrians angered by violence against their compatriots in Turkiye, a Syrian opposition source and residents said.
In Turkiye, police detained 474 people involved in attacks targeting the Syrian community across the country overnight, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, in spreading unrest that began late on Sunday.
Properties and vehicles owned by Syrians were vandalized and set on fire in the central city of Kayseri, stoked by social media reports that a Syrian man had sexually abused a female child relative. Yerlikaya said the incident was being investigated.
The violence spread to the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Konya, Bursa and an Istanbul district, Turkiye’s MIT intelligence agency said in a statement. There were social media reports of some injuries among Syrians.
Subsequently, hundreds of angry Syrians took to the streets in several towns in the rebel-held northwest Syria, an area where Turkiye maintains thousands of troops and has carved out a sphere of influence that has stopped Syrian President Bashar Assad from regaining control.
Late on Monday, Turkiye responded to the unrest by closing until further notice the Bab al Hawa border crossing, a main trade and passenger conduit for more than 3 million inhabitants, along with Bab al Salam and other smaller crossings, a border official told Reuters.
The Syrian border city of Afrin was the scene of the most violent clashes, with at least four people killed in an exchange of fire between armed protesters and Turkish troops. Elsewhere, there were skirmishes and armed clashes, with civilians hurling stones at Turkish convoys in several towns, and tearing down the Turkish flag on some offices.
Several Turkish officials described the unrest in Syria as “provocations,” with the Foreign Ministry saying: “It is wrong to use the sad events that took place in Kayseri ... as the basis for some provocations beyond our borders.”
In a speech on Tuesday, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan blamed the “chaos plan” on groups associated with terrorist organizations, and vowed to reveal the “dirty hands” behind the recent incidents.
“We know who is playing in these games staged with the remnants of the terrorist organization. Neither us, nor our Syrian brothers, will fall into this sly trap...we will not give in to racist vandalism,” Erdogan said following the cabinet meeting.
Erdogan said more than 670,000 people have returned to areas in northern Syria, where Turkiye has been operating to create safe zones over the past decade.
He added, the refugee issue will be solved humanely and morally in line with the economic realities of Turkiye, which is hosting more than 3 million Syrian war refugees.
Erdogan said last Friday a meeting with Assad was possible to help restore bilateral relations. Turkiye severed ties with Syria after the 2011 Syrian civil war and supported rebels looking to oust Assad.

Topics: Turkiye Syria Recep Tayyip Erdogan Bashar Assad Afrin

Related

Seven protesters killed in north Syria clashes with Turkish forces
Middle-East
Seven protesters killed in north Syria clashes with Turkish forces
Turkiye detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots: minister
Middle-East
Turkiye detained hundreds after anti-Syrian riots: minister

Latest updates

Palestinian PM meets with Islamic development bank group chief in Jeddah
Palestinian PM meets with Islamic development bank group chief in Jeddah
Diriyah Company brings Saudi heritage to Harrods in London with $63bn development showcase
Diriyah Company brings Saudi heritage to Harrods in London with $63bn development showcase
Family killed as Israel evacuation order triggers panicked flight from Gaza’s second largest city
Family killed as Israel evacuation order triggers panicked flight from Gaza’s second largest city
UK Labour set to surpass 1997 landslide in election: poll
UK Labour set to surpass 1997 landslide in election: poll
Houthi shipping attacks pose complex diplomatic challenge to next UK government
Houthi shipping attacks pose complex diplomatic challenge to next UK government

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.