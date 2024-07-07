You are here

  • Home
  • Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion
War on Gaza

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion
The Israeli military invited reporters into Rafah on Wednesday, the first time international media visited Gaza’s southernmost city since it was invaded May 6. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/6cm83

Updated 15 sec ago
AP
Follow

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion

Rafah rubble-strewn ghost town 2 months after Israel invasion
  • The Israeli military invited reporters into Rafah on Wednesday, the first time international media visited Gaza’s southernmost city since it was invaded May 6
Updated 15 sec ago
AP
Follow

RAFAH: Two months ago, before Israeli troops invaded Rafah, the city sheltered most of Gaza’s more than 2 million people. Today it is a dust-covered ghost town.
Abandoned, bullet-ridden apartment buildings have blasted out walls and shattered windows. Bedrooms and kitchens are visible from roads dotted with rubble piles that tower over the Israeli military vehicles passing by. Very few civilians remain.
Israel says it has nearly defeated Hamas forces in Rafah — an area identified earlier this year as the militant group’s’ last stronghold in Gaza.
The Israeli military invited reporters into Rafah on Wednesday, the first time international media visited Gaza’s southernmost city since it was invaded May 6. Israel has barred international journalists from entering Gaza independently since Oct. 7.
Before invading Rafah, Israel said Hamas’ four remaining battalions had retreated there, an area of about 25 square miles that borders Egypt. Israel says hundreds of militants have been killed in its Rafah offensive and thousands of women and children were killed by Israeli airstrikes and ground operations.
The military says it has been necessary to operate with such intensity because Hamas turned civilian areas into treacherous traps.
“Some of these tunnels are booby-trapped,” the military’s chief spokesman, Rear Adm. Daniel Hagari, said during Wednesday’s tour as he stood over a shaft that led underground. “Hamas built everything in a civilian neighborhood among houses, among mosques, among the population, in order to create its terror ecosystem.”
An estimated 1.4 million Palestinians crammed into Rafah after fleeing fighting elsewhere in Gaza. The UN estimates that around 50,000 remain in Rafah, which previously was home to about 275,000 people.
Most have moved to a nearby Israel-declared “humanitarian area” where conditions are grave. Many are clustering in squalid tent camps along the beach with scant access to clean water, food, bathrooms and medical care.
Efforts to bring aid into southern Gaza have stalled. Israel’s incursion into Rafah closed down one of two major crossings into the south of Gaza. The UN says little aid can enter from the other main crossing — Kerem Shalom — because the route is too dangerous and convoys are vulnerable to attacks by armed groups searching for smuggled-in cigarettes.
On Wednesday, a line of trucks on the Gaza side of Kerem Shalom was visible, but the trucks were hardly moving — a sign of how Israel’s pledge to keep the route safe in order to facilitate the delivery of aid inside Gaza has fallen flat.
UN officials say some commercial trucks have braved the route into Rafah, but not without hired armed guards riding atop their convoys.
Israel says it is close to dismantling the group as an organized military force in Rafah. In a reflection of that confidence, soldiers brought journalists in open-air military vehicles down the road that leads into the heart of the city.
Along the way, debris lying by the side of the road made clear the perils of aid delivery: carcasses of trucks lying baking in the hot sun; dashboards covered in fencing meant to protect drivers; aid pallets lying empty.
The longer the aid delivery is frozen, humanitarian groups say, the closer Gaza comes to running out of fuel, which is needed for hospitals, water desalination plants and vehicles.
“The hospitals are once again short on fuel, risking disruption of critical services,” said Dr. Hanan Balkhy, the World Health Organization’s regional director for the Eastern Mediterranean. “Injured people are dying because the ambulance services are facing delays due to fuel shortages.”
As the humanitarian situation worsens, Israel is pushing ahead with its offensive. Combat in Rafah is ongoing.
After journalists heard nearby gunshots on Wednesday, the soldiers told the group they would not be visiting the beach, as had been planned.
The group departed the city soon after, with clouds of dust kicked up by vehicles temporarily obscuring the mass of destruction behind them.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

PROFILE: Dr. Mehmood Khan, Pakistan’s first scientist to be granted Saudi citizenship
Pakistan
PROFILE: Dr. Mehmood Khan, Pakistan’s first scientist to be granted Saudi citizenship

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month

Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Updated 3 sec ago
AFP

TEHRAN: Iran’s Masoud Pezeshkian will be sworn in before parliament in early August as the Islamic republic’s ninth president, state media reported Sunday.
“The swearing-in ceremony of the president will be held on August 4 or 5,” said the official IRNA news agency, quoting Mojtaba Yosefi, a member of parliament’s presiding board.
“The president will have 15 days to present his proposed ministers to the parliament for a vote of confidence.”
Iranian presidents-elect are required to take an oath before parliament before officially taking office.
The swearing-in ceremony takes place after the president-elect receives an official endorsement by the Islamic republic’s supreme leader.
Iran’s president is not head of state, and the ultimate authority rests with the supreme leader — a post held by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei for the last 35 years.
Pezeshkian won a runoff election on Friday against the ultraconservative Saeed Jalili to replace president Ebrahim Raisi who died in a helicopter crash in May.
The 69-year-old reformist secured more than 16 million votes, around 54 percent, with Jalili winning more than 13 million, roughly 44 percent, out of about 30 million votes cast.
Turnout was 49.8 percent, Eslami added, up from a record low of about 40 percent in the first round.
On Sunday, Iranian newspapers published front-page photos of Pezeshkian and called for “unity” under the president-elect.

Topics: Iran presidential elections

Related

Special What does reformist Masoud Pezeshkian’s election win mean for Iran’s future?   photos
Middle-East
What does reformist Masoud Pezeshkian’s election win mean for Iran’s future?  
Hezbollah chief congratulates Iran’s Pezeshkian on vote win
Middle-East
Hezbollah chief congratulates Iran’s Pezeshkian on vote win

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden

EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters

ATHENS: The EU naval mission protecting ships crossing the Red Sea said its frigate Psara had destroyed two unmanned aerial vehicles in the Gulf of Aden on Sunday.
The Aspides mission began in February in response to drone and missile attacks on vessels by Iranian-aligned Houthi militants. The Houthis describe the attacks as acts of solidarity with Palestinians in Israel’s war in Gaza.
Other countries, including the United States, also have naval forces operating in the area.

Topics: War on Gaza Red Sea attacks

Related

Analysis Houthi shipping attacks pose complex diplomatic challenge to next UK government
World
Houthi shipping attacks pose complex diplomatic challenge to next UK government
Hundreds of Yemen pilgrims stuck in KSA after Houthis seize Yemenia planes
Middle-East
Hundreds of Yemen pilgrims stuck in KSA after Houthis seize Yemenia planes

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
  • Protestors briefly set fire to tires on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway before police cleared the way
  • Small groups with megaphones and banners also protested outside the houses of a number of ministers and coalition lawmakers
Updated 07 July 2024
Reuters

JERUSALEM: Protests aimed at pressuring the Israeli government to reach a hostage deal with Hamas began across the country on Sunday, with demonstrators blocking roads and picketing at the homes of government ministers.
Protests began at 6:29 am (0329 GMT), corresponding to the time of Hamas’ Oct. 7 assault on Israel, according to Israeli media.
The demonstrators took to the streets, blocking rush hour traffic at major intersections across the country. They briefly set fire to tires on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway before police cleared the way.
Efforts to secure a hostage deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza after nine months of war have gained momentum in recent days, with officials expressing optimism but saying gaps remain between the sides.
Gaza health authorities say more than 38,000 Palestinians have been killed in the offensive launched in response to Hamas’ attack on southern Israel, in which 1,200 people were killed and over 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.
Small groups with megaphones and banners also protested outside the houses of a number of ministers and coalition lawmakers.
“Total failure! Total failure!” a small crowd yelled outside the house of cabinet minister Ron Dermer, a member of Netanyahu’s inner circle.
At Kibbutz Or Haner, near the border with Gaza, protesters hung a black balloon for every person killed in the attack and a yellow balloon for every hostage still held in Gaza. Some Israelis disagree with the protesters’ aims, and are pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government to spurn a deal and keep fighting until all the country’s objectives have been met.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel

Related

Update Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
Middle-East
Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
Hamas accepts US proposal on talks over Israeli hostages 16 days after first phase
Middle-East
Hamas accepts US proposal on talks over Israeli hostages 16 days after first phase

Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal

Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
Updated 29 min 16 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal

Hamas says it’s waiting for Israeli response on ceasefire proposal
  • Israel is in talks with Qatari mediators, Palestinian official says
  • At least 15 killed in Israeli strikes on Sunday, Gaza health officials say
  • Israeli military says it killed 30 gunmen in Rafah
Updated 29 min 16 sec ago
AFP

GAZA: Hamas is waiting for a response from Israel on its ceasefire proposal, two officials from the Palestinian group said on Sunday, five days after it accepted a key part of a US plan aimed at ending the nine-month war in Gaza.
“We have left our response with the mediators and are waiting to hear the occupation’s response,” one of the two Hamas officials told Reuters, asking not to be named.
The three-phase plan was put forward at the end of May by US President Joe Biden and is being mediated by Qatar and Egypt. It aims to end the war and free around 120 Israeli hostages being held by Hamas.
Another Palestinian official, with knowledge of the ongoing ceasefire deliberations, said Israel was in talks with the Qataris.
“They have discussed with them Hamas’ response and they promised to give them Israel’s response within days,” the official, who asked not to be named, told Reuters on Sunday.
Israel’s government made no immediate comment on the timing of its deliberations.
Hamas, which controls Gaza, has dropped a key demand that Israel first commit to a permanent ceasefire before signing an agreement. Instead, it said it would allow negotiations to achieve that throughout the six-week first phase, a Hamas source told Reuters on Saturday on condition of anonymity because the talks are private.
A Palestinian official close to the peace efforts has said the proposal could lead to a framework agreement if embraced by Israel and would end the war. US Central Intelligence Agency Director William Burns will travel to Qatar next week for negotiations, a source familiar with the matter said. The conflict, triggered by an Oct. 7 attack on Israel by Hamas fighters, has claimed the lives of more than 38,000 Palestinians, according to Gaza health officials.
Hamas killed 1,200 people and took around 250 hostages in the worst assault in Israel’s history, according to official Israeli figures.

15 killed in Gaza strikes
Protesters took to the streets across Israel on Sunday to pressure the government to reach an accord to bring back Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza.
They blocked rush hour traffic at major intersections across the country, picketed politicians houses and briefly set fire to tires on the main Tel Aviv-Jerusalem highway before police cleared the way.
Meanwhile, fighting continued to rage across Gaza, which has been largely reduced to rubble in the conflict.
Palestinian health officials said at least 15 people were killed in separate Israeli military strikes across the enclave on Sunday.
An Israeli air strike on a house in the town of Zawayda, in central Gaza, killed at least six people and wounded several others, while six others were killed in an air strike on a house in western Gaza, the health officials said.
Tanks deepened their raids in central and northern areas of Rafah on the southern border with Egypt. Health officials there said they had recovered three bodies of Palestinians killed by Israeli fire in the eastern part of the city.
The Israeli military said on Sunday its forces have killed 30 Palestinian gunmen in Rafah during close combat and air strikes.
In Shejaia, an eastern suburb of Gaza City, the military said its forces killed several Palestinian gunmen, and located weapons and explosives.
The armed wings of Hamas and the Islamic Jihad said fighters attacked Israeli forces in several locations across the Gaza Strip with anti-tank rockets and mortar bombs.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
Middle-East
Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
Saudi Arabia and Jordan airdrop food aid to the Gaza Strip
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia and Jordan airdrop food aid to the Gaza Strip

UAE-led operation in Amazon basin seizes $32m in items

UAE-led operation in Amazon basin seizes $32m in items
Updated 30 min 10 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

UAE-led operation in Amazon basin seizes $32m in items

UAE-led operation in Amazon basin seizes $32m in items
  • Operation ‘Green Justice’ was to target the regional network of environmental criminal activities in the Amazon Basin
Updated 30 min 10 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A UAE-led operation has uncovered vast environmental crimes in the Amazon basin, with $32 million worth of items seized and 25 suspects arrested.

Operation “Green Justice” targeted regional criminal networks in the Amazon basin.

It dealt a serious blow to organized crime groups in the area, state-run WAM reported.

Regional law enforcement agencies from the UAE, Brazil, Peru and Colombia, along with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and the Environmental Systems Research Institute took part in the operation.

The mission, also coordinated by the International Initiative of Law Enforcement for Climate, seized 2.4 tonnes of items related to illegal wildlife and marine catches, 37 illegal fishing items, 229 illegal mining items and more than 10,498 cubic meters of illicitly cut wood. The illegal goods were estimated to be worth more than $32 million.

As a result of the operation, 25 suspects were charged with a range of environmental crimes, WAM said.

Topics: UAE

Latest updates

Oman’s non-oil sector drives GDP to $27bn in Q1 2024
Oman’s non-oil sector drives GDP to $27bn in Q1 2024
Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
Iran’s president-elect Pezeshkian to be sworn in next month
KSrelief carries out humanitarian projects in Lebanon, Indonesia
KSrelief carries out humanitarian projects in Lebanon, Indonesia
EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
EU naval mission says it destroyed two drones in Gulf of Aden
Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads
Israeli protesters urging Gaza deal block roads

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.