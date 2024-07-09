You are here

Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi

Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi
The last game of the showcase in Abu Dhabi will see Serbia facing the US inside Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on July 17. (Supplied)
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi

Australia announces Olympic Games squad ahead of USA basketball showcase in Abu Dhabi
  • The Australian Boomers squad includes eight members of the Tokyo Olympic bronze medal-winning team
  • Australia to face the US on July 15 and Serbia on July 16 at Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena
Updated 21 sec ago
Arab News
ABU DHABI: Australia have announced their final squad ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, with the nation calling on a host of the world’s best players. Before arriving in France, the talent-packed squad will take part in a pre-Games preparation camp in Abu Dhabi, organized by the USA Basketball Men’s National Team and featuring three high-profile exhibition games from July 15-17.

The Australian Boomers, ranked No. 5 in the world, are the 2022 FIBA Asia champions and include Tokyo 2020 bronze medalists. Their 2024 roster — featuring Patty Mills (captain), Joe Ingles, Matthew Dellavedova, Dante Exum, Josh Green, Nick Kay, Jock Landale, Duop Reath, Dyson Daniels, Josh Giddey, Will Magnay, and Jack McVeigh — includes eight players from the Tokyo squad.

The Boomers’ first game in the USA Basketball Showcase in Abu Dhabi will be on July 15 against the USA Basketball Men’s National Team, which features 12 athletes with extensive experience. The team includes three-time Olympic champion Kevin Durant and the NBA’s all-time scoring leader LeBron James, who owns a pair of Olympic gold medals. In addition to Durant and James, the NBA’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers, Stephen Curry, will also be on the roster.

The Australians will be playing Serbia, ranked No. 4, on July 16. Serbia, which reached the finals of last year’s FIBA World Cup, recently announced their provisional squad, featuring current NBA MVP Nikola Jokic, who was not part of their World Cup roster. Other key players on Serbia’s provisional roster include Vasilije Micic, Aleksej Pokusevski, Nikola Jovic, and Bogdan Bogdanovic.

The last game of the showcase in Abu Dhabi will see Serbia facing the US inside Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Arena on July 17.

All three games will tip off at 8 p.m. local time, and tickets are on sale now at etihadarena.ae and ticketmaster.ae.

Topics: UAE Australia

MMA fans in for a treat at PFL MENA 2

MMA fans in for a treat at PFL MENA 2
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News
MMA fans in for a treat at PFL MENA 2

MMA fans in for a treat at PFL MENA 2
  • Gustavo Firmino: PFL MENA 2 is arguably the greatest fight card in Middle East history
  • One of the most anticipated matchups is Amir Fazli versus Badreddine Diani
Updated 08 July 2024
JEDDAH: PFL MENA 2, the Professional Fighters League’s Middle East and North Africa landmark event, is set to bring elite mixed martial arts to the region on July 12.

According to Gustavo Firmino, vice president of fighter operations at PFL MENA, the event, in Riyadh, will feature the best lightweight and welterweight fighters from the area.

“PFL MENA 2 is arguably the greatest fight card in Middle East history,” Firmino said.

“We’ve assembled the best lightweight and welterweight fighters the Middle East has to offer. They’ll be competing in the signature PFL league format, where every fight counts and is decisive for each fighter to continue their journey to the title, adding another layer of excitement for fans.

“Many of these fighters are established regional MMA champions or possess strong backgrounds in other combat sports before transitioning to MMA. They’ll bring an incredible mix of skills and an unwavering desire to win.”

One of the most anticipated matchups is Amir Fazli versus Badreddine Diani. Firmino called Fazli, a two-time wushu sanda world champion, “definitely a force to be reckoned with. He’s riding a four-fight win streak and is known for his devastating first-round knockouts.

“Diani, a former UAE Warriors champion, brings a strong sambo base to the table. This clash of styles promises to be an explosive encounter.”

Another intriguing bout features undefeated fighters Mohammad Alaaqra and Youcef Ouabbas. Firmino said: “Alaaqra has a strong judo and wrestling background, has trained at AKA gym with Javier Mendez and has finished his preparations at Khabib’s gym in Dagestan, Club Abdulmanap Nurmagomedov.

As Khabib’s disciple, there’s a lot of excitement for this debut with PFL MENA. However, he’ll be going against the well-rounded and also undefeated Algerian fighter, Youcef Ouabbas, who’s won multiple grappling championships in France.”

The lightweight division at PFL MENA is stacked with talent. Firmino mentioned undefeated prospects like Abdullah Saleem from Kuwait, a Brazilian jiu-jitsu specialist, and Omar Reguigui, a sambo black belt from Tunisia.

Firmino added: “The Iranian Mohsen Seifi is likely the most decorated striker in the whole roster, with multiple world titles in wushu sanda. And we also have very experienced MMA fighters, including Lebanese Josh Togo, a former UAE Warriors champion, Souhil Tahiri from Algeria, who’s a very smart fighter and also (has a) PhD in mathematics — he always brings extremely exciting fights. And of course, we can’t forget the former BRAVE CF lightweight champion, Ahmed Amir. He’s a proven force, and I expect him to put on a great show. They all possess impressive skill sets.”

Firmino said: “PFL MENA is deeply committed to fostering the growth of MMA across the region. By providing a platform for these talented athletes to compete on a global stage, we hope to inspire the next generation of fighters. We’re also working hard to develop grassroots programs and educational initiatives to help the sport flourish at all levels.”

He envisions PFL MENA as part of PFL’s overall goal of creating the Champions League of MMA. “PFL is a global powerhouse in MMA and the fastest-growing sports league worldwide.

PFL MENA is part of PFL’s overall vision of creating the Champions League of MMA. We’ve built a strong roster with the very best talent in the Middle East and North Africa region, combining established champions and top rising prospects, which make PFL MENA the ultimate proving ground to determine who are the best fighters in the region.”

The rise of Saudi Arabia as a center for combat sports highlights the substantial growth of MMA in the Middle East, and PFL MENA is excited to showcase this untapped talent.

Firmino noted: “MMA has grown substantially worldwide in recent years, and especially in the Middle East, with the rise of Saudi Arabia as an epicenter for combat sports. We believe that this region has a wealth of untapped talent, like Hattan Alsaif, who’s become a big star already in her early MMA career. Through PFL MENA, we’re excited to showcase the very best MMA talent, providing a platform to create new regional stars that can later become global stars through the PFL Global Season.”

PFL MENA 2 is set to be a historic event with 24 fighters vying for a coveted playoff spot. Firmino concluded: “PFL MENA 2 is poised to be a night etched in the history books of Middle Eastern MMA. With 24 fighters vying for a coveted playoff spot, the intensity will be off the charts. This event is a launchpad for future champions, and you won’t want to miss it. Tune in live on MBC Action on July 12th and witness history in the making.”

Topics: PFL MENA 2 Gustavo Firmino Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

England great Anderson ‘proud’ of longevity as Test exit looms

England great Anderson ‘proud’ of longevity as Test exit looms
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
England great Anderson ‘proud’ of longevity as Test exit looms

England great Anderson ‘proud’ of longevity as Test exit looms
  • The paceman, 42 at the end of this month, will bow out after playing first match of England-West Indies series at Lord’s starting on Wednesday
  • Anderson says he has yet to decide whether this week’s match will be his farewell to first-class cricket or he would play on for county side
Updated 08 July 2024
LONDON: James Anderson said Monday he was “most proud” of his endurance as a Test bowler as he prepares for his farewell match with England after a career spanning two decades.
The paceman, 42 at the end of this month, will bow out from international cricket after playing in the first match of the series between England and the West Indies at Lord’s starting on Wednesday.
It will be his 188th match in the format — he has already taken 700 Test wickets.
No fast bowler has taken more wickets and only India batting hero Sachin Tendulkar has played more matches in the five-day game.
“Playing my 188th Test at just short of 42 years old, makes me the most proud and I’m still pushing myself to be the best I possibly can,” Anderson told a news conference at Lord’s.
“Even though I’ve got one game left, I’ve still tried to train as hard as I can.”
England, looking ahead to the 2025/26 Ashes against Australia, effectively called time on a Test career that Anderson started against Zimbabwe at Lord’s 21 years ago.
“I feel like I’m still bowling as well as I ever have,” he said. “But I knew it had to end at some point, whether it’s now or in a year or two.
“The fact it’s now is something I’ve got to deal with and accept. The last couple of months I’ve made peace with that.
“I can’t complain. I don’t have any regrets, I’ve played hundreds of games for England, played with people who are much more talented than me but didn’t get the opportunity because of injury.”
Asked about his emotions, he said: “I feel pretty normal these last couple of days, trying not to think too much about it.
“It’s been a strange couple of months. I feel pretty happy with where things are now and excited for the week.”
Anderson said he had yet to decide whether this week’s match would represent his farewell to first-class cricket or if he would play on for county side Lancashire.
“I’ve loved being ut on the field for Lancashire, always have,” said Anderson, who recently took an impressive 7-35 for the county.
“I’ve not played a lot for them over the last 20 years, but always tried to give my all.”

Topics: james anderson

Saudi U-20 wrestlers scoop 4 medals at Arab Championship in Algeria

Saudi U-20 wrestlers scoop 4 medals at Arab Championship in Algeria
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi U-20 wrestlers scoop 4 medals at Arab Championship in Algeria

Saudi U-20 wrestlers scoop 4 medals at Arab Championship in Algeria
Updated 08 July 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s under-20 wrestling team have secured four medals at the Arab Championship in Algeria.

The team captured three gold and one silver at the event held from July 2 to 5, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Sunday.

In the Greco-Roman category, Hassan Al-Harthy and Munthir Jandu both clinched gold in the 60 kg and in 63 kg divisions, respectively.

In the same category, Saud Al-Subaie took gold and Mahmoud Hawsawi silver in the 67 kg and 87 kg divisions, respectively.

The tournament brought together 165 male and female wrestlers from Tunisia, Egypt, Syria, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Palestine, Jordan and hosts Algeria.

Topics: Saudi Arabia wrestling Algeria

Tears of joy at New Zealand tennis club as Sun shines at Wimbledon

Tears of joy at New Zealand tennis club as Sun shines at Wimbledon
Updated 08 July 2024
AFP
Tears of joy at New Zealand tennis club as Sun shines at Wimbledon

Tears of joy at New Zealand tennis club as Sun shines at Wimbledon
  • A small party broke out in the early hours of Monday morning at the local tennis club as her latest Wimbledon triumph unfolded
Updated 08 July 2024
WELLINGTON: When qualifier Lulu Sun wept after reaching the quarter-finals at Wimbledon, tears were also being shed on the other side of the world at her tennis club in a small rural town in New Zealand.
Sun, ranked 123rd in the world, cried openly on center court following her stunning 6-2, 5-7, 6-2 fourth-round win over Emma Raducanu, the 2021 US Open champion, after becoming the first New Zealand woman to reach the last eight at Wimbledon.
Sun, 23, was born in the remote town of Te Anau, near the bottom of New Zealand’s South Island.
A small party broke out in the early hours of Monday morning at the local tennis club as her latest Wimbledon triumph unfolded.
Greg Sheppard, president of Te Anau Tennis Club, said he and around 20 members had been glued to the clubhouse television to witness Sun’s victory.
“It was nerve-racking and very exciting,” Sheppard told AFP.
“When she started crying, we had a few tears in the clubhouse too. It was quite emotional.
“We’re fully pumped for her. It’s unbelievable, something we have never had before. It’ll be great to see Lulu when she is next home.”
Sun is the daughter of a Chinese mother and Croatian father.
After living in Te Anau — a town she describes as having “more sheep and deer than people” — Sun moved with her mother to Shanghai before settling in Switzerland.
Until this year, she was playing under the Swiss flag having played college tennis in the United States.
Sheppard said there was immense pride in seeing Sun play so well, so far away.
“I reckon if you dug a hole, you’d probably come out in Wimbledon. We are right on the other side,” he joked.
The draughtsman said he struggled to get any work done on Monday.
“I got home around 7am and charged my phone up, I’d run out of battery twice. My phone has been ringing red hot,” said Sheppard, who anticipates another sleep-interrupted night when Sun plays Croatia’s Donna Vekic in the last eight on Tuesday.
Sun will be bidding to become only the second New Zealand woman to reach the last four at a Grand Slam, after Belinda Cordwell at the 1989 Australian Open.
“Hopefully it will be closer to the start of the night or at the other end, where we can have a cooked breakfast to go with our next match watching,” said Sheppard, who remembers Sun as a 13-year-old winning games against the club’s top men.
Her most recent appearance at the club, which has around 120 members, was an exhibition in 2018 and they will invite Sun to a tournament in December.
“We’ll be hoping she comes along, shows us a trophy or a medal or two,” said Sheppard.
“I don’t know if we’ll get a hit of tennis out of her, it would be quite cool if we did.”

Topics: New Zealand Wimbledon Lulu Sun

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan beats India’s Veer Chotrani to win Kanso Open Squash Championship

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan beats India’s Veer Chotrani to win Kanso Open Squash Championship
Updated 08 July 2024
Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan beats India’s Veer Chotrani to win Kanso Open Squash Championship

Pakistan’s Ashab Irfan beats India’s Veer Chotrani to win Kanso Open Squash Championship
  • Irfan beats Chotrani 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 8-11 and 11-8 to win the final in Houston 
  • Pakistani squash player won Rochester Proam Squash Tournament in April this year 
Updated 08 July 2024
ISLAMABAD: Pakistani squash player Ashab Irfan defeated India’s Veer Chotrani in the final of the Kanso Open Squash Championship in Houston recently to claim the title, months after he clinched the Rochester Proam tournament in the US. 

Irfan, 20, has had an impressive run in the tournament, beating Mexico’s Jorge Luis Gomez Dominguez 8-11, 10-12, 11-4, 11-2 and 11-9 to qualify for the semifinal of the tournament on Friday. He then defeated Canadian Liam Morrison 11-8, 11-6 and 13-11 to qualify for the final. 

Meanwhile, Chotrani qualified for the final after beating Mexico’s Alfredo Avila Vergara in the semifinal 11-3, 9-11, 11-7 and 11-7 to qualify for the final of the tournament.

The final between Irfan and Chotrani on Sunday was a close call, with the Pakistani star player prevailing over his Indian opponent after a hard-fought win. Irfan beat Chotrani 11-7, 8-11, 12-10, 8-11 and 11-8 to clinch the trophy. 

Irfan could be seen screaming in jubilation after winning the match point, putting his squash racket on the floor as he prostrated on the court amid cheers and claps from the audience. 

This is Ashab’s second international squash title this year. The emerging Pakistani talent clinched the Roches­ter Proam Squash Tournament in April this year after beating Dominguez in the final by a score of 12-10, 11-4, 9-11, and 11-9. 

Topics: Ashab Irfan Veer Chotrani Kanso Open Squash Championship

