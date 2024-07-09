Meta expands hate speech policy to remove more posts targeting ‘Zionists’

You are here

Meta’s hate speech policy prohibits direct attacks on people on the basis of what it calls protected characteristics. (AFP/File)
Reuters
  • Meta said it would take down content “attacking ‘Zionists’ when it is not explicitly about the political movement”
Reuters
LONDON: Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would start taking down more posts that target “Zionists,” where the term is used to refer to Jewish people and Israelis rather than representing supporters of the political movement.
The Facebook and Instagram parent said in a blog post it would remove content “attacking ‘Zionists’ when it is not explicitly about the political movement” and uses antisemitic stereotypes or threatens harm through intimidation or violence directed against Jews or Israelis.
Meta’s hate speech policy prohibits direct attacks on people on the basis of what it calls protected characteristics, which include race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, disability and gender identity, among others.
The social media giant said its existing policies, which treat the term “Zionist” as a proxy for Jewish or Israeli people in just two narrow circumstances, did not sufficiently address the ways people use the word more broadly.
The policy update, which follows Meta’s consultations with 145 stakeholders representing civil society and academia across global regions, comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Meta has been criticized for years on how it handles content involving the Middle East, and those criticisms shot up further after the start of the war, with rights groups accusing the company of suppressing content supportive of Palestinians on Facebook and Instagram.

Arab News
  • Messages ‘unacceptable and deeply upsetting,’ says Columbia president
Arab News

LONDON: Columbia University in New York City has suspended three senior administrators following the discovery of private messages deemed antisemitic.

In a statement on Monday, Minouche Shafik , university president, said that the incident took place during a seminar on Jewish campus life in May.

The three deans, who were placed on indefinite leave, had exchanged messages apparently downplaying the concerns of Jewish students about discrimination.

“This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes,” said Shafik.

“Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our university’s values and the standards we must uphold in our community.”

The suspended administrators are Susan Chang-Kim, vice dean and chief administrative officer of Columbia College; Cristen Kromm, dean of undergraduate student life; and Matthew Patashnick, associate dean for student and family support.

Josef Sorett, dean of Columbia College, was also implicated in the exchanges but was not placed on leave.

The incident follows a series of scandals at Columbia University, including accusations of excessive police force in response to campus demonstrations by pro-Palestinian protesters earlier this year.

In May, the university faced criticism for briefly cutting a microphone during a graduation speech as a speaker criticized the university’s stance on Gaza.

AFP
  • Arshad Sharif was shot in the head when Kenyan police opened fire on his car in October 2022
  • High Court in Kajiado, a town south of Nairobi, rejected a police claim that the killing was a case of mistaken identity
AFP

NAIROBI: A Kenyan court on Monday found police acted unlawfully over the killing of a Pakistani journalist in 2022 following a complaint by his widow, her lawyer and local media said.
Arshad Sharif, a strident critic of Pakistan’s powerful military establishment and supporter of former premier Imran Khan, was shot in the head when Kenyan police opened fire on his car in October 2022.
His widow Javeria Siddique and two journalist groups in Kenya filed a complaint last year against top police and legal officials over the “arbitrary and unlawful killing” of Sharif and the respondents’ “consequent failure to investigate.”
On Monday, the High Court in Kajiado, a town south of Nairobi, rejected a police claim that the killing was a case of mistaken identity, and that officers’ believed they were firing on a stolen vehicle involved in an abduction.
Judge Stella Mutuku ruled that Sharif’s murder was unconstitutional and that his rights to life and protection were violated, Kenyan media said.
“I find that the respondents, jointly and severally through their actions violated the rights of the petitioners,” Mutuku said, according to The Nation.
Siddique’s lawyer Ochiel Dudley confirmed the court ruling, describing it as a “great precedent for police accountability.”
He said the ruling found “Kenya violated Arshad Sharif’s right to life, dignity, and freedom from torture, cruel, and degrading treatment.”
He said the court ordered the government to pay 10 million Kenyan shillings ($78,000) in compensation.
The Kenyan court said the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions and Independent Policing Oversight Authority had violated Sharif’s rights by not prosecuting the two officers involved, Dudley added.
It ordered the two institutions to conclude their investigations and charge the two police officers, he said.
Sharif fled Pakistan in August 2022, days after interviewing a senior opposition politician who said junior officers in Pakistan’s military should disobey orders that went against “the will of the majority.”
The country has been ruled by the military for several decades of its 75-year history and criticism of the security establishment has long been seen as a red line.

Rahaf Jambi
  • Premiere of rebooted series held at Roshn Front cinema
  • Japanese writer Ichiro Okouchi thanks ‘fans around the world’
Rahaf Jambi

RIYADH: The world premiere of Manga Production’s rebooted anime series “Grendizer U” was held in Riyadh on Thursday, more than 40 years after it first appeared in the Arab world.

The launch event at the Roshn Front Vox Cinema was attended by Ichiro Okouchi, who wrote the new series, and Essam Bukhari, CEO of Manga Production Co., an affiliate of the Mohammed bin Salman Foundation, which holds the global distribution rights for the show.

The Saudi capital features heavily in the opening episode.

“Thanks to our fans around the world, we were able to produce the new ‘Grendizer U’ and show it to you today,” Okouchi said.

“That’s why we decided to start our new story here in Riyadh. Paris, Rome and other cities and locations will be present in the series.”

He said the writers and producers wanted to present the series “in a new and distinct way from the old version”.

“We hope that the work this time will be admired by generations, so that parents, children and all family members can enjoy it together,” he said.

“Grendizer U” launches in Japan and across the Middle East on Friday, with the first episode airing on MBC at 8:30 p.m. All subsequent episodes will be shown exclusively on Shahid.

Bukhari said: “Okouchi was very amazed by the audience today and how Saudi fans are really in love with Grendizer.”

The two teasers for the new series had been viewed more than 100 million times, he told Arab News.

“I think this proves the capabilities of Saudi talents and how they can work with the world, cooperate with the world and at the same time compete with our original work in the global market.”

Manga has collaborated with Shahid on several productions, including “The Journey,” which is one of the most viewed movies on the platform, and the series “Legends in the Coming of Time” and “Captain Tsubasa.”

AFP
  • RSF accused Vivendi’s Progressif Media of running a “vast disinformation campaign” against them, including false lookalike websites and discrediting messages
AFP

PARIS: Reporters Without Borders (RSF) on Thursday accused a PR firm with links to French billionaire conservative Vincent Bollore of orchestrating a “vast disinformation campaign” against it.
The Paris-based NGO, known for its work in defending press freedom around the world, said the PR firm, Progressif Media, had set up false websites made to look like that of RSF.
It also sent out messages on X to discredit RSF, the NGO said.
The fake sites included content accusing RSF of trying to censor CNews, the country’s most popular news channel that is regularly accused of promoting far-right views.
Progressif Media, RSF found, is part-owned by Bollore’s telecoms conglomerate Vivendi, and is based on the same premises.
Vivendi also owns CNews and several other news organizations that are seen as shifting France’s media landscape to the right in recent years.
Vivendi, which denies political bias in its news outlets, told AFP it had “no knowledge of possible illegal practices attributed to Progressif Media by RSF.”
However, a spokesperson confirmed Progressif Media had been deployed by a part of its media empire “to counter certain arguments about CNews.”
“We will see what happens next, what choices Vivendi will make now that the facts have been exposed publicly,” said Arnaud Froger, head of RSF investigations.
CNews launched in 2017 and is often compared to Fox News in the United States.
According to RSF, the campaign came shortly after it made a formal complaint calling for stricter oversight of CNews.
Following RSF’s complaint, media regulator Arcom was instructed in February to tighten control over TV and radio stations to ensure balanced political coverage.
Bollore, known for having conservative views, has been gradually buying up many of the most important media companies in France, including film producers Canal+, Paris Match magazine and Europe 1 radio.

Reuters
  • A request has been made to impose a temporary ban during Muharram’s Ashura processions, a 10-day mourning observance by minority Shiite Muslims
  • The measure is aimed at protecting the minority from sectarian violence
Reuters

LAHORE: Pakistan’s largest province of Punjab is proposing a ban on all social media platforms for six days due to security concerns during thousands of religious processions which start next week, its information minister Uzma Bukhari said on Friday.
The proposal relates to Muharram’s Ashura processions, 10 days of mourning by minority Shiite Muslims. The event is the holiest in the Shiite calendar and commemorates the 7th century death of political and religious leader Hussain Ibn Ali.
Hussain was grandson of the Muslims’ last Prophet Muhammad.
“It is a recommendation, and no decision has so far been taken,” Bukhari told Reuters, adding that the government had received reports of some sectarian issues on social media which he said could “put the country on fire.”
The measure is aimed at protecting the minority from sectarian violence, the provincial government wrote in a letter to Pakistan’s interior ministry on Thursday.
The letter, which was seen by Reuters, said social media platforms such as “Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, YouTube, Twitter and Tiktok be suspended across the province of Punjab ... in order to control hate material/misinformation.”
The interior ministry did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.
Pakistan has blocked access to X since its February election, which the interior ministry said in a court submission in April was due to national security concerns.
Civil and rights groups have criticized the ban as an attack on freedom of speech and access to information in a highly polarized country amid allegations of election fraud.
Jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party has said that the suspension of cell phone service on the election day followed by the X ban was an attempt to hurt his supporters, who rely heavily on social media.
A court is due to rule on the last of Khan’s many convictions on July 12, the first day of the latest proposed ban. It was not clear whether the proposal is related to any likely threat of protests by his supporters.

