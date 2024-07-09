Meta expands hate speech policy to remove more posts targeting ‘Zionists’

Columbia University suspends 3 deans over ‘antisemitic’ text messages

LONDON: Columbia University in New York City has suspended three senior administrators following the discovery of private messages deemed antisemitic.

In a statement on Monday, Minouche Shafik , university president, said that the incident took place during a seminar on Jewish campus life in May.

The three deans, who were placed on indefinite leave, had exchanged messages apparently downplaying the concerns of Jewish students about discrimination.

“This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes,” said Shafik.

“Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our university’s values and the standards we must uphold in our community.”

The suspended administrators are Susan Chang-Kim, vice dean and chief administrative officer of Columbia College; Cristen Kromm, dean of undergraduate student life; and Matthew Patashnick, associate dean for student and family support.

Josef Sorett, dean of Columbia College, was also implicated in the exchanges but was not placed on leave.

The incident follows a series of scandals at Columbia University, including accusations of excessive police force in response to campus demonstrations by pro-Palestinian protesters earlier this year.

In May, the university faced criticism for briefly cutting a microphone during a graduation speech as a speaker criticized the university’s stance on Gaza.