Russia declares newspaper The Moscow Times ‘undesirable’ amid crackdown on criticism

Russia-Ukraine Conflict
Police officers walk past a balloon seller as they control a street during an unsanctioned rally in front of the Russian General Prosecution building in Moscow. (AP))
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
Updated 21 sec ago
AP
The Russian prosecutor general’s office on Wednesday declared The Moscow Times, an online newspaper popular among Russia’s expatriate community, as an “undesirable organization.”
The designation comes amid a crackdown on critical news media and the opposition. It means the newspaper must stop any work in Russia and it subjects any Russian who cooperates with the paper to up to five years in prison.
It is a more severe measure than the “foreign agent” designation applied to the news outlet in November, which subjects individuals and organizations to increased financial scrutiny and requires any of their public material to prominently include notice of being declared a foreign agent.
The Moscow Times already moved its editorial operations out of Russia in 2022 after the passage of a law imposing stiff penalties for material regarded as discrediting the Russian military and its war in Ukraine.
It publishes in English and in Russian, but its Russian-language site was blocked in Russia several months after the Ukraine war began.
In an editors’ note on the decision, the newspaper said “the labeling of The Moscow Times as ‘undesirable’ is the latest of many efforts to suppress our reporting on the truth in Russia and its war in Ukraine. ... This designation will make it even more difficult for us to do our jobs, putting reporters and fixers inside Russia at risk of criminal prosecution and making sources even more hesitant to speak to us.
“We refuse to give in to this pressure. We refuse to be silenced,” the newspaper said.
The publication began in 1992 as a daily print paper distributed for free in restaurants, hotels and other locations popular with expatriates, whose presence in Moscow was soaring after the collapse of the Soviet Union. It later reduced its print edition to weekly, then became online only in 2017.
Russia in recent years has methodically targeted people and organizations critical of the Kremlin, branding many as “foreign agents” and some as “undesirable.” Other news outlets declared as undesirable include the independent newspaper Novaya Gazeta, whose editor Dmitry Muratov won a Nobel Peace Prize, and the online news site Meduza.
Russia also has imprisoned prominent opposition figures including anti-corruption campaigner Alexei Navalny, who was President Vladimir Putin’s most persistent domestic foe, and dissidents Vladimir Kara-Murza and Ilya Yashin.

Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

  • Clips featured journalist Jeremy Scahill discussing Hamas officials’ responses to Israel’s military actions following Oct. 7 attack
  • Meta said videos were taken down by mistake
Updated 10 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Instagram removed on Tuesday a series of posts from American left-wing outlet Democracy Now about the conflict in Gaza.

The posts featured interview clips between host Amy Goodman and journalist Jeremy Scahill discussing his meeting with some Hamas fighters.

These clips were swiftly taken down after Meta-owned Instagram determined they violated community guidelines regarding dangerous individuals and organizations.

According to sources familiar with the takedown notice, Instagram stated the clips were removed due to their inclusion of “symbols, praise, or support of people and organizations we define as dangerous.”

One clip featured Scahill discussing his reporting on whether Hamas members anticipated Israel’s extensive military response following an attack on October 7, which resulted in the deaths of over a thousand Israelis and tens of thousands of Palestinians during months of bombardment and invasion.

Scahill explained that Hamas fighters and officials told him that the “primary motivation (for the Oct. 7 attack) was to shutter the status quo.”

Following the initial removal, Democracy Now uploaded a condensed version of the clip.

In response to queries, a Meta spokesperson acknowledged the videos had been mistakenly removed but were subsequently reinstated.

However, the specific reasons that prompted Instagram to flag these clips as guideline violations remain unclear.

Updated 10 July 2024
AP
Follow

  • Kyle Clifford is believed to be responsible for the deaths of radio racing commentator John Hunt's wife and two daughters
  • Motive for the murders remains unknown, but British media reported that Clifford was an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters
Updated 10 July 2024
AP

LONDON: British police were hunting Wednesday for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow after three women were killed in a house just northwest of London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of its main radio racing commentator John Hunt.
Hertfordshire Police said Kyle Clifford, 26, was being sought over the suspected triple murder, which potentially involved a crossbow and other weapons.
“The manhunt also involves armed police officers and specialist search teams responding at pace in the wake of what has been an horrific incident,” Chief Superintendent Jon Simpson said.
Police said the three women — ages 25, 28 and 61 — were found seriously injured in a house in Bushey, northwest of London, on Tuesday evening. Police and ambulance crews tried to save them, but they were pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC Radio 5 Live, the corporation’s main news and sports radio channel, said the victims were Carol Hunt, wife of its commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters.
John Hunt is BBC radio’s main horse racing commentator, his voice known to millions through his coverage of the world famous Grand National and The Derby. British media say that he found the bodies early Tuesday evening after returning home from reporting at Lingfield Park racecourse, which is just south of London.
As part of a note sent to BBC staff, the broadcaster described the incident as “utterly devastating” and that it will provide Hunt “with all the support we can.”
Police did not say whether Clifford, who is from London, was connected to the women, but British media reported that he was an ex-boyfriend of one of the daughters.
Local councillor Laurence Brass, who lives nearby, said the area is “a typical leafy British suburb.”
“At about eight o’clock last night, I was watching the football on television, and suddenly a helicopter landed in the lawn outside my flat, which is at the top of this road, and then my phone started going, and I was told that there was a major incident here in Bushey and we should all keep away because there was somebody apparently on the run,” he told the BBC.
Addressing the suspect directly, Simpson said: “Kyle, if you are seeing or hearing this, please make contact with the police.”
Britain’s new home secretary, Yvette Cooper, said she is being kept “fully informed” about the “truly shocking” incident.
People in Britain do not need a license to own a crossbow, but it is illegal to carry one in public without a reasonable excuse.

Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

  • During a press briefing, Daniel Hagari said Hamas will continue to exist for the next 5 years
  • Claims renew debate about the feasibility of Israel’s goal to ‘destroy Hamas’
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has criticized the army’s spokesperson, Daniel Hagari, for saying that Hamas will continue to exist in the Gaza Strip for the next five years.

According to local media reports, Netanyahu was angered by Hagari’s public remarks, which seemed inconsistent with the stance of the prime minister’s office.

“Israel is planning a long war against Hamas,” Hagari said in an interview with the American ABC network on Monday, adding that he believes that “Hamas will remain with the ambition to be a terror organization” for years to come.

“Will you and me be talking five years from now about Hamas as a terror organization in Gaza?” Hagari asked the host, then continued: “The answer is yes.”

Reports from Israel’s Channel 14 indicated that Netanyahu criticized Hagari in private, saying: “There are also members of Hamas in the West Bank, but there is no Hamas rule. There are neo-Nazis in Germany, but there is no Nazi rule.”

Netanyahu claimed that “Israel will eliminate Hamas’s rule and will not allow it to control the Gaza Strip again and threaten Israel from there.”

This is not the first instance of Hagari diverging from the prime minister’s office.

Late last month, he told Channel 13 that to truly achieve Israel’s goal of eliminating Hamas in Gaza, an alternative must be introduced.

Hagari described Hamas as an “idea” rooted in the hearts of Gazans, stating that “anyone who thinks it can be eliminated is wrong.”

Netanyahu and the Israeli army issued a clarification following Hagari’s comments, stating that the army is “committed to achieving the goals of the war as defined by the Cabinet” and has been working on this “throughout the war, day and night, and will continue to do so.”

Hagari’s remarks have intensified public debate in Israel regarding the feasibility of Israel’s goal to “destroy Hamas,” with many military analysts and observers expressing skepticism about achieving this objective.

Updated 09 July 2024
Reuters
Follow

  • Meta said it would take down content “attacking ‘Zionists’ when it is not explicitly about the political movement”
Updated 09 July 2024
Reuters

LONDON: Meta Platforms said on Tuesday it would start taking down more posts that target “Zionists,” where the term is used to refer to Jewish people and Israelis rather than representing supporters of the political movement.
The Facebook and Instagram parent said in a blog post it would remove content “attacking ‘Zionists’ when it is not explicitly about the political movement” and uses antisemitic stereotypes or threatens harm through intimidation or violence directed against Jews or Israelis.
Meta’s hate speech policy prohibits direct attacks on people on the basis of what it calls protected characteristics, which include race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, disability and gender identity, among others.
The social media giant said its existing policies, which treat the term “Zionist” as a proxy for Jewish or Israeli people in just two narrow circumstances, did not sufficiently address the ways people use the word more broadly.
The policy update, which follows Meta’s consultations with 145 stakeholders representing civil society and academia across global regions, comes as tensions escalate in the Middle East amid the Israel-Hamas war.
Meta has been criticized for years on how it handles content involving the Middle East, and those criticisms shot up further after the start of the war, with rights groups accusing the company of suppressing content supportive of Palestinians on Facebook and Instagram.

Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News
Follow

  • Messages ‘unacceptable and deeply upsetting,’ says Columbia president
Updated 09 July 2024
Arab News

LONDON: Columbia University in New York City has suspended three senior administrators following the discovery of private messages deemed antisemitic.

In a statement on Monday, Minouche Shafik , university president, said that the incident took place during a seminar on Jewish campus life in May.

The three deans, who were placed on indefinite leave, had exchanged messages apparently downplaying the concerns of Jewish students about discrimination.

“This incident revealed behavior and sentiments that were not only unprofessional, but also disturbingly touched on ancient antisemitic tropes,” said Shafik.

“Whether intended as such or not, these sentiments are unacceptable and deeply upsetting, conveying a lack of seriousness about the concerns and the experiences of members of our Jewish community that is antithetical to our university’s values and the standards we must uphold in our community.”

The suspended administrators are Susan Chang-Kim, vice dean and chief administrative officer of Columbia College; Cristen Kromm, dean of undergraduate student life; and Matthew Patashnick, associate dean for student and family support.

Josef Sorett, dean of Columbia College, was also implicated in the exchanges but was not placed on leave.

The incident follows a series of scandals at Columbia University, including accusations of excessive police force in response to campus demonstrations by pro-Palestinian protesters earlier this year.

In May, the university faced criticism for briefly cutting a microphone during a graduation speech as a speaker criticized the university’s stance on Gaza.

