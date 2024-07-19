US must restore funding to UN aid agency for Palestinians, rights body warns

LONDON: The US must restore funding to the UN Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East, said Human Rights Watch on Friday.
The organization’s appeal also referred to the UK, which, until it was lifted today, had also suspended crucial funding to the largest relief group in Gaza.
In January this year, UNRWA said that 16 countries had suspended donations to the agency.
These included the US, UK, Australia, Austria, Canada, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Iceland, Italy, Japan, Latvia, Lithuania, Romania and Sweden.
After today, the US is the only country with an active suspension.
The aid cutoff followed Israeli allegations that 19 UNRWA staff, out of the agency’s 3,000 employees, had taken part in the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on Israel.
But an independent review released on April 20, as well as a UN investigation, found no evidence to support the allegations.
UNRWA officials also said that Israeli authorities had failed to provide evidence supporting the claims.
Last week, the US and UK both endorsed a set of UNRWA commitments “recognizing the serious humanitarian, political and security risks that would result from any interruption or suspension of its vital work.”
But despite signing the statement, the US has yet to resume funding to the agency.
Akshaya Kumar, crisis advocacy director at Human Rights Watch, said: “The US is now a shameful outlier as most donors have resumed funding UNRWA.
“Cutting off aid was disproportionate to the allegations against UNRWA from the start. Palestinians in Gaza are facing catastrophic food insecurity, massive shortages of medical supplies, and repeated displacement, and there’s no substitute for UNRWA’s networks, experience, and capacity to provide relief.”
UNRWA, which relies on crucial donations from national governments to carry out its work, has warned that it faces a financial crisis as a result of the stalled funding.
Washington has historically served as the largest donor to UNRWA, and contributed one-third of the agency’s budget last year.
But the US Congress has passed a law forbidding any new funding to UNRWA until at least March next year.
In response to the Human Rights Watch appeal, officials from the Joe Biden administration claimed that US funds were diverted from UNRWA to other aid agencies operating in Gaza.
As a result of Israel’s war, 90 percent of Gaza’s population has been displaced, and 96 percent are expected to face crisis or worse levels of food insecurity by September this year.
Despite the agency’s urgent humanitarian work in the enclave, it has faced a sustained campaign by Israel resulting in reputational and physical damage.
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in January that “UNRWA’s mission has to end.”
The country’s foreign minister, Israel Katz, said that the agency would “not be part of the day after” in Gaza.
Human Rights Watch has also documented two cases of UNRWA aid workers being struck by Israeli munitions despite having relayed their locations to the army’s personnel.