You are here

  • Home
  • Canada women’s football coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy

Canada women’s football coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy

Canada women’s football coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy
Short Url

https://arab.news/5jjcc

Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Canada women’s football coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy

Canada women’s football coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy
  • Canada’s camp was thrown into disarray this week after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice
  • Priestman denied any involvement, but did not attend Thursday’s 2-1 victory over New Zealand as FIFA — football’s world governing body — and the International Olympic Committee investigate
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

PARIS: The Canadian Olympic Committee removed women’s national football head coach Bev Priestman for the remainder of the Paris Games following an alleged drone spying scandal.

The COC said in a statement released early Friday that assistant coach Andy Spence would lead the defending gold medalists for the remainder of the tournament.

Canada’s camp was thrown into disarray this week after two team staffers were sent home for allegedly using a drone to spy on a New Zealand practice.

Priestman denied any involvement, but did not attend Thursday’s 2-1 victory over New Zealand as FIFA — football’s world governing body — and the International Olympic Committee investigate.

Canada Football CEO and general secretary Kevin Blue said in the COC release “additional information has come to our attention regarding previous drone use against opponents, predating the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.”

He added Priestman was suspended from her duties until the end of the tournament and the completion of the organization’s independent external review.

The COC said Wednesday that assistant coach Jasmine Mander and analyst Joseph Lombardi were “sent home immediately,” and that it had accepted Priestman’s decision to remove herself from coaching the opening match.

Priestman held a brief media availability Wednesday after guiding her team through a one-hour practice.

“My reaction was you feel like this program has let the country down,” the 38-year-old Priestman said. “That’s why I took the proactive step to do what I felt was the right thing. Irrespective of the details, I’m ultimately accountable.”

Priestman had agreed to a contract in late January to coach Canada through the 2027 Women’s World Cup.

Priestman was hired in November 2020 to succeed Kenneth Heiner-Moller and had been working on a rolling contract. She led Canada to a gold medal at the 2021 Olympics, but was eliminated in the group stage of last year’s World Cup. She has coached the team to 28 wins, nine losses and 10 draws.

Priestman spent five years with the Canadian Football Association in a variety of coaching roles before returning in June 2018 to her native England, where she served as coach of the women’s under-18 team and assistant coach with the senior women’s team. Before that she spent 4 1/2 years as head of football development in New Zealand before leaving in June 2013.

Topics: football Canada Paris Olympics 2024

Related

Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics
Sport
Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics
Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony
Sport
Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony

Babe Ruth jersey breaks world record for sports item at auction

Babe Ruth jersey breaks world record for sports item at auction
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Babe Ruth jersey breaks world record for sports item at auction

Babe Ruth jersey breaks world record for sports item at auction
  • Highest bid for the New York Yankees jersey currently stands at $13.3 million, including commission and fees
  • Ruth’s record-breaking jersey was worn by the Yankees slugger during a historic game against the Chicago Cubs during the 1932 World Series
Updated 37 sec ago
AFP

NEW YORK: A jersey belonging to American baseball legend Babe Ruth broke the world record Thursday for most expensive sports object sold at auction — and the sale has not even ended yet.

The highest bid for the New York Yankees jersey currently stands at $13.3 million, including commission and fees.

However, the sale will not end until Aug. 24, according to organizer Heritage Auctions, with experts estimating the bidding could soar to as much as $30 million.

Heritage said that the owner could still set a minimum price higher than the current highest bid, though it would run the risk of not selling the item at all.

As it stands, the jersey already exceeds all previous records for sports memorabilia set in recent years.

The previous record was for a baseball card featuring another Yankees great, Mickey Mantle, which sold for $12.6 million in August 2022.

In terms of sports apparel, the highest auction record was set in September 2022 when a jersey worn by basketball player Michael Jordan during Game 1 of the 1998 NBA finals sold for $10.1 million at Sotheby’s.

Prior to 2022, no sports item had ever passed the $10 million threshold, a sign of the market’s increasing power.

Ruth’s record-breaking jersey was worn by the Yankees slugger during a historic game against the Chicago Cubs during the 1932 World Series.

The story of the famous “called shot” goes that Ruth pointed in the direction of where he wanted the ball to go and proceeded to hit a home run in the exact direction.

The Yankees would go on to win the series in a four-game sweep.

Topics: baseball Babe Ruth

Related

Babe Ruth jersey sells for record $4.4 million
Sport
Babe Ruth jersey sells for record $4.4 million
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record
Sport
Yankees star Judge hits 62nd homer to break Maris’ AL record

England captain Stokes backs Mark Wood to break 100mph barrier in Test cricket

England captain Stokes backs Mark Wood to break 100mph barrier in Test cricket
Updated 10 min 17 sec ago
AFP
Follow

England captain Stokes backs Mark Wood to break 100mph barrier in Test cricket

England captain Stokes backs Mark Wood to break 100mph barrier in Test cricket
  • Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar possesses the all-format international record after the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ sent down a 100.2mph thunderbolt against England in 2003
  • Mark Wood hit a top speed of 97.1mph as England won the second Test against the West Indies by 241 runs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in a three-match series 
Updated 10 min 17 sec ago
AFP

BIRMINGHAM: England captain Ben Stokes believes Mark Wood can become the first bowler to be clocked in excess of 100mph (161kmh) during a Test match following his Durham team-mate’s thrilling display at Trent Bridge.
Wood hit a top speed of 97.1mph as England won the second Test against the West Indies by 241 runs to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in a three-match series ahead of this week’s finale at Edgbaston.
The 34-year-old only took two wickets in the match but the effect of his sheer pace contributed to successes at the other end, notably for off-spinner Shoaib Bashir, who sealed England’s first series win since 2002 with a second-innings haul of 5-41.
And Wood made his presence felt more directly by forcing West Indies to change their side for a third Test starting Friday when he fractured the forearm of Kevin Sinclair with a rapid bouncer.
Australia’s Mitchell Starc holds the current record for the fastest recorded delivery in a Test, at 99.6mph against New Zealand in 2015.
Pakistan’s Shoaib Akhtar possesses the all-format international record after the ‘Rawalpindi Express’ sent down a 100.2mph thunderbolt against England in 2003, although many outstanding fast bowlers of earlier generations did not always have their deliveries timed accurately.
Stokes said Wood still had something left “in the tank” when it came to breaking the 100mph barrier but, speaking during a pre-match press conference at Edgbaston on Thursday. added: “I don’t know if he’s actually too bothered about it.
“He seems to be getting closer and closer to that (100mph mark), but I’m happy with what he’s doing now to be honest.
“Being able to sustain that pace is quite phenomenal.
“His average speed every time he plays a Test match is always above 90mph — it’s all fine and well trying to bowl one spell above 90 but every spell he bowls for England he’s clocking over 90mph,” added Stokes as he reflected on the sheer physical effort of his county colleague.
And Stokes was more than happy with how Wood, whose 35-match Test career has been blighted by injuries, was bowling right now.
“You have to hold your hands up and celebrate what we have there,” Stokes said. “He (Wood) has got the heart of a lion. He runs in spell after spell, ball after ball.
“When be bowls the whole game changes. When his name is read out the whole crowd is up, then when the speeds are on the big screen everyone gets going.
“Woody is always looking up at the screen as well to see what he’s clocking. He knows he’s in the team to not only bowl skilfully, but also fast.”

Topics: Ben Stokes

Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics

Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics

Smooth apparatus: Guide to gymnastics at Paris Olympics
  • The apparatus finals consist of the eight highest scoring gymnasts on each device (again with a maximum two per country)
  • The supreme test of a gymnast’s artistry, ability, athleticism, and bravery — blink and you miss the five or six seconds of high drama
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Don’t know your pommel horse from your uneven bars?

AFP Sport takes a look at the ins and outs of the artistic gymnastics competition which springs into life at the Paris Olympics on Saturday.

The men compete on six apparatus: floor, pommel horse, rings, vault, parallel bars and horizontal/high bar.

It’s four for women: vault, uneven bars, beam and floor.

The competition at Bercy Arena from Saturday to Aug. 5 is split into four phases: qualifications, team final, all-around final, and apparatus finals.

In this weekend’s qualifying, gymnasts compete as part of their country’s team or as individuals with results used to qualify gymnasts for the team final, the all-around and the apparatus finals.

Team results are based on the three highest scoring gymnasts on each apparatus.

The eight highest scoring countries secure their tickets to the team final, held over all the apparatus.

The top 24 qualifiers (maximum two per country) face off for the all-around title held over all apparatus again and regarded as gymnastics’ blue riband event.

The apparatus finals consist of the eight highest scoring gymnasts on each device (again with a maximum two per country).

Identical for both men and women — magic on a 12m x 12m mat, performing inch perfect tumbles across the diagonal with music only for the women.

The men’s equivalent to the women’s balance beam — placing the emphasis on core and shoulder strength as only the hands are allowed to touch the foam and leather-clad horse and two handles.

A ‘mere’ 5.75m off the ground, gymnasts need a helping hand from their coaches to clasp on to them. A moment of stillness is followed by a demonstration of strength and control like the iron cross: this is when the gymnast holds himself still, with arms outstretched horizontally, legs pointing downward, every sinew straining.

The supreme test of a gymnast’s artistry, ability, athleticism, and bravery — blink and you miss the five or six seconds of high drama. The men’s vaulting table is 10cm higher than the women’s. Watch out for American superstar Simone Biles, who nailed her spectacular signature Biles II Yurchenko double pike vault in training on Thursday.

Controlled movements swinging above and below the bars positioned at roughly head height and a shoulder width apart — a glue-like landing is what the beady-eyed judges will be looking for.

Or high bar is what is says on the tin — scarily high at around 2.78m off the ground. The solitary metal bar — uneven and parallel bars in contrast are made of fiberglass with a wood coating — is smaller in diameter to parallel bars and triggers gasps from the fans as the gymnast builds up to somersaults above the bar — hopefully to catch hold of it afterwards.

This apparatus is only for women gymnasts and comprises two bars of different heights and widths to allow the gymnast to seemingly swing from bar to bar. The high bar is 2.5m (8.2ft) off the ground, the low bar 1.7m. Watch out for Algerian teenager Kaylia Nemour, who boasts the most complex uneven bar routine as she seeks to become the African continent’s first gymnastics Olympic medallist.

The original concept came from the ‘grandfather of gymnastics’ — Johann Guts Muth — an early 19th century German physical education professor. Olga Korbut stunned fans at the 1972 Munich Olympics with the first ever backflip. At only 10cm wide it requires pinpoint accuracy and nerves of steel. The rectangular beam provides women gymnasts with a supreme test of balance, tumbling, jumps and leaps, while at the same time trying not to hit the deck.

Saturday, July 27 — Men’s qualification

Sunday, July 28 — Women’s qualification

Monday, July 29 — Men’s team final

Tuesday, July 30 — Women’s team final

Wednesday, July 31 — Men’s all-around final

Thursday, Aug. 1 — Women’s all-around final

Saturday, Aug. 3 — Men’s floor exercise final; Women’s vault final; Men’s pommel horse final

Sunday, Aug. 4 — Men’s rings final; Women’s uneven bars final; Men’s vault final

Monday, Aug. 5 — Men’s parallel bars final; Women’s balance beam final; Men’s horizontal bar final; Women’s floor exercise final

Topics: Paris Olympics gymnastics

Related

US gymnastics great Biles aims to lock up Paris berth at US Olympic trials
Sport
US gymnastics great Biles aims to lock up Paris berth at US Olympic trials
Indonesia’s first Olympic gymnast encourages others to ‘dream higher’
Sport
Indonesia’s first Olympic gymnast encourages others to ‘dream higher’

Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony

Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony

Locked-down Paris nervously awaits Olympics opening ceremony
  • Olympics opening ceremony begins Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. (1730 GMT) with a wildly ambitious parade on the river Seine
  • The center of Paris is set to be locked down by 45,000 police and gendarmes, 10,000 soldiers, and around 22,000 private security guards
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: “It’s going to be a beautiful success,” says Claudine Vacelet confidently of the Paris Olympics opening ceremony, before pausing. “Well, with the security issues, I suppose we’ll only see whether it’s a success at the end.”
After years of planning, the Olympic spotlight is set to finally fall on the French capital on Friday evening at 7:30 p.m. (1730 GMT), when a wildly ambitious opening parade on the river Seine begins.
Vacelet, 77, a retired orthodontist from southwest Paris, is like many residents who are confident about the artistic flair and ability of France to put on a memorable show, but are also slightly anxious about the outcome.
“But then there are always security issues nowadays. It’s the world we live in,” she sighed.
The center of Paris is set to be locked down by 45,000 police and gendarmes, 10,000 soldiers, and around 22,000 private security guards on Friday evening.
The sound of helicopters, sirens, and the ever-present sight of police officers in recent days has given the impression of a capital under siege, hinting at unseen threats in a city that has known numerous attacks over the past decade.
“I hope the games will go well, but I am a bit worried because the world is on fire right now,” Sonia Jacob, a 42-year-old mother of three, told AFP in the northeastern 20th district.

The security measures and the vast scale of the opening ceremony — nearly 7,000 athletes will sail six kilometers (four miles) down the Seine — have tested the patience and tolerance of many locals.
Most of the bridges and the river banks have been out of bounds for a week and more than 40,000 metal barriers erected along the sailing route have left some residents feeling like they are living behind bars in a zoo.
Restaurants and shop owners are complaining about the impact on their businesses. The city’s famously grumpy taxi drivers are on the verge of despair about the traffic and a lack of customers.
And in wealthy areas, many residents let their feelings about the Games known weeks ago by leaving town for holidays.
“It’s hard for Parisians at the moment. Crossing the city is a real nightmare,” Jaime Castellanos, a 67-year-old painter, told AFP as he finished his shopping in southwest Paris, a short walk from the Seine.
“But in terms of the image of France, I think it’ll be positive.”

There are gathering signs that after all the grumbling and the complaining this year, all the suspense and performance anxiety ahead of the start, that the city might finally be getting ready to party.
Organizers have constantly stressed that pre-Olympics discontent is predictable and customary.
It was the same for the Games in Sydney in 2000 and in London in 2012, they say — both of which are now fondly remembered by locals there.
Emelie Harvey, a 26-year-old who works as a florist in the 15th district of the capital, said she was indifferent about the Games until the torch relay came past her boutique at the start of the month.
“You can feel there’s excitement building. People love criticizing the country, complaining, but I think we’re going to make it a success,” she told AFP.
“For us young people, it’s the first time we’ve had a major sports event like this.”
Jeanne Farret, a 47-year-old French teacher, said she had become accustomed to living with the threat of attacks and would not let it spoil her enjoyment.
“I’m definitely concerned about the risk of terrorism, but no more so than in the past ten years or so,” she said.
In a TV interview this week, President Emmanuel Macron urged Parisians to stay upbeat.
“All of us will see from Friday why it was worth the bother,” he promised.
 

Topics: 2024 Paris Olympics

Related

Migrants and homeless people are cleared out of Paris during the Olympics
World
Migrants and homeless people are cleared out of Paris during the Olympics
Olympics serves as reminder Ukraine still exists, says sports minister
Sport
Olympics serves as reminder Ukraine still exists, says sports minister

Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas
Updated 26 July 2024
AP
Follow

Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas

Canelo Alvarez to defend super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas
Updated 26 July 2024
AP

LAS VEGAS: Canelo Alvarez will defend his super middleweight titles against Edgar Berlanga on Sept. 14 in Las Vegas as he returns for another fight during Mexican Independence Day weekend.
Alvarez (61-2-2, 39 KOs) will put the WBC, WBA and WBO versions of the 168-pound title on the line in the bout at T-Mobile Arena, which will be available by pay-per-view on Prime Video.
The Mexican superstar has had a number of his biggest bouts around his country’s holiday, including all three of his fights against Gennady Golovkin.
Berlanga (22-0, 17 KOs) won his first 16 pro fights by first-round knockout, though hadn’t shown the same explosive power since moving up in weight until stopping Padraig McCrory in February in his most recent bout.
The New York native who represents Puerto Rico is ranked No. 1 by the WBA at 168 pounds.
Erislandy Lara will defend his WBA middleweight title against Danny Garcia, a former champion at 140 and 147 pounds, in the co-main event.

Topics: Canelo Alvarez

Related

Canelo Alvarez puts unified belts on line against Charlo in ‘hometown’ match
Sport
Canelo Alvarez puts unified belts on line against Charlo in ‘hometown’ match
Canelo Alvarez, John Ryder make weight for fight in Mexico
Sport
Canelo Alvarez, John Ryder make weight for fight in Mexico

Latest updates

Canada women’s football coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy
Canada women’s football coach removed by Canadian Olympic Committee over drone controversy
Babe Ruth jersey breaks world record for sports item at auction
Babe Ruth jersey breaks world record for sports item at auction
US military, seeking strategic advantages, builds up Australia’s northern bases amid China tensions
US military, seeking strategic advantages, builds up Australia’s northern bases amid China tensions
Kamala Harris gains ground in polls as Trump tries to brand her a Marxist
Kamala Harris gains ground in polls as Trump tries to brand her a Marxist
Sri Lanka announces first presidential vote since unrest
Sri Lanka announces first presidential vote since unrest

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.