Lebanon’s Hassan makes history with win over Eubanks

Benjamin Hassan did not even set about becoming a professional until the age of 22, having previously played just for fun. (Instagram: @bennihassan)
Updated 33 sec ago
Reuters
  Germany-born Hassan, ranked 170th in the world, won 6-4 6-2 for one of the best victories of his career
PARIS: Benjamin Hassan secured a landmark victory on Sunday as he became the first Lebanon player to win a match in an Olympic tennis event, stunning American Christopher Eubanks.

Germany-born Hassan, ranked 170th in the world, won 6-4 6-2 for one of the best victories of his career to fully vindicate being handed a Universality place by the ITF.

“I am unbelievably happy. We just enjoy it from the whole team. We are really proud and I'm also proud of myself,” the 29-year-old told reporters.

“It was an unbelievable atmosphere. I was just trying to be calm because I didn’t want to waste too much energy. When I won I could let it all out.”

Hassan did not even set about becoming a professional until the age of 22, having previously played just for fun. But now he is living the dream as an Olympian and has a second-round clash against Argentina’s Sebastian Baez to look forward to.

He has thrown himself into life in the athletes village, amassing quite a collection of pins. “I think the most special one is Japan because I'm a huge fan of Japan. I like watching a lot of animated mangas,” he said.

Hassan was not the only Lebanon player in the draw as Hady Habib lost to French Open champion Carlos Alcaraz on Saturday

Hassan and Habib also lost in the doubles on Sunday.

Nadal, Alcaraz win Olympics double opener

Nadal, Alcaraz win Olympics double opener
Updated 27 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Nadal, Alcaraz win Olympics double opener

Nadal, Alcaraz win Olympics double opener
  Hours earlier Alcaraz had opened his singles campaign with a straight sets victory over Lebanon's Hady Habib
  The Spanish pair endured a nightmare start when Alcaraz was broken in the first game
Updated 27 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz brought the Roland Garros crowd to its feet as the Spanish dream team opened their Olympic Games doubles campaign with a straight sets victory over Argentina’s Maximo Gonzalez and Andres Molteni on Saturday.
In front of a packed, raucous crowd under the roof on Court Philippe Chatrier the pair came through 7-6 (7/4), 6-4.
Hours earlier when Alcaraz had opened his singles campaign with a straight sets victory over Lebanon’s Hady Habib, the 21-year-old said it was a “dream” to play alongside his compatriot.
The duo appeared to a standing ovation on the same packed Court Philippe Chatrier where Nadal won 14 French Opens and Alcaraz collected his first just last month.
Nadal, the winner of Olympic singles gold in 2008 and doubles eight years later in Rio, had his right thigh bandaged, the legacy of an injury which could yet torpedo his singles hopes where old rival Novak Djokovic looms as a second round opponent.
Gonzalez and Molteni, the sixth seeds, entered the arena to a chorus of boos in the aftermath of a recent racism row between Argentina and France.
The Spanish pair endured a nightmare start when Alcaraz was broken in the first game. Having not played doubles on tour since 2022, the rustiness was not surprising.
The greater experience of Nadal was key as the break was quickly retrieved with the 38-year-old’s reflexes as razor sharp as ever at the net.
Alcaraz and Nadal went to three set points in the tiebreaker and a pinpoint down the line backhand by Nadal secured the opener.
Gonzalez and Molteni raced to a 3-0 lead in the second set but back came the Spanish pair to level.
Nadal secured another key break with a rasping backhand return to allow him and his partner to lead 5-4 and the opportunity to serve for the match.
That honor fell to the 22-time Grand Slam title champion and victory was secured when Alcaraz slapped the winning forehand crouching at the net.

Topics: Paris Olympics Carlos Alcaraz Rafael Nadal Hady Habib

Iga Swiatek starts the 2024 Olympics tennis event with a win at the site of her French Open triumphs

Iga Swiatek starts the 2024 Olympics tennis event with a win at the site of her French Open triumphs
Updated 27 July 2024
AP
Follow

Iga Swiatek starts the 2024 Olympics tennis event with a win at the site of her French Open triumphs

Iga Swiatek starts the 2024 Olympics tennis event with a win at the site of her French Open triumphs
  Swiatek got broken in that same stadium to trail 5-3 in the second set before getting back to her usual clay-court expertise
  Italy's Jasmine Paolini was the first tennis player to win a match at these Summer Games, eliminating Romania's Ana Bogdan 7-5, 6-3 at Lenglen
Updated 27 July 2024
AP

PARIS: Iga Swiatek shook off a bit of a dip in the first round of the Paris Olympics tennis competition and grabbed the last four games to beat Romania’s Irina-Camelia Begu 6-2, 7-5 on Saturday under a closed roof at Roland Garros, the site of the No. 1-ranked Polish player’s four French Open titles.
Swiatek, who won a third consecutive championship at Court Philippe Chatrier just seven weeks ago, got broken in that same stadium to trail 5-3 in the second set before getting back to her usual clay-court expertise. She wrapped up the victory by breaking at love when Begu double-faulted on the last point.
Day 1 of tennis began with showers that might have contributed to slow lines for umbrella-toting spectators at the facility’s security checks near entrances and postponed by hours the start of matches at the 10 courts without retractable roofs.
It’s a good thing the French tennis federation built a pair of covers recently: 15,000-capacity Chatrier added one in 2020, and the second-largest arena, 10,000-capacity Court Suzanne Lenglen, has one as of this year.
Italy’s Jasmine Paolini, who was the runner-up to Swiatek at the French Open in June and to Barbora Krejcikova at Wimbledon two weeks ago, was the first tennis player to win a match at these Summer Games, eliminating Romania’s Ana Bogdan 7-5, 6-3 at Lenglen.
Among the other big names from the sport scheduled to play later Saturday were reigning French Open and Wimbledon champion Carlos Alcaraz — facing Lebanon’s Hady Habib in singles in the afternoon and pairing with Spanish teammate Rafael Nadal in doubles at night — along with 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic of Serbia and four-time major champion Naomi Osaka.
Nadal has won a record 14 of his 22 Slam titles at Roland Garros and owns Olympic gold medals in singles and doubles. He carried the torch and rode on a boat in the Seine River with retired tennis star Serena Williams during the drenched opening ceremony Friday night.
Coco Gauff, the female flag bearer for the United States on Friday, was slated to make her Olympic debut Saturday with Jessica Pegula in doubles. Gauff won the French Open doubles title with Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic last month and the US Open singles trophy last September.
Three years ago, Gauff missed the Tokyo Games after testing positive for COVID-19 right before she was supposed to fly to Japan.

Topics: Paris Olympics Iga Swiatek Irina-Camelia Begu

'Someone wake me up,' says Habib ahead of Alcaraz clash at Olympics

‘Someone wake me up,’ says Habib ahead of Alcaraz clash at Olympics
Updated 27 July 2024
AFP
Follow

‘Someone wake me up,’ says Habib ahead of Alcaraz clash at Olympics

‘Someone wake me up,’ says Habib ahead of Alcaraz clash at Olympics
  "I was in shock when I heard," the Texas-born player told AFP
  "Hopefully I can inspire lots of people in Lebanon"
Updated 27 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: When Carlos Alcaraz was winning $3.5 million for lifting the Wimbledon trophy, Hady Habib was more than 5,000km away, collecting a meagre $1,350 at a low-level tournament in Canada.
Two weeks on, the 25-year-old from Lebanon now finds himself taking on the world number three in the first round at the Olympics.
“I was in shock when I heard,” the Texas-born player told AFP.
“Hopefully I can inspire lots of people in Lebanon.”
Habib, ranked a lowly 275 in the world, was only scheduled to play doubles at the Olympics alongside Benjamin Hassan.
However, following a series of injury pullouts, he moved into the singles draw as an alternate.

 


“The day after that, I’m drawn to be playing Carlos Alcaraz. So this has been an interesting five days for me.”
He added: “I was at the practice courts when I got the email. All happened so fast. Life can just change in an instant. You could say it’s a fairytale.”
Habib’s career has been spent on the second-tier circuit since he turned pro in 2021 after studying at university in Texas.
Now he will be the first man from Lebanon to represent his country in tennis at the Olympic Games.
The whole experience has left him starstruck.
“The first day I arrived, I was walking around a little bit lost just opening a door and going in somewhere.
“When I walked in the gym the first day, I saw Rafael Nadal, Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic and I was just, ‘Wow, this has to be a dream. Someone wake me up’.”

 

Topics: Paris Olympics tennis

Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya

Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya

Nadal injury doubt for Olympics, says coach Moya
Updated 28 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Rafael Nadal has suffered a thigh injury to put his participation at the Paris Olympics in doubt, his coach Carlos Moya said on Thursday.

The 14-time French Open champion is scheduled to play in the singles and in the men’s doubles alongside rising star and fellow Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros.

“He had some discomfort yesterday (Wednesday) morning,” Moya told Spanish radio.

“In the afternoon he was more limited and before it got worse he decided to stop.”

The 38-year-old Nadal did not train on Thursday, which Moya said was “the most responsible thing to do.”

“Don’t force it at the moment and see if he recovers well,” he added. “We will see what condition he’s in tomorrow and Saturday.”

Nadal returned to tennis this year after a lengthy absence with a hip injury, reaching his first ATP final since winning the 2022 French Open in Bastad last weekend before losing to Portugal’s Nuno Borges.

He is scheduled to face Hungarian Marton Fucsovics in the singles first round on Sunday, the day after partnering Alcaraz in the doubles.

If Nadal defeats Fucsovics, he would set up a possible second-round meeting with old rival Novak Djokovic.

“I can’t guarantee anything, neither that he won’t play or he will play,” said Moya. “At the moment he needs to rest, undergo treatment.

“He is obviously very excited to play these Olympics. It has been something marked on his calendar for years.

“He is a born competitor and wants to play singles and doubles. He’s very excited about the doubles with Alcaraz. It will be the first time they have played together and it will be something historic for Spanish tennis.”

Nadal is a two-time Olympic champion, having won singles gold in Beijing in 2008, and doubles gold at the 2016 Rio Games alongside Marc Lopez.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Djokovic says don't write me off for Olympic gold

Djokovic says don’t write me off for Olympic gold
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP
Follow

Djokovic says don’t write me off for Olympic gold

Djokovic says don’t write me off for Olympic gold
  The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not won a single title this season
  "When it comes to bookmakers, people will always talk," Djokovic said
Updated 26 July 2024
AFP

PARIS: Novak Djokovic says he has “high expectations” as he chases an elusive Olympic gold medal, with his confidence unshaken despite a poor year by his stellar standards.
The 24-time Grand Slam champion has not won a single title this season, losing in straight sets to Carlos Alcaraz in the Wimbledon final earlier this month.
He returns to Roland Garros for a fifth Olympics, attempting to improve on the bronze he earned on his debut at the 2008 Beijing Games.
The Serbian world number two faces a mouthwatering clash with Rafael Nadal if both players win their opening matches.
Djokovic has missed out on the podium at the past three Olympics, twice finishing fourth, including in Tokyo three years ago when his bid for a rare golden calendar Grand Slam came up short.
Carlos Alcaraz is the favorite for the title in Paris after landing his first French Open title and defending his Wimbledon crown, but Djokovic has made a habit of proving doubters wrong.
“When it comes to bookmakers, people will always talk,” Djokovic said at a Serbian team press conference on Thursday.
“I haven’t yet won a title in this calendar year so people tend to count me out, but it has happened before and it can always change. So it can be a motivator.”
The 37-year-old pulled out before his French Open quarter-final with a knee injury at the start of June but made a swift return following an operation in time to play at Wimbledon.
“I feel more ready now than I was for Wimbledon,” said Djokovic, who begins his Olympic campaign against Australia’s Matthew Ebden.
Djokovic has made no secret of the fact that winning Olympic gold remains one of his “biggest dreams,” as the only major honor missing from his list.
“The expectations are always high, which is something that I cannot change and don’t want to,” he said.
“Approaching Olympic Games is always a huge challenge for me because I put extra expectations and pressure on myself, and of course, the nation as well.”
“The objective is always the highest one,” he added. “I’m hoping I can perform by best and get to the medal match.”
The tournament will officially mark the end of Andy Murray’s career, with Nadal also nearing retirement, but Djokovic said he had no plans to hang up his racquet.
“I don’t have retirement close in my mind, to be honest even though I know a lot of people would love me to retire so this era is done,” he said.
A match between Djokovic and Nadal would be the 60th instalment of one the sport’s greatest rivalries.
Djokovic holds a 30-29 edge over the Spaniard, but the pair have not faced off since Nadal won their French Open quarter-final two years ago.
“I am excited for this duel in the second round, and I will give it my all,” he said.

Topics: Paris Olympics

