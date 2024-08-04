You are here

  • Home
  • Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 
A Saudi investor monitors the stock exchange at the Saudi Stock Exchange, or Tadawul, in the capital Riyadh. File/AFP
Short Url

https://arab.news/jpmsy

Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 

Closing Bell: Saudi benchmark index slips 2.42% to close at 11,754 
  • Total trading turnover of the benchmark index was $1.72 billion
  • Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, slipped 480.44 points to close at 26,128.86
Updated 20 sec ago
Arab News
Follow

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index ended the week’s first trading session on Sunday by losing 291.41 points, or 2.42 percent, to close at 11,754.37. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR6.45 billion ($1.72 billion) as 10 of the stocks advanced, while 223 retreated. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market, Nomu, slipped 480.44 points, or 1.81 percent, to close at 26,128.86. This comes as 17 stocks advanced while 53 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index also slipped 37.35 points, or 2.47 percent, to close at 1,475.24. 

The best-performing stock of the day was The Co. for Cooperative Insurance, also known as Tawuniya, whose share price surged 7.99 percent to SR154.00. 

Other top performers included Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. as well as Taleem REIT Fund. 

The worst performer was Kingdom Holding Co., whose share price dropped by 10 percent to SR8.28. 

Other underperformers included Al Taiseer Group Talco Industrial Co. and Zahrat Al-Waha for Trading Co. 

On the announcements front, Herfy Food Services Co. revealed its interim financial results for the period ending June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the company reported a net loss of SR23.24 million for the first six months of 2024, compared to SR8.27 million in the same period the previous year. 

The increase in net losses is attributed to higher selling and marketing expenses, driven by a rise in delivery application costs, as well as an increase in general and administrative expenses.  

Al-Baha Investment and Development Co. has reported its interim financial results for the first half of this year. The company’s net profits for the period ending June 30 reached SR2.91 million, marking a 296 percent increase compared to the same period in 2023. 

The increase in net profit is primarily attributed to high occupancy rates in the group’s complexes. 

Edarat Communication and Information Technology Co., part of Edarat Group, has also released its interim financial results for the period ending June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the firm’s net profit rose 40 percent year-on-year to SR11.58 million in the first half of 2024. 

This increase is mainly due to higher gross and operating profits, along with lower general and administrative expenses. 

Saudi Reinsurance Co. has also released its interim financial results for the first six months of 2024. 

A bourse filing revealed that the company’s net profit for the first half of 2024 reached SR27.59 million, marking a 12.6 percent increase from the same period last year. 

This rise in net income is attributed to a 20 percent increase in net insurance service results, a 68 percent growth in business, and higher net investment results. 

Sumou Real Estate Co. has announced its interim financial results for the six months ending June 30. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the company’s net profit rose 7.8 percent year-on-year to SR53.49 million. The increase is attributed to higher revenues from new real estate projects and improved returns on investments in associated firms. 

Al-Rajhi Bank reported its interim financial results for the first half of this year with a bourse filing showing the bank’s net profit reached SR9.1 billion, a 9.74 percent increase from the same period last year. 

This growth is largely due to a 5.6 percent rise in total operating income, driven by increased net financing and investment income, higher fees from banking services, and exchange income. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia Tadawul Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi stock exchange MSCI Tadawul Index

Related

Closing Bell: Saudi bourses end week in red 
Business & Economy
Closing Bell: Saudi bourses end week in red 
Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors

Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data

Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data

Qatar exports rise 9.9% in June: official data
  • Qatar’s goods imports in June 2024 totaled about 9.9 billion riyals
  • South Korea emerged as Qatar’s top market in June, accounting for 16.5% of total exports, valued at 4.9 billion riyals
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Qatar experienced a significant boost in its export figures in June, largely driven by petroleum gases and other gaseous hydrocarbons, recording a 9.9 percent increase compared to the same month the previous year.

Total exports reached approximately 29.5 billion Qatari riyals ($8.16 billion), according to official data from the National Planning Council. This rise is notable not only year on year but also reflects a month-on-month increase of 5.1 percent.

The export figures include both goods of domestic origin and re-exports. Exports of LNG, condensates, propane, and butane, which amounted to around 17.9 billion riyals in June — a rise of 8.8 percent. Exports of petroleum oils and oils from bituminous minerals (crude) also saw an increase, climbing by 6 percent to nearly 5.1 billion riyals.

On the import side, Qatar’s goods imports in June 2024 totaled about 9.9 billion riyals. This figure represents a 5.1 percent increase compared to June 2023 but shows a 5.8 percent decline from May 2024.

The foreign merchandise trade balance, which is the difference between total exports and imports, recorded a surplus of 19.6 billion riyals in June. This surplus represents an increase of about 2.2 billion riyals, or 12.4 percent, compared to June 2023, and a rise of nearly 2 billion riyals, or 11.7 percent, from May 2024.

In terms of export destinations, South Korea emerged as Qatar’s top market in June, accounting for 16.5 percent of the total exports, valued at 4.9 billion riyals. China followed with a 12.4 percent share, amounting to nearly 3.6 billion riyals, while India ranked third with approximately 3.3 billion riyals, or 11.2 percent of the total exports.

For imports, China was the leading country of origin for Qatar’s goods, contributing about 1.6 billion riyals, which makes up 16.4 percent of Qatar’s total imports. The US followed with 1.3 billion riyals, or 13.4 percent, and Italy came in third with 0.7 billion riyals, accounting for 6.6 percent of the imports.

Topics: main Qatar

Related

Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2
Business & Economy
Qatar records budget surplus of $713m in Q2
Qatar’s Hamad International Airport sees 25% surge in passenger traffic
Business & Economy
Qatar’s Hamad International Airport sees 25% surge in passenger traffic

Saudi exports to South Korea surged 36 percent to $2.75bn in May

Saudi exports to South Korea surged 36 percent to $2.75bn in May
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi exports to South Korea surged 36 percent to $2.75bn in May

Saudi exports to South Korea surged 36 percent to $2.75bn in May
  • Kingdom’s outgoing shipments to South Korea rose by 31.50% in May
  • Oil was the main export from Saudi Arabia to South Korea, with shipments totaling SR10.03 billion
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s trade with South Korea remains strong, with exports from the Kingdom increasing 36.19 percent year-on-year to SR10.31 billion ($2.75 billion) in May, official data showed. 

It was the second-largest destination for Saudi exports in May behind China, which received goods worth SR15.91 billion, according to the General Authority for Statistics. 

The Kingdom’s outgoing shipments to the East Asian nation also rose by 31.50 percent in May compared to the previous month, reaching SR10.31 billion from SR7.84 billion. 

This comes amid a history of strong trade relations between the two countries, with cumulative trade totaling SR554 billion from 2019 to 2023 and annual values growing from SR93.6 billion to SR129.8 billion, according to the Ministry of Commerce. 

In May, oil was the main export from Saudi Arabia to South Korea, with shipments totaling SR10.03 billion. 

Non-oil exports amounted to SR278 million, with chemicals and allied products leading at SR142.6 million. 

Other notable exports included base metals at SR112.6 million and plastic and rubber products at SR32.4 million. 

On the import side, Saudi Arabia received SR1.39 billion worth of goods from South Korea in May. 

This included transport equipment valued at SR483.5 million, mechanical appliances and electrical equipment at SR391.3 million, base metals at SR149.4 million, and chemicals at SR100.9 million. 

In May, Saudi Arabia also imported beverages and vinegar products worth SR11.7 million, with incoming shipments of mineral products totaling SR9.4 million. 

Affirming the strong ties between the two nations, the Saudi-Korean Business Forum was held in Seoul in July, where 10 agreements were signed across the construction, energy, health, contracting, sustainability, and food industries. 

The forum, attended by over 400 participants from both the public and private sectors, focused on enhancing economic collaboration between both nations. 

South Korea, a signatory of the free trade agreement with the Gulf Cooperation Council — of which Saudi Arabia is a member — has agreed to remove tariffs on nearly 90 percent of all goods, including liquefied natural gas and other petroleum products. 

Under the deal signed in December 2023, GCC countries committed to abolishing levies on over 76 percent of products across 18 categories. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia South Korea Saudi exports Saudi imports Saudi-South Korea Saudi-Korean ties main

Related

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn
Business & Economy
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn
Saudi Aramco’s expansion strategy providing fuel for Vision 2030
Business & Economy
Saudi Aramco’s expansion strategy providing fuel for Vision 2030

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil merchandise exports to GCC reach $2.9bn
  • Merchandise imports from GCC countries saw a modest rise from SR6.03 billion to SR6.24 billion
  • Kingdom’s non-oil trade balance with the GCC saw a notable improvement, climbing to SR4.74 billion in May from SR2.40 billion a year earlier
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s total non-oil merchandise exports to Gulf Cooperation Council countries reached SR10.99 billion ($2.9 billion) in May, a significant increase from SR8.43 billion in the same month last year.

According to preliminary data from the General Authority for Statistics, during this period, merchandise imports from GCC countries saw a modest rise from SR6.03 billion to SR6.24 billion.

As a result, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil trade balance with the GCC saw a notable improvement, climbing to SR4.74 billion in May from SR2.40 billion a year earlier.

The UAE continued to be Saudi Arabia’s largest non-oil trading partner within the GCC. Non-oil exports from the UAE to Saudi Arabia grew from SR4.90 billion in May 2023 to SR6.07 billion this year. Imports from the UAE also increased, rising from SR3.63 billion to SR4.54 billion. This led to an improved trade balance with the UAE of SR1.52 billion, up from SR1.26 billion last year.

Kuwait, however, experienced a decrease in its trade balance with Saudi Arabia, dropping from SR1.26 billion in May 2023 to SR571.4 million this year. This decline was largely due to a significant drop in re-exports, which fell from SR898.2 million to SR147.6 million, alongside a slight reduction in imports from SR158.5 million to SR114.6 million.

Oman saw a substantial improvement in its trade deficit with Saudi Arabia, narrowing to a deficit of SR239.3 million in May from SR887.1 million the previous year. This positive shift was driven by an increase in Omani exports to Saudi Arabia, which rose to SR384.4 million from SR289.8 million, coupled with a reduction in imports to SR623.7 million from SR1.18 billion.

Bahrain achieved a significant increase in its trade surplus with Saudi Arabia, reaching SR2.83 billion in May, up from SR555.2 million the previous year. This improvement was due to a dramatic rise in re-exports from Bahrain, which surged from SR1.16 billion to SR3.36 billion, while imports decreased from SR922.1 million to SR795.6 million.

In contrast, Qatar’s trade balance with Saudi Arabia declined, falling from SR204.9 million in May 2023 to SR56.9 million this year. This decline was attributed to a reduction in Qatari exports to Saudi Arabia, which fell to SR223.2 million from SR344.4 million, while imports from Qatar increased slightly to SR166.3 million from SR139.4 million.

Topics: main Saudi Arabia Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) non-oil exports non-oil trade

Related

Saudi imports, exports increase despite regional tensions
Business & Economy
Saudi imports, exports increase despite regional tensions
Saudi exporters receive over 31k certificates of origin in June in sign of robust sector
Business & Economy
Saudi exporters receive over 31k certificates of origin in June in sign of robust sector

Egypt’s net foreign assets positive for second month in June

Egypt’s net foreign assets positive for second month in June
Updated 04 August 2024
Reuters
Follow

Egypt’s net foreign assets positive for second month in June

Egypt’s net foreign assets positive for second month in June
  • NFAs slid to 626.6 billion Egyptian pounds in June from 676.4 billion pounds as of end-May
Updated 04 August 2024
Reuters

CAIRO: Egypt’s net foreign assets stayed positive for a second straight month in June having been deeply negative for more than two years, central bank data showed.
NFAs slid to 626.6 billion Egyptian pounds in June from 676.4 billion pounds as of end-May. This works out to $13.05 billion at end-June and $14.31 billion at end-May, according to Reuters calculations based on the official central bank currency rate at the time.
Egypt has been using its NFAs, which include foreign assets at both the central bank and commercial banks, to help prop up its currency since at least September 2021. NFAs turned negative in February 2022.
But in February this year, the government boosted its finances by selling the development rights to Ras El-Hekma on the Mediterranean coast for $35 billion and in March by signing an $8 billion financial support package with the International Monetary Fund.
It also sharply devalued its currency, triggering a flood of portfolio investments and remittances from workers abroad.
Foreign assets fell at commercial banks in June but rose at the central bank, while foreign liabilities rose at both commercial banks and the central bank.

Topics: Egypt main Finance

Related

Saudi, Egypt investment ministers hold talks
Saudi Arabia
Saudi, Egypt investment ministers hold talks
Oman’s foreign reserves increase by 9% in May
Business & Economy
Oman’s foreign reserves increase by 9% in May

Saudi Arabia launches 6th round of ‘Sah’ savings

Saudi Arabia launches 6th round of ‘Sah’ savings
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News
Follow

Saudi Arabia launches 6th round of ‘Sah’ savings

Saudi Arabia launches 6th round of ‘Sah’ savings
  • Initiative aims to bolster financial stability and encourage saving among Saudi citizens
  • Sah product offers attractive returns aligned with prevailing market rates
Updated 04 August 2024
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has launched the sixth round of its subscription-based savings product, Sah, for August, offering an appealing return of 5.48 percent.

This initiative, which began on Aug. 4 and will continue until Aug. 6, aims to bolster financial stability and encourage saving among Saudi citizens.

Sah, a Shariah-compliant sukuk, is managed by the National Debt Management Center and issued by the Ministry of Finance. The product is designed to be low-risk and fee-free, making it accessible through the digital channels of approved financial institutions. This latest round of Sah is part of a broader effort to foster a culture of saving by encouraging individuals to regularly set aside a portion of their income.

The sukuk aligns with Saudi Vision 2030’s Financial Sector Development Program, which seeks to raise the national savings rate from its current level of 6 percent to an international benchmark of 10 percent by 2030. By offering an easy and structured way for Saudis to invest, Sah supports this ambitious goal.

Subscriptions for Sah start with a minimum amount of SR1,000 ($266.39), which is the value of one bond. The maximum subscription limit is set at SR200,000, allowing individuals to purchase up to 200 bonds during this subscription period.

Through this approach, the program aims to make savings more attractive and accessible to a broad segment of the population, further promoting financial growth and stability across the nation.

The Sah product is available to Saudi nationals aged 18 and above who open an account with SNB Capital, Aljazira Capital, or Alinma Investment. SAB Invest and Al Rajhi Capital are also eligible options.   

It offers attractive returns aligned with prevailing market rates, leveraging government backing to ensure it remains a low-risk financial instrument.   

Participants can redeem their investments according to the published annual calendar; however, early withdrawals forfeit accrued returns and profits.   

In February, Hani Al-Medaini, CEO of the National Debt Management Center, highlighted that the sukuk aims to foster private-sector collaboration. Future initiatives include developing and launching tailored savings products for various individual categories through banks, fund managers, financial technology companies, and others. 

“I believe that issuing Sah is a great financial initiative led by the Saudi government to encourage people to save and enhance financial inclusion in the Kingdom. This initiative entitles everyone to access financial products and services that meet their needs, such as having a bank account or savings product like Sah,” Al-Madini said at the time. 

Topics: Finance Saudi Arabia Sukuk

Related

Sah bonds: All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s first dedicated savings product for individuals
Business & Economy
Sah bonds: All you need to know about Saudi Arabia’s first dedicated savings product for individuals
Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors
Business & Economy
Saudi municipalities offer 57 investment opportunities across commercial and residential sectors

Latest updates

Fearful UK mosques on alert over far-right protests
Fearful UK mosques on alert over far-right protests
Bangladesh imposes indefinite curfew, cuts off internet as fresh protests roil Dhaka
Bangladesh imposes indefinite curfew, cuts off internet as fresh protests roil Dhaka
Ukraine finally deploying F-16 fighter jets, says Zelensky
Ukraine finally deploying F-16 fighter jets, says Zelensky
Palestinian artist Salma Dib displays work at Etihad Modern Art Gallery
Palestinian artist Salma Dib displays work at Etihad Modern Art Gallery
What are 2024 Olympic gold medals made of? Explaining the Eiffel Tower connection
Cyclists arrive by the Eiffel Tower, ahead of the start of the women's road cycling event, at the 2024 Summer Olympics, Sunday,

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2024 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.