France beat Egypt to set up Olympic men's football final against Spain
France beat Egypt to set up Olympic men’s football final against Spain
Egypt’s Mostafa Saad (R) and France’s Desire Doue battle for the ball during the men’s semifinal soccer match between France and Egypt, at Lyon Stadium, during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Monday, Aug. 5, 2024, in Decines, France. (AP)
LYON, France: Jean-Philippe Mateta scored twice and Michael Olize added a third as France came from behind to beat Egypt 3-1 after extra time on Monday and set up an Olympic men’s football final showdown with Spain.
Thierry Henry’s France looked to be heading for defeat in the semifinal in Lyon after Mahmoud Saber put Egypt ahead just after the hour mark.
But Mateta, the Crystal Palace striker, levelled from Olize’s assist with seven minutes of the 90 remaining.
Egypt were reduced to 10 men at the start of extra time when center-back Omar Fayed was sent off, and the hosts made their numerical superiority count as Mateta headed in.
Olize then sealed the win on 108 minutes and France, looking for their second Olympic men’s football gold medal and first since 1984, now face Spain in the final at the Parc des Princes in Paris on Friday.
Spain, gold medallists in 1992 and silver medallists three years ago in Tokyo, qualified earlier Monday after coming from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 in Marseille.
Egypt and Morocco will meet in Nantes on Thursday in an all-North African play-off for bronze.
France often looked disjointed without suspended midfield duo Manu Kone and Enzo Millot, with the latter banned after his red card at the end of the fiery quarter-final win over Argentina.
However, they had the majority of the chances and defender Loic Bade hit the post late in the first half with a header from a corner.
Egypt soaked up pressure at the start of the second half before scoring in the 62nd minute.
Saber’s first effort was blocked but when the ball came back to him he engineered space before slamming a shot past France goalkeeper Guillaume Restes.
The hosts almost equalized immediately as a Mateta header was tipped over by goalkeeper Hamza Alaa.
They then struck the woodwork twice in a matter of seconds, captain Alexandre Lacazette heading off a post and Bade nodding the follow-up against the bar.
The equalizer arrived in the 83rd minute, with Olize the creator as he cut through the middle on a driving run before playing in Mateta to finish.
France hoped to find a winner before extra time, but a penalty appeal after Fayed blocked a Bade header with his hand was dismissed following a long VAR review.
They went into the extra half-hour on a sultry evening and Egypt were quickly reduced to 10 men when Fayed, already booked for arguing against the penalty call, saw yellow again for chopping down Desire Doue.
France went ahead when a corner was played short to Olize, and his ball to the far post was headed back across goal by Kiliann Sildillia for Mateta to head in his fourth goal of the tournament.
Olize fired in the third early in the second half of extra time after a clearance struck Doue and fell into his path.
Spain beat Morocco to reach Olympic men’s football final
It is Spain’s second consecutive appearance in the final of the Olympic men’s football
Updated 05 August 2024
AFP
MARSEILLE: Substitute Juanlu Sanchez struck a late winner as Spain came from behind to beat Morocco 2-1 on Monday and reach the final of the Olympic men’s football.
Morocco had led in the semifinal through a Soufiane Rahimi penalty toward the end of the first half at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille.
However, Barcelona’s Fermin Lopez equalized midway through the second period and then set up Sevilla right-back Sanchez to fire in the winner.
It is Spain’s second consecutive appearance in the final of the Olympic men’s football. They had to settle for silver three years ago in Tokyo after losing in extra time to Brazil.
Spain, who are chasing a second gold after triumphing in Barcelona in 1992, go to Paris for the final on Friday against either hosts France or Egypt, who play their last-four tie later.
Morocco can still claim a first medal by winning the bronze medal match, which will take place on Thursday in Nantes.
Last year’s Under-23 Africa Cup of Nations winners had impressed on their run to the semifinals and looked on course to shock Spain when they went ahead in the 37th minute thanks to the prolific Rahimi.
Morocco were awarded a penalty following a VAR check for a foul by Pablo Barrios on Amir Richardson in the box, and Rahimi stepped up to send the goalkeeper the wrong way from the spot.
It was a sixth goal of the Olympics for the tournament’s leading scorer, with four of his strikes coming from the penalty spot.
That sent the large Moroccan support wild but Spain kept their cool to equalize through their own star man in the 66th minute.
Lopez, a member of Spain’s triumphant Euro 2024 squad who scored twice in the Olympic quarter-final against Japan, pounced to snatch possession when the ball broke loose in the box and fired low into the net to make it 1-1.
With the prospect of extra time looming, Spain won it in the 85th minute as Lopez found Sanchez bounding into the area, and he sent a shot low into the far corner.
Olympic boxer Imane Khelif calls for end to bullying after backlash over gender misconceptions
Algerian athlete spoke about her tumultuous Olympic experience on Sunday night in an interview with SNTV
Khelif and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan have become one of the biggest stories of the Paris Games
Updated 05 August 2024
AP
PARIS: Olympic boxer Imane Khelif said the wave of hateful scrutiny she has faced over misconceptions about her gender “harms human dignity,” and she called for an end to bullying athletes after being greatly affected by the international backlash against her.
The Algerian athlete spoke about her tumultuous Olympic experience on Sunday night in an interview with SNTV, a sports video partner of The Associated Press.
“I send a message to all the people of the world to uphold the Olympic principles and the Olympic Charter, to refrain from bullying all athletes, because this has effects, massive effects,” Khelif said in Arabic. “It can destroy people, it can kill people’s thoughts, spirit and mind. It can divide people. And because of that, I ask them to refrain from bullying.”
The victories of Khelif and fellow boxer Lin Yu-ting of Taiwan in the ring in Paris have become one of the biggest stories of the Paris Games. Both women have clinched their first Olympic medals even as they have faced online abuse based on unsubstantiated claims about their gender, drawing them into a wider divide over changing attitudes toward gender identity and regulations in sports.
The 25-year-old Khelif acknowledged the pressure and pain of enduring this ordeal while competing far from home in the most important event of her athletic career.
“I am in contact with my family two days a week. I hope that they weren’t affected deeply,” she said. “They are worried about me. God willing, this crisis will culminate in a gold medal, and that would be the best response.”
The vitriol stems from claims by the International Boxing Association, which has been permanently banned from the Olympics, that both Khelif and Lin failed unspecified eligibility tests for the women’s competition at last year’s world championships.
Khelif declined to answer when asked whether she had undergone tests other than doping tests, saying she didn’t want to talk about it.
She expressed gratitude to the International Olympic Committee and its president, Thomas Bach, for standing resolutely behind her while the banned former governing body of Olympic boxing stoked a furor around her participation in Paris.
“I know that the Olympic Committee has done me justice, and I am happy with this remedy because it shows the truth,” she said.
She also has seen massive support at her bouts, drawing cheers when she enters the arena and crowds waving Algerian flags chanting her first name. She will fight again Tuesday in the women’s 66-kilogram semifinals at Roland Garros.
Khelif repeatedly made clear she won’t allow chatter or accusations to deter her from attempting to claim Algeria’s first Olympic gold medal in women’s boxing.
“I don’t care about anyone’s opinion,” Khelif said a day after beating Anna Luca Hamori of Hungary. “I came here for a medal, and to compete for a medal. I will certainly be competing to improve (and) be better, and God willing, I will improve, like every other athlete.”
Although she is aware of the worldwide discussion about her, Khelif said she has been somewhat removed.
“Honestly, I don’t follow social media,” she said. “There is a mental health team that doesn’t let us follow social media, especially in the Olympic Games, whether me or other athletes. I’m here to compete and get a good result.”
Khelif started her Olympic run last Thursday with a victory over Angela Carini of Italy, who abandoned the bout after just 46 seconds. Carini later said she regretted her decision and wished to apologize to Khelif.
That unusual ending raised the chatter around Khelif into a roar, drawing comments from the likes of former US President Donald Trump, “Harry Potter” writer J.K. Rowling and others falsely claiming Khelif was a man or transgender.
The IOC repeatedly declared her and Lin qualified to participate in the Olympics, and it has decried the murky testing standards and untransparent governance of the IBA, which was banished entirely from the Olympics last year in an unprecedented punishment for a governing body.
Khelif clearly felt the weight of the worldwide scrutiny upon her, and her victory over Hamori on Saturday appeared to be cathartic. After the referee raised Khelif’s hand with the win, she went to the center of the ring, waved to her fans, knelt and slammed her palm on the canvas, her smile turning to tears.
“I couldn’t control my nerves,” Khelif said in the interview. “Because after the media frenzy and after the victory, there was a mix of joy and at the same time, I was greatly affected, because honestly, it wasn’t an easy thing to go through at all. It was something that harms human dignity.”
She had competed in IBA events for several years without problems until she was abruptly suspended from last year’s world championships. The Russian-dominated body — which has faced years of clashes with the IOC — has refused to provide any information about the tests.
Algeria’s national boxing federation is still an IBA member.
Khelif is from rural northwestern Algeria, and she grew up playing soccer until she fell in love with boxing. Overcoming her father’s initial objections, she traveled 10 kilometers by bus to train for fights in a neighboring town.
After reaching the sport’s top level in her late teens, she struggled early in her career before reaching an elite level. Khelif has been a solid, if unspectacular, international competitor for six years, and she lost to eventual gold medalist Kellie Harrington of Ireland at the Tokyo Olympics.
Khelif’s next bout in Paris is against Janjaem Suwannapheng of Thailand. If Khelif wins again, she will fight for a gold medal Friday.
“Yes, this issue involves the dignity and honor of every woman and female,” she told an Algerian broadcaster in brief remarks Sunday after beating Hamori. “The Arab population has known me for years and has seen me box in the IBA that wronged me (and) treated me unfairly, but I have God on my side.”
ISLAMABAD: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has said its men’s ‘A’ team’s departure for Islamabad had been delayed by 48 hours due to “unforeseen circumstances,” the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said in a statement.
The news of the delay comes as Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled the country on Monday after hundreds of people were killed in a crackdown on demonstrations that began as protests against job quotas and swelled into a movement demanding her downfall.
The Bangladesh “A” cricket team was due to arrive in Islamabad early on Wednesday for two four-day and three 50-over matches from August 10-27.
“The BCB and PCB have been in regular contact for the past two days and will continue to work together on the revised tour itinerary with further details to follow in due course,” the PCB said in a statement.
The unrest threatens not only the Pakistan series but also the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup 2024, slated for October in Bangladesh.
New Global Sport Conference to discuss the rise of esports athletes as modern heroes
The conference is scheduled for Aug. 24-25 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre
A major theme of the conference is the emergence of modern sports heroes who balance traditional sports and gaming
Updated 05 August 2024
Arab News
Riyadh: The New Global Sport Conference 2024, with the theme “The Future of Fandom,” will welcome more than 60 speakers and more than 750 delegates from sectors including gaming, esports, technology, sports, entertainment, business and investment.
Scheduled for Aug. 24-25 at the Four Seasons Hotel Riyadh at Kingdom Centre, the conference will feature discussions on fan engagement in sports and esports, the changing landscape of fandom, and its impact on the future of sports and entertainment.
A major theme of the conference is the emergence of modern sports heroes who balance traditional sports and gaming. Speakers will address the global debate about the positioning, value and impact of esports athletes.
With more than 3.4 billion gamers worldwide and an estimated 234 million esports athletes, competitive gaming has become a global phenomenon. Esports athletes exhibit the same dedication, discipline and physical skills as traditional sports stars, with rigorous training, strategic thinking, and the ability to perform under pressure.
Prince Faisal bin Bandar bin Sultan, chairman of the Saudi Esports Federation, said: “Esports is not just a game; it is a movement that is reshaping the landscape of sports and entertainment. The New Global Sport Conference is a testament to the growth and importance of this industry, and a recognition of the stardom of esports athletes and the unmatched passion of esports fans. The conference and the visionaries attending it from all over the world will enable impactful discussions, networking, and collaboration to drive forward the future of esports.”
Meanwhile, Ralf Reichert, CEO of the Esports World Cup Foundation, added: “Esports athletes have proven time and again that they possess the same qualities as traditional sports stars. They train hard, compete fiercely, and inspire millions of fans around the world.
“The New Global Sport Conference is crucial in recognizing their contributions and setting the stage for the future of sports. Esports athletes are real athletes, esports fans are as passionate and loyal as any sports fans, and esports is the new global sport.”
NGSC aims to foster dialogue, partnership and innovation as traditional sports and esports merge. The conference will explore how esports and traditional sports can coexist and enrich the global sports community.
Building on the success of its inaugural event, NGSC will feature sessions on the challenges and opportunities in creating a new global sporting legacy, the role of technology in competitive gaming, and storytelling in esports.
What’s it like to play beach volleyball in the Eiffel Tower’s shadow? ‘Iconic’
Beach volleyball’s Olympic history dates back to 1996 and a simple artificial beach stadium in Clayton County Park outside Atlanta
Updated 05 August 2024
The Athletic
PARIS: There were Kelly Cheng and Sara Hughes, trying to wrap their heads around the moment.
These are not some starry-eyed young athletes on a world stage for the first time. Hughes is 29. Cheng is 28. They’re the defending FIVB world champions and one of the greatest duos in college volleyball history. They once rattled off 103 straight wins at the University of Southern California and finished their NCAA career with a 147-4 record and two national titles. They’ve seen some things.
But this was Sunday night in Paris. Cheng and Hughes walked onto the sand for their first match of the 2024 Olympics, waving to a packed house of 12,000 fans, and went through some quick prematch warmups. They tried to treat it like any other night. Then they sat and waited.
The sun had set about an hour earlier in Paris, leaving behind an orange glow blending with a blue-black sky. And in that sky, directly above this beach volleyball stadium, loomed the Eiffel Tower. Right there. Perhaps the single-most known structure in the world — 1,083 feet of iron and trusses and rivets and pillars — staring down at them.
The lights snapped off in the stadium. Out came the phones. All of them. All 12,000. The crowd vibrated with anticipation. Over the speakers, the tick-tock of a clock counted down faster and faster as low lights turned the stadium pink, then purple, then red. The clock struck 10 p.m. Then the Eiffel Tower, as it does every night at the same time, lit up in a glimmer of sparkling lights as fans clapped along.
If there’s a stadium anywhere that can match that view, we’ve yet to see it.
"That was iconic," Cheng said later.
In what rapidly evolved into a Summer Olympic arms race of beach volleyball venues being placed in the boldest locations possible, Paris 2024 organizers walked in and flipped the table over. They decided to place their sandpit directly in the middle of the Champ de Mars, the public green space at the foot of the tower. This prime real estate is typically filled with families, groups of friends, street artists, and young lovers. Of all 32 sports being played in these Olympics, none has a location that rivals beach volleyball. Tickets are hard to come by and will only get harder as the matches advance and fans’ pictures land on Instagram.
You have to feel sorry for Los Angeles organizers. The plan is for 2028 to be played on the beach in Santa Monica. That sounds great, except when you see what Paris has done. Perhaps atop an O on the Hollywood sign might have been better.
Beach volleyball’s Olympic history dates back to 1996 and a simple artificial beach stadium in Clayton County Park outside Atlanta. Things stepped up around 2012, when London placed a 15,000-seat beach volleyball court in the Horse Guards Parade, the ceremonial parade ground in St. Jamess Park in central London. In 2016, Rio organizers went further, building a stadium directly on Copacabana beach, marrying nature and competition, as L.A. will do. Tokyo placed its stadium in Shiokaze Park.
Then came Paris.
“That’s a memory that will be imprinted on my brain forever,” said Kristen Nuss, a member of the other American women duo in the field, winner of a Saturday night match over Canada. “This will be a hard one to top. I am not sure how anyone else would do it.”
Cheng is the lone US beach volleyball player, male or female, competing in these Games to compete in a previous Olympics. She saw clips of the pre-match show before Nuss and teammate Taryn Kloth’s match on Saturday. She knew what was coming on Sunday. Still, when stadium lights went down and the Eiffel Tower lit up, the moment took over.
“So surreal, so special,” she said.
“The best feeling in the world,” Hughes said. “I’ve never experienced anything like that.”
Cheng and Hughes got over the jitters, knocking off the Czech Republic in two sets.
Those jitters, though, are very real. As if competing in the Olympics isn’t enough. The enormity of it all can be overwhelming. It’s easy to feel impossibly small in the shadow of the Eiffel Tower. As you know you look like an ant from the top.
“It is mixed feelings because we are so focused on not getting influenced by that, not having a lot of emotions, doing our job,” said Brazilian Andr Loyola Stien.
No one feels that more than the French. On Sunday, Aline Chamereau and Clmence Vieira were hit by waves of emotion when the crowd broke out singing the French national anthem.
“(The fans) are far from us, but we are so warm, so close to each other,” Chamereau said after a loss to Germany.
The feeling will only grow. There are seven more sunsets over the Eiffel Tower Stadium for beach volleyball. Then the venue will host blind football in the Paralympic Games.
Then it will be gone.
Back to Champ de Mars.