Professional basketball league to launch 4th team in Saudi Arabia

Professional basketball league to launch 4th team in Saudi Arabia
Christian Villar, founder and owner of NBXL, shakes hands with Saad Houtan, Executive Partner of Redstrike Arabia, after announcing a partnership between the two brands (Supplied)
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
Professional basketball league to launch 4th team in Saudi Arabia

Professional basketball league to launch 4th team in Saudi Arabia
  • The USA-Middle East based NBXL has partnered with the MENA division of sports rights agency Redstrike Global
Updated 27 sec ago
Arab News
RIYADH: NBXL, the world’s first USA-Middle East independent professional basketball league, has announced a strategic partnership with Redstrike Arabia.

This partnership marks a milestone in NBXL’s Middle East expansion strategy, particularly in Saudi Arabia where it plans to introduce the franchise’s fourth team.

Christian Villar, founder and owner of NBXL, highlighted how the partnership aligned with NBXL’s goal of extending its reach in the region. He also emphasized its potential to transform professional basketball, especially in Saudi Arabia, which is rapidly becoming a global hub for sports and entertainment.

This initiative promises to unlock new opportunities, spur innovation and enhance visibility, benefiting athletes and fans alike.

Saad Houtan, executive partner of Redstrike Arabia, the newly established Gulf Cooperation Council and Middle East and North Africa region division of sporting agency Redstrike Global, said he was enthusiastic about the partnership’s potential to support the objectives of the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.

“This partnership is a significant step towards fostering a business relationship that not only meets the ambitious goals of Vision 2030 but also promotes sustainable growth and innovation in the region,” he said.

Topics: basketball

Updated 5 sec ago
The carve up of English and Welsh cricket begins with much-maligned The Hundred

The carve up of English and Welsh cricket begins with much-maligned The Hundred
  • Since its inception 4 years ago, the format has continued to struggle in the face of competition from other franchises
Updated 5 sec ago
Jon Pike

Strictly speaking, it is only the much-maligned The Hundred to which the knife is being applied, but the domestic repercussions are likely to be deep.

In mid-May, I suggested that a crossroads had been reached by the shorter and longer formats. Since then, events have moved at pace, accelerated by the upstart Hundred tournament in only its fourth season.

It has had a polarizing effect ever since its conception. Firstly, it is played in August, traditionally reserved for longer formats. Secondly, it has 100 deliveries per innings, delivered as sets of five that distinguish it from T20 cricket, which has 120 deliveries, delivered as normal six-ball overs.

Thirdly, out of the 18 counties which are the basis of professional cricket in England and Wales, seven, plus the MCC at Lord's, were selected to host city-based teams. Nominally, the teams are franchises but are effectively owned by the England and Wales Cricket Board, which has funded the tournament.

An ECB assessment of the tournament’s finances in 2023 suggested a $12.3 million (£9.7 million) loss was incurred in the first two years. This compares with the ECB’s claim the previous year — under the leadership which introduced the tournament — that it made a profit of almost $15.2 million. Defining relevant costs explains some of the difference.

Requiring a two-thirds majority amongst the counties to back the tournament, the ECB paid them almost $32 million in 2019 for their support. COVID-19 intervened to delay the start of the competition until 2021. The ECB claimed this support money was a sunk cost.

COVID-19’s impact on the ability of the Hundred to achieve the forecast financial returns was accompanied by its negative effect on the finances of the rest of the domestic game, from which most counties have struggled to recover.

In aggregate, the long-term debts of the counties are estimated to be some $280 million. Income is required to service this debt. This need, plus increased costs of operations, has caused the profit levels of most counties to fall. In 2022-2023, nine of the 18 reported losses and a further six reported only borderline profits.

It is in this context that the proposed privatization of the Hundred must be seen. The ECB is making 49 percent of its ownership of the tournament available to investors. The balance of 51 percent is to be held by each of the eight teams in the Hundred. They can decide to keep, sell completely or sell partially in a process that will be overseen by the ECB.

A share of the ECB’s asset sale will be distributed to those counties which do not have a franchise in the Hundred, whilst 10 percent will be allocated to the recreational game. Understandably, the prospect of largesse entering the game appeals to those who have struggled for so long to keep the counties as going concerns.

The period of sale is set for the three months from mid-September after this year’s edition has finished. There has been talk of uncertainty amongst potential investors about just what is being made available to buy. If an investor buys a 49 percent share from the ECB, who will be the owner or owners of the 51 percent? How will that relationship work and how will costs and income be shared? There are many variables and potential outcomes to be factored into the forthcoming complex negotiations.

In Hampshire, the likely outcome appears to have been settled ahead of the starting gun. On the brink of insolvency in 2001, Hampshire County Cricket Club was rescued by Rod Bransgrove, a local businessman. The HCCC moved to a new ground and switched from being a members’ club to a private limited company.

Over the years, the ground has been developed to include a hotel, a golf course, leisure and hospitality facilities. Now, this whole development is understood to be on the brink of being acquired by GMR Group, 50 percent owners of the Indian Premier League franchise, Delhi Capitals.

Bransgrove holds some 60 percent of shares in the company which owns the HCCC. The developments at the ground have been funded by debt and with the support of local government. The use of public money has raised opposition in the past. It is assumed that the $152 million which GMR is rumored to be paying includes full or partial repayment of these and other loans.

Full control of the Southern Braves, the Hundred’s men’s and women’s teams based at Southampton, will be taken. The deal will need to be approved by the ECB and it remains to be seen if its 49 percent share in the Southern Braves will be sold to GMR and, if so, at what price.

Without doubt, this is a landmark deal for cricket in England and Wales, a further step in radically altering its landscape, not just in respect of the Hundred. It breaks the mould of how professional cricket has been owned traditionally.

There are only two other member-only county clubs — Durham and Northamptonshire — neither of which has a Hundred team at present. Those who manage the seven franchises other than Hampshire are in communication with their members. It is known that demutualization is being discussed, especially at the heavily indebted Yorkshire County Cricket Club.

One threat which has become apparent for the Hundred in the last two weeks is the level of competition which it faces from other franchises. There has been overlap with the Major Cricket League in the US and Global T20 in Canada, with some players preferring to play in North America for either the whole tournament or part of it

It is the money which talks and the Hundred’s promoters need to move fast if they are to put themselves into prime position to attract the very top players for the whole tournament.

The increased ownership of franchises by Indian interests is clear to see within cricket’s global landscape. They bring investment which is craved by some in the English game. They also generate a fear amongst others of how county cricket’s culture and structure will be impacted.

There is an impression that, outside of a body of diehards, opposition to the Hundred’s sell-off is muted, largely because very few in power are prepared to pass up the investment opportunity.

Topics: Jon Pike’s Cricket Column

'Fortnite,' 'Street Fighter 6' and 'Teamfight Tactics' kick off sixth week of Esports World Cup

‘Fortnite,’ ‘Street Fighter 6’ and ‘Teamfight Tactics’ kick off sixth week of Esports World Cup
Updated 59 min 7 sec ago
Arab News
‘Fortnite,’ ‘Street Fighter 6’ and ‘Teamfight Tactics’ kick off sixth week of Esports World Cup

‘Fortnite,’ ‘Street Fighter 6’ and ‘Teamfight Tactics’ kick off sixth week of Esports World Cup
  • The 3 tournaments begin on Thursday and conclude with grand finals on Sunday
  • The Esports World Cup, which began on July 3 and features a record-breaking prize pool of $60m, runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard Riyadh City
Updated 59 min 7 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: The Esports World Cup enters its sixth week of elite competition on Thursday, with the hotly anticipated “Fortnite,” “Street Fighter 6” and “Teamfight Tactics” tournaments entering the fray.

A team prize pool of $2.5 million is on offer across all three competitions at the SEF Arena at Boulevard Riyadh City — with $1 million each for “Fortnite” and “Street Fighter 6,” and $500,000 for “Teamfight Tactics.” There is also a $50,000 award to the MVP in each tournament.

The Esports World Cup has the largest prize pool in gaming history — at a whopping $60 million.

The group stages for all competitions take place on Thursday and Friday. On Saturday, “Teamfight Tactics” enters the deciders and quarterfinal stages, with “Street Fighter 6” battling out phase two of the group stage and the quarterfinals. The “Fortnite” contest’s quarterfinals are on Saturday.

The winners will be decided on “Super Sunday” with the semifinals and the grand finals taking place in “Fortnite” and “Teamfight Tactics,” while “Street Fighter 6” will see the conclusion of phase two of the group stage, the playoffs, and the grand final.

The Esports World Cup runs until Aug. 25 at Boulevard City, and features 22 tournaments across 21 titles throughout its eight-week duration.

Topics: Esports World Cup

After months of grumbling, Parisians join the Olympics party

After months of grumbling, Parisians join the Olympics party
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP
After months of grumbling, Parisians join the Olympics party

After months of grumbling, Parisians join the Olympics party
  • The mood has shifted noticeably in the capital since the rain-soaked opening ceremony on July 26, with better weather, spectacular venues and the emergence of new national sporting heroes
  • The boisterous “Champions Park,” an Olympics innovation that sees medalists greet the public after their events, has been packed out with 27,000 people daily
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: After all the doubts, the grumbling and the gloom, Paris has finally embraced the Olympics, with some of its famously cynical residents even returning early from holidays to take part in the fun.

“My brother’s coming back early because I told him it’s brilliant,” 42-year-old Morad Sahbani told AFP as he pushed a pram at a packed fanzone in northwest Paris where thousands of locals were cheering on French medal hopefuls.

“I knew it was going to be good. We French like to criticize ourselves a lot, but in the end we do it well,” he added. “These Olympics have been a success... Lots of people regret not being here.”

The mood has shifted noticeably in the capital since the rain-soaked opening ceremony on July 26, with better weather, spectacular venues and the emergence of new national sporting heroes like swimmer Leon Marchand helping spark national pride.

Many wealthy Parisians fled the city for long summer vacations in July, deliberately avoiding what they expected to be Olympic transport gridlock, tourist overload and a security crackdown.

But those who stayed say they are enjoying the relaxed summer vibes, the intermingling with foreign sports fans, as well as free entertainment for anyone unable to afford the often astronomical ticket prices.

Fanzones with giant screens are packed and around 160,000 people are booking slots each evening to see the Olympic cauldron rise near the Louvre museum for free.

The boisterous “Champions Park,” an Olympics innovation that sees medalists greet the public after their events, has been packed out with 27,000 people daily.

“We’ve been really enjoying it,” Celia Damase, a 41-year-old mother of two, said at the fanzone in the northwestern 17th district.

Her children have been making use of free sports activities put on by Paris authorities and “the city feels friendlier than usual,” she said.

The concept for the Paris Games was to use the city as a stage and backdrop for the Olympics, rather than build new infrastructure at out-of-town locations, which was the model of many host cities in the past.

Much of the sport has taken place at temporary central locations, with skateboarding at the Place de la Concorde, fencing in the Grand Palais exhibition space, and beach volleyball in front of the Eiffel Tower.

“We don’t need new stadiums,” said Agathe Chaigneau, a 50-year-old Parisian art dealer as she crossed the gilded Alexandre III bridge, the start point for the triathlon and marathon swimming.

“They’ve turned the city into a giant stadium. It’s marvellous,” she added.

Inside and outside venues, athletes and reporters have been left startled by the enthusiasm of the crowds.

Benoit Arrault, an air conditioning technician, attended the rugby 7s where France won a first gold under talismanic captain Antoine Dupont at a packed 80,000-capacity national stadium.

“I’ve never known an atmosphere like it at a rugby game,” the 43-year-old told AFP.

Around 500,000 people lined the streets for the cycling road race last weekend, while big crowds are expected again for the marathons on Saturday and Sunday.

French triathlon bronze medalist Leo Bergere said he had been surprised by the decibels as he ran through the city last week.

“It hurt our ears all the way round,” he told reporters with a smile.

With the plaudits building up, organizers are enjoying the chance to remind their critics that they had confidence all along.

Throughout the build up, they had insisted that the worries and complaints were a normal part of the Olympics host city experience, while Games supremo Tony Estanguet also blamed a national tendency for pessimism.

Paris deputy mayor Pierre Rabadan reminded reporters this week that he had spent a lot of time defending the Olympics from “widespread skepticism.”

“But we were convinced that we could produce this result,” he said, saying the public enthusiasm city authorities had always believed in was “now a fact.”

Not everything has gone to plan: the River Seine has regularly failed water quality tests, disrupting the triathlon.

The opening ceremony sparked a row about whether its artistic director had mocked Christianity with a drag queen dance routine.

Taxi drivers and restaurant owners say their businesses have been badly affected. The country still has no permanent government and political infighting surely awaits in September.

But for now, locals like Martine Pinto, a 46-year-old who runs a shop, are enjoying the moment.

“Everyone thought you wouldn’t be able to move around, that transport would be difficult and in the end it’s all fine. I think there are definitely people who regret leaving,” she told AFP.

Topics: Paris Olympics

US exit beach volleyball at Paris Olympics without a medal after men's quarterfinal loss against Qatar

US exit beach volleyball at Paris Olympics without a medal after men’s quarterfinal loss against Qatar
Updated 08 August 2024
AP
US exit beach volleyball at Paris Olympics without a medal after men’s quarterfinal loss against Qatar

US exit beach volleyball at Paris Olympics without a medal after men’s quarterfinal loss against Qatar
  • The 21-14, 21-16 loss to the Qatari team of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday made it the first American medal shutout
  • Defending men’s champions Anders Berntsen Mol and Christian Sandlie Sorum of Norway also impressed under the lights
Updated 08 August 2024
AP

PARIS: Miles Partain and Andy Benesh couldn’t stop the slide so the US are leaving beach volleyball at the Paris Olympics without a medal for the first time.

The 21-14, 21-16 loss to the Qatari team of Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan in the quarterfinals on Wednesday made it the first American medal shutout since the sport was added to the Olympic program at the 1996 Atlanta Games. Partain and Benesh carried American hopes with both women’s teams and the other men’s team already out of the tournament.

“I wish one of our teams did (win a medal),” Partain said. “We did the best we could.”

Benesh said the lack of American medals in the sport at the Paris Games was not necessarily because of a drop in the team’s level, but more because the general standard of play has gone up.

“It’s a little bit different than it was 20 years ago. There’s a lot of competition around the world,” Benesh said. “As a fan of beach volleyball it’s fun to watch, people are playing with different styles in men’s and women’s (competition).”

The American pair led 12-11 in the first set at Eiffel Tower Stadium, but some sloppy shot-making allowed the Qataris to pull away. Younousse and Tijan drew roars from the night-time crowd with some of their improvised moves.

“Qatar played really well,” Benesh said. “We just didn’t execute as well as them.”

The Qataris still have a chance to do better than in Tokyo three years ago, when their bronze was the first Olympic medal in beach volleyball for any Middle Eastern country.

“We are living our dream. We don’t have any expectations, we are just dreaming,” Younousse said. “It’s an amazing opportunity to play here in front of the Eiffel Tower with this amazing atmosphere.”

Defending men’s champions Anders Berntsen Mol and Christian Sandlie Sorum of Norway also impressed under the lights. They won 21-16, 21-17, beating Pablo Herrera Allepuz — a silver medalist at the 2004 Athens Games — and Adrian Gavira Collado of Spain.

Mol showed some soccer skills countryman Erling Haaland might have been proud of, rescuing a seemingly lost point with a smart flick of his right foot. The ball squirted up and Soerum won the point, then hugged Mol.

Norway clinched the first set when Mol pounced at the net for a smart block. Soerum’s spike at the net then won the match as a breeze cooled fans after some intense heat in the French capital. Mol celebrated with a spectacular backflip and Sorum didn’t bother trying to match him, settling for a comedic-looking backward roll.

They face the German pair of Clemens Wickler and Nils Ehlers in Thursday’s semifinals, while the Qataris will play Swedish jump-set specialists David Ahman and Jonatan Hellvig.

In the women’s quarterfinals earlier Wednesday, the top-ranked Brazilian team of Ana Patricia Silva Ramos and Eduarda Santos Lisboa beat Anastasija Samoilova and Tina Graudina of Latvia 21-16, 21-10.

The Brazilians sank to their knees and then hugged each other after winning on the second match point when Samoilova’s serve hit the net.

“It was difficult to read their serve, there was a lot of variation,” Silva Ramos said through a translator. “But we recovered well.”

The Latvian pair had taken an early 6-0 lead over the Brazilians, but it didn’t last.

“Obviously they are better than that as a team, and brought it back to their level,” Graudina said.

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson of Canada reached the semifinals by beating Daniela Alvarez Mendoza and Tania Moreno Matveeva of Spain 21-18, 21-18.

Canada clinched a back-and-forth first set when Moreno Matveeva served long. After winning on their second match point, the Canadians dipped under the net and celebrated in front a handful of their flag-waving fans.

In Thursday’s semifinals, the Brazilians will face the Australian team of Mariafe Artacho del Solar and Taliqua Clancy — silver medalists at the Tokyo Games three years ago — while the Canadians take on Nina Brunner and Tanja Hueberli of Switzerland.

Topics: Paris Olympics

Lin moves into Olympic gold medal fight, Hall lands 400m track title

Lin moves into Olympic gold medal fight, Hall lands 400m track title
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP
Lin moves into Olympic gold medal fight, Hall lands 400m track title

Lin moves into Olympic gold medal fight, Hall lands 400m track title
  • Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-ting called it “a tough journey” after claiming a unanimous points decision victory over Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkiye at 57kg in her semifinal
  • On the track, American sprinter Quincy Hall lunged at the line to win a gripping men’s 400 meters
  • At Golf National, home favorite Celine Boutier delighted the crowds as she cruised into a three-shot lead after the opening round of the women’s golf event
Updated 08 August 2024
AFP

PARIS: One of the two boxers who have sparked a gender eligibility row won again at the Paris Olympics on Wednesday to ensure she has a shot at a gold medal.

Taiwanese fighter Lin Yu-ting called it “a tough journey” after claiming a unanimous points decision victory over Esra Yildiz Kahraman of Turkiye at 57kg in her semifinal.

That win came 24 hours after Algeria’s Imane Khelif reached her final.

After the decision came through, the Turk made an X sign with her fingers, just as another of Lin’s beaten opponents had done in a previous bout.

Kahraman refused to say afterwards what it meant. In most cases, males have both an X and Y chromosome, while females have two X chromosomes.

Lin and Khelif are competing in Paris despite being disqualified from the world championships last year by the International Boxing Association (IBA) after reportedly failing gender eligibility tests.

On the track, American sprinter Quincy Hall lunged at the line to win a gripping men’s 400 meters.

Hall became the fourth fastest one-lap runner in history when he denied Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith gold in a time of 43.40sec.

It ended a 16-year drought for the USA in the event. Zambia’s Muzala Samukonga took bronze.

“I don’t give up,” said Hall. “I just got grit. I grind. I got determination.

“Anything that I can think of, that’s what gets me to that line. I think of all the hurt, all the pain.”

Noah Lyles put himself in a position to go for an Olympic sprint double on Thursday, looking comfortable in finishing second in his semifinal behind Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

Lyles, who won the closest 100m final in modern Olympic history by just five thousandths of a second on Sunday, will be hot favorite to become the first man since Usain Bolt at the 2016 Rio Olympics to achieve the 100m-200m double.

In other athletics action in the Stade de France Morocco’s Soufiane El Bakkali joined an elite group of Arab double gold winners by taking his second consecutive 3,000m steeplechase title.

Only his Moroccan compatriot Hicham El Guerrouj, who won 1500m and 5,000m gold at Athens 2004, and Tunisian swimmer Oussama Mellouli (1500m freestyle in Beijing 2008 and 10km marathon in London 2012) have achieved the feat.

Jamaica’s Roje Stona achieved an upset men’s discus win and Nina Kennedy took Australia’s first ever pole vault Olympic title.

Keegan Palmer of Australia won his second consecutive Olympic men’s park skateboard title with some spectacular moves.

American rapper Snoop Dogg was among the fans at the Place de la Concorde venue to see if Palmer could retain the title he won when skateboarding made its Olympic debut in Tokyo three years ago.

The US-born 21-year-old did not disappoint, leading from start to finish. American Tom Schaar won silver and Brazil’s Augusto Akio bronze.

Keegan said his goal was to skate on to the 2032 Brisbane Olympics — providing he can keep his younger rivals at bay. “Definitely the goal is to do Brisbane because it’s where I grew up, it’s where I learned to skate,” he said.

“But you’ve just got to keep up with these kids coming through because skateboarding is a young generation sport.”

At Golf National, home favorite Celine Boutier delighted the crowds as she cruised into a three-shot lead after the opening round of the women’s golf event.

Boutier poured in eight birdies in a brilliant seven-under-par round of 65.

South Africa’s Ashleigh Buhai is second, while reigning champion Nelly Korda battled back from a poor opening stretch of holes to finish on even par, seven strokes behind Boutier.

The first gold of the weightlifting program went to Li Fabin, who retained his Olympic 61-kilogramtitle.

In track cycling, Australia ended a 20-year wait to claim the Olympic men’s team pursuit gold medal while the road race champion from these Games, Kristen Faulkner, helped power the United States to the women’s title.

On another lightning quick day at the velodrome, Dutch star Harrie Lavreysen shattered the men’s sprint world record, stopping the clock at 9.088sec.

Host nation France were eliminated in men’s handball, an event they had hoped would produce a gold medal, when the reigning champions lost 35-34 to Germany.

In other developments, Australian Olympic field hockey player Tom Craig was arrested on suspicion of buying cocaine from a dealer in Paris. His team said he was later released with a warning from a French judge.

In the medals table, the USA moved onto 27 golds, two ahead of China while Australia moved into third place with 18 golds.

Topics: Paris Olympics

