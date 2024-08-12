Palestinian gunmen kill Israeli in West Bank attack, Israeli military says

JERUSALEM: An Israeli was killed and another wounded on Sunday by Palestinian gunmen who opened fire on a main road in the occupied West Bank, Israel’s ambulance service and military said, with the armed wing of militant faction Hamas claiming responsibility.
The Israeli military said it was pursuing the suspected assailants, blocking routes and conducting searches.
Later in the day, Hamas’ Al-Qassam Brigades said its West Bank-based fighters killed an Israeli soldier at point-blank range near the settlement of Mehola in the Jordan Valley and “returned to their bases safely.”
It said the operation came in retaliation for Israel’s strike on a school where displaced Palestinians were sheltering in Gaza City on Saturday, which the civil defense service said had killed at least 90 people.
The Israeli military said it had struck a Hamas and Islamic Jihad militant command post in this attack and killed 19 militants. The Hamas and Islamic groups rejected the Israeli military statement.
Violence in the West Bank, already on the rise before the war in Gaza, has escalated further, with stepped-up Israeli military raids, settler violence and Palestinian street attacks.
LONDON: More than 1 million children in the Gaza Strip are at risk of contracting type 2 poliovirus, a highly infectious disease that can lead to paralysis and even death, as displacement and the destruction of sanitation infrastructure leaves the population vulnerable to disease.
The World Health Organization has announced plans to send 1.2 million polio vaccines to Gaza after the virus was detected in wastewater samples taken last month from displacement camps in the northern governorates of Khan Younis and Deir Al-Balah.
Although no clinical cases of polio have been diagnosed so far, Hanan Balkhy, the WHO’s regional director, warned that the virus could “spread further, including across borders” unless agencies acted quickly to vaccinate the population.
However, any mass polio immunization campaign in Gaza, targeting 600,000 children under the age of 8, would face a host of challenges, chief among them the absence of a ceasefire which would allow medics to safely access displaced communities.
“We need a ceasefire, even a temporary ceasefire, to successfully undertake these campaigns,” Balkhy said at a press briefing on Wednesday.
Children under the age of 5, and especially infants, are most at risk from polio, as many missed out on the regular vaccination campaigns that had taken place in Gaza before the conflict began on Oct. 7.
The virus, which spreads through contact with the feces, saliva or nasal mucus of an infected individual, attacks nerves in the spinal cord and the brain stem, leading to partial or total paralysis within hours.
It can also immobilize chest muscles, causing trouble breathing, even leading to death.
Polio was eradicated in Europe in 2003 thanks to an effective vaccination campaign. There have been no confirmed cases of paralysis due to polio caught in the UK since 1984.
Wild poliovirus cases have fallen by more than 99 percent since 1988, from an estimated 350,000 cases in more than 125 endemic countries to six reported cases in 2021.
Of the three strains of wild poliovirus, type 2 was eradicated in 1999 and type 3 was eradicated in 2020. As of 2022, endemic type 1 remained in just two countries — Pakistan and Afghanistan.
In Gaza, overcrowding, a lack of clean water and hygiene materials, a deteriorating health system, and the destruction of sanitation plants have all contributed to the reemergence of type 2, according to Hamid Jafari, the WHO’s director of polio eradication, speaking at Wednesday’s press briefing.
The UN estimates at least 70 percent of Gaza’s water and sanitation plants, including wastewater treatment facilities and sewage pumping stations, have been damaged or destroyed since the start of the conflict.
In late July, Gaza’s health authority declared the enclave a “polio epidemic zone,” blaming the resurgence of the virus on Israel’s bombing campaign and the ensuing damage this had caused to the healthcare system.
The Israeli military began its bombardment of the Gaza Strip in retaliation for the Oct. 7 Hamas-led attack on southern Israel. Although the Israeli military insists it does not target civilian infrastructure, schools, hospitals, and utilities have suffered major damage.
The more than 490 attacks on medical facilities and personnel, documented by the UN during the first six months of the conflict alone, have left Gaza’s healthcare system in tatters. Just 16 of Gaza’s 36 health facilities remain partially functioning.
Three of these facilities are in the north, seven in Gaza City, three in Deir Al-Balah, three in Khan Younis, and none in the southern city of Rafah, according to the US-based nongovernmental organization Physicians for Human Rights.
Javid Abdelmoneim, a medical team leader for Medecins Sans Frontieres, who was working at the Nasser Hospital in southern Gaza last month, told the organization “every day in July has been one shock after another.”
Recounting one particularly traumatic incident, he said: “I walked in behind a curtain, and there was a little girl alone, dying by herself. And that’s the outcome of a collapsed health system. A little 8-year-old girl, dying alone on a trolley in the emergency room.
“In a functioning health system, she would have been saved.”
Despite calls from the WHO and other aid bodies for the warring parties in Gaza to allow “absolute freedom of movement” so that medics can roll out a vaccination campaign, the possibility of a ceasefire appears no closer.
On Wednesday, the Israeli military issued new evacuation orders for several parts of northern Gaza, including Beit Hanoun, Manshiyya and Sheikh Zayed.
Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s spokesperson, posted the evacuation orders on the social media platform X. He instructed the residents of Beit Hanoun to “relocate immediately” to Deir Al-Balah and Zawayda.
“Beit Hanoun area is still considered a dangerous combat zone,” he added.
Despite assurances that these areas would be treated as safe zones in which civilians could shelter, both Deir Al-Balah and Zawayda have come under regular Israeli attack in recent months.
The UN reported that while nowhere in Gaza is safe, 86 percent of the besieged Palestinian enclave is under Israeli evacuation orders. About 1.9 million of Gaza’s 2.1 million population have been displaced multiple times since Oct. 7.
“Nowhere is safe. Everywhere is a potential killing zone,” UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the opening of the UNRWA Pledging Conference on July 12.
The continuous movement of families in Gaza has made it difficult for aid agencies, which are already short of funds and struggling to reach affected populations, to locate and identify unvaccinated children.
The WHO’s polio specialist Jafari warned that the virus could have been circulating in Gaza since September, as the enclave offered “ideal conditions” for its transmission.
Before Oct. 7, polio vaccine coverage in the Occupied Palestinian Territories was estimated at 89 percent, according to the WHO.
Even if the planned 1.2 million vaccines are successfully brought into Gaza, it will be a “huge logistical challenge” to ensure their successful deployment, WHO official Andrea King told the BBC.
The vaccines must be stored within a limited temperature range from the moment they are manufactured until they are administered. Bringing these chilled vaccines into Gaza and keeping them at the required temperature would be a difficult undertaking at the best of times.
The WHO’s Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Wednesday that a ceasefire or at least a few days of calm was essential to protect Gaza’s children.
As of July 7, the WHO has recorded a surge in infectious diseases, including 1 million cases of acute respiratory infections, 577,000 of acute watery diarrhea, 107,000 of acute jaundice syndrome, and 12,000 of bloody diarrhea.
It says this is primarily due to a lack of clean drinking water and the destruction of a critical water facility in Rafah, southern Gaza.
BEIRUT: Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement said an Israeli air strike on Sunday killed two fighters from the Iran-backed group, with the health ministry reporting another death from an attack days ago.
Hezbollah has traded near-daily fire with Israel in support of its ally Hamas since October.
Tensions have skyrocketed since a strike on Beirut’s southern suburbs late last month killed Hezbollah’s top military commander, Fuad Shukr, just hours before the assassination, blamed on Israel, of Hamas’s political leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.
An “Israeli strike that targeted the village of Taybeh today left two dead,” the Lebanese health ministry said in a statement.
Hezbollah confirmed they were group fighters, killed in Taybeh near the border with Israel.
The official National News Agency reported that “a drone fired two missiles on the village of Taybeh.”
The Israeli military said it had “struck throughout the day several Hezbollah military structures in the area of Adaisseh,” which is located next to Taybeh.
In another statement later on Sunday the military said its forces had “struck a Hezbollah terrorist cell in the area of Taybeh” as well as “a military structure in the area of Derdghaiya.”
“Following the strike, secondary explosions were identified, indicating the presence of weapons inside the structure” in Derdghaiya, it added.
A union of local governments in the area said at least three Syrians were killed in an Israeli strike on Derdghaiya. The Lebanese health ministry gave a different toll, saying two Syrians were killed and several others including a Lebanese wounded.
Separately, the health ministry specified that a Lebanese man who had succumbed to injuries sustained in an Israeli strike “several days ago” on the southern village of Beit Lif was a Hezbollah fighter, not a civilian as earlier reported.
Hezbollah claimed several attacks against military positions in northern Israel on Sunday, including at least two using attack drones.
On Saturday, the Iran-backed group said it had launched “squadrons of explosive-laden drones” at a north Israel army base following the killing of a Hamas commander in the south Lebanon city of Sidon a day earlier.
The cross-border violence since early October has killed at least 565 people in Lebanon, most of them fighters but also including at least 116 civilians, according to the AFP tally.
On the Israeli side, including in the annexed Golan Heights, 22 soldiers and 26 civilians have been killed, according to army figures.
Thousands have been displaced from both sides of the border due to the fighting.
AIT FRAH, Algeria: Algerian firefighters on Sunday were battling blazes in the northeastern Kabylie region as families were ordered to evacuate, local media and an AFP journalist said.
Residents were told to leave homes in the fire’s path in Tizi Ouzou province, news site Ennahar Online reported quoting a forest official, though it was not immediately clear how many people were affected.
Numerous wildfires have broken out in Tizi Ouzou since Friday, though most of them have been brought under control or were expected to soon, said civil defense official Nassim Bernaoui.
“The situation is under control, but outbreaks of fire continue in hard-to-reach areas,” he told AFP in the village of Ait Frah, south of Tizi Ouzou city.
The AFP journalist saw olive groves and fig orchards consumed by fires, as well as hen coops, beehives and some homes.
Authorities in Bejaia province, near Tizi Ouzou, ordered the evacuation of around 20 families from Mezouara village, which is located near a forest where blazes raged on Sunday.
Online videos showed a water bomber deployed to help contain the forest fire.
Wildfires are a common sight in summer in northern Algeria, increasingly exacerbated by drought and heatwaves scientists say are linked to climate change.
More than 30 people died in massive fires that ravaged Bejaia in July 2023, destroying thousands of acres of forests and agricultural lands as well as hundreds of homes.
GAZA: Hamas on Sunday called on US, Qatari and Egyptian mediators to implement a ceasefire plan for Gaza put forward by US President Joe Biden, instead of holding “more negotiations.”
Hamas “demands that the mediators present a plan to implement what they proposed to the movement... based on Biden’s vision and the UN Security Council resolution, and compel the occupation (Israel) to comply, rather than going through more negotiation rounds or new proposals,” the Palestinian group said in a statement.
Mediators have invited both Israel and Hamas for a round of negotiations on Thursday.
Last week, shortly after the killing of Hamas’s political leader, Ismail Haniyeh, in Tehran, Israel agreed to a new round of Gaza ceasefire talks to facilitate the release of hostages still held in the Palestinian territory.
Iran and Hamas have blamed Israel for the killing of Haniyeh.
Several rounds of negotiations for a ceasefire in Gaza have failed until now, except for a one-week truce that was observed at the end of November.
That truce saw the release of scores of hostages in exchange of dozens of Palestinians prisoners who were held in Israeli jails.
On May 31, Biden unveiled what he said was a three-stage plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.
The first phase of the plan includes a “full and complete ceasefire” lasting six weeks, with Israeli forces withdrawing from “all populated areas of Gaza.”
Hamas would release “a number” of hostages captured in the October 7 attacks, including women, the elderly and the wounded. The remains of some hostages who had been killed would also be returned.
Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners would be released in exchange.
Palestinian civilians would be allowed to return to their “homes and neighborhoods” throughout Gaza, including in the north, which has been devastated by months of Israeli bombing.
During the initial six-week period, Israel and Hamas would “negotiate the necessary arrangements to get to phase two, which is a permanent end to hostilities.”
The ceasefire would also be extended if the negotiations continue, with mediators working to ensure they continue, Biden said at the time.
In phase two, also lasting around another six weeks, Israeli forces would completely withdraw from Gaza.
Hamas would release “all remaining living hostages” including male Israeli soldiers. This has been a key sticking point for Hamas in the past.
If both sides keep to the deal it will lead to the “cessation of hostilities permanently,” Biden said, quoting what he said had been an Israeli proposal.
In the third and final stage, a major reconstruction and stabilization plan for Gaza would begin, backed by the US and the international community.
The October 7 Hamas attacks resulted in the deaths of 1,198 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on official Israeli figures.
Militants also seized 251 people, 111 of whom are still held in Gaza, including 39 the Israeli military says are dead.
Israel’s retaliatory military offensive in Gaza has killed at least 39,790 people, according to the health ministry of the Hamas-run territory, which does not provide details on civilian and militant deaths.
AL-MUKALLA: Four internally displaced people were killed and many others were injured on Sunday in Yemen’s central province of Marib when torrential rains and high winds pounded their tents.
The four deaths take to 61 the toll in Yemen reported by the UN since late July.
The internationally recognized government’s executive unit for internally displaced camps in Marib told Arab News of the deaths, injuries and mayhem the weather caused.
Residents tweeted images and videos of shattered houses, improvised shelters, and electricity towers at the Jaw Al-Naseem camp in Marib, where parts of the camp were almost flattened by high winds.
Marib has taken in more than two million displaced people fleeing the war and Houthi brutality in their areas.
The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said on Sunday that severe rains and floods had affected 34,260 homes in Yemen, causing extensive damage and killing 57 people and injuring 16, with the figure expected to rise.
According to the UN humanitarian agency’s update on flash flooding in Yemen, between July 28 and Aug. 9, 31 people died and 6,042 families were affected in Yemen’s western province of Hodeidah, 2,753 families were affected in the northern province of Hajjah, and two deaths and 3,451 affected families were reported in the northern province of Saada. In Taiz, a southern province, 15 people were killed, and 6,494 households were affected.
Last week, at least 30 people were killed and others left homeless when severe rains and catastrophic floods devastated Hodeidah, destroying houses, farmland and other property.
Yemen’s National Center of Meteorology on Sunday reaffirmed its warnings to Yemenis throughout the country against driving into or staying in watercourses, forecasting heavy rainfall, floods and strong winds in Yemen’s highlands, and western and southern regions.
At the same time, the Yemeni government on Sunday reiterated its call to the international community to assist the country’s thousands of flood victims, unblock highways, and restore services in four Yemeni provinces.
Rashad Al-Alimi, chairman of Yemen’s Presidential Leadership Council, said at a meeting with Steven H. Fagin, the US ambassador to Yemen, that the country needs immediate humanitarian help to deal with the damage caused by floods and raids in the provinces of Hajjah, Hodeidah, Taiz and Marib.
Meanwhile, local tribesmen persuaded the Houthis to cease their siege and stop invading a village in the province of Al-Bayda after the inhabitants agreed to hand over seven people suspected of murdering local Houthi agents.
During the previous several days, the Houthis surrounded Hamat Sarar in the Walad Rabi area of Al-Bayda and threatened to attack it with tanks after accusing locals of hiding four people suspected of murdering four of the militant group’s members.
Residents, however, said that the Houthis were killed in skirmishes with villagers when fighters at a Houthi-manned checkpoint killed a villager.
According to Nasser Ali Al-Sanae, a Yemeni activist from Al-Bayda, the villagers decided to give up some locals to tribal mediation and hold a modest protest to show their support for the Houthis in return for the Houthis ceasing their onslaught on the village.
“People knew that the Houthis’ retaliation would be terrible, so they decided to arrange the gathering and give up some villagers to halt the bloodshed,” Al-Sanae said.
This happened as Yemeni government authorities, as well as local and international NGOs, warned of “carnage” if the Houthis attacked the village, as the Yemeni militia gathered soldiers and tanks and flew drones above it in preparation for the attack.
“SAM Organization calls on the Houthi group to immediately lift its siege of Hamat Sarar and cease the intimidation and repression policies it has practiced against civilians in its controlled areas for the past ten years,” the Geneva-based SAM Organization for Rights and Liberties said in a statement on Sunday.