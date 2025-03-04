You are here

Paris return ‘too soon’ for Liverpool fans traumatized by 2022 Champions League final

Updated 1 min 45 sec ago
AFP
  • Liverpool’s return to Paris for the first time since the 2022 Champions League final comes too soon for many supporters still scarred by the traumatic events that marred European football’s showpiece
AFP
LIVERPOOL: Liverpool’s return to Paris for the first time since the 2022 Champions League final comes too soon for many supporters still scarred by the traumatic events that marred European football’s showpiece event.
The Premier League leaders take on Paris Saint-Germain in the first leg of what should be a mouthwatering last 16 tie on Wednesday.
However, only 2,000 Liverpool fans are expected at the Parc des Princes, with many deciding against a return to the French capital after the treatment they suffered at the hands of the Parisian authorities just under three years ago.
“It’s too soon for a lot of people,” John Gibbons of Liverpool fan website The Anfield Wrap told AFP.
Real Madrid’s 1-0 victory at the Stade de France was overshadowed by a 37-minute delay to kick-off as fans struggled to access the stadium after being funnelled into overcrowded bottlenecks as they approached the stadium.
Police fired tear gas toward thousands of supporters locked behind metal fences on the perimeter of the stadium.
As if events on the night of May 28 were not painful enough, Liverpool fans had to suffer a series of false claims in the aftermath of the chaos.
European football’s governing body UEFA initially tried to pin the blame on supporters arriving late despite thousands having been held for hours outside the stadium before kick-off.
The French authorities then claimed an “industrial-scale fraud” of fake tickets was the problem.
A French Senate enquiry later concluded that poorly-executed security arrangements were the cause of the mayhem.
An independent report found UEFA bore “primary responsibility” for the failures which almost led to the match becoming a “mass fatality catastrophe.”
The report added it was “remarkable” that no one was killed on the night of the final.
But for many Liverpool fans the scenes brought back memories of a crush at Hillsborough Stadium in 1989 that resulted in the deaths of 97 supporters.
As a result, Gibbons said many fans were reluctant to return to the French capital.
“There is the psychological thing of not wanting to go back to somewhere where you have a bad experience but also the lack of accountability makes people think there is nothing to stop it happening again,” he said.
“It wasn’t left on the day. Lots happened afterwards. Most notably the government not taking much responsibility for what happened.”


The shocking scenes at the time sparked concerns over Paris’ suitability to host the 2023 Rugby World Cup and last year’s Olympics.
Those events passed off peacefully, but there remains resentment at the double standards often faced by football fans.
Liverpool fan and journalist Daniel Austin said: “Thankfully, the Olympics went off largely without incident, and that’s great. But I think it was quite clear that people were treated differently for that, because it was the biggest event in the world.”
Austin is one of those who is making the voyage to Paris, adding it would be admitting “defeat” to the lies spread in the aftermath of the 2022 final not to go.
He understands why there are others who will not put themselves at the mercy of the French police again.
“It wasn’t just the fact that they went through something that was really physically and mentally difficult, it was the fact that they were then lied about in what was quite a concerted campaign by the authorities for weeks and months,” he added.
“I’ve heard of people who are saying that because of all of that they’re not going to go.
“They don’t want to come across those same authorities again. They don’t trust the people who were responsible for that, a lot of whom remain in exactly the same positions, to look after them as visitors this time.”

Upbeat New Zealand feel ‘lucky’ in Lahore for South Africa semifinal

Updated 04 March 2025
Reuters
Upbeat New Zealand feel ‘lucky’ in Lahore for South Africa semifinal

  • Kiwis face South Africa in Lahore on Wednesday in second Champions Trophy semifinal 
  • New Zealand won tri-series tournament involving Pakistan, South Africa in Lahore weeks ago
Reuters

New Zealand bring “positive emotions” on their return to Lahore for the Champions Trophy semifinal against South Africa after good results during the Pakistan tri-series, coach Gary Stead said on Tuesday.

New Zealand beat a vastly different South Africa team by six wickets in Lahore three weeks ago, two days after beating Pakistan at the same venue in warmups for the ODI tournament.

“We are lucky. We’ve had some experience playing here in the tri-series before the tournament actually kicked off,” Stead told reporters on a video call.

“We’ve got some on-ground experience and I guess some positive emotions to fall back on the way we played here as well.”

Though losing to India on a spin-friendly wicket in Dubai, New Zealand were happy how their three-pronged pace attack of Matt Henry, Kyle Jamieson and Will O’Rourke performed to restrict the South Asians to 249-9.

Stead, also a selector, said it was likely New Zealand would stick with the same trio and complement them with spin from their contingent of all-rounders as they did against India and in the previous win against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi.

New Zealand produced 300-plus totals in both their recent wins in Lahore, and Stead said taking wickets in the early and middle overs would be key to prevent South Africa from batting big.

“We haven’t been down to the ground yet to see if we’re on a used wicket or not, but generally these wickets are pretty good batting surfaces,” he added.

“They don’t bounce too much.”

South Africa will have a very different team than the lineup that played in the tri-series.

Tabraiz Shamsi has not appeared at the Champions Trophy but Stead suggested the left-arm wrist spinner might be called up in place of paceman Lungi Ngidi.

“They’re a very, very good side and we’re going to have to play right near our best to beat them,” he added.

Topics: Champions Trophy 2025 New Zealand South Africa Cricket

In-form Atletico Madrid look to end their Champions League slump against city rivals Real Madrid

Updated 04 March 2025
AP
In-form Atletico Madrid look to end their Champions League slump against city rivals Real Madrid

  • The round of 16 will begin this week to cap the inaugural season of a new Champions League format that featured a league phase and a playoff round
  • The other last-16 matchups will include the local rivalry of German clubs Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, and powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool going against each other
AP

MADRID: The Madrid derby takes center stage in the round of 16 of the Champions League, with Atletico Madrid in a commanding position to try to finally get the best of rival Real Madrid in the European competition.

Madrid, the record 15-time European champion, have been a thorn for Atletico in the Champions League over the years, beating the city rival in two finals and eliminating it from the competition the other two times they faced off in the knockout rounds.

But this Atletico arrive for Tuesday’s first leg at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium playing some of their best soccer since coach Diego Simeone took over more than a decade ago, and showing the confidence that they can take on the long-time rivasl head-on.

The round of 16 will begin this week to cap the inaugural season of a new Champions League format that featured a league phase and a playoff round.

The other last-16 matchups will include the local rivalry of German clubs Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen, and powerhouses Paris Saint-Germain and Liverpool going against each other.

Atletico Madrid enter the match against Madrid in good form and enjoying one of its best seasons under Simeone. The team is ahead of its rival in the Spanish league standings, and is only one point behind leader Barcelona.

Atletico hasn’t lost any of its matches this season against either Madrid or Barcelona. In the Spanish league, it beat the Catalan club 2-1 in Barcelona and drew 1-1 in both games it played against Madrid. Atletico hasn’t lost to Madrid in four consecutive matches, having eliminated the city rival in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey last season.

“It’s a match with a lot of respect, against a great rival, who respects us in the same way.” Simeone said Monday. “For the city of Madrid it is spectacular that the two teams face each other and, for Spain, having a team in the quarterfinals is going to be fantastic.”

Simeone’s team finished fifth in the league phase of the Champions League, while Madrid was only 11th and had to play extra playoff games against Manchester City.

The last time Atletico faced Madrid in the Champions League, it was eliminated in the semifinals in 2017. It also lost to Madrid in the final both in 2014 and 2016, and in the 2015 quarterfinals.

Overall, Atletico has won only three of its 10 meetings against Madrid in UEFA competitions, with five losses and two draws.

“The derby is always a special match,” Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti said. “They are always very even and very competitive matches, and it’s going to be like that again tomorrow (Tuesday). Atletico is having a very good season.”

Madrid is coming off a loss at Real Betis in the Spanish league, while Atletico won 1-0 against Athletic Bilbao.

PSG vs. Liverpool

Premier League leader Liverpool finished the league phase in first place but there was little reward as they will have to take on France powerhouse Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

PSG struggled in the league phase, finishing in 15th place, but picked up momentum in the playoffs by routing fellow French club Brest 3-0 in the first leg and 7-0 in the return game at home, when seven different players scored.

Liverpool won seven of their eight Champions League matches this season, with the lone defeat coming at PSV Eindhoven in the final matchday, when it had little to lose.

Benfica vs. Barcelona

An in-form Barcelona, which had the second-best campaign in the league phase, will face a familiar foe in Benfica.

The two teams met in the league phase, with the Barcelona winning a 5-4 thriller in Lisbon. Benfica stunned Barcelona 3-0 at home in the group stage in 2021-22, and held the Spanish powerhouse to a 0-0 away draw in results that helped keep the five-time champion from advancing to the knockout stage at the time.

PSV vs. Arsenal

PSV Eindhoven brought one of the surprises of the league phase with its 3-2 win over Liverpool, and then it got past Juventus with an extra-time victory in the playoffs.

It will now another face another Premier League team in top form: An Arsenal squad that is second in the Premier behind Liverpool and that finished third in the league phase of the Champions League.

Bayern Munich vs. Bayer Leverkusen

The all-German encounter will feature a Leverkusen side that finished sixth in the league phase and a Bayern team that needed a stoppage-time goal by Alphonso Davies to get through the playoffs against Celtic.

Xabi Alonso’s Leverkusen trails Bayern by eight points in the Bundesliga, but did not concede any attempts on target when the two played a 0-0 draw last month.

Other matchups

Last year’s runner-up, Borussia Dortmund will take on a Lille side that thrived in the league phase, finishing seventh after a campaign that included wins over both Madrid and Atletico Madrid.

Aston Villa also were a league-phase surprise, losing only once to finish eighth and set up the round-of-16 matchup against a Club Brugge squad that defeated Villa 1-0 at home in November. Brugge eliminated Atalanta in the playoffs.

Inter Milan conceded only once — in a 1-0 loss at Leverkusen — en route to a fourth-place finish in the league phase. It will face a Feyenoord team that will have Robin van Persie as its third coach in the Champions League this season.

Topics: UEFA Champions League Atletico Madrid real madrid

Nottingham Forest reach FA Cup quarterfinals after Sels stops Ipswich in shootout

Updated 04 March 2025
AP
Nottingham Forest reach FA Cup quarterfinals after Sels stops Ipswich in shootout

  • The shootout followed a gripping game at City Ground that was tighter than the teams’ Premier League positions suggested
  • The home side has been the league’s surprise package and sits third on the table, above Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United
AP

NOTTINGHAM, England: Goalkeeper Matz Sels was the hero for Nottingham Forest as he saved the last penalty in a shootout to take his team past Ipswich Town and into the quarterfinals of the FA Cup on Monday.

The teams were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes and extra time and the first nine takers all converted their penalties in a nail-biting finale.

Then Sels dived to his left to stop Jack Taylor’s kick and guarantee Forest a last-eight tie at Brighton.

The shootout followed a gripping game at City Ground that was tighter than the teams’ Premier League positions suggested.

The home side has been the league’s surprise package and sits third on the table, above Chelsea, Manchester City and Manchester United.

But it was Ipswich, third-to-last in the league, that took the lead eight minutes into the second half when George Hirst converted a back post header.

Forest got back on level terms when Ryan Yates met Anthony Elanga’s inviting cross from the right and headed home.

Yates had a second goal disallowed just minutes later, and Callum Hudson-Odoi hit the bar with a long-range effort seven minutes from time. Although both sides pushed forward for a winner, especially in the end-to-end half hour of extra time, it went to penalties.

“It was the only penalty I was in the right corner (for)!” Sels said. “In penalties, one of the goalkeepers is going to be the hero. I am happy. Looking forward to the weekend now.”

Topics: FA Cup Nottingham Forest Ipswich Town

India brace for ‘nervy times’ against Australia in semifinal

Updated 03 March 2025
AFP
India brace for ‘nervy times’ against Australia in semifinal

  • Australia are on paper a weaker team from the one that beat India by six wickets in November 2023
AFP

DUBAI: Rohit Sharma warned his India team Monday to expect “fightbacks” and “nervy times” against Australia in the Champions Trophy last four in a rematch of the 2023 ODI World Cup final.

India hammered New Zealand by 44 runs Sunday to be unbeaten in three matches and top Group A of the 50-overs tournament played in Dubai and Pakistan.

They next face the Steve Smith-led Australia on Tuesday in Dubai for a place in the final of the eight-nation event.

Australia beat Ashes rivals England by five wickets in their opening match but their next two games were abandoned because of rain.

They are also missing several key players, but the Australians have a reputation for raising their game when it matters and beat hosts India in the World Cup final, the last time the two countries played an ODI.

“Look, it is a great opposition to play against,” skipper Rohit told reporters.

“All we have to do is what we have been thinking about the last three games and we have to approach that game in a similar fashion.

“We understand the opposition and how they play and stuff like that.”

Australia are on paper a weaker team from the one that beat India by six wickets in Ahmedabad in November 2023.

The world champions lost fast bowlers Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood to ankle and hip injuries respectively for the Champions Trophy.

They are also without Mitchell Starc, who is out for personal reasons.

Mitchell Marsh is also absent with an injury and Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement on the eve of the tournament.

“Look, Australia have been such a great team over the years,” said Rohit.

“So we will expect some fightbacks, we will expect some nervy times as well in the middle.

“But that is how the game is being played these days. And you are talking about a semifinal.”

India went in with four spinners including two all-rounders in their last group match in Dubai and came up trumps with Varun Chakravarthy returning figures of 5-42.

Rohit said he will be tempted to keep the same combination against Australia.

“He just showed what he is capable of,” Rohit said of man of the match Chakravarthy, a wrist spinner with many variations up his sleeve.

“Now it is up to us to think and see how we can get that combination right. He did everything that was asked for ... it is a good headache to have.”

India have been slammed for playing all their matches at one venue, in Dubai, while other teams shuttle between three Pakistani cities and the UAE.

India refused to play in tournament hosts Pakistan because of political tension.

Rohit dismissed the notion it gives India an advantage.

“Even for us it is a little bit of a question mark as to which pitch is being played,” said Rohit.

“Because there are four or five surfaces that are being used here. I don’t know which pitch is going to be played in the semifinals.

“But whatever happens we will have to adapt and see what is happening and what is not. And this is not our home, this is Dubai.”

Topics: ICC Champions Trophy 2025 ICC Champions Trophy  India Australia

Al-Nassr endure frustrating time in Iran without Ronaldo

Updated 03 March 2025
John Duerden 
Al-Nassr endure frustrating time in Iran without Ronaldo

  • All still to play for in Riyadh on March 11 after 0-0 draw
  • Yellows had most of the ball, as well as the chances, but were unable to find the back of the net
John Duerden 

RIYADH: Al-Nassr were held to a goalless draw by Esteghlal in the first leg of their AFC Champions League round of 16 tie on Monday.

It was a frustrating evening for the Saudi Pro League team who were missing captain and talisman Cristiano Ronaldo with a minor injury.

The Yellows had most of the ball, as well as the chances, but were unable to find the back of the net against the well-drilled team from Tehran.

The one positive is that the tie is only at the halfway stage and plenty of football is still to be played.

Al-Nassr started brightly with Marcelo Brozovic and Ayman Yahya shooting off target in the opening minutes as the visitors looked to get behind the home defence.

The Iranians started to make their presence felt before Jhon Duran — signed from Aston Villa in January — went close with a shot in the 20th minute that was pushed away by Seyed Hossein Hosseini, who had an impressive game for the Tehran team between the sticks. Yahya seized on the rebound but his effort was headed off the line by Roozbeh Cheshmi.

Al-Nassr started to get on top and were turning possession into chances but just could not find the breakthrough, although Sadio Mane should have done better in first-half added time, firing wide after a defensive mix-up.

It was not all one-way traffic, however, and early in the second half Ramin Rezaeian and Armin Sohrabian both failed to convert headed chances for the hosts.

Duran also had opportunities later in the game but the Colombian was either denied by the busy Hosseini or the woodwork to leave the tie wide open going into the return in Riyadh on March 11.

Saudi Arabia’s other two representatives, Al-Hilal and Al-Ahli, are in action on Tuesday against Pakhtakor of Uzbekistan and Al-Rayyan of Qatar respectively.

Topics: SPL Al-Nassr

