You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Film Festival returns for 11th edition next month

Saudi Film Festival returns for 11th edition next month

Saudi Film Festival returns for 11th edition next month
The highly anticipated Saudi Film Festival is set to return for its 11th edition from Apr. 17 to 23. (Supplied)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mj6rt

Updated 31 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
Follow

Saudi Film Festival returns for 11th edition next month

Saudi Film Festival returns for 11th edition next month
Updated 31 sec ago
Jasmine Bager
Follow

DHAHRAN: The highly anticipated Saudi Film Festival is set to return for its 11th edition from Apr. 17 to 23, with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) unveiling key details at a recent press conference.

Festival Director Ahmed Al-Mulla emphasized the festival’s significance as a platform for filmmakers. “The festival presents a diverse selection of films and programs that highlight successful production experiences in the film industry, allowing professionals and enthusiasts to engage and learn from these journeys,” he stated.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@saudifilmfestival)

This year’s theme, “Cinema of Identity,” will explore how films shape and reflect individual, national, and cultural identities.

Organized by the Cinema Association in partnership with Ithra and supported by the Film Commission, the festival will feature 68 films from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf — including Iraq and Yemen — and beyond.

A major highlight this year is the honorary tribute to Ibrahim Al-Hasawi, a veteran Saudi actor with over three decades of experience in theater, television, and cinema. His notable works include the TV series “Tash Ma Tash” and “Bayni Wa Baynak,” as well as films such as Ithra’s “Hajjan,” “Zero Distance,” and the recent “Hobal.” 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ithra | (@ithra)

This year’s lineup includes seven Saudi and Gulf feature films, 22 short fiction films, and seven documentaries, alongside 12 parallel screenings of Saudi productions. The festival will also host four panel discussions, four advanced masterclasses and three book-signing sessions for the Saudi Cinema Encyclopedia.

Once again, the red carpet will be rolled out, giving filmmakers, actors and industry professionals the chance to be there in-person to celebrate the achievements of the region’s growing film industry.

The festival will also include award ceremonies, where films across various categories will be recognized after a deliberation by jurors. All selected entries will be showcased at these cinemas, where festivalgoers can attend screenings and experience the films firsthand. The awards will be given out as the festival’s finale.

For the first time, the festival will utilize the cinema space at the neighboring Energy Exhibit to screen additional films, expanding beyond Ithra’s two existing cinema halls.

The plaza and library at Ithra will host ‘Meet the Expert’ one-on-one sessions and private screenings, offering filmmakers ample opportunities for personalized mentorship and feedback.

A key component of the festival is its production market, which will showcase 22 booths from various production entities, providing filmmakers with a platform to develop and present their work. And to network.

A curated selection of 12 short films from the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival will be featured.

Additionally, Japanese cinema will be in focus, marking 70 years of Saudi-Japan relations, with eight Japanese films, expert discussions, and the return of the Short Shorts Film Festival from Japan as a major collaborator this year.

The festival is also introducing different passes this time around, allowing attendees to tailor their experience. These can be purchased online through the Ithra website.

For those unable to attend in person, parts of the film festival will be streamed online.

Topics: Saudi Film Festival ITHRA

Karen Wazen on hand as Valentino hosts theatrical show in Paris

Karen Wazen on hand as Valentino hosts theatrical show in Paris
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Arab News and AP
Follow

Karen Wazen on hand as Valentino hosts theatrical show in Paris

Karen Wazen on hand as Valentino hosts theatrical show in Paris
Updated 33 min 45 sec ago
Arab News and AP

PARIS: Valentino paraded high fashion inside public toilets in one of the season’s most provocative backdrops, especially for a house as classical as Valentino.

Lebanese influencer and eyewear designer Karen Wazen was on hand — decked out in an all-cream Valentino look, with polka dotted gloves to boot — as the likes of Chappell Roan, Parker Posey, Jared Leto and Barry Keoghan sat amid the crimson glow of the set. Palestinian Chilean singer Elyanna and Saudi Arabia-based Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez were also spotted in the audience, both wearing head-to-toe Valentino.

Lebanese influencer and eyewear designer Karen Wazen was on hand at the show. (Getty Images)

The meticulous recreation stayed true to the aesthetic of a communal toilet down to the tiling, soap dispensers, mirrors and endless rows of stalls, all bathed in an unsettling, almost seedy red light.

Partly inspired by David Lynch, the space set the tone for Alessandro Michele’s bold new vision. With a background in costume design, Michele infuses his collections with inspirations from theater and film, crafting narratives as much as he does garments.  

Michele often selects venues with deep historical or cultural significance — think palaces — so this public toilet setting was a clever subversion, even of his own signature style. The result? A show that explored the boundaries between public and private, intimacy and exposure, and the ever-blurred lines of identity in contemporary fashion.

Models emerged from toilet cubicles, some stopping to inspect their faces in the mirrors, blurring the line between personal and performative. (Getty Images)

Models emerged from toilet cubicles, some stopping to inspect their faces in the mirrors, blurring the line between personal and performative. The clothes were pure theatricality: caps, hoods, and dark shades concealing the face, while sheer nude tops exposed the body, a direct contrast between covering up and revealing.

Michele’s designs are characterized by a kaleidoscopic mix of times and cultures, blending elements from different historical periods to create a unique aesthetic. He considers himself an “art archaeologist,” exploring how adornment and embellishment have evolved over the centuries.

Michele’s designs are characterized by a kaleidoscopic mix of times and cultures. (Getty Images)

The audience buzzed with excitement. “He’s upending Valentino in the same way Demna did at Balenciaga,” one front-row guest remarked. The applause was loud, the reaction immediate. This wasn’t just a collection, it was a statement, disruptive and irreverent, pulling a classical house into new, unexpected territory.

Georgina Rodriguez dazzles front row at Elie Saab’s Paris Fashion Week show

Georgina Rodriguez dazzles front row at Elie Saab’s Paris Fashion Week show
Updated 09 March 2025
Arab News
Follow

Georgina Rodriguez dazzles front row at Elie Saab’s Paris Fashion Week show

Georgina Rodriguez dazzles front row at Elie Saab’s Paris Fashion Week show
Updated 09 March 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese haute couture label Elie Saab’s Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 collection transported Paris Fashion Week to the world’s most exclusive mountain retreats, where relaxed glamour meets alpine allure.

With Georgina Rodriguez, Sofia Carson and Leighton Meester gracing the front row, the show unfolded as a celebration of opulent textures, burnished hues, and striking silhouettes — seamlessly transitioning from the polished salons of the city to the snow-dusted slopes.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

Saudi-based Argentinian model Rodriguez wore a pristine white outfit that took inspiration from Elie Saab’s alpine theme. The ensemble featured a luxurious, textured top adorned with delicate feather-like details, adding a touch of avant-garde flair. This was paired with tailored white trousers that complemented her silhouette.

Carson — the US actress and singer known for films such as “Purple Hearts” and “Descendants” — graced the event in a sophisticated black and white checked tweed dress by Elie Saab. The ensemble was cinched at the waist with a black belt, complemented by black leather gloves and a matching bag. She completed her elegant look with a veiled black hat.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sofia Carson (@sofiacarson)

Meester debuted a fiery new look at the show, sporting a ginger hair transformation. At the show, Meester was seated directly next to former “Gossip Girl” co-star Kelly Rutherford, who played Lily van der Woodsen. Her dress featured a dynamic pattern, blending rich colors that complemented her fresh hair transformation.

On the runway, a rich palette of midnight black, powder white, pine green, deep burgundy, and chocolate brown enveloped the collection in warmth and sophistication. Voluminous fur coats draped effortlessly over butter-soft leggings, while embroidered and sleek tube midi-skirts found harmony with monochrome knits.

The classic tuxedo took on freshness with cropped trousers, pairing flawlessly with an embellished sixties-style jacket, a statement piece equally at home with fitted midi-skirts.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ELIE SAAB (@eliesaabworld)

The snow-capped skyline reimagined itself as a recurring motif — stitched into cashmere sweaters, sequinned across layered dresses, and woven through sport-luxe essentials like a figure-hugging zipped jumpsuit and a striking yellow parka. Structured silk corsets cascaded into mermaid lace, while scalloped tiers of beaded floor-length gowns shimmered like moonlit glacial waves.

Accessories completed the apres-ski look: Alaskan hats, visor sunshades, and chunky fur-trimmed snow boots enhanced the alpine spirit, while closed-toe leather and satin pumps offered effortless elegance. Sumptuous fur bags in various sizes added a final touch of indulgence, alongside the latest additions to the Wave handbag collection.

Pakistani sister duo rebrands grandfather’s 50-year-old leather bag business, makes it online success

Pakistani sister duo rebrands grandfather’s 50-year-old leather bag business, makes it online success
Updated 09 March 2025
Follow

Pakistani sister duo rebrands grandfather’s 50-year-old leather bag business, makes it online success

Pakistani sister duo rebrands grandfather’s 50-year-old leather bag business, makes it online success
  • Marium and Sakina Hussain manage most domains of the leather goods business they have named after their grandfather
  • Offering a range of products, the sister duo now plans to not only launch a physical outlet, but expand it beyond Pakistan
Updated 09 March 2025
BURAQ SHABBIR

KARACHI: Turab Ali Ismail Ji Munniwala, a skilled craftsman, set up a small leather retail shop in Pakistan’s commercial capital of Karachi in 1975 and put his heart and soul into making leather bags of various shapes and sizes. His son, Aqeel Hussain, took over the business ten years later and focused it on corporate giveaways, but after the passing of Munniwala more than three decades later, it became difficult for Hussain to run the business alone.

In conservative Pakistan, people often expect a male heir like Hussain, now in his 60s, to carry forward the family’s business and legacy, but Hussain had no son and his daughters, Marium and Sakina, determined to honor their late grandfather’s 50-year legacy, took it upon themselves and amazed many by making Munniwala’s leather bag business an online success.

The sister duo, 32-year-old Marium and 25-year-old Sakina who both had full-time careers as a graphic designer and a corporate lawyer respectively, set out to take their grandfather’s business online in February 2022. Today, their venture, named ‘Turab’ after Munniwala, is breathing new life into a legacy that could have faded away without them.

“It wasn’t a planned thing initially, but it just sort of came into being that ‘okay, who’s going to help Abbu [our father]?’,” Sakina recalled how Turab came to life.

“When we basically started to grow up, it was always a thing that who is going to take this business forward because we don’t have a brother. Living in a desi [local] household, it’s always a thing that businesses are being led forward by sons in a family.”

Sakina Hussain, co-funder of Turab, is holding a tote bag at her home in Karachi, Pakistan, on March 6, 2025. (AN photo)

Born and raised in Karachi, the sisters belong to the Dawoodi Bohra community. The family’s shop in Saddar still exists, with their grandfather’s working table still intact. Two of the workers, who started out with their father years ago, still work at the shop and mainly look after the production side of affairs with Hussain.

“People nowadays kill to buy pure leather products, but we don’t have the kind of market for pure leather products here. The players that we have in the market are really expensive for the masses to buy,” Sakina told Arab News.

“And that’s kind of where the idea of Turab came into being. We wanted to create something that’s not only good quality leather but also really affordable.”

Both Marium and Sakina have since been pushing their family legacy forward with a fresh, modern touch.

“As far as the designing is concerned, that’s where we come in. We decided to make the most modern and minimal products that you don’t find in the market,” Marium told Arab News.

Marium Hussain (left) takes picture as Sakina Hussain poses for a picture with a Turab bag at their house in Karachi, Pakistan, on March 6, 2025. (AN photo)

Turab offers a range of leather products including tote bags, cross body bags, duffel bags, wallets, travel organizers and laptop sleeves in shades of red, green, orange, yellow and blue.

“Being two women, who like to carry good bags [and] funky colors, the inspiration comes from within. All the players in the market that we have for pure leather, they typically go around the shades of browns [and] blacks,” Sakina said.

“And while that’s a big classic, the youth of today really resonates with vibrant and funky colors and that’s something that we’ve tried to incorporate in our brand.”

As co-founders, the two sisters manage most domains of the online business themselves. The branding is taken care of by Marium.

She also does product photography herself, with Sakina modelling for it.

“It’s a home-based setup [and] that’s how it started. We started making all of our products at the shop and then we brought it home. We converted our dada’s [grandfather’s] room basically into the Turab room and that’s where we store all of our products,” Marium said.

Marium Hussain, co-funder of Turab, stands outside her retail shop in Karachi, Pakistan, on March 6, 2025. (AN photo)

The sisters have been to pop-ups and exhibitions, which they say has really helped elevate their business.

But it has its challenges too.

“When people see two women behind the table, specifically men, they come and try to question the knowledge that we have about leather [and] about the product we are selling,” Sakina shared.

“They probably think that we don’t know enough or not more than them.”

Marium Hussain (right), Sakina Hussain (left), and their father pick leather at their retail shop in Karachi, Pakistan, on March 6, 2025. (AN photo)

Marium, on the other hand, was initially not taken seriously by the artisans at her grandfather’s shop.

“I often go to [our shop in] Saddar to discuss the production side and the karigars [artisans] often don’t take me very seriously. They give me that look that, ‘we will talk to your dad. He knows, you don’t know’,” she said, adding that she hasn’t see any women anywhere near the leather goods production side at least.

However, her father vouched for the skill of both sisters to run the business.

“They catch everything very quickly,” he said. “The leather business is a bit technical. It took them about a year and a half [to learn], but now they can feel everything and tell you what is leather and what is not.”

The two sisters have carved a niche and the future looks promising as they plan to launch a physical outlet and make Turab a “household name” not just in Pakistan, but beyond.

“From packing orders every two days to one week, now packing every single day [and] multiple orders in a day, we have come a long way. And just going forward,” Marium said.

“We got a couple of orders from Dubai. Right now, I am talking to someone in Canada [and] the USA.”

Topics: Turab

Lebanese model Nour Arida reveals new looks at Paris Fashion Week

Lebanese model Nour Arida reveals new looks at Paris Fashion Week
Updated 08 March 2025
Arab News
Follow

Lebanese model Nour Arida reveals new looks at Paris Fashion Week

Lebanese model Nour Arida reveals new looks at Paris Fashion Week
Updated 08 March 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Lebanese model Nour Arida has been making waves at Paris Fashion Week, showcasing a fresh fair-haired bob while attending some of the season’s most anticipated shows.

The model has been spotted at various runway events, including Nina Ricci, Chloe, and Rabanne.

For the Chloe show, Arida embraced a luxurious, vintage-inspired aesthetic in a floor-length tiger-print fur coat layered over a black jumpsuit. She accessorized with bold gold jewelry, a structured red handbag and burgundy stiletto heels.

She turned heads in her Rabanne look, stepping out in a striking metallic mini dress made of reflective mirror-like panels connected by metal hardware. The futuristic geometric design featured bold cutouts on the back. She completed the look with a shimmering silver chain-link bag and matching platform heels.

Arida opted for a glamorous yet playful take on classic Parisian style for the Nina Ricci show. She wore a strapless black polka-dot mini dress with ruched detailing, paired with sheer black tights. A matching polka-dot scarf wrapped around her head, adding a vintage Hollywood touch, while black cat-eye sunglasses and red lipstick completed the ensemble.

Arida was not the only Arab fashion star making waves in Paris. Another standout moment came from Gigi Hadid, who commanded the runway at Schiaparelli.

The US Dutch Palestinian model opened the Schiaparelli show on Thursday wearing a black wool crepe jacket featuring an oversized tonal shearling collar. Cinched at the waist, the jacket was accentuated by belt straps adorned with Schiaparelli’s signature keyhole bijou in gold metal.

The supermodel paired the statement jacket with matching high-waisted cowboy pants and accessorized with the brand’s trompe l’oeil earrings in hammered golden brass, shaped like an alligator’s tail.

Topics: Nour Arida Paris Fashion Week

Iraqi artist Afifa Aleiby unveils new painting of historical women from Islamic civilization

Iraqi artist Afifa Aleiby unveils new painting of historical women from Islamic civilization
Updated 08 March 2025
Rawaa Talass
Follow

Iraqi artist Afifa Aleiby unveils new painting of historical women from Islamic civilization

Iraqi artist Afifa Aleiby unveils new painting of historical women from Islamic civilization
Updated 08 March 2025
Rawaa Talass

SHARJAH: What do Wallada Al-Mustakfi, Rufaida Al-Aslamia, Dayfa Khatun, and Aminatu have in common? They are all distinguished women in Islamic history that you more than likely have never heard of before. That is about to change thanks to a new painting by the acclaimed Iraqi artist Afifa Aleiby, whose colorful “A Wonderful World,” pays tribute to 16 noteworthy Muslim women whose names have faded away over time.

Commissioned by the Barjeel Art Foundation in Sharjah, the painting will be on public display at the House of Wisdom in Sharjah until the end of Ramadan and will later be transferred to the Sharjah Museum of Islamic Civilization.

Aleiby’s work is a companion piece to a 1988 painting titled “Islamic Scientists,” by the late Syrian artist Mahmoud Hammad and currently in the collection of Barjeel Art Foundation.

The Legacy of Muslim Scientists, House of Wisdom, Sharjah. (Supplied)

In his composition, Hammad highlighted 16 influential male scholars and physicians, including Ibn Sina and Ibn Rushd. “Exhibited together for the first time, these artworks stand as a powerful reminder of the transformative impact of these intellectuals, both men and women, on the history of Islamic civilization," reads a wall text. The recent unveiling event opened with a panel talk, where Aleiby and Hammad’s daughter, Lubna Hammad, discussed the displayed artworks.

Aleiby noted some of the difficulties in taking on this open-call commission, including a lack of resources, literary and visual. “Some of these women have only two or three lines written about their history and role,” she said.

In her detailed piece, dotted with symbolic elements (such as the proud peacock and a library of books) and set against a serene landscape, Aleiby depicted notable women of medicine, astronomy, poetry, science, education and military leadership who lived between the 7th and 17th centuries in Africa, Andalusia, India, and the Arab world.

One of these figures is Razia Sultana, who was born in the 13th century and went on to become the first and only female ruler of the Delhi Sultanate in India. From the 11th century, there is also a depiction of Safiyya bint Abdullah Al-Riyy, who was a skilled calligrapher and poet in Andalusia. Another Andalusian woman of poetry is the rebellious and liberal Wallada Al-Mustakfi, who formed a literary salon that was a meeting point for male and female voices.

Topics: AFIFA ALEIBY

Latest updates

Floodwaters still threaten parts of Australia’s east coast as tropical storm cleanup begins
Floodwaters still threaten parts of Australia’s east coast as tropical storm cleanup begins
How Saudis are balancing work and spirituality during Ramadan
How Saudis are balancing work and spirituality during Ramadan
Oil Updates — prices decline as tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge
Oil Updates — prices decline as tariff uncertainty keeps investors on edge
Canada’s next PM Mark Carney vows to ‘win’ US trade war
Canada’s next PM Mark Carney vows to ‘win’ US trade war
Karen Wazen on hand as Valentino hosts theatrical show in Paris
Karen Wazen on hand as Valentino hosts theatrical show in Paris

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.