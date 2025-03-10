Saudi Film Festival returns for 11th edition next month

DHAHRAN: The highly anticipated Saudi Film Festival is set to return for its 11th edition from Apr. 17 to 23, with the King Abdulaziz Center for World Culture (Ithra) unveiling key details at a recent press conference.
Festival Director Ahmed Al-Mulla emphasized the festival’s significance as a platform for filmmakers. “The festival presents a diverse selection of films and programs that highlight successful production experiences in the film industry, allowing professionals and enthusiasts to engage and learn from these journeys,” he stated.
This year’s theme, “Cinema of Identity,” will explore how films shape and reflect individual, national, and cultural identities.
Organized by the Cinema Association in partnership with Ithra and supported by the Film Commission, the festival will feature 68 films from Saudi Arabia, the Gulf — including Iraq and Yemen — and beyond.
A major highlight this year is the honorary tribute to Ibrahim Al-Hasawi, a veteran Saudi actor with over three decades of experience in theater, television, and cinema. His notable works include the TV series “Tash Ma Tash” and “Bayni Wa Baynak,” as well as films such as Ithra’s “Hajjan,” “Zero Distance,” and the recent “Hobal.”
This year’s lineup includes seven Saudi and Gulf feature films, 22 short fiction films, and seven documentaries, alongside 12 parallel screenings of Saudi productions. The festival will also host four panel discussions, four advanced masterclasses and three book-signing sessions for the Saudi Cinema Encyclopedia.
Once again, the red carpet will be rolled out, giving filmmakers, actors and industry professionals the chance to be there in-person to celebrate the achievements of the region’s growing film industry.
The festival will also include award ceremonies, where films across various categories will be recognized after a deliberation by jurors. All selected entries will be showcased at these cinemas, where festivalgoers can attend screenings and experience the films firsthand. The awards will be given out as the festival’s finale.
For the first time, the festival will utilize the cinema space at the neighboring Energy Exhibit to screen additional films, expanding beyond Ithra’s two existing cinema halls.
The plaza and library at Ithra will host ‘Meet the Expert’ one-on-one sessions and private screenings, offering filmmakers ample opportunities for personalized mentorship and feedback.
A key component of the festival is its production market, which will showcase 22 booths from various production entities, providing filmmakers with a platform to develop and present their work. And to network.
A curated selection of 12 short films from the Clermont-Ferrand International Short Film Festival will be featured.
Additionally, Japanese cinema will be in focus, marking 70 years of Saudi-Japan relations, with eight Japanese films, expert discussions, and the return of the Short Shorts Film Festival from Japan as a major collaborator this year.
The festival is also introducing different passes this time around, allowing attendees to tailor their experience. These can be purchased online through the Ithra website.
For those unable to attend in person, parts of the film festival will be streamed online.