MOSCOW: ‌Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday its air ​defense units had intercepted and destroyed 285 Ukrainian drones over a 12-hour period.

The ministry said the drones ‌were downed ‌over ​a ‌period extending ⁠from ​8 a.m. ⁠to 8 p.m. Moscow time (0500-1700 GMT) and added that the incidents had occurred mainly ⁠in central and western ‌Russian ‌regions. But ​they also ‌included the region ‌of Bashkortostan, between the Volga River and the Ural mountains.

The Mayor ‌of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, wrote on ⁠Telegram ⁠that air defense units had destroyed five drones headed for the capital, a regular occurrence in the more than four and half year-war pitting ​Russia ​against Ukraine.