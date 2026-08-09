MOSCOW: Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday its air defense units had intercepted and destroyed 285 Ukrainian drones over a 12-hour period.
The ministry said the drones were downed over a period extending from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Moscow time (0500-1700 GMT) and added that the incidents had occurred mainly in central and western Russian regions. But they also included the region of Bashkortostan, between the Volga River and the Ural mountains.
The Mayor of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, wrote on Telegram that air defense units had destroyed five drones headed for the capital, a regular occurrence in the more than four and half year-war pitting Russia against Ukraine.
Russia says air defenses intercepted 285 Ukrainian drones over 12-hour period
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Updated 09 August 2026 23:09
Russia says air defenses intercepted 285 Ukrainian drones over 12-hour period
- Interceptions occurred from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Moscow time across central and western Russia
- Bashkortostan, between the Volga River and the Ural Mountains, was also among the regions affected
MOSCOW: Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday its air defense units had intercepted and destroyed 285 Ukrainian drones over a 12-hour period.