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Russia says air defenses intercepted 285 Ukrainian drones over 12-hour period

Russia says air defenses intercepted 285 Ukrainian drones over 12-hour period
A building damaged during a Ukrainian overnight drone attack, according to local authorities, in central Belgorod, Russia August 9, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 09 August 2026 23:09
Reuters
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Russia says air defenses intercepted 285 Ukrainian drones over 12-hour period

Russia says air defenses intercepted 285 Ukrainian drones over 12-hour period
  • Interceptions occurred from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Moscow time across central and western Russia
  • Bashkortostan, between the Volga River and the Ural Mountains, was also among the regions affected
Updated 09 August 2026 23:09
Reuters
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MOSCOW: ‌Russia’s Defense Ministry said on Sunday its air ​defense units had intercepted and destroyed 285 Ukrainian drones over a 12-hour period.
The ministry said the drones ‌were downed ‌over ​a ‌period extending ⁠from ​8 a.m. ⁠to 8 p.m. Moscow time (0500-1700 GMT) and added that the incidents had occurred mainly ⁠in central and western ‌Russian ‌regions. But ​they also ‌included the region ‌of Bashkortostan, between the Volga River and the Ural mountains.
The Mayor ‌of Moscow, Sergei Sobyanin, wrote on ⁠Telegram ⁠that air defense units had destroyed five drones headed for the capital, a regular occurrence in the more than four and half year-war pitting ​Russia ​against Ukraine.

Topics: Russia Ukraine

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Russia says air defenses intercepted 285 Ukrainian drones over 12-hour period

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