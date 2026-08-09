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Gaza plan rejected by Netanyahu ‘only way forward’: Trump board head

Gaza plan rejected by Netanyahu ‘only way forward’: Trump board head
A Palestinian woman and a child walk next to a tent camp sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza City, August 9, 2026. (Reuters)
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Updated 10 August 2026 02:15
AFP
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Gaza plan rejected by Netanyahu ‘only way forward’: Trump board head

Gaza plan rejected by Netanyahu ‘only way forward’: Trump board head
  • The Israeli military “will not carry out any withdrawal until Hamas is genuinely disarmed,” Netanyahu tells cabinet
  • Head of Trump’s “Board of Peace”: Israel would not face any obligations until Hamas gave up all its weapons
Updated 10 August 2026 02:15
AFP
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JERUSALEM: The US-backed plan for Gaza rejected on Sunday by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu remains the “only way forward” to prevent a repeat of Hamas’s October 7, 2023 attack, the head of President Donald Trump’s implementation board said.
“The option we are offering today is the only way forward that ensures this tragedy does not happen again,” Nickolay Mladenov, the Board of Peace’s high representative for Gaza, said in an interview with Israel’s Channel 12 television.
He said that further talks were underway and, “I hope these discussions will lead to a positive outcome for everyone.”
Netanyahu earlier told his cabinet that he rejected the plan, under which Hamas would hand over weapons to a nascent Palestinian governing body and Israel would start a withdrawal from the war-ravaged territory.
Mladenov described the current stage of the agreement as a commitment involving the United States, Hamas and the Board of Peace — notably leaving out Israel.
He also reiterated an assurance he made to Netanyahu last week that Israel would pull out only after a complete Hamas disarmament, walking back earlier language that spoke of Israel starting a phased withdrawal.
But Mladenov maintained that Israel would eventually pull out if there were verified disarmament.
“If there is genuine demilitarization, Israel will withdraw from the Strip,” he said.
He said the disarmament would involve all Hamas weapons, down to Kalashnikov rifles.
Israel has demanded the destruction of all weapons, not just handing them over.

Topics: War in Gaza

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