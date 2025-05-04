Gigi Hadid confirms relationship with first photo on social media

DUBAI: In a new post on social media, supermodel Gigi Hadid has confirmed her long-rumored relationship with partner Bradley Cooper with her first-ever photograph of the couple together.

The US Dutch Palestinian model took to Instagram on Saturday night to share photographs of her 30th birthday party, held in late April in New York. In the carousel of images, Hadid can be seen kissing Cooper while standing behind a tiered birthday cake.

Social media commenters, and news outlets, quickly spotted the post and dubbed it the “hard launch” of their relationship.

Hadid, 30, and Cooper, 50, were first linked in October 2023.

"I feel so lucky to be 30!" Hadid captioned her post. "I feel so lucky for every high and low - for all the lessons and gifts both have brought me. To get to feel it all! I’m so lucky to be a mom, friend, partner, sister, daughter, colleague to some of the most unbelievable humans!!"

"So lucky for the support and encouragement from all of YOU around the world, every day and on my birthday last week," she continued. "I had the best time celebrating, and it’s a blessing to feel so loved!! I am grateful and honored to take on a new decade."

Cooper shares daughter Lea De Seine, 8, with model Irina Shayk while Hadid shares her daughter Khai, 4, with One Direction alum Zayn Malik.

The birthday party was held at Le Chalet in New York City on April 25.

Hadid entered the venue with Oscar nominee Cooper, and met up with her sister Bella Hadid, mother Yolanda Hadid, father Mohamed Hadid, Russian media personality Keni Silva and US actress Anne Hathaway, among others.

Gigi’s birthday was on April 23, and the internet was abuzz with celebrities, designers, family and friends who sent birthday wishes to the supermodel as she turned 30.

Bella shared a carousel of photos on Instagram to celebrate, writing: “IT’S GIGI DAY EVERYONE SAY IT WITH ME. HAPPPYYY 30th BIRTHDAYYYY JELENAAAA.”

Yolanda Hadid, Gigi’s mother, took a moment to reflect on her daughter’s 30-year journey. “Thirty years went by in a flash, 10,950 days to be exact but there hasn’t been one day without you on my mind,” she wrote, sharing photos of Gigi from babyhood to recent moments.