Qatar welcomes over 1.5m international visitors in Q1 2025

Visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council countries accounted for 36 percent of arrivals, followed by Europe at 28 percent and Asia and Oceania at 20 percent, underscoring Qatar’s growing appeal across varied markets. File
Visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council countries accounted for 36 percent of arrivals, followed by Europe at 28 percent and Asia and Oceania at 20 percent, underscoring Qatar’s growing appeal across varied markets. File
Updated 04 May 2025
Reem Walid
Qatar welcomes over 1.5m international visitors in Q1 2025

Qatar welcomes over 1.5m international visitors in Q1 2025
Updated 04 May 2025
Reem Walid
RIYADH: Qatar received more than 1.5 million international visitors in the first quarter of 2025, according to newly released figures, as the country continues to push forward with its comprehensive tourism strategy anchored in major events, strategic partnerships, and diverse travel offerings.

While slightly below the 1.6 million visitors recorded during the same period in 2024, the latest numbers highlight Qatar’s sustained momentum in attracting global travelers.

Visitors from Gulf Cooperation Council countries accounted for 36 percent of arrivals, followed by Europe at 28 percent and Asia and Oceania at 20 percent, underscoring Qatar’s growing appeal across varied markets.

The increase aligns with the nation’s long-term objective of drawing six million visitors annually by 2030. It also coincides with the third phase of the Qatar National Development Strategy (2024–2030), launched in January 2024, which designates tourism as a critical pillar in the country’s economic diversification agenda.

“The achievements of the first quarter of 2025 demonstrate some of the planned outputs of our long-term approach to tourism development,” said Saad Bin Ali Al-Kharji, chairman of Qatar Tourism and chair of the board of directors of Visit Qatar.

“Part of the development transcends into deepening collaboration across local, regional and international markets and continue to diversify source markets, enhance visitor experiences, and reinforce Qatar’s position as a dynamic, year-round destination. We are excited to have welcomed 1.5M in Q1 and look forward to welcoming more guests throughout this year,” he added.

Qatar’s multi-access strategy also appears to be paying off. Of the total visitors, 51 percent arrived by air, 34 percent by land, and 15 percent by sea.

During the Eid Al-Fitr holidays, the country recorded its highest holiday visitor count in three years, attracting 214,000 travelers over an eight-day period — a 26 percent increase from 2024. Nearly half (49 percent) of those visitors came from GCC countries, representing an 18 percent year-on-year rise. Hotel occupancy during this period reached 77 percent, up from 67 percent the previous year.

The hospitality industry reported robust performance overall in Q1, with an average hotel occupancy rate of 71 percent and 2.6 million room nights sold. Key drivers included major international events such as Web Summit Qatar, the Doha Jewellery & Watches Exhibition, and the Qatar International Food Festival.

Reinforcing its position as a regional tourism hub, Qatar also hosted the 51st UN Tourism Regional Committee for the Middle East. The gathering focused on leveraging the country's strengths in sports, innovation, and infrastructure to promote sustainable tourism across the region.

Looking ahead, Qatar is set to continue its tourism push with a strong slate of upcoming events. The country will annually host the T100 Triathlon World Championship Final in partnership with the Professional Triathletes Organization through 2030. Additional highlights include the FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025, the Visit Qatar E1 Grand Prix of Electric Boats, and a series of high-profile festivals and sports events, all aimed at enriching Qatar’s tourism offerings and supporting its continued growth.

Saudi bank lending hits $827bn in March, fastest growth in over 3.5 years

Saudi bank lending hits $827bn in March, fastest growth in over 3.5 years
Updated 31 min 56 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine 
Saudi bank lending hits $827bn in March, fastest growth in over 3.5 years

Saudi bank lending hits $827bn in March, fastest growth in over 3.5 years
Updated 31 min 56 sec ago
Dayan Abou Tine 

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s banking sector continued its robust lending expansion in March, with total credit reaching SR3.1 trillion ($827.2 billion), marking a 16.26 percent year-on-year increase. 

According to data from the Saudi Central Bank, also known as SAMA, this represents the highest annual rise in three years and eight months. 

The surge was primarily fueled by corporate lending, which rose from 52.46 percent of total bank credit in March 2024 to 55.19 percent this year. Credit extended to businesses grew by 22.3 percent over this period to exceed SR1.71 trillion. 

This shift underscores how businesses are now the dominant force shaping Saudi Arabia’s lending landscape, signaling the economy’s accelerating diversification.     

Real estate activities continued to lead within the corporate loan mix, comprising 22 percent of business lending and growing by an impressive 40.5 percent year-on-year to reach SR374.5 billion. 

The sector’s continued expansion reflects heightened demand for housing, commercial infrastructure, and new development projects across the Kingdom’s mega-cities and giga-projects under Vision 2030. 

Other key sectors included wholesale and retail trade, which held a 12.43 percent share with SR212.8 billion in lending. Manufacturing accounted for 11.05 percent, with SR189.18 billion in loans. The electricity, gas, and water supply sector comprised 10.6 percent, with loans totaling SR181.43 billion. 

Each of these areas benefited from increased public and private sector spending and reforms targeting industrial growth and economic resilience. 

Notably, education — while accounting for just 0.55 percent of corporate loans — posted the highest growth rate across all sectors at 44.7 percent, reaching SR9.35 billion. This surge aligns with the Kingdom’s efforts to expand educational access and upgrade academic infrastructure in line with long-term human capital goals. 

Financial and insurance activities also showed strong momentum, expanding 38.41 percent to hit SR161.23 billion, ranking third in growth after real estate and education. The rise reflects increased demand for financial services, greater insurance penetration, and fintech integration across key economic sectors. 

Meanwhile, retail lending stood at SR1.39 trillion in March, growing 9.6 percent year on year. However, its share of total credit declined from 47.54 percent in March 2024 to 44.81 percent this year, reflecting a gradual shift in the banking sector’s focus from consumer finance to business-driven growth. 

This moderation in retail lending share comes despite strong performance in personal loans, auto finance, and housing credit, indicating that corporate and commercial financing now command greater attention from lenders responding to market trends and government priorities.   

Improved lending quality 

According to an April 2025 report by McKinsey & Company, the quality of lending in Saudi Arabia has improved across nearly all major sectors. Based on their analysis of expected credit loss versus lending volume from 2020 to 2023, sectors such as services, finance and insurance, and utilities have shown both increased lending and lower credit risk. 

A key finding in McKinsey’s data is that financial institutions in Saudi Arabia are increasingly diversifying their portfolios toward sectors with lower ECL growth and higher lending volumes. For example, the services and financial sectors have exhibited strong improvements in lending quality, while construction and agriculture continue to show relatively higher risk levels.  

A bubble chart in the report maps lending volume against changes in ECL, revealing that the Saudi banking sector is pivoting toward sectors with improving credit profiles. 

Sectors like manufacturing, trade, electricity, and utilities now dominate lending — not only in volume but also due to their lower risk outlooks. This trend aligns with national efforts to prioritize economic diversification and reduce overexposure to volatile or high-risk sectors. 

In the Gulf Cooperation Council, construction and trade sectors are growing steadily — according to McKinsey — at 5 to 8 percent annually, while real estate is expanding around 8 percent, supported by projects across Saudi Arabia and Qatar. Manufacturing is also gaining traction, bolstered by targeted industrial strategies. 

Meanwhile, emerging industries such as education, finance, and food services are collectively growing at rates of 20 percent or more annually.   

Capital market innovation 

McKinsey also noted that Saudi banks are transitioning from a traditional “originate-to-hold” model to a more agile “originate-to-distribute,” or OTD, model. This shift enables banks to issue loans and then offload risk through tools like loan trading, securitization, and syndicated deals, freeing up capital for further lending. 

In a milestone for Saudi financial markets, 2025 saw the signing of the Kingdom’s first residential mortgage-backed securities. Legal frameworks are being developed to enable more such instruments, providing capital-light financing options and paving the way for a more liquid corporate bond market.   

McKinsey projects that OTD volumes in Saudi Arabia could nearly double by 2030, improving banks’ return on assets and equity through faster lending cycles and increased fee income. This is expected to enhance financial sector efficiency while supporting large-scale projects through innovative funding channels.  

ESG and digital transformation 

The report also highlighted the growing role of environmental, social, and governance standards in shaping Saudi lending. With national sustainability agendas in place, many banks are embedding ESG principles into their credit frameworks, including the issuance of green bonds and sustainability-linked loans. 

At the same time, operational efficiency is improving. Front-office productivity is rising as banks invest in AI-driven analytics, advanced risk modeling, and automation. This not only increases competitiveness but also enables faster, more accurate credit decisions in a dynamic market. 

The combined effect is a more resilient, innovative, and inclusive lending landscape — one that supports diversified economic growth while safeguarding financial stability. 

With credit demand projected to grow by 12 to 14 percent annually through the end of the decade, Saudi banks are expected to maintain strong momentum. 

Still, McKinsey emphasizes that sustained growth will require banks to boost productivity and embrace operational innovation.  

Some banks have already shown improvement, but the corporate and investment banking sector still has room to optimize client service and internal efficiency. 

Currently, front-office productivity varies widely among GCC banks. Coverage teams in lagging institutions spend just 20 percent of their time on client-facing activities, compared to 30 percent among industry leaders. McKinsey projects that future top performers will raise that figure to 40 percent by 2030 — a shift that will require significant investment in AI and internal digitization. 

GCC banks are also closing the gap with global peers in analytics and automation. As these capabilities scale, AI-powered operations are expected to drive faster risk modeling, more responsive lending, and greater agility.  

As the region’s markets mature and international competition intensifies, CIB institutions must evolve to offer more sophisticated solutions — such as capital-light lending, securitization, and structured finance. 

Banks that adapt and build long-term investor relationships will be best positioned to shape the market and capture the most promising opportunities.  

Saudi Arabia's non-oil sector growth continues in April as PMI hits 55.6 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth continues in April as PMI hits 55.6 
Updated 05 May 2025
Nirmal Narayanan  
Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth continues in April as PMI hits 55.6 

Saudi Arabia’s non-oil sector growth continues in April as PMI hits 55.6 
Updated 05 May 2025
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued to expand in April, with the Riyad Bank Purchasing Managers’ Index reaching 55.6, indicating sustained growth in business activity, a new survey showed.  

According to the latest Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia PMI report compiled by S&P Global, the April reading marked a slight drop from 58.1 in March but remained comfortably above the neutral 50.0 mark that separates expansion from contraction. 

Despite the marginal decline, Saudi Arabia’s PMI for April was still higher than the UAE’s reading of 54.0 and Kuwait’s 54.2. 

Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at S&P Global Market Intelligence, said: “As of April 2025, Saudi Arabia’s non-oil economy continues to assert itself as a pivotal component of the nation’s economic landscape.”  

He added: “The diversification efforts have continued to bear fruit, underscoring the Kingdom’s strategic shift away from oil dependency toward a more balanced and sustainable economic framework.”  

The PMI survey signalled a strong increase in employment levels across the non-oil private sector in April. 

The rate of hiring growth accelerated to its joint-fastest pace in ten and a half years, matching the level recorded in October 2023, as companies expanded their staffing capacity in response to rising sales and increased activity. 

As a result, staff cost inflation surged to a record high in April, reversing the slowdown in cost pressures seen in March. 

“Employment in the non-oil private sector has been particularly vibrant. This surge in employment is a response to rising sales and increased business activity, prompting firms to expand staffing capacities,” said Al-Ghaith.  

The report added that business activity at Saudi Arabia’s non-oil companies increased sharply at the start of the second quarter, with firms commonly reporting an expansion in output due to higher sales, new project approvals, and strong tourist numbers. 

“While output growth remains robust, it is somewhat tempered by global economic uncertainties and competitive pressures affecting client spending. Nonetheless, employment figures continue to climb, indicating a sustained growth trend since last May,” added Al-Ghaith.  

He further noted that Saudi Arabia had successfully managed inflation compared to other nations, highlighting the Kingdom’s effective control of domestic prices amid global uncertainties. 

The latest PMI data also signalled a steep increase in purchasing activity, with the growth rate reaching a three-month high. 

S&P Global noted that expectations among non-oil firms for output in one year’s time increased slightly from March, although overall business optimism remained below the long-run survey average. 

Looking ahead, Al-Ghaith said the Kingdom’s fiscal prospects remain positive for 2025. 

“Forecasts suggest a 3 percent expansion in overall gross domestic product and a 4.5 percent increase in non-oil sectors, continuing the upward trajectory in non-oil activities,” said Al-Ghaith.  

He added: “This growth is crucial for sustaining the economic transformation outlined in Vision 2030, which aims to foster diverse, innovative industries.” 

Oil Updates — crude tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Oil Updates — crude tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms
Updated 05 May 2025
Reuters
Oil Updates — crude tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms

Oil Updates — crude tumbles as OPEC+ accelerates output hikes, surplus looms
Updated 05 May 2025
Reuters

SINGAPORE: Oil prices fell more than $1 a barrel on Monday as OPEC+ is set to further speed up oil output hikes, spurring concerns about more supply coming into a market clouded by an uncertain demand outlook, according to Reuters.

Brent crude futures dropped $1.34, or 2.19 percent, to $59.95 a barrel by 10:17 a.m. Saudi time while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at $56.87 a barrel, down $1.42, or 2.44 percent.

Both contracts touched their lowest since April 9 at Monday’s open after OPEC+ agreed to accelerate oil production hikes for a second consecutive month, raising output in June by 411,000 barrels per day.

The June increase from the eight producers in the OPEC+ group will take the total combined hikes for April, May and June to 960,000 bpd, representing a 44 percent unwinding of the 2.2 million bpd of various cuts agreed on since 2022, according to Reuters calculations.

“The May 3 OPEC+ decision to raise production quotas another 411,000 bpd for June adds to the market expectation that the global supply/demand balance is moving to a surplus,” Tim Evans, founder of Evans on Energy said in a note.

The premium between the front-month Brent contract and that for delivery in six months was 4 cents a barrel, narrowing from 47 cents in the previous session.

However, the spread flipped to a discount, known as a contango structure, of 11 cents a barrel earlier on Monday, for the first time since December 2023, reflecting expectations that the later-dated market is amply supplied or demand may drop.

Barclays and ING have also lowered their Brent crude forecasts following the OPEC+ decision.

Barclays reduced its Brent forecast by $4 to $66 a barrel for 2025 and by $2 to $60 for 2026, while ING expects Brent to average $65 this year, down from $70 previously.

“We now expect OPEC+ to phase out the additional voluntary adjustments by October 2025 but also expect slightly slower US oil output growth,” Barclays analyst Amarpreet Singh said in a note.

The net impact of the higher OPEC+ output and lower US output has increased Barclays’ estimate of supply in 2025 by 290,000 bpd for 2025 and 110,000 bpd for 2026, he said.

ING analysts led by Warren Patterson said the global oil balance is expected to move deeper into surplus throughout 2025.

“The oil market has been dealing with significant demand uncertainty amid tariff risks. This change in OPEC+ policy adds to uncertainty on the supply side,” they added.

Trump says he wants a fair trade deal with China 

Trump says he wants a fair trade deal with China 
Updated 05 May 2025
REUTERS 
Trump says he wants a fair trade deal with China 

Trump says he wants a fair trade deal with China 
Updated 05 May 2025
REUTERS 

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE: US President Donald Trump on Sunday said the US was meeting with many countries, including China, on trade deals, and his main priority with China was to secure a fair trade deal. 

Trump told reporters aboard Air Force One that he had no plans to speak with Chinese President Xi Jinping this week, but US officials were speaking with Chinese officials about a variety of different things. 

Asked if any trade agreements would be announced this week, Trump said that could “very well be” but gave no details. 

Trump’s top officials have engaged in a flurry of meetings with trading partners since the president on April 2 imposed a 10 percent tariff on most countries, along with higher tariff rates for many trading partners that were then suspended for 90 days. 

He has also imposed 25 percent tariffs on autos, steel and aluminum, 25 percent tariffs on Canada and Mexico, and 145 percent tariffs on China. 

He suggested that he did not expect to reach an agreement with some countries, but could instead be “setting a certain tariff” for those trading partners in the next two to three weeks. It was not immediately clear if he was referring to the reciprocal tariffs announced on April 2, which are due to kick in on July 8 after a 90-day pause. 

Trump repeated his claim that China had been “ripping us for many years” on global trade, adding that former President Richard Nixon’s move to reach out and establish relations with China was “the worst thing” he ever did. 

Trump sounded more upbeat about China and the prospects for reaching an agreement in an interview with NBC News that was taped on Friday and broadcast on Sunday. 

In the interview, he acknowledged that he had been “very tough with China,” essentially cutting off trade between the world’s top two economies, but said Beijing now wanted to reach an agreement. 

“We’ve gone cold turkey,” he said. “That means we’re not losing a trillion dollars ... because we’re not doing business with them right now. And they want to make a deal. They want to make a deal very badly. We’ll see how that all turns out, but it’s got to be a fair deal.” 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,411 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,411 
Updated 04 May 2025
Reem Walid  
Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,411 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to close at 11,411 
Updated 04 May 2025
Reem Walid  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 132.17 points, or 1.14 percent, to close at 11,411.50. 

The total trading turnover of the benchmark index was SR3.5 billion ($944.3 million), as 41 stocks advanced and 198 retreated.    

Similarly, the Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu lost 116.45 points, or 0.41 percent, to close at 28,013.32. This comes as 30 of the listed stocks advanced while 39 retreated.    

The MSCI Tadawul Index lost 20.74 points, or 1.41 percent, to close at 1,451.17.     

The best-performing stock of the day was Umm Al Qura for Development and Construction Co., whose share price surged 2.77 percent to SR25.95.   

Other top performers included National Industrialization Co., which saw its share price rise 2.26 percent to SR9.49, and Arabian Contracting Services Co., whose share price increased 1.69 percent to SR132.00. 

Zahrat Al Waha for Trading Co. recorded the most significant drop, falling 7.05 percent to SR27.70. 

Saudi Automotive Services Co. saw its stock prices fall 5.67 percent to SR61.50. 

Emaar The Economic City also saw its stock prices decline 4.50 percent to SR14.00. 

On the announcements front, Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. reported its interim financial results for the period ending March 31. 

According to a Tadawul statement, the company posted a net profit of SR209.34 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 36.2 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2024.  

The rise in net income was primarily driven by higher property sales. Increased lease revenues, lower finance costs, and greater non-operating income from Islamic Murabaha deposits also contributed to the gains, though these were partially offset by higher operating expenses and reduced earnings from associates. 

Dar Alarkan Real Estate Development Co. ended the session at SR21.04, down 1.05 percent. 

Saudi Aramco Base Oil Co. – Luberef has announced its interim financial results for the first quarter of 2025. A bourse filing showed the company recorded a net profit of SR221.5 million for the period ending March 31, reflecting a 7.3 percent decline compared to the same quarter last year. The drop in earnings was mainly due to lower by-product crack margins, despite an increase in base oil crack margins. 

Luberef’s shares closed the session at SR98.70, down 0.20 percent. 

Dr. Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services Group has announced its interim financial results for the period ending March 31. According to a Tadawul statement, the firm posted a net profit of SR557.01 million in the first quarter of 2025, marking a 1.09 percent increase compared to the same quarter in 2024. The growth was primarily driven by higher revenue, although fixed operating costs from recent strategic expansions have temporarily weighed on profit margins. These expansions are still ramping up and are expected to gradually reach full operational efficiency. 

The company’s shares closed at SR289.00, down 2.15 percent. 

The National Agricultural Development Co. reported its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of 2025, posting a net profit of SR103.42 million for the period ending March 31 — a 2.06 percent rise compared to the year-earlier period.  

The increase was supported by higher revenue, reduced general and administrative expenses, stronger operating profit, and increased treasury income. These gains were partially offset by higher cost of sales, increased impairment losses on trade and other receivables, and a decline in finance costs. 

NADEC shares ended the session at SR22.20, down 1.54 percent. 

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. announced a net loss of SR1.21 billion for the first quarter of 2025, compared to a net profit of SR250 million in the same period last year. The loss was primarily due to a SR1.05 billion decline in gross profit, driven by higher feedstock prices and increased operating expenses. These included non-recurring costs of SR1.07 billion linked to a strategic restructuring initiative aimed at improving long-term performance and reducing costs. 

SABIC shares closed at SR60.70, down 2.77 percent. 

