You are here

  • Home
  • Oscar Piastri wins at Miami for 3rd straight F1 victory, 4th win of season for championship leader

Oscar Piastri wins at Miami for 3rd straight F1 victory, 4th win of season for championship leader

Oscar Piastri wins at Miami for 3rd straight F1 victory, 4th win of season for championship leader
1 / 2
Left to right: Second place finisher McLaren's British driver Lando Norris, McLaren's Chief Marketing Officer Louise McEwen, first place finisher McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri and third place finisher Mercedes' British driver George Russell celebrate on the podium after the 2025 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2025. (AFP)
Oscar Piastri wins at Miami for 3rd straight F1 victory, 4th win of season for championship leader
2 / 2
Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (left) and McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri race during the 2025 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2025. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/4nc36

Updated 05 May 2025
AFP
Follow

Oscar Piastri wins at Miami for 3rd straight F1 victory, 4th win of season for championship leader

Oscar Piastri wins at Miami for 3rd straight F1 victory, 4th win of season for championship leader
  • McLaren has won Miami the last two years, with Norris on top last season for his first career F1 victory
  • Piastri is the first McLaren driver to win three consecutive F1 races in 28 years
Updated 05 May 2025
AFP
Follow

MIAMI GARDENS, Florida: The first time Oscar Piastri arrived at the Miami Grand Prix as a Formula 1 driver he was in the slowest car in the field and only narrowly avoided finishing last.
Fast-forward two years and Piastri and McLaren Racing have come full circle.
Piastri maintained his advantage in the F1 championship fight by winning at Miami on Sunday for his fourth win through six races this season. Piastri has won three consecutive F1 races for McLaren Racing, where he and teammate Lando Norris are trying to dethrone four-time defending champion Max Verstappen of Red Bull.
McLaren has won Miami the last two years, with Norris on top last season for his first career F1 victory.
“It’s just incredible, the hard work that’s gone in,” Piastri said of McLaren. “I remember two years ago here in Miami, we were genuinely the slowest team. I think we got lapped twice and to now have won the Grand Prix by over 35 seconds to third is an unbelievable result of the hard work of every single person.”




Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen (left) and McLaren's Australian driver Oscar Piastri race during the 2025 Miami Formula One Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Florida, on May 4, 2025. (AFP)

Piastri is the first McLaren driver to win three consecutive F1 races in 28 years; Mika Hakkinen did it with a win in the 1997 season finale and then victories in the first two races of 1998.
He widened his lead over Norris in the driver standings to 16 points, while Verstappen trails Piastri by 32 points.
Norris’ win at Miami last season snapped Verstappen’s two-year winning streak at the course surrounding Hard Rock Stadium. Norris also won the sprint race on Saturday — Piastri dominated but a late safety car cost him the victory — but Verstappen won the pole in qualifying.
Verstappen, who announced the birth of his first child Friday morning, has been determined to disprove the myth that fatherhood would make him a more conservative driver. It was evident as he darted away at the start and then aggressively held off Norris’ challenge for the lead.
The Red Bull and McLaren were side-by-side and Norris was trying to edge ahead of the Dutchman, but he ran off track and lost four spots. Norris said Verstappen forced him off track and there was nothing he could do but try to avoid running into a wall — but F1 took no action against Verstappen.
“What can I say? If I don’t go for it, people complain. If I go for it, people complain,” Norris said. “You can’t win. But it really just how it is with Max — it’s crash or their pass.”
Verstappen was unapologetic after fading to fourth and insisted he raced within the rules.
“I mean, I had nothing to lose, so I also wanted to have a bit of fun out there,” Verstappen said, adding McLaren’s strong start to the season is “not frustrating at all.”
“We are here to win and today we were miles off that, so it doesn’t really matter,” Verstappen said.
Norris recovered from the early incident and picked his way back toward the front, but not before Piastri took control away from Verstappen on the 14th of 57 laps. McLaren has decided it will allow Piastri and Norris to race each other cleanly without team orders, and Norris was cleared to challenge his Australian teammate for the victory.

In the waning laps, Norris was able to close the gap but could never catch Piastri and settled for second in a 1-2 finish for McLaren. The two held a nearly 40-second advantage over George Russell of Mercedes, who finished third.
Alex Albon of Williams was fifth, Kimi Antonelli of Mercedes was sixth and Charles Leclerc was seventh after Ferrari ordered Lewis Hamilton to give his teammate the position in the closing laps. Hamilton was eighth.
Carlos Sainz Jr. was ninth for Williams and Yuki Tsunoda was 10th for Red Bull.
Doohan in doubt
Jack Doohan ran into another car on the opening lap and then crashed on the second lap — a showing that won’t quiet chatter the rookie is on the verge of being replaced at Alpine by Franco Colapinto.
There have been media reports in Argentina that Colapinto will replace Doohan at F1’s next race, later this month in Italy. It was dismissed at the start of the Miami weekend by Alpine team principal Oliver Oakes, who indicated “as it is today” the Australian would still be in the seat at Imola.
“I think it was a sponsor from Argentina off-camera giving his view on Franco, when he’s going to be in the car. I’m sure there’s a lot of people in Argentina who’d like him in the car this Sunday,” Oakes said about the speculation. “We’ve been pretty open as a team that that’s just noise. Jack needs to continue doing a good job. But it’s natural that there’s always speculation there.
“As it is today, Jack is our driver along with Pierre (Gasly),” he continued. “We’ve been pretty clear on that. We always evaluate, but today that is the case.”
Doohan, who didn’t complete two laps Sunday and finished last, has yet to score a point this season through six races. His best finish was 13th at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Topics: Oscar Piastri McLaren Miami Grand Prix

Related

Update Piastri wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Verstappen to take F1 lead
Sport
Piastri wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Verstappen to take F1 lead
Mahindra Racing secures season-best result in Monaco E-Prix as Rowland takes first place
Sport
Mahindra Racing secures season-best result in Monaco E-Prix as Rowland takes first place

Buemi ends 6-year drought with Monaco masterclass as Rowland extends championship lead

Buemi ends 6-year drought with Monaco masterclass as Rowland extends championship lead
Updated 05 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Buemi ends 6-year drought with Monaco masterclass as Rowland extends championship lead

Buemi ends 6-year drought with Monaco masterclass as Rowland extends championship lead
  • Swiss driver secures third Monaco win, first since 2019, 78 races ago
  • Oliver Rowland, Nick Cassidy complete the top 3  
Updated 05 May 2025
Arab News

MONTE CARLO: Envision Racing’s Sebastien Buemi claimed a long-awaited and dramatic victory at the second Monaco E-Prix of the weekend on Sunday, ending a six-year winless streak and securing his third career triumph in the principality.

Starting from eighth on a soaked Monte Carlo grid, the Swiss driver, Formula E’s Season 2 champion, delivered a measured, tactical drive through the field to take the checkered flag.

The win marks his first since New York City in 2019, a span of 78 races, and lifts Envision off the bottom of the overall team standings.

“I thought I would never win again at some points, so you know you need a bit of luck, you need the right timing, you need the right car, a good team, and today everything just came together, so I’m so happy,” he said.

“I’m actually speechless because you know it’s been a long time. It was obviously quite tricky at the beginning with the fight with Antonio (Felix da Costa) and Max (Guenther), but in the end the timing of the Attack Mode was good, I was able to make a gap and I was safe when Oli (Rowland) took his second one.

“I was able to read where the track was drying up, especially in turns three and four, there was lots of lap time to be gained, but you needed the confidence and today I had it. I thought that my number of wins would never change but it did today, so I’m very proud,” he added.

Behind him, Nissan’s Rowland delivered another strong performance to finish second and extend his lead at the top of the FIA Formula E Drivers’ World Championship.

The Brit’s aggressive attempt to overtake Jean-Eric Vergne at the chicane on lap 21 ultimately altered the race’s complexion.

Rowland was later required to cede the position after being deemed to have forced the DS Penske driver off track — a moment that allowed Buemi and Mahindra’s Nyck de Vries to capitalize.

Rowland smartly reclaimed momentum by returning the position to Vergne while simultaneously activating his final mandatory 50kW Attack Mode. This allowed him to surge back past both Vergne and de Vries for second place by lap 24, finishing just over four seconds behind the winner.

Jaguar TCS Racing’s Nick Cassidy completed the podium with a storming drive from 14th to third, his first top-three result of the season, managing energy expertly to gain ground in the closing stages.

In fourth, da Costa was the highest-placed Porsche, followed by de Vries in fifth and a frustrated Vergne in sixth after leading much of the race before the pivotal lap 21 incident.

The result sees Rowland head to Nissan’s home race in Tokyo on 115 points, with da Costa trailing on 67.

Porsche holds a narrow lead in the team standings on 133 points to Nissan’s 126, but Nissan tops the FIA Manufacturers’ Championship with 191 points to Porsche’s 163.

The action returns in two weeks for a Tokyo doubleheader in Odaiba on May 17 and 18.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Monaco Monaco E-Prix

Related

Mahindra Racing secures season-best result in Monaco E-Prix as Rowland takes first place
Sport
Mahindra Racing secures season-best result in Monaco E-Prix as Rowland takes first place
McLaren to exit Formula E at end of the season
Sport
McLaren to exit Formula E at end of the season

Ben Sulayem committed to to transforming FIA into ‘modern, accessible and connected organization’

Ben Sulayem committed to to transforming FIA into ‘modern, accessible and connected organization’
FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem: “Our Members are fundamental to the success of the FIA.” (Eric Alonso/DPPI)
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Ben Sulayem committed to to transforming FIA into ‘modern, accessible and connected organization’

Ben Sulayem committed to to transforming FIA into ‘modern, accessible and connected organization’
  • Leading figures in racing assemble in Marrakech as FIA president continues mission to double motorsport participation
Updated 04 May 2025
Arab News

DUBAI:  The Federation Internationale de l’Automobile, the global governing body for motorsport and the federation for mobility organizations worldwide, is set for a busy agenda of high-level discussions at its annual FIA Region I Spring Meeting starting in Marrakech on Tuesday.

FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem will be in attendance at the three-day assembly of mobility and motorsport leaders from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa to discuss key initiatives in road safety, sustainable mobility, regional sporting growth, and innovation in transport.

Speaking ahead of the conference, which is hosted by Mobilite Club Maroc, Ben Sulayem said: “As a global federation it is not often that we are able to unite our community in one place, so moments like this are particularly special.

“The next few days will provide an invaluable opportunity for engagement and participation, along with key votes to decide on the leadership of our community.”

The Region I Spring Meeting will coincide with a series of sessions designed to equip member clubs with new strategies and insights into evolving mobility and sporting trends. The event will be an opportunity to share knowledge and best practice across topics such as service delivery, sustainable responsibility, and consumer-focused innovation.

Ben Sulayem said: “Our members are fundamental to the success of the FIA, and I am incredibly proud of the progress we have made together during my first term in office and the successes we have achieved. We continue to strengthen the link between sport and mobility, expanding our reach and impact on the global stage.

“I am committed to the transformation of the FIA into a modern, accessible, and connected organization. Globally we are continuing our mission to double motorsport participation through grassroot initiatives and accessibility programs such as Affordable Cross Car and the Global Karting Plan, while ensuring ongoing empowerment of all regions across our mobility capabilities.”

The FIA Member Club structure forms the backbone of the federation’s governance and operations, with each full member club holding voting rights across the FIA’s elections and regulatory decisions. Clubs are grouped into two primary categories, with some serving in both roles.

Mobility clubs provide mobility services and represent the interest of road users, with a focus on road safety, travel and tourism, consumer rights, and sustainable mobility.

National sporting authorities govern and develop motorsport at a national level, are responsible for sporting events, issuing licenses, and engagement across regulations.

Within the FIA there are four mobility regions and six sport zones. FIA Region I is comprised of 101 mobility member clubs from across Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, representing over 41 million members.

Topics: fia

Related

FIA president welcomes Georgia to sport’s global fight against online abuse
Sport
FIA president welcomes Georgia to sport’s global fight against online abuse
FIA meeting on future F1 engines ends without a commitment to bringing back V10s
Sport
FIA meeting on future F1 engines ends without a commitment to bringing back V10s

Mahindra Racing secures season-best result in Monaco E-Prix as Rowland takes first place

Mahindra Racing secures season-best result in Monaco E-Prix as Rowland takes first place
Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News
Follow

Mahindra Racing secures season-best result in Monaco E-Prix as Rowland takes first place

Mahindra Racing secures season-best result in Monaco E-Prix as Rowland takes first place
  • The team had arrived in Monaco on the back of nine consecutive points finishes
Updated 03 May 2025
Arab News

MONACO: Mahindra Racing recorded its strongest result of the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship season to date with a second-place finish in the opening Monaco E-Prix on Saturday.

Nyck de Vries secured a runner-up finish in the Principality behind eventual winner Oliver Roland of Nissan, while team-mate Edoardo Mortara crossed the line in fourth, moving Mahindra up to third in both the Teams’ and Manufacturers’ standings.

Jake Dennis scored the third and final podium sport for Andretti.

The team had arrived in Monaco on the back of nine consecutive points finishes and a perfect Duels qualification record so far in Season 11 with its M11Electro car.

That consistency continued in qualifying, where de Vries advanced to the Semi-Finals and secured fourth on the grid. Mortara qualified ninth, giving Mahindra two cars in the top 10.

De Vries made a strong start, moving into third at the first corner before managing his race through two full-course yellow periods, a mandatory PIT BOOST stop – which requires a 34-second stationary recharge – and two Attack Mode activations. He moved into second in the closing stages and held position to the flag despite late pressure from behind.

“I’m very happy to be on the podium today, especially in front of my family and friends here in Monaco,” said de Vries. “The car was excellent, and we executed a very strong race strategically, so the whole team deserve a lot of credit for the work that we’ve done.

“Tomorrow is another day, and another race, but we’ll enjoy this result, and it’s great to have some confirmation of the progress we’re continuing to make, and a reward for the work we’ve done so far. We know the next steps will be harder, but this is encouraging.”

Mortara also moved forward through the race despite running with minor front wing damage following contact from another car. He climbed from ninth on the grid to fifth by managing his energy and using the PIT BOOST period to gain track position. He passed Nico Mueller on the final lap to take fourth.

“It’s a strong result for the team, and I was very happy to come through the field and score some good points today,” said Mortara. “Even with some minor damage, we were able to make progress and fight towards the front, which is very encouraging and another sign we are on the right path with our development of this new package.

“It’s a great start to the weekend, and hopefully we can have another positive result tomorrow.”

Team Principal and CEO Frederic Bertrand praised the team’s performance and execution, particularly under the new PIT BOOST format that was introduced this season.

“These are the days we’ve been working towards as a team, and it’s important to enjoy them whilst also being hungry for more,” said Bertrand.

“Today was a great example of what we have been building. We’ve extended our run of qualifying for the Duels and scoring points in every race this season, and I was particularly pleased to see not only how Nyck was able to fight at the front, but how Edo moved through the pack despite some small damage.

“PIT BOOST races are still a bit of an unknown for the whole paddock, but our engineers and mechanics executed a great strategy, and we were able to use it to our advantage again, as we did in Jeddah.

“Overall, a very pleasing result. It’s always nice to end the day with a trophy, but our focus remains to keep up this level of performance consistently and keep being ambitious and aim for even higher.”

Mahindra will return to action on Sunday for the second Monaco E-Prix of the weekend.

Topics: Motorsport Formula E Monaco Monaco E-Prix mahindra

Related

Evans and Cassidy give Jaguar a 1-2 finish in Monaco E-Prix
Motorsport
Evans and Cassidy give Jaguar a 1-2 finish in Monaco E-Prix
McLaren to exit Formula E at end of the season
Sport
McLaren to exit Formula E at end of the season

Motor racing-Norris wins wet Miami sprint to trim Piastri’s lead by a point

Motor racing-Norris wins wet Miami sprint to trim Piastri’s lead by a point
Updated 03 May 2025
Reuters
Follow

Motor racing-Norris wins wet Miami sprint to trim Piastri’s lead by a point

Motor racing-Norris wins wet Miami sprint to trim Piastri’s lead by a point
  • “My luck in Miami seems pretty good at the minute, really happy,” grinned Norris
  • Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was handed a 10 second penalty for an unsafe release
Updated 03 May 2025
Reuters

MIAMI: Lando Norris lucked in to win a rain-hit and crash-strewn Miami Grand Prix sprint race in a McLaren one-two on Saturday that trimmed teammate Oscar Piastri’s Formula One lead to nine points.
Ferrari’s Lewis Hamilton, winner of the season’s first sprint in China, had a smile on his face again after finishing third with the safety car leading the closing laps before peeling off at the end.
“My luck in Miami seems pretty good at the minute, really happy,” grinned Norris, who won last year’s main grand prix for his first F1 victory.
The Briton got lucky with the safety car just at the right moment as he pitted for slick tires, with Piastri having already stopped, and came back out still in the lead he had inherited.
“I probably would’ve preferred if this had happened tomorrow, rather than today, but I’ll take it. Good job by the team,” he said.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen was handed a 10 second penalty for an unsafe release that led to a pitlane collision with Mercedes’ pole-sitter Kimi Antonelli as the Italian was coming in and the champion pulling out.
That dropped four-times champion Verstappen to last of those who took the chequered flag.
Antonelli finished 10th — the 18-year-old left with nothing more than the record for youngest ever F1 polesitter in any format after only 14 laps of actual racing from an original 19.
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc crashed on his way from the pits to the starting grid, with heavy spray making conditions treacherous, and did not start.
The safety car led the field around before the start procedure was suspended, with drivers struggling to see, and all 19 cars returned to the pit lane before an eventual standing start on a drying track.
Carlos Sainz crashed his Williams and Fernando Alonso was pitched into the wall after contact with Liam Lawson’s Racing Bulls, triggering the decisive safety car to the finish.
“I did pretty much everything right. A bit disappointed to come away with second but that’s how it goes sometimes. Racing is a pretty cruel business,” said Piastri, who will be chasing a third grand prix win in a row on Sunday.
“Hopefully that means I get a bit of luck this afternoon in qualifying and tomorrow.”
Hamilton was one of the first to change from inters to slicks, reaping the benefit as he carved back up through the field.
“It’s been a tough year so far but...I never thought it was going to rain in Miami. It’s the first time we’ve been on track in the wet here and what a race it provided us,” said the seven-times world champion.
Alex Albon finished fourth, but under investigation for a safety car infringement, with Mercedes’ George Russell fifth and Lance Stroll sixth for Aston Martin.
Lawson was seventh and Haas rookie Ollie Bearman took the final point.

Topics: Lando Norris F1 McLaren Oscar Piastri Lewis Hamilton Miami Grand Prix

Related

Verstappen awaits birth of first child, misses Miami media day
Sport
Verstappen awaits birth of first child, misses Miami media day
Lewis Hamilton wins pole position in the sprint for Ferrari at the Chinese F1 Grand Prix
Sport
Lewis Hamilton wins pole position in the sprint for Ferrari at the Chinese F1 Grand Prix

Max Verstappen delighted at birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen delighted at birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet
Updated 02 May 2025
AP
Follow

Max Verstappen delighted at birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet

Max Verstappen delighted at birth of his first child with partner Kelly Piquet
  • “Welcome to the world, sweet Lily,” Verstappen and Piquet wrote Friday on Instagram
  • “Our hearts are fuller than ever — you are our greatest gift. We love you so much”
Updated 02 May 2025
AP

FLORIDA, USA: Four-time defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen arrived at the Miami Grand Prix on Friday as a first-time father after announcing he and partner Kelly Piquet had welcomed a daughter.
“Welcome to the world, sweet Lily,” Verstappen and Piquet wrote Friday on Instagram. “Our hearts are fuller than ever — you are our greatest gift. We love you so much.”
Verstappen had skipped Thursday activities at this weekend’s Miami Grand Prix to be with Piquet, the daughter of three-time F1 champion Nelson Piquet. The couple released no details about the birth, including when his daughter was born.


Verstappen and Piquet went public with their relationship in 2021. She has a daughter, Penelope, with driver Daniil Kvyat that Verstappen is very close with but this is the first child for Verstappen.
“He’s going to be a very present father,” predicted Christian Horner, Verstappen’s boss at Red Bull. “I’m just thinking of the genes of that child — it is quite incredible when you think of it: a Verstappen and then Piquet. If it was a racehorse, it would be worth a fortune.”
Verstappen joins Nico Hülkenberg as the only active F1 drivers this season with children.
“He’s joining that club. I hope it’s a good sleeper,” Hulkenberg said. “I think there’s lots to discover — many beautiful, nice things that come with that. I’m sure he’ll enjoy it.”
Seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton said he spoke to Verstappen at F1’s last race and could tell the Dutchman was eagerly awaiting the arrival of his child.
“It’s such an amazing, special thing,” Hamilton said. “I spoke to him briefly in Saudi and saw how excited he was. Big congrats to him.”
But there’s a myth that racers often slow down when they become parents because they begin driving more cautiously and lose some of the edge that made them successful.
“Judge for yourself, look at the stats and what happens. Everyone is obviously different, but personally, I don’t feel that’s the case,” Hulkenberg said. “I feel once we step in the car — visor down, go out — even for me, I tend to forget what goes on outside because we’re just so focused and so driven to perform and maximize.
“I just personally feel it’s added benefit because it’s giving me so much outside of work and outside of being in Formula 1,” he added. “So I would even say it’s kind of been helpful for me, if anything.”
Horner doesn’t believe there will be any change in his star driver’s performance.
“I think he’s a pretty measured guy, he’s obviously got a step-daughter and he enjoys family life,” Horner said. “For him, it is business as usual. He’s obviously tremendously proud and it’s a great thing for him and Kelly to welcome a baby girl. That’s a different achievement and a different perspective for him.”
Mercedes driver George Russell doubted being a father will change Verstappen’s on-track performance.
“As Nico says, I think for many people it probably brings things to your life. I know what it’s like when I see my nieces and nephews — they’re not my kids, but they bring me so much joy when I spend time with them,” Russell said. “And you’ve seen drivers in the past win championships and races who’ve got kids, so I don’t see it changing anything on his professional level.”
Verstappen, who has 64 career victories, has won the last four F1 titles. He’s won just once this season as McLaren has shown an early edge over Red Bull headed into Sunday’s race, the sixth of the season. He is third in the series standings.
Verstappen won the first two Miami Grand Prix races, while Lando Norris of McLaren scored the first F1 victory of his career at this race last year.

Topics: Motorsport Formula 1 Formula One F1 Max Verstappen

Related

Verstappen awaits birth of first child, misses Miami media day
Sport
Verstappen awaits birth of first child, misses Miami media day
Update Piastri wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Verstappen to take F1 lead
Sport
Piastri wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix from Verstappen to take F1 lead

Latest updates

Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
Thousands worldwide benefit from KSrelief medical programs
Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch
Georgina Rodriguez jets to New York for Charlotte Tilbury launch
DeChambeau holds off Howell as cruisers sweep LIV GOLF Korea
DeChambeau holds off Howell as cruisers sweep LIV GOLF Korea
Syrians’ asylum requests in Europe drop to decade low
Syrians’ asylum requests in Europe drop to decade low
Baniyas crowned champions of third round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship
Baniyas crowned champions of third round of Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Jiu-Jitsu Championship

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.