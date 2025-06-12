You are here

  • Home
  • Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport
Firefighters work at the site of an airplane that crashed in India's northwestern city of Ahmedabad in Gujarat state, Thursday, June12, 2025. (AP Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/52h3g

Updated 5 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport

Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport
  • The plane was reportedly a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft
  • It was headed to Gatwick airport in the United Kingdom when it crashed in a civilian area near the airport
Updated 5 min 10 sec ago
Reuters
Follow

NEW DELHI: An Air India plane headed to London with 242 people on board crashed minutes after taking off from India’s western city of Ahmedabad on Thursday, the airline and police said, without specifying whether there were any fatalities.

The plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.

Aviation tracking site Flightradar24 said the plane was a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, one of the most modern passenger aircraft in service.

“At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates,” Air India said on X.

The crash occurred when the aircraft was taking off, television channels reported. One channel showed the plane taking off over a residential area and then disappearing from the screen before a huge cloud of fire rising into the sky from beyond the houses.

Visuals also showed debris on fire, with thick black smoke rising up into the sky near the airport.

They also showed visuals of people being moved in stretchers and being taken away in ambulances.

According to air traffic control at Ahmedabad airport, the aircraft departed at 1.39 p.m. (0809 GMT) from runway 23. It gave a “Mayday” call, signalling an emergency, but thereafter there was no response from the aircraft.

Flightradar24 also said that it received the last signal from the aircraft seconds after it took off.

“The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB,” it said.

Boeing did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The last fatal plane crash in India involved Air India Express, the airline’s low-cost arm.

The airline’s Boeing-737 overshot a “table-top” runway at Kozhikode International Airport in southern India in 2020. The plane skidded off the runway, plunging into a valley and crashing nose-first into the ground.
Twenty-one people were killed in that crash.

Topics: Indian plane crash New delhi Indian Airport

Air India says Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight ‘involved in an incident’

Updated 6 sec ago
Follow

Air India says Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight ‘involved in an incident’

Air India says Ahmedabad-London Gatwick flight ‘involved in an incident’
Updated 6 sec ago
New Delhi: Air India said on Thursday one of its aircraft, operating from the Indian city of Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, had been “involved in an incident.”
“Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025,” an Air India spokesperson said in a statement on X. “At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest.”
Flight AI171 is listed as a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, which can hold more than 200 passengers. Fire service officials told AFP that an aircraft had crashed, without giving further details, and thick plumes of black smoke were seen over the city’s airport, an AFP reporter said.

Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop

Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop
Updated 12 June 2025
AFP
Follow

Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop

Beijing hails improving Vatican ties after Pope Leo names first Chinese bishop
  • China recognizes appointment of Joseph Lin Yuntuan as auxiliary bishop of Fuzhou, capital of eastern Fujian province
  • The Vatican and China do not have formal diplomatic relations because the Holy See recognizes Taiwan
Updated 12 June 2025
AFP

BEIJING: Beijing hailed on Thursday improving ties with the Vatican after the first appointment of a Chinese bishop under Pope Leo XIV, signaling the new pontiff’s support for a controversial accord on nominations struck by his predecessor.

The Holy See expressed “satisfaction” on Wednesday at the recognition by China of the appointment of Joseph Lin Yuntuan as auxiliary bishop of Fuzhou, capital of eastern Fujian province. The pope made the nomination on June 5.

Beijing’s foreign ministry said the naming of the first Chinese bishop under the new pope had “enhanced understanding and mutual trust through constructive dialogue” with the Vatican.

“China is willing to work together with the Vatican to promote the continuous improvement of China-Vatican relations,” foreign ministry spokesman Lin Jian said at a regular news briefing.

The Vatican and China do not have formal diplomatic relations because the Holy See recognizes Taiwan, the self-ruled island that Beijing claims as its own territory.

However, they agreed in a historic deal in 2018 to let both sides have a say in the naming of bishops in China, home to about 12 million Catholics.

The deal – the text of which has never been made public – has drawn criticism within the Church, with some seeing it as allowing the Communist Party government a stranglehold over China’s Catholics.

The deal was renewed several times as Pope Francis sought to make inroads for the Church in China, most recently in October 2024 for four years.

“With the joint efforts of both sides, the provisional agreement on the appointment of bishops has been smoothly implemented,” Lin Jian said.

Topics: China Vatican Pope Leo XIV

Related

Leo, the first US pope, criticizes nationalist politics at Sunday Mass
World
Leo, the first US pope, criticizes nationalist politics at Sunday Mass
Pope takes message of dialogue, unity to the Curia video
World
Pope takes message of dialogue, unity to the Curia

Rescuers in South Africa search for the missing after floods leave at least 49 dead

Rescuers in South Africa search for the missing after floods leave at least 49 dead
Updated 12 June 2025
AP
Follow

Rescuers in South Africa search for the missing after floods leave at least 49 dead

Rescuers in South Africa search for the missing after floods leave at least 49 dead
  • The missing included four high school students who were swept away when their bus was caught up in the floods near a river on Tuesday
  • The floods hit early Tuesday after an extreme cold front brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of eastern and southern South Africa
Updated 12 June 2025
AP

CAPE TOWN, South Africa: Rescue teams began a third day searching for missing people Thursday after floods devastated parts of South Africa’s rural Eastern Cape province and left at least 49 dead.

Authorities said they expected the death toll to rise.

The missing included four high school students who were swept away when their bus was caught up in the floods near a river on Tuesday. Six students on the bus were confirmed dead, while three were rescued after clinging onto trees and calling out for help, according to the provincial government.

The floods hit the province early Tuesday after an extreme cold front brought heavy rain, strong winds and snow to parts of eastern and southern South Africa. Forecasters had warned about the damaging weather last week.

Eastern Cape provincial government officials said they believed people were still missing but did not give an exact number. They were working with families to find out who was still unaccounted for, they said.

On Wednesday, rescue teams brought bodies out of the water in blue body bags, while witnesses said many people had taken refuge on the top of buildings or in trees.

The floods centered on the town of Mthatha and its surrounding district, which is around 430 kilometers (267 miles) south of the east coast city of Durban.

Officials said at least 58 schools and 20 hospitals were damaged, while hundreds of families were left homeless after their houses were submerged under water or washed away by the floods. Critical infrastructure including roads and bridges has been badly damaged, Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane said.

He said it was one of the worst weather-related disasters his province had experienced.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced he had activated the National Disaster Management Center to help local authorities in the Eastern Cape, while national officials were expected to visit the province on Thursday.

Topics: weather South Africa

Related

At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa with toll expected to rise, officials say
World
At least 49 people have died in flooding in South Africa with toll expected to rise, officials say
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive
World
South Africa rescues all 260 miners stuck underground alive

Ukrainian pea prices may rise amid expected exports to China, producers say

Ukrainian pea prices may rise amid expected exports to China, producers say
Updated 12 June 2025
Reuters
Follow

Ukrainian pea prices may rise amid expected exports to China, producers say

Ukrainian pea prices may rise amid expected exports to China, producers say
  • UAC said an increase in demand could push pea prices up to as much as 16,000 hryvnias ($385.33) per metric ton
Updated 12 June 2025
Reuters

KYIV: Prices for Ukrainian peas may rise significantly by mid-summer on the back of expected significant supplies to China, which opened its market to Ukrainian peas this spring, Ukrainian producers union UAC said on Thursday.

Farmers sowed 250,000 hectares of peas in 2025 compared with 212,000 hectares in 2024, farm ministry data shows.

“China has opened its market, and a significant part of the peas will probably go there,” UAC said in a statement.

UAC said an increase in demand could push pea prices up to as much as 16,000 hryvnias ($385.33) per metric ton ex works (EXW) in late summer against the current 14,000 hryvnias.

The farm ministry has said pea production in Ukraine could increase to 476,000 metric tons in the 2025/26 July-June season from 409,000 tons in 2024/25.

Ukraine exports its peas mostly to Turkiye, India, Italy, Malaysia, the ministry said.

Topics: Russia ukraine war

Related

Update Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kharkiv, killing two
World
Ukraine says Russian strikes hit Kharkiv, killing two
Russia hits Ukraine’s Kharkiv with deadly nighttime barrage of drones
World
Russia hits Ukraine’s Kharkiv with deadly nighttime barrage of drones

Australia ‘confident’ in US nuclear sub deal despite review

Australia ‘confident’ in US nuclear sub deal despite review
Updated 12 June 2025
AFP
Follow

Australia ‘confident’ in US nuclear sub deal despite review

Australia ‘confident’ in US nuclear sub deal despite review
  • The 2021 AUKUS deal joins Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States in a multi-decade effort to balance China’s growing military might
Updated 12 June 2025
AFP

SYDNEY: Australia said Thursday it is “very confident” in the future of a US agreement to equip its navy with a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines, after the Trump administration put the pact under review.

The 2021 AUKUS deal joins Australia, the United Kingdom and the United States in a multi-decade effort to balance China’s growing military might.

It aims to arm Australia with a fleet of cutting-edge, nuclear-powered submarines from the United States and provides for cooperation in developing an array of warfare technologies.

US President Donald Trump’s administration has advised Australia and the United Kingdom that it is reviewing AUKUS, a spokesperson for the Australian Department of Defense confirmed Thursday.

Defense Minister Richard Marles said he was “very confident” Australia would still get the American submarines.

“I think the review that’s been announced is not a surprise,” he told public broadcaster ABC.

“We’ve been aware of this for some time. We welcome it. It’s something which is perfectly natural for an incoming administration to do.”

Australia plans to acquire at least three Virginia Class submarines from the United States within 15 years, eventually manufacturing its own subs.

The US Navy has 24 Virginia-class vessels, which can carry cruise missiles, but American shipyards are struggling to meet production targets set at two new boats each year.

In the United States, critics question why Washington would sell nuclear-powered submarines to Australia without stocking its own military first.

Marles said boosting the US production of US Virginia Class submarines was a challenge.

“That’s why we are working very closely with the United States on seeing that happen. But that is improving,” he said.

Australia’s focus is on “sticking to this plan and on seeing it through,” Marles said.

He criticized Australia’s previous conservative government for “chopping and changing” its submarine choice.

On the eve of announcing its participation in AUKUS in 2021, the government of the time abruptly scrapped plans to buy diesel-powered submarines in a lucrative deal with France — infuriating Paris.

The AUKUS submarine program alone could cost the country up to $235 billion over the next 30 years, according to Australian government forecasts, a price tag that has contributed to criticism of the strategy.

Australia should conduct its own review of AUKUS, said former conservative prime minister Malcolm Turnbull, noting that Britain and now the United States had each decided to re-examine the pact.

“Australia, which has the most at stake, has no review. Our parliament to date has been the least curious and least informed. Time to wake up?” he posted on X.

Former Labour Party prime minister Paul Keating, a vehement critic of AUKUS, said the US review might “save Australia from itself.”

Australia should carve its own security strategy “rather than being dragged along on the coat tails of a fading Atlantic empire,” Keating said.

“The review makes clear that America keeps its national interests uppermost. But the concomitant question is: Why has Australia failed to do the same?”

Any US review of AUKUS carries a risk, particularly since it is a Biden-era initiative, said Euan Graham, senior analyst at the Australian Strategic Policy Institute.

But it is “fundamentally a good deal for the US,” he said, with Australia already investing cash to boost American submarine production as part of the agreement.

“I just do not think it is realistic for Australia, this far backed in, to have any prospect of withdrawing itself from AUKUS,” Graham said.

“I don’t think there is a Plan B that would meet requirements and I think it would shred Australia’s reputation fundamentally in a way that would not be recoverable.”

Topics: Australia US Defense

Related

US starts to build submarine presence on strategic Australian coast under AUKUS
World
US starts to build submarine presence on strategic Australian coast under AUKUS
Australia, US, UK sign nuclear transfer deal for AUKUS subs
World
Australia, US, UK sign nuclear transfer deal for AUKUS subs

Latest updates

Rediscovering the cradle of cricket
Rediscovering the cradle of cricket
Lebanon’s Abdallah Ondash confident on ONE Championship mission
Lebanon’s Abdallah Ondash confident on ONE Championship mission
Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport
Air India plane with 242 on board crashes at India’s Ahmedabad airport
Uzbekistan keen to collaborate with Saudi Arabia on environmental protections: top official
Uzbekistan keen to collaborate with Saudi Arabia on environmental protections: top official
Hamas says it killed 12 Israeli-backed fighters. Israeli-supported group says they were aid workers
Hamas says it killed 12 Israeli-backed fighters. Israeli-supported group says they were aid workers

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.