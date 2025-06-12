Air India crash leaves UK’s Indian community ‘deeply shocked’

LONDON: The Indian community in the UK has been left in deep shock after an Air India airplane bound for London Gatwick crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people burst into flames when it hit buildings in Gujarat state’s largest city shortly after takeoff. Just one person survived - British man Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

Among those on board were 53 British passengers and 169 Indian nationals, many of whom would have been on their way to visit relatives in the UK.

The former British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said he and his wife Akshata Murty were “deeply shocked and distressed” by the tragedy.

Sunak and Murty were in Ahmedabad earlier this month to watch the Indian Premier League cricket final at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

Sunak said on X: “There is a unique bond between our two nations and our thoughts and prayers go out to the British and Indian families who have lost loved ones today.”

The High Commission of India in London said it was “deeply saddened by the tragic crash,” and that “thoughts and prayers are with all those affected by this devastating incident.”

It urged those affected to follow official updates from India’s civil aviation ministry and added that High Commission staff would assist the next of kin of the victims in the UK.

With the UK and India’s deep historic, political and trade ties, the Indian community in the UK is thought to number around 1.8 million. At least 600,000 are part of the diaspora from Gujarat, the state where the Air India plane crashed.

MP Bob Blackman, whose constituency of Harrow East is home to one of the largest Gujarati communities in the UK, said almost all the Indian nationals on board would have been on their way to visit relatives in Britain.

“The community is shocked by what’s happened,” he told BBC radio. “A third of my constituents come from Gujarat originally, and they will all have family and friends there. It’s a very close community and so they’ll all be affected by this.”

Blackman had campaigned to get direct flights set up between Ahmedabad and the UK.

The route was among the promises made by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi — who is from Gujarat — during a visit to the UK in 2015. Air India finally opened the route to Gatwick in 2023.

Blackman said: “It’s taken a long time to get these flights underway and that’s also what makes it even more of a tragedy: that one of these should crash and so many people have unfortunately lost their lives as a result.”

The MP praised the Gujarati community in the UK, saying that wherever they go throughout the world they bring improvements to education and the economy.

He added: “They’re hard-working people who look after their families and make sure everyone is protected, so when something like this happens it's a tragedy that’s felt by the whole community.”

About 60 worshippers gathered to pray at a Hindu temple in Harrow for those killed in the crash, the BBC reported.

In Leicester, outside the home of the survivor Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, friends and family gathered on the street. His brother, Nayan Kumar Ramesh, told Sky News he was meant to be collecting Kumar and their other brother Ajay, who was also onboard, from Gatwick. They have heard no news about Ajay.

"What about the other miracle for my other brother?" he said. "I have got no words to describe it."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer described the scenes of the crash in Ahmedabad as “devastating.”

He added: “My thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time.”

King Charles III said he was “desperately shocked” by the tragedy.

“Our special prayers and deepest possible sympathy are with the families and friends of all those affected by this appallingly tragic incident across so many nations, as they await news of their loved ones,” he said.

The crash comes a month after the UK and India signed a trade deal in the latest boost to their historic economic ties.

The accident stunned the business community operating between the two countries.

The UK India Business Council said it was deeply saddened by the crash.

“Our thoughts are with the victims, their families, and all those affected by this tragedy,” it said.

The UK branch of the Friends of India Society International said: “Our heartfelt condolences go out to the families and loved ones of those on board.”