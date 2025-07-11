You are here

Wenger defends Club World Cup amid Klopp criticism

date 2025-07-11

Wenger defends Club World Cup amid Klopp criticism
Arsene Wenger, FIFA’s chief of Global Football Development, Al-Hilal President Fahad bin Nafel and FIFA President Gianni Infantino interact prior to the Club World Cup quarterfinal between Fluminense and Hilal at Camping World Stadium on July 4, 2025 in Orlando, Florida. (Getty Images via AFP)
Reuters
Wenger defends Club World Cup amid Klopp criticism

Wenger defends Club World Cup amid Klopp criticism
  • Wenger: Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and I don’t share Jurgen Klopp’s view at all. I feel that a Club World Cup, a REAL Club World Cup was needed
  • Wenger also pointed to the unexpectedly high attendance figures as evidence of the competition’s success
Reuters
NEW YORK: Arsene Wenger has dismissed Jurgen Klopp’s criticism of FIFA’s revamped 32-team Club World Cup, calling the tournament a “fantastic competition” and emphasizing the support it has received from participating teams, players, and managers.

Klopp, the former Liverpool manager, described the expanded summer competition as “the worst idea ever invented” in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt two weeks ago. Wenger, now FIFA’s chief of Global Football Development, countered these remarks on Thursday during a FIFA Technical Study Group (TSG) briefing in New York.

“Everyone is entitled to an opinion, and I don’t share Jurgen Klopp’s view at all,” Wenger told reporters. “I feel that a Club World Cup, a REAL Club World Cup was needed. If you make an inquiry today with all the clubs who were here at this competition, I’m basically sure that we have 100 percent of answers of people who want to do this again. So that’s basically the best answer.”

Wenger also pointed to the unexpectedly high attendance figures as evidence of the competition’s success. “The decisive question is, do the fans like it? Attendance projections were low, but in reality, they were much higher. The answer is there,” he added.

The tournament has provided FIFA with a testing ground ahead of the 2026 World Cup, which will take place across North America. Wenger acknowledged that the summer heat in the US posed challenges but said FIFA has learned valuable lessons to address these issues.

“The heat in some games was a problem,” Wenger admitted. “We tried to combat that with cooling breaks and watering the pitches during breaks. We learned a lot on that front.”

He singled out Orlando as one of the venues where pitch conditions proved difficult, though he praised the quality of natural grass pitches overall. Philadelphia’s surface, he said, would serve as a benchmark for future competitions in the US.

Looking ahead, Wenger said FIFA is considering using covered stadiums in cities such as Atlanta, Dallas, Los Angeles, and Houston to host early matches in next year’s tournaments. He also revealed that FIFA analysts have studied the impact of heat on player performance, finding that temperatures above 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit) affect high-speed running and sprints more than overall distances covered.

“Certainly next year, there will be more roofed stadiums as we have to follow the TV schedule. We are learning to be better equipped to deal with these conditions,” Wenger said.

The inaugural 32-team Club World Cup concludes on Sunday, with Paris St. Germain taking on Chelsea in the final at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

Topics: football Club World Cup Arsene Wenger Jurgen Klopp

Tottenham signs forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham

Tottenham signs forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham
Updated 11 July 2025
AP
Tottenham signs forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham

Tottenham signs forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham
Updated 11 July 2025
AP

LONDON: Tottenham completed the signing of Ghana forward Mohammed Kudus from West Ham on Thursday and was reportedly close to adding Nottingham Forest midfielder Morgan Gibbs-White as well.
Tottenham did not disclose details of the deal for Kudus but British media said it was worth 55 million pounds . The 24-year-old Kudus scored 19 goals in 80 appearances for West Ham during a two-year spell after joining from Ajax.
Tottenham is rebuilding under new coach Thomas Frank and Gibbs-White was reportedly set to have a medical at Tottenham ahead of a proposed 60-million  transfer.
Gibbs-White joined Forest in the summer of 2022 following their promotion to the Premier League and was instrumental in delivering European football to the club for the first time since 1996, with seven goals and eight assists in 34 Premier League games this past season.
 

Topics: Tottenham Hotspur F.C. Mohammed Kudus

Jorge Jesus set to return to Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr: Portuguese media

Jorge Jesus set to return to Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr: Portuguese media
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Jorge Jesus set to return to Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr: Portuguese media

Jorge Jesus set to return to Saudi Pro League with Al-Nassr: Portuguese media
  • Jesus is expected to arrive in Riyadh on Monday to sign a contract and begin pre-season preparations
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News

RIYADH: Portuguese media have reported that Saudi Pro League club Al-Nassr have reached an agreement with coach Jorge Jesus to take charge of the club’s first team ahead of the 2025-26 season.

According to A Bola, one of Portugal’s leading sports newspapers, Jesus is expected to arrive in Riyadh on Monday to sign a contract and begin pre-season preparations. 

The deal is reportedly for one year with an option to extend, and is being described as one of the most high-profile managerial moves of the summer considering Jesus’ time with Al-Hilal.

While Al-Nassr has yet to confirm the appointment, the return of Jesus to the Saudi Pro League, this time with Al-Hilal’s fierce rivals, would mark a major development ahead of the new season. 

Reports also suggest that Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo played a key role in endorsing Jesus for the job, owing to their close relationship and Ronaldo’s belief in the coach’s ability to lead Al-Nassr back to silverware.

Topics: football soccer Saudi Arabia Saudi Pro League Jorge Jesus SPL Al-Nassr

Desert Vipers launch talent pathway program to develop UAE's future cricket stars

Desert Vipers launch talent pathway program to develop UAE’s future cricket stars
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News
Desert Vipers launch talent pathway program to develop UAE's future cricket stars

Desert Vipers launch talent pathway program to develop UAE’s future cricket stars
Updated 10 July 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: The Dubai-based Desert Vipers cricket franchise have unveiled a talent pathway and development program aimed at identifying and nurturing the UAE’s most promising young players, it was announced on Thursday.

Targeting boys in the U-14, U-16 and U-19 age groups, the initiative will offer a direct route into the Desert Vipers’ International League T20 first-team setup.

Participants will benefit from elite training, mentorship and coaching delivered by a world-class team of international experts.

The program will also welcome talented girls across similar age groups, highlighting the Vipers’ long-term commitment to developing the women’s game in the region.

Trials took place on June 18 at the ICC Academy, with a select group of male and female players chosen to progress into the elite program.

The official launch is set for September 2025, when the selected cohort will begin structured training under the guidance of the Desert Vipers’ high-performance staff.

The official launch is set for September 2025, when the selected cohort will begin structured training under the guidance of the Desert Vipers’ high-performance staff. (Supplied)

“Through this initiative, we’re building a clear and aspirational pathway for talented young cricketers in the UAE,” said Phil Oliver, CEO of the Desert Vipers.

“This is about more than just identifying talent — it’s about developing future professionals in an environment where excellence is the standard.”

The program is made possible through a multi-year partnership with Balqis Capital, whose support reflects a strategic vision for growing both grassroots and professional cricket in the Gulf region, a statement said.

Steven Schofield, founder of the Talent Pathway and director at Balqis Capital, added: “We are proud to be pioneers, launching a first-of-its-kind program that gives talented young boys and girls a clear pathway into professional cricket. At Balqis Capital, we believe in backing ambition — whether in sport, business or life. 

“This initiative reflects our values of discipline, opportunity and long-term vision, and we’re delighted to be working with the fantastic team at the Desert Vipers to deliver it.”

Topics: Cricket T20 cricket UAE DP World ILT20 Desert Vipers

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final
Updated 10 July 2025
Reuters
Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final
  • Anisimova battles past top-ranked Sabalenka in three sets
  • Swiatek continues to fly high on grass by crushing Bencic
  • Wimbledon to crown eighth consecutive first-time champion
Updated 10 July 2025
Reuters

LONDON: Amanda Anisimova tore up the script and soared into her maiden Wimbledon final by outclassing world number one Aryna Sabalenka with fierce determination and fearless shot-making on Thursday and will meet Iga Swiatek for a shot at Grand Slam glory.

Anisimova’s 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory extended her record over her equally powerful rival to 6-3, and kept alive American dreams of a third women’s Grand Slam champion this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff won the French Open.

Standing in her way will be five-times major winner Swiatek, who continued her new-found love affair with grass this year to blaze into her first final at the All England Club with a breezy 6-2 6-0 demolition of Tokyo Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

In Saturday’s final, Anisimova, 23, will look to become the first American to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016.

“This doesn’t feel real right now, honestly,” a beaming Anisimova said shortly after her big battle.

“Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. Yeah, I don’t know how I pulled it off. I mean, she’s such an incredible competitor and she’s an inspiration to me and I’m sure so many other people.

“We’ve had so many tough battles. To come out on top today and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special. The atmosphere was incredible. I know she’s the number one, but a lot of people were cheering for me. Huge thanks to everyone.”

On an oven-like Center Court where the temperature climbed to 30 degrees Celsius, Sabalenka twice rushed to the aid of ill fans by supplying bottles of cold water and an ice pack, before she cracked under pressure from her opponent in the 10th game.

Anisimova, competing in her first Grand Slam semifinal since her 2019 French Open run as a gifted teenager, made her opponent sweat for every point and wrapped up the opening set when the Belarusian produced a double fault.

With her back against the wall, Sabalenka fought like a tiger, the animal that has become her totem, and broke for a 4-3 lead en route to levelling the match at one set apiece after some sloppy errors from 13th seed Anisimova’s racket.

Having matched each other’s decibel levels in a cacophony of grunting, the duo swapped breaks at the start of the decider but Anisimova pounced again when Sabalenka sent a shot long and went on to reach the showpiece match.

COMPLETE DISBELIEF

Anisimova, who took a mental health break in 2023, said that making the final of a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon left her in complete disbelief.

“It’s been a year turnaround since coming back and to be in this spot ... I mean, it’s not easy and so many people dream of, competing on this incredible court,” Anisimova added.

“It’s been such a privilege to compete here and to be in the final is just indescribable.”

Watching the second semifinal that will determine her next opponent was very much on Anisimova’s mind despite a near three-hour workout in testing conditions.

“It’s going to be an incredible match and whoever comes out on top, it’s going to be a battle in the final,” she said.

“Hopefully I can finally spend some time with my family.”

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who was beaten in the Australian and French Open finals, was left to lick her wounds after missing the chance to become the first woman since Williams in 2014-15 to reach four straight major title matches.

It was a more straightforward path to the final for Swiatek, the claycourt specialist who had never got past the last eight at Wimbledon before this year, as she broke Bencic twice in the first set and three times in the next to romp to victory.

“Honestly I never even dreamt it was going to be possible for me to play in the final so I’m super excited and just proud of myself,” the Pole said.

“Tennis keeps surprising me. I thought I’d lived through everything even though I’m young. I thought I’d experienced everything on the court. I didn’t experience playing well on grass so I’m super excited and enjoying it.”

Saturday’s title showdown will crown a new Wimbledon champion for the eighth successive year.

“I don’t think I’ve played Amanda on the WTA Tour. We played in juniors and she can play amazing tennis,” the 24-year-old Swiatek added. “She loves fast surfaces.

“I’ll have to be ready for fast shots for her being proactive but I’m just going to focus on myself and prepare tactically tomorrow.”

Topics: tennis UK London Wimbledon Wimbledon 2025 Aryna Sabalenka Iga Swiatek

Kariman Abuljadayel becomes Al-Nassr's first cross-country skier

Kariman Abuljadayel becomes Al-Nassr’s first cross-country skier
Updated 10 July 2025
SALEH FAREED
Kariman Abuljadayel becomes Al-Nassr's first cross-country skier

Kariman Abuljadayel becomes Al-Nassr’s first cross-country skier
  • Pioneering athlete signed contract on Wednesday, marking new chapter in her sporting journey and a bold step for winter sports in the Kingdom
Updated 10 July 2025
SALEH FAREED

JEDDAH: Saudi Olympian Kariman Abuljadayel has made history once again, this time by becoming the first cross-country skier to join Al-Nassr Club, the first Saudi sports club to officially add a winter sport to its roster.

The pioneering athlete signed a contract on Wednesday, marking a new chapter in her sporting journey and a bold step for winter sports in the Kingdom.

“This truly feels like a new chapter for me as well,” Abuljadayel told Arab News.

“I first tried cross-country skiing back in 2019 in St. Moritz, Switzerland, as a form of endurance training during winter — not knowing that a few years down the road it would become my main sport.”

From representing Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom’s first female sprinter at the Rio 2016 Olympics to co-founding the Saudi Rowing Federation, Abuljadayel is no stranger to breaking boundaries. Her move to Al-Nassr continues that legacy.

“I’ve learned what it takes to help build a new sport from the ground up in the Kingdom,” she said.

“This time, it’s cross-country skiing, and I’m excited not only by the sport itself but also by the incredible culture around it. My hope is to inspire more women in Saudi Arabia to get involved, and to ensure that this journey is inclusive — welcoming para-athletes and creating opportunities for everyone to be part of this pioneering movement.”

Abuljadayel famously competed in the 100m at Rio 2016, finishing seventh in her heat. That same year she raced in the 60m at the World Athletics Championships in Portland, USA. Afterward, she pivoted to rowing and was selected to represent the Saudi national team.

Now focused on cross-country skiing, Abuljadayel acknowledged the challenges of training for a winter sport in a desert climate — but sees opportunity rather than limitation.

From representing Saudi Arabia as the Kingdom’s first female sprinter at the Rio 2016 Olympics to co-founding the Saudi Rowing Federation, Abuljadayel is no stranger to breaking boundaries. (Supplied)

“Al-Nassr Club is making history as the first in Saudi Arabia to add a winter sport and I’m honored to lead the way. Living in Riyadh, I want to show people that you don’t need year-round snow to pursue this sport,” she said.

“Most professional skiers train on roller skis during the summer, which closely replicate skiing on snow.”

She pointed to Riyadh’s Sport Boulevard project, a major new development featuring car-free paths for sports and outdoor activities, as an ideal venue for roller-ski training.

“You can often find me training there. Every time, people stop to ask what sport I’m doing, which shows just how much curiosity and excitement there is. I truly believe Riyadh has huge potential to become a real training hub for cross-country skiing.”

Abuljadayel now hopes to grow the sport through local events, workshops and community training sessions.

“I want to raise awareness, spark interest and inspire more people to discover this unique sport — and to see that it’s possible right here at home,” she said.

Looking ahead, Abuljadayel has her sights firmly set on the Olympic Games.

“This is such an exciting time to be part of cross-country skiing and winter sports in Saudi Arabia, especially with the Asian Winter Games coming to Trojena, NEOM, in 2029,” she said.

“By representing Saudi Arabia in winter sports, I also get to highlight the incredible diversity of my country’s landscape — deserts, seas, mountains, and yes, even snow. Not many countries can say that, and it’s something I’m truly proud to share through this journey.”

Topics: Winter sports Saudi Winter Sport Federation (SWSF) Al-Nassr

