Wenger defends Club World Cup amid Klopp criticism

Anisimova outlasts Sabalenka, Swiatek fells Bencic to lock in Wimbledon final

LONDON: Amanda Anisimova tore up the script and soared into her maiden Wimbledon final by outclassing world number one Aryna Sabalenka with fierce determination and fearless shot-making on Thursday and will meet Iga Swiatek for a shot at Grand Slam glory.

Anisimova’s 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory extended her record over her equally powerful rival to 6-3, and kept alive American dreams of a third women’s Grand Slam champion this year after Madison Keys won the Australian Open and Coco Gauff won the French Open.

Standing in her way will be five-times major winner Swiatek, who continued her new-found love affair with grass this year to blaze into her first final at the All England Club with a breezy 6-2 6-0 demolition of Tokyo Olympic champion Belinda Bencic.

In Saturday’s final, Anisimova, 23, will look to become the first American to win Wimbledon since Serena Williams in 2016.

“This doesn’t feel real right now, honestly,” a beaming Anisimova said shortly after her big battle.

“Aryna is such a tough competitor and I was absolutely dying out there. Yeah, I don’t know how I pulled it off. I mean, she’s such an incredible competitor and she’s an inspiration to me and I’m sure so many other people.

“We’ve had so many tough battles. To come out on top today and be in the final of Wimbledon is so incredibly special. The atmosphere was incredible. I know she’s the number one, but a lot of people were cheering for me. Huge thanks to everyone.”

On an oven-like Center Court where the temperature climbed to 30 degrees Celsius, Sabalenka twice rushed to the aid of ill fans by supplying bottles of cold water and an ice pack, before she cracked under pressure from her opponent in the 10th game.

Anisimova, competing in her first Grand Slam semifinal since her 2019 French Open run as a gifted teenager, made her opponent sweat for every point and wrapped up the opening set when the Belarusian produced a double fault.

With her back against the wall, Sabalenka fought like a tiger, the animal that has become her totem, and broke for a 4-3 lead en route to levelling the match at one set apiece after some sloppy errors from 13th seed Anisimova’s racket.

Having matched each other’s decibel levels in a cacophony of grunting, the duo swapped breaks at the start of the decider but Anisimova pounced again when Sabalenka sent a shot long and went on to reach the showpiece match.



COMPLETE DISBELIEF

Anisimova, who took a mental health break in 2023, said that making the final of a Grand Slam for the first time at Wimbledon left her in complete disbelief.

“It’s been a year turnaround since coming back and to be in this spot ... I mean, it’s not easy and so many people dream of, competing on this incredible court,” Anisimova added.

“It’s been such a privilege to compete here and to be in the final is just indescribable.”

Watching the second semifinal that will determine her next opponent was very much on Anisimova’s mind despite a near three-hour workout in testing conditions.

“It’s going to be an incredible match and whoever comes out on top, it’s going to be a battle in the final,” she said.

“Hopefully I can finally spend some time with my family.”

The 27-year-old Sabalenka, who was beaten in the Australian and French Open finals, was left to lick her wounds after missing the chance to become the first woman since Williams in 2014-15 to reach four straight major title matches.

It was a more straightforward path to the final for Swiatek, the claycourt specialist who had never got past the last eight at Wimbledon before this year, as she broke Bencic twice in the first set and three times in the next to romp to victory.

“Honestly I never even dreamt it was going to be possible for me to play in the final so I’m super excited and just proud of myself,” the Pole said.

“Tennis keeps surprising me. I thought I’d lived through everything even though I’m young. I thought I’d experienced everything on the court. I didn’t experience playing well on grass so I’m super excited and enjoying it.”

Saturday’s title showdown will crown a new Wimbledon champion for the eighth successive year.

“I don’t think I’ve played Amanda on the WTA Tour. We played in juniors and she can play amazing tennis,” the 24-year-old Swiatek added. “She loves fast surfaces.

“I’ll have to be ready for fast shots for her being proactive but I’m just going to focus on myself and prepare tactically tomorrow.”