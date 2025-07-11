Pakistan rain death toll rises to 90 as authorities issue fresh flood warning

You are here

A person rides a motorbike through a flooded street after a downpour in Lahore, Pakistan, July 9, 2025. (AFP)
Updated 11 July 2025
  • Heavy rains have also damaged at least 343 houses nationwide
  • Relief operations underway in affected areas, authority says
Updated 11 July 2025
NAIMAT KHAN
KARACHI: The death toll from monsoon downpours in Pakistan rose to 90 after three children died in rain-related incidents in the eastern Punjab province, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday, amid fresh alert about possible flooding between July 13 and July 17.

Punjab has reported 32 deaths, including 18 children, while the northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province has recorded 30 deaths, 14 of them children, since the start of monsoon in late June.

The southern province of Sindh has reported 16 deaths and the southwestern Balochistan province has logged 11 fatalities. One man lost his life in Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

“The total number of 90 deceased include 45 children, 29 men and 16 women,” the NDMA said in a report on Friday, adding that another 158 people were injured in incidents across the country.

“Minor flooding is ongoing at Tarbela, Taunsa and Guddu Barrages, while moderate flooding continues at Kalabagh and Chashma.”

Heavy rains have also damaged at least 343 houses nationwide. Of them, 109 were destroyed and 234 incurred partial damages, according to the NDMA.

Flood relief operations have been underway in affected areas, with authorities distributing tents, ration bags, blankets, sandbags, quilts, gas cylinders, mattresses, kitchen sets, mosquito nets, plastic mats, hygiene kits and food packets to affected families.




A large crowd gathers along Korang Nullah at Sharifabad in Islamabad, Pakistan, on July 9, 2025, after rising water levels from recent rains. Security blocks bridge access after a drowning. (APP)

A total of 24 relief camps have been set up in Punjab and two in Sindh, providing shelter to 176 people, whereas around 245 people have been rescued in 21 operations carried out across the country.

FLOOD ALERT

Taunsa Barrage located on Indus River in Punjab’s Dera Ismail Khan district “may experience moderate flooding,” the NDMA said in a fresh alert on Friday.

There is a risk of minor flooding at Marala and Khanki along the Chenab River and at Nowshera along the Kabul River. Flooding is also expected in the Swat and Panjkora Rivers as well as their adjoining streams.

The NDMA has advised people to exercise caution and avoid crossing streams, bridges and floodwaters.

Pakistan has also rolled out a location-based SMS alert system to warn citizens living in flood-prone areas about imminent weather threats.

Pakistan, home to over 240 million people, is consistently ranked among the countries most vulnerable to climate change. In 2022, record-breaking monsoon rains and glacier melt triggered catastrophic floods that affected 33 million people and killed more than 1,700.

Islamabad plans digital remittance solutions for Pakistanis in Gulf via PayPak scheme

Islamabad plans digital remittance solutions for Pakistanis in Gulf via PayPak scheme
Updated 22 sec ago
Islamabad plans digital remittance solutions for Pakistanis in Gulf via PayPak scheme

Islamabad plans digital remittance solutions for Pakistanis in Gulf via PayPak scheme
  • The initiative aims to facilitate secure and structured remittance flows from non-resident Pakistani workers who are based abroad
  • Pakistan received over $38.3 billion remittances in last fiscal year, with Pakistanis residing in Gulf contributing a major share
Updated 22 sec ago
NAIMAT KHAN

KARACHI: The Pakistani government is planning to facilitate overseas Pakistanis, particularly those in Gulf countries, by providing a technological solution that would enable them to send remittances through a domestic payment scheme, PayPak, the 1Link payment gateway system said on Monday, citing the Prime Minister Youth Programme (PMYP) chief said on Monday.

PMYP Chairman Rana Mashhood Ahmad Khan said this in a recent meeting with stakeholders, including 1Link CEO Najeeb Agrawalla and Pakistan Freelancers Association (PAFLA) Chairman Ibrahim Amin, in the country’s commercial capital of Karachi.

Pakistan received over $38.3 billion in remittances from different countries in the financial year ending in June, with Pakistanis residing in Gulf countries contributing a major share to this amount.

Khan said the government was working extensively to serve Pakistanis in the country and overseas by addressing their core issues through innovative, technological and affordable means.

“The government is keen to explore strategic collaboration on empowering overseas Pakistani youth through digital remittance services and expanding PayPak’s reach under the Prime Minister’s Youth Programme,” he was quoted as saying by 1Link.

Khan said Pakistanis living abroad were playing commendable role in contributing to the economy and the PM Digital Youth Hub was exploring various options to honor their services with dedicated facilities and offerings.

Launched in 2016 by 1Link, PayPak is Pakistan’s first and the only domestic payment scheme (DPS), making Pakistan the 28th country in the world to have its own domestic payment system. It aims to spur financial inclusion and digitization across the country.

“We aim to take initiatives to facilitate secure and structured remittance flows from non-resident Pakistani workers, especially those based in Saudi Arabia, UAE and other Gulf countries, while also promoting the use of PayPak for Hajj, Umrah, and other cross-border transactions including 1Bill service for non-resident Pakistanis,” 1Link CEO Agrawalla said.

As a major payment service provider, he said, 1Link proposed extending its technological expertise and platform capabilities to support the development and implementation of both initiatives.

PAFLA Chairman Amin said there were over 4 million Pakistanis residing in Gulf countries who had been contributing to the economy through their hard-earned income, adding that many of them lacked access to reliable, user-friendly technological payment solutions.

“PAFLA, in collaboration with Pakistani diplomatic missions, Pakistan’s banks, and different agencies, will do its best efforts to approach freelancers, blue- and white-collar Pakistani workers through outreach and engagement efforts across Gulf countries,” he said.

Pakistan sent 336,999 nationals abroad for jobs from Jan. 1 to Jun. 30

Pakistan sent 336,999 nationals abroad for jobs from Jan. 1 to Jun. 30
Updated 14 July 2025
Pakistan sent 336,999 nationals abroad for jobs from Jan. 1 to Jun. 30

Pakistan sent 336,999 nationals abroad for jobs from Jan. 1 to Jun. 30
  • Over 10 million individuals have been sent abroad for jobs by Pakistan’s government since 1971, says state media
  • Remittances sent by Pakistani individuals employed abroad are crucial for cash-strapped South Asian country 
Updated 14 July 2025
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BUEO) sent around 336,999 Pakistanis abroad from January 1 to June 30 this year, state-run media reported on Monday, crediting the government’s policies for increasing employment opportunities for Pakistan’s skilled and unskilled laborers. 

Thousands of Pakistanis every year travel abroad for jobs in Gulf countries, Europe, the United States and other nations. Citing data from an official of the BUEO, the state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) said over 10 million emigrants have been provided overseas employment through the bureau since its inception in 1971. 

“Through the Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BUEO) an attached department of the Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development from January 1 to June 30, around 336,999 Pakistanis have proceeded abroad for employment,” APP reported. 

The official shared that in 2015, 946,571 Pakistanis went abroad for jobs, the highest number ever. The official further said 116,300 foreign jobs are available with BEOE.

“Overseas employment is playing a vital role in reducing the pressure of unemployment at home, besides being a major means of earning foreign exchange in the shape of overseas workers’ remittances,” it added. 

The state-run media said the bureau controls, regulates, facilitates and monitors the emigration process followed by the Overseas Employment Promoters (OEPs) in the private sector. It also monitors the “direct employment” mode adopted by individuals, who seek foreign employment either through their own efforts or relatives and friends living abroad.

“The Bureau has been engaged in maintaining comprehensive statistical record of all the migrant workers since 1971, which provides basis for planning and policy formulation by the Economic Division and other interested government departments.

The remittances sent by Pakistani citizens employed abroad is crucial for the South Asian country to shore up its foreign reserves, especially as it grapples with a prolonged economic crisis. 

Pakistani PM’s aide warns Imran Khan’s party against stirring ‘instability’ with protest drive

Pakistani PM’s aide warns Imran Khan’s party against stirring ‘instability’ with protest drive
Updated 14 July 2025
Pakistani PM’s aide warns Imran Khan’s party against stirring ‘instability’ with protest drive

Pakistani PM’s aide warns Imran Khan’s party against stirring ‘instability’ with protest drive
  • Khan’s PTI party has launched 90-day anti-government movement to demand ex-PM’s release
  • Rana Sanaullah says law will take its course if PTI incites unrest during agitation campaign
Updated 14 July 2025
Hasaan Ali Khan

ISLAMABAD: A top political adviser to Pakistan’s prime minister on Monday warned jailed former premier Imran Khan’s political party against inciting unrest during a newly announced protest movement to demand his release, as political tensions in the country continue to intensify.

Khan, who was ousted from office in a parliamentary vote in April 2022, has been jailed for nearly two years on multiple charges, which he and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party insist are politically motivated. PTI currently holds power in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and has previously led a number of protest marches toward the capital, Islamabad.

On July 13, PTI launched its latest agitation campaign, describing it as a 90-day “do-or-die” protest. The announcement followed the suspension of 26 PTI lawmakers in Punjab and the Supreme Court’s rejection of the party’s bid to reclaim reserved parliamentary seats for minorities and women.

“They have now planned a program lasting over 90 days. In this, if they remain peaceful, it’s fine, it’s their democratic right,” Rana Sanaullah, adviser to the prime minister on political and public affairs, said in an interview with a local news channel. 

“And if they take the law in their hands and try to create instability in the country then definitely the law will take its course.”

Sanaullah also accused Khan’s party of bypassing the government and seeking intervention from the military, commonly referred to in Pakistan as “the establishment.”

“They did not talk about speaking with the government [to resolve their issues],” he added. “They want to speak to the establishment, they are trying to straighten out their affairs through them.”

The latest protest drive was finalized at a meeting in Lahore on July 12, attended by PTI leader and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur who alleged that the PTI was being denied its right to peaceful protest. He vowed that the party would mobilize supporters nationwide before marching toward the capital.

Earlier this month, Khan’s sister announced that his sons, Sulaiman and Kasim, would join the protest campaign in Pakistan after returning from the United States, where they will seek to raise awareness about alleged human rights violations against Khan and his party.

PTI has organized a series of nationwide demonstrations since last year, calling for Khan’s release and an independent investigation into the February 2024 general elections. During one such protest in November 2024, the government said four security personnel were killed in clashes with Khan supporters, an allegation PTI denies.

The government maintains that the 2024 elections were free and fair and accuses the PTI of undermining democratic processes and causing economic stability through confrontational tactics. Pakistan’s military, long a powerful force in national politics, denies accusations of political interference or any role in Khan’s ouster or imprisonment. 

Saudi consortium launches $50 million fund to ease pilgrimage costs for Pakistanis — CEO

Saudi consortium launches $50 million fund to ease pilgrimage costs for Pakistanis — CEO
Updated 14 July 2025
Saudi consortium launches $50 million fund to ease pilgrimage costs for Pakistanis — CEO

Saudi consortium launches $50 million fund to ease pilgrimage costs for Pakistanis — CEO
  • Pilgrimage fund aims to reduce Hajj costs by 20 percent and Umrah by 25 percent by September
  • Consortium says Pakistanis spend over $5 billion annually on travel to Saudi Arabia
Updated 14 July 2025
Ismail Dilawar

KARACHI: A Saudi-based consortium of travel and hospitality companies has launched a $50 million fund to reduce the cost of Hajj and Umrah pilgrimages for Pakistani travelers by as early as September, the group’s chief executive said on Monday.

The consortium includes online Umrah booking platform Funadiq.com, Emaar Al Diyafa Group of hotels, Skyline Travel Company and other firms operating in Makkah. Its stated goal is to modernize the infrastructure and operations of Pakistani travel agencies to help them meet Saudi regulatory standards and better serve pilgrims.

The consortium’s CEO Mohammad Salman Arain told Arab News the main objective behind setting up the fund is to upgrade travel agencies’ infrastructure and operations in every major Pakistani city. 

He said the fund is expected to lower Hajj costs by 20 percent and Umrah costs by 25 percent for Pakistani pilgrims.

“On average, [Umrah for one person] is Rs300,000 ($1,054) and we expect that by September, a small travel agent would be able to offer it to his customers at Rs240,000 ($844) to Rs250,000 ($879),” Arain said in a telephone interview on Monday.

Arain attributed the current high costs to inefficiencies in the way many Pakistani travel agents operate:

“Once we help them operate better then Umrah will become cheaper for our pilgrims.”

His company, Umrah Companions, also launched what it calls the world’s first AI-powered Umrah agent this month, designed to help digitally savvy pilgrims customize their travel packages based on cost and convenience.

The consortium will also help Pakistani Hajj organizers adapt to Saudi Arabia’s evolving regulations.

“This should make Hajj better organized and cheaper as well,” Arain said.

In a separate statement, Funadiq.com said over 2 million Pakistanis travel to Saudi Arabia each year for pilgrimage and spend more than $5 billion annually, making Pakistan one of the world’s largest pilgrimage markets.

“Yet despite these numbers, the sector continues to suffer from poor management,” the company said. “More than 67,000 pilgrims missed Hajj this year alone.”

That figure refers to a large portion of Pakistan’s private Hajj quota that went unutilized this year due to reported delays by travel companies in completing payment and registration requirements, according to Funadiq.com. 

Private operators have blamed the shortfall on technical glitches, payment delays, and poor coordination between service providers. Pakistan’s government fulfilled its full allocation of over 88,000 pilgrims.

The Saudi consortium’s investment will be used for technology upgrades, staff training, and process improvements in small- and medium-sized travel agencies. These improvements could make the booking process 50 percent faster, Funadiq.com said.

“We are stepping in to help change that, working closely with the government, airlines, and private sector partners,” the company added.

Pakistan warns of more rains, floods as monsoon death toll hits 105 since June

Pakistan warns of more rains, floods as monsoon death toll hits 105 since June
Updated 14 July 2025
Pakistan warns of more rains, floods as monsoon death toll hits 105 since June

Pakistan warns of more rains, floods as monsoon death toll hits 105 since June
  • Third spell of seasonal rains expected to begin July 14, meteorological department says
  • Punjab reports highest number of fatalities, followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh
Updated 14 July 2025
Shahjahan Khurram

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) warned on Monday heavy monsoon downpours are likely to trigger flash floods and landslides across several regions of the country this week, as the death toll from rain-related incidents since June 26 rose to 105.

The toll includes 40 deaths in Punjab, Pakistan’s most populous province, followed by 31 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 17 in Sindh, 16 in Balochistan, and one reported fatality in Azad Kashmir, according to official figures.

A total of 211 people have been injured in rain-related incidents, with Punjab again reporting the highest number (111), followed by KP (54), Sindh (7), Azad Kashmir (5), and Balochistan (4).

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has warned that a third spell of monsoon rains is expected to begin across the country from today, Monday, July 14.

“A low-pressure area (LPA) presently located over northwest Madhya Pradesh (India) is likely to affect Pakistan during next 24 to 72 hours,” the PMD said in its forecast.

“Under the influence of this weather system, strong monsoon currents are expected to penetrate central and upper parts [of the country]. A westerly wave is also present over upper parts of the country.”

The PMD said heavy rains with wind and thunderstorms are likely in most parts of KP, Punjab, Kashmir, Gilgit-Baltistan, Islamabad and northeast and southern Balochistan on Monday.

“Scattered heavy falls (at times very heavy) are likely in Islamabad, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Kashmir, Punjab, and northeastern Balochistan,” it added.

Authorities have warned of possible landslides and mudslides in hilly areas such as Murree, Galliyat, KP, Kashmir, and Gilgit-Baltistan, which could result in road closures and blockades.

“Heavy downpour may cause urban flood in low-lying areas of Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Lahore, Sialkot, Sargodha, Faisalabad, Nowshera, and Peshawar,” the PMD said. “Caution is advised for the public.”

The NDMA has called on provincial and district administrations to prepare emergency response teams, ensure the availability of rescue machinery, and clear drainage systems in urban areas. Tourists have been advised to avoid high-altitude areas during the period of heavy rainfall.

Pakistan, a country of more than 240 million people, is among the nations most vulnerable to climate change. In 2022, record monsoon rains combined with glacial melt caused catastrophic flooding that affected 33 million people and killed more than 1,700.

