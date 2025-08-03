You are here

  • Home
  • UK to take in hundreds of children from Gaza for medical treatment
War on Gaza

UK to take in hundreds of children from Gaza for medical treatment

Seven-month-old Salem Awad, suffering from severe malnutrition, lies on a mattress for a picture at his family’s tent in Gaza City, Monday July 28, 2025. (AP)
Seven-month-old Salem Awad, suffering from severe malnutrition, lies on a mattress for a picture at his family’s tent in Gaza City, Monday July 28, 2025. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2acjm

Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

UK to take in hundreds of children from Gaza for medical treatment

Seven-month-old Salem Awad, suffering from severe malnutrition, lies on a mattress for a picture at his family’s tent in Gaza.
  • Just 3 have been allowed into Britain for treatment despite 5,000 being evacuated since October 2023
  • As many as 50,000 Palestinian children have been killed or wounded in the war: UN
Updated 04 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

LONDON: The UK government is set to announce plans to evacuate hundreds of children from Gaza for medical treatment.

Up to 300 children will be given free healthcare on the National Health Service, in a scheme running “in parallel” with the group Project Pure Hope, a source told The Times.

So far, just three children from Gaza have been granted visas to travel to the UK for vital medical treatment since the start of the war in October 2023.

The three cases followed months of painstaking work by Project Pure Hope to raise money from private donors. 

In the coming months, children evacuated from Gaza to the UK will be accompanied by a parent or guardian, and siblings where deemed necessary.

Sources told The Times that biometric and security checks will be conducted on families by Home Office staff before traveling to the UK.

More than 7,000 people have been evacuated from Gaza on medical grounds since the start of the war, 5,000 of them children, according to local health officials. Most have traveled to neighboring Egypt as well as the Gulf.

The UN children’s charity UNICEF estimates that as many as 50,000 children have been killed or wounded in the conflict.

Around 200 children have traveled to Europe for treatment, including to Spain, Italy, Ireland, Norway and Romania. 

Earlier this week, the third child to travel to the UK from Gaza, 15-year-old Majd Al-Shaghnobi, was greeted at London’s Heathrow Airport, alongside his mother and two siblings, by well-wishers bearing flowers.

Al-Shaghnobi was struck by debris from a tank shell in February 2024, shattering his jaw and leaving him with life-changing injuries. He will undergo treatment at Great Ormond Street children’s hospital in London.

Last month, Prime Minister Keir Starmer, pledged to help bring more children from Gaza to the UK for medical assistance.

“I know the British people are sickened by what is happening. The images of starvation and desperation in Gaza are utterly horrifying,” he wrote in the Daily Mirror. 

“We are urgently accelerating efforts to evacuate children from Gaza who need critical medical assistance — bringing more Palestinian children to the UK for specialist medical treatment.”

The new scheme is believed to have been orchestrated by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Health Secretary Wes Streeting and Home Secretary Yvette Cooper.

Topics: War on Gaza UK medical treatment

Related

Palestinians receive lentil soup at a food distribution point in Gaza City as malnutrition reaches ‘alarming levels’ in Gaza. (A
Middle-East
Starvation attacks the bodies of children in Gaza
Update Trucks loaded with humanitarian aid await permission on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing with the Gaza Strip on August 3. video
Middle-East
Six more die of hunger in Gaza, Israel says UN trucks make fuel delivery

Greek island sees surge in migrant boat arrivals despite harsher detention policy

Greek island sees surge in migrant boat arrivals despite harsher detention policy
Updated 53 min 10 sec ago
AP
Follow

Greek island sees surge in migrant boat arrivals despite harsher detention policy

Greek island sees surge in migrant boat arrivals despite harsher detention policy
  • Greece’s conservative government last month suspended all asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa
Updated 53 min 10 sec ago
AP

ATHENS: Authorities in Greece say more than 120 migrants were intercepted off the island of Crete early Monday, the latest in a series of arrivals despite a suspension of asylum claims and plans for tougher detention rules.
Two boats, carrying 58 and 68 people and believed to have departed from Libya, were stopped and the passengers placed under guard at temporary shelters. More than 100 other migrants arrived on Crete over the weekend after strong winds eased.
Greece’s conservative government last month suspended all asylum claims for migrants arriving by sea from North Africa, a move it argued helped deter crossings that peaked in July at more than 2,500 in a single week.
The government remains at odds with regional authorities in Crete over a plan to build a permanent transit facility on the island. It is preparing draft legislation, to be submitted after the summer recess, that would mandate imprisonment for migrants whose asylum claims are denied and require ankle monitors during a 30-day compliance period before deportation.

Topics: Greece

Related

Four migrants found dead off Turkiye: coast guard
Middle-East
Four migrants found dead off Turkiye: coast guard
As security tightens, migrants take more risks to reach Europe
World
As security tightens, migrants take more risks to reach Europe

Greta Thunberg, activists block Norway oil refinery

Greta Thunberg, activists block Norway oil refinery
Updated 18 August 2025
AFP
Follow

Greta Thunberg, activists block Norway oil refinery

Greta Thunberg, activists block Norway oil refinery
  • Activists from Extinction Rebellion sat on the road, blocking the entrance to the Mongstad refinery in Bergen on Norway’s southwestern coast
  • Norway, western Europe’s biggest oil and gas producer, is regularly criticized for its oil and gas production
Updated 18 August 2025
AFP

OSLO: Some 200 climate activists including Greta Thunberg of Sweden blocked Norway’s largest oil refinery on Monday in a protest demanding an end to the country’s oil industry, organizers and police said.
Activists from Extinction Rebellion sat on the road, blocking the entrance to the Mongstad refinery in Bergen on Norway’s southwestern coast, while kayaks and sailboats obstructed the port’s entrance.
“We are here because it’s crystal clear that there is no future in oil. Fossil fuels lead to death and destruction,” Thunberg said in a statement, adding that oil producers like Norway “have blood on their hands.”
The burning of fossil fuels releases planet-heating carbon emissions.
Police said they were at the scene monitoring the situation from around 9:00 a.m. (0700 GMT).
The activists said they plan to continue with a string of protests in Norway throughout the week.
The Mongstad refinery is owned by Norwegian oil giant Equinor, which is majority-owned by the Norwegian state.
The activists demanded that Norwegian politicians present “a plan to phase out oil and gas.”
Norway, western Europe’s biggest oil and gas producer, is regularly criticized for its oil and gas production.
Oslo insists its industry provides jobs and develops know-how, and stresses the importance of guaranteeing stable energy deliveries to Europe.
Equinor has said it intends to keep its oil production in the country stable at 1.2 million barrels per day until 2035, and expects to produce 40 billion cubic meters (52 billion cubic yards) of gas a year by 2035.

Topics: Norway Greta Thunberg

Related

Losing control? Norway’s oil workers face jobs threat as rigs go remote
Business & Economy
Losing control? Norway’s oil workers face jobs threat as rigs go remote
Update Israel seizes Gaza-bound aid boat Madleen, detains Greta Thunberg and other activists video
Middle-East
Israel seizes Gaza-bound aid boat Madleen, detains Greta Thunberg and other activists

Watchmaker Swatch apologizes for ‘slanted eye’ ad after online backlash in China

Watchmaker Swatch apologizes for ‘slanted eye’ ad after online backlash in China
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Watchmaker Swatch apologizes for ‘slanted eye’ ad after online backlash in China

Watchmaker Swatch apologizes for ‘slanted eye’ ad after online backlash in China
  • The images for the Swatch Essentials collection were widely condemned online in China
  • Swatch, which also makes Omega, Longines and Tissot watches, is heavily exposed to China for revenue
Updated 18 August 2025
Reuters

SHANGHAI: Swiss watchmaker Swatch issued an apology at the weekend and pulled ads featuring images of an Asian male model pulling the corners of his eyes up and backwards in a “slanted eye” pose.
The images for the Swatch Essentials collection were widely condemned online in China, where many comments said they appeared to mimic racist taunts about Asian eyes.
In an apology posted in both Chinese and English on its official account on the Weibo social media platform on Saturday, Swatch said that it has “taken note of the recent concerns” and removed all related materials worldwide.
“We sincerely apologize for any distress or misunderstanding this may have caused,” the statement said. It also posted the same apology on Instagram.
Swatch Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for further comment.
The criticism over the advert is the latest setback for a firm whose shares have fallen by more than half since early 2023 and now faces a 39 percent tariff on its exports to the United States.
Swatch, which also makes Omega, Longines and Tissot watches, is heavily exposed to China for revenue, with around 27 percent of the group’s sales last year coming from the China, Hong Kong and Macau region.
Revenue for the watchmaker slumped 14.6 percent to 6.74 billion Swiss francs ($8.4 billion) in 2024, hit by a downturn in demand in China, where Swatch said it was seeing “persistently difficult market conditions and weak demand for consumer goods overall.”

Topics: Swatch China

Related

Snapchat ‘Yellow Face’ lens slapped as racist
Offbeat
Snapchat ‘Yellow Face’ lens slapped as racist
Swatch launches new James Bond collection
Corporate and Sponsored Content
Swatch launches new James Bond collection

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists granted asylum in Australia and Britain

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists granted asylum in Australia and Britain
Updated 18 August 2025
AP
Follow

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists granted asylum in Australia and Britain

Hong Kong pro-democracy activists granted asylum in Australia and Britain
  • Tony Chung and Ted Hui both announced they have received asylum in the countries where they now live
  • They are among dozens of activists on the run from Hong Kong authorities
Updated 18 August 2025
AP

TAIPEI: A Hong Kong pro-democracy activist and a former lawmaker who are wanted by the city’s authorities have been granted asylum in Great Britain and Australia, respectively.
Tony Chung, an activist who was imprisoned under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law, and Ted Hui, a former lawmaker who was facing trial for his role in anti-government protests in 2019, both announced over the weekend that they have received asylum in the countries where they now live.
They are among dozens of activists on the run from Hong Kong authorities. Civil liberties in the city have been greatly eroded since Beijing in 2020 imposed a national security law essentially criminalizing dissent in the former British colony. Both Beijing and Hong Kong have hailed the security law as bringing stability to the financial hub.
Hui, who fled Hong Kong in December 2020, is part of a group of overseas activists who are targeted by police bounties of up to 1 million Hong Kong dollars ($127,800). The former lawmaker is now working as a lawyer in Adelaide.
He announced on Facebook on Saturday that he and his family have been granted protection visas.
“I express my sincere gratitude to the Government of Australia – both present and former – for recognizing our need for asylum and granting us this protection,” Hui wrote. “This decision reflects values of freedom, justice, and compassion that my family will never take for granted.”
While in Hong Kong, Hui had been an outspoken pro-democracy lawmaker. He was also known for disrupting a legislative session after he threw a rotten plant in the chamber to stop a debate of the national anthem bill – controversial legislation making it illegal to insult the Chinese national anthem. He was subsequently fined 52,000 Hong Kong dollars ($6,600) for the act.
Chung, who had advocated for Hong Kong’s independence, was sentenced to almost four years in prison for secession and money laundering in 2020. He was released on a supervision order, during which he traveled to Japan, from where he fled to Britain seeking asylum.
In a post on social media platform Threads on Sunday, he expressed his excitement at receiving refugee status in Britain along with a five-year resident permit. He said that despite his challenges over the past few years, including persistent mental health problems, he remains committed to his activism.
British and Australian authorities didn’t immediately comment on the activists’ statuses.
Hong Kong’s government did not comment directly on the cases but issued a statement on Saturday condemning “the harboring of criminals in any form by any country.”
“Any country that harbors Hong Kong criminals in any form shows contempt for the rule of law, grossly disrespects Hong Kong’s legal systems and barbarically interferes in the affairs of Hong Kong,” the statement read.

Topics: Hong Kong Australia Britain

Related

Hong Kong’s last active pro-democracy group says it will disband amid security crackdown
World
Hong Kong’s last active pro-democracy group says it will disband amid security crackdown
Hong Kong court hears appeals by jailed democracy campaigners
World
Hong Kong court hears appeals by jailed democracy campaigners

Hurricane Erin restrengthens as it lashes Caribbean with rain

Hurricane Erin restrengthens as it lashes Caribbean with rain
Updated 27 min 50 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Hurricane Erin restrengthens as it lashes Caribbean with rain

Hurricane Erin restrengthens as it lashes Caribbean with rain
  • Forecasters do not currently expect it to make landfall along its expected course, but tropical storm warnings are in effect for the southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands
Updated 27 min 50 sec ago
AFP

WASHINGTON: Hurricane Erin restrengthened into a Category 4 storm late Sunday, with forecasters warning it is expected to intensify and grow in size in the coming days as it lashes Caribbean islands with heavy rains that could cause flash floods and landslides.
The first hurricane of what is expected to be a particularly intense Atlantic season, Erin briefly strengthened into a “catastrophic” Category 5 storm before its wind speeds weakened.
Forecasters do not currently expect it to make landfall along its expected course, but tropical storm warnings are in effect for the southeast Bahamas and Turks and Caicos Islands.
Hurricane Erin was located about 205 kilometers east of Grand Turk Island at 11:00 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time (Monday 0300 GMT), with maximum sustained winds of 215 kilometers per hour, according to the Miami-based National Hurricane Center (NHC).
“The core of Erin is expected to pass to the east and northeast of the Turks and Caicos Islands and the southeastern Bahamas overnight into Monday,” the NHC said in its latest report.
The North Carolina Outer Banks, Bermuda and the central Bahamas were advised to monitor Erin’s progress.
Hurricane Erin had reached the highest level on the Saffir-Simpson scale just over 24 hours after becoming a Category 1 storm, a rapid intensification that scientists say has become more common due to global warming.
It could drench isolated areas with as much as 15 centimeters of rain, the NHC said.
“Some additional strengthening is expected over the next 12 hours followed by gradual weakening,” the agency said.
“However, Erin is forecast to continue increasing in size and will remain a large and dangerous major hurricane through the middle of this week,” it added.
The NHC also warned of “locally considerable flash and urban flooding, along with landslides or mudslides.”
In San Juan, the capital of Puerto Rico, fishermen cast their rods into the storm-swollen waters of a local river on Sunday, AFP images showed.
Earlier last weekend, surfers rode the swells along the island’s coast before the storm approached.
Areas of Puerto Rico – a US territory home to more than three million people – saw flooded roads and homes.
Swells generated by Erin will spread to the Bahamas, Bermuda and the US and Canadian east coast in the coming days, creating “life-threatening surf and rip currents,” the NHC said.
While meteorologists have expressed confidence that Erin will remain well off the United States coast, they said the storm could still cause dangerous waves and erosion in places such as North Carolina.
The Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June until late November, is expected to be more intense than normal, US meteorologists predict.
Several powerful storms wreaked havoc in the region last year, including Hurricane Helene, which killed more than 200 people in the southeastern United States.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration – which operates the NHC – has been subject to budget cuts and layoffs as part of US President Donald Trump’s plans to greatly reduce the size of the federal bureaucracy, leading to fears of lapses in storm forecasting.
Human-driven climate change – namely, rising sea temperatures caused by the burning of fossil fuels – has increased both the possibility of the development of more intense storms and their more rapid intensification, scientists say.

Topics: weather

Related

Erin downgraded to formidable Category 4 hurricane video
World
Erin downgraded to formidable Category 4 hurricane
Heavy rains expected in Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands as Hurricane Erin nears
World
Heavy rains expected in Puerto Rico and Virgin Islands as Hurricane Erin nears

Latest updates

Saudi bank lending hits record $850bn on corporate, real estate demand 
Saudi bank lending hits record $850bn on corporate, real estate demand 
Some Palestinians already leaving Gaza City ahead of Israeli offensive
Some Palestinians already leaving Gaza City ahead of Israeli offensive
Dubai police retrieve stolen diamond worth $25 million
Dubai police retrieve stolen diamond worth $25 million
Cambridge Dictionary adds ‘skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ among 6,000 new words
Cambridge Dictionary adds ‘skibidi’ and ‘tradwife’ among 6,000 new words
GCC property market set to extend rally in 2025: Markaz
GCC property market set to extend rally in 2025: Markaz

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.