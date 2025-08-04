You are here

  • Home
  • Hundreds gather to mark five years since Beirut blast, but justice still elusive

Hundreds gather to mark five years since Beirut blast, but justice still elusive

Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved ones and a giant Lebanese flag during a gathering marking the fifth anniversary of the massive blast, outside the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP)
1 / 3
Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved ones and a giant Lebanese flag during a gathering marking the fifth anniversary of the massive blast, outside the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP)
Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved ones during a gathering marking the fifth anniversary of the massive blast, outside the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP)
2 / 3
Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved ones during a gathering marking the fifth anniversary of the massive blast, outside the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP)
Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved ones and a giant Lebanese flag during a gathering marking the fifth anniversary of the massive blast, outside the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP)
3 / 3
Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved ones and a giant Lebanese flag during a gathering marking the fifth anniversary of the massive blast, outside the port of Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, Aug. 4, 2025. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/jxkny

Updated 04 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Hundreds gather to mark five years since Beirut blast, but justice still elusive

Relatives of victims of the deadly 2020 Beirut port explosion hold portraits of their loved ones and a giant Lebanese flag.
  • Carrying flags and portraits of some of the victims, many of those standing said they felt deeply disappointed that no one has been held to account for the explosion
Updated 04 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

BEIRUT: Hundreds of Lebanese gathered solemnly near Beirut’s coast on Monday to commemorate a half-decade since the cataclysmic port blast of 2020, when more than 200 people were killed in one of the largest non-nuclear explosions in history. Carrying Lebanese flags and portraits of some of the victims, many of those standing said they felt deeply disappointed that no one has been held to account for the devastating explosion.
“Can someone tell me why five years on we’re still standing here? If everyone stands with this cause, then who’s against us?” said William Noun, whose brother Joseph, a firefighter, was killed by the blast.
“This file needs to close. It’s been five years and we don’t want to have a sixth,” Noun said from a stage set up near the port.
The blast destroyed large swathes of Beirut, leaving tens of thousands of people homeless.
The names of all those killed were read out as protesters stood facing the wreckage of the Beirut grain silos, which were heavily damaged in the blast and continued to deteriorate and collapse for years after. At 6:07 p.m. — the time of the blast five years ago — the few hundred gathered stood for a moment of silence.
“I’m here because I find it crazy that five years later, we still don’t know exactly what happened,” said Catherine Otayek, 30. “I had hope for answers in 2020. I didn’t think we’d still be here.”
Although she did not lose anyone herself, the Lebanese expatriate living in France said she made it a point to return to Beirut every year for the commemoration as a duty to fellow Lebanese.
The port blast came nearly a year into Lebanon’s catastrophic economic collapse, and was followed by a political crisis that paralyzed government and a devastating war between Hezbollah and Israel starting in 2023.
Investigation stymied
The blast is thought to have been set off by a fire at a warehouse on the evening of August 4, 2020, detonating hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate. Lebanese officials promised at the time that an investigation into the blast’s root causes would be completed in five days. But years of political interference stymied the probe, with judicial officials and then-ministers continually raising legal challenges against the investigating judges, effectively paralysing the investigation. Some Lebanese have drawn hope from pledges by President Joseph Aoun and Prime Minister Nawaf Salam — both of whom came to power at the beginning of this year — to prioritize justice for blast victims.
On Monday, Aoun pledged to hold those responsible for the blast accountable, regardless of their position or political affiliation. “Justice will not die, and accountability will inevitably come,” he said.
The president and prime minister did not attend Monday’s commemoration. Judge Tarek Bitar resumed his investigation earlier this year and has questioned several officials in recent months — but he has yet to issue a preliminary indictment, which many Lebanese were hoping for ahead of the fifth anniversary.
“We want a preliminary indictment that is complete and comprehensive,” said Paul Naggear, whose three-year-old daughter Alexandra was killed in the blast. “We want to know who was supposed to evacuate our neighborhoods, so that we could get to the hospital, and so my daughter could have survived.”
Naggear and his wife Tracy have been among the most vocal advocates for accountability for the blast.
Rights groups have pressed for a full investigation that will establish the full chain of responsibility. “Justice delayed is justice denied,” said Reina Wehbi, Amnesty International’s Lebanon campaigner. “The families of those killed and injured in the Beirut explosion have waited an intolerable five years. They must not be forced to endure another year of impunity.”

Topics: Beirut Beirut port blast

Related

Lebanon president promises justice 5 years after Beirut port blast
Middle-East
Lebanon president promises justice 5 years after Beirut port blast
A father’s grief and a nation’s hope: Lebanon awaits justice 5 years after Beirut blast video
Middle-East
A father’s grief and a nation’s hope: Lebanon awaits justice 5 years after Beirut blast

UN slams Israel’s block on bringing tents to Gaza

A picture taken on August 18, 2025, shows tents housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. (AFP)
A picture taken on August 18, 2025, shows tents housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. (AFP)
Updated 52 min 55 sec ago
AFP
Follow

UN slams Israel’s block on bringing tents to Gaza

A picture taken on August 18, 2025, shows tents housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. (AFP)
  • “They may have been provided with a tent and then they are displaced again and they have no possibility of taking the tent with them,” Laerke said
Updated 52 min 55 sec ago
AFP

GENEVA: The United Nations took aim Tuesday at Israel’s months-long block on bringing tents into the Gaza Strip, despite continual displacement orders issued to civilians in the devastated territory.
Jens Laerke, spokesman for the UN humanitarian agency OCHA, said shelter items had been banned from entering Gaza for about five months — a period when more than 700,000 people had been displaced or re-displaced.

He said the Israelis could classify tents as “dual use” because they considered tent poles to have a potential military purpose.
Israel announced earlier this month that it intended to take over Gaza City and issued another displacement order to residents on Saturday.
Laerke said the order had not changed the situation on the ground and tents were still not being allowed into the territory.
Separately, the UN human rights office accused Israel of sending Palestinians to areas where strikes were continuing.
Spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said “hundreds of thousands” were being told to go to south to Al-Mawasi, which he said was still under bombardment.
He said Palestinians in Al-Mawasi had “little or no access to essential services and supplies, including food, water, electricity and tents.”

Topics: War on Gaza UN

Related

Israel strikes tents near hospitals in Gaza, killing and wounding reporters
Middle-East
Israel strikes tents near hospitals in Gaza, killing and wounding reporters
A man (L) walks past trucks loaded with aid for Gaza, waiting on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing in Rafah on August 18.
Middle-East
Israeli controls choke Gaza relief at Egypt border, say aid workers

Iraq says its tip to Lebanon leads to the destruction of an amphetamine factory

Iraq says its tip to Lebanon leads to the destruction of an amphetamine factory
Updated 19 August 2025
AP
Follow

Iraq says its tip to Lebanon leads to the destruction of an amphetamine factory

Iraq says its tip to Lebanon leads to the destruction of an amphetamine factory
  • Iraq says one of Lebanon’s largest factories making the highly addictive amphetamine Captagon has been discovered and destroyed
  • It’s part of rare security cooperation between intelligence agencies in Iraq and Lebanon
Updated 19 August 2025
AP

BEIRUT: One of Lebanon’s largest factories making the highly addictive amphetamine Captagon has been discovered and destroyed as part of rare security cooperation between intelligence agencies in Iraq and Lebanon, Iraq’s Interior Ministry said.
The announcement late Monday came a month after the Lebanese army issued a statement about the discovery of a drug factory in Yammoune village in the eastern Bekaa Valley with large amounts of drugs inside.
Iraq’s Interior Ministry said the Lebanese operation in Yammoune in mid-July came after Iraqi authorities gave Beirut information about the factory.
A senior Lebanese security official on Tuesday said it was not clear why Iraqi authorities made the announcement Monday, adding that Lebanon’s security agencies are always in contact with Arab and international security agencies. He spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
Regional states are intensifying efforts to fight the drug trade.
The vast majority of the world’s Captagon is produced in neighboring Syria, with some production in Lebanon. Western governments estimate that Captagon has generated billions of dollars in revenue for former Syrian President Bashar Assad, his associates and allies. The former government in Damascus denied the accusations.
After Assad was removed from power in December when Islamist fighters took over Damascus, the fight against drug production intensified in Lebanon and Syria.
In February, the interior ministers of Lebanon, Syria, Jordan and Iraq held talks in the Jordanian capital on ways to combat the illegal drug trade and agreed to set up a joint telecommunications cell to exchange information. Smugglers have used Jordan as a corridor to smuggle Captagon pills out of Syria, mainly to oil-rich Arab Gulf states.

Topics: Captagon

Related

Saudi authorities thwart massive Captagon smuggling attempt at Al-Haditha
Saudi Arabia
Saudi authorities thwart massive Captagon smuggling attempt at Al-Haditha
Jordan authorities seize half a million Captagon pills in smuggling attempt 
Middle-East
Jordan authorities seize half a million Captagon pills in smuggling attempt 

Sudan’s Burhan shakes up army, tightens control

Sudan’s Burhan shakes up army, tightens control
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters
Follow

Sudan’s Burhan shakes up army, tightens control

Sudan’s Burhan shakes up army, tightens control
  • Sudan’s army is fighting a more than two-year civil war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces
  • General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan makes new appointments to the Joint Chiefs of Staff
Updated 19 August 2025
Reuters

CAIRO: Sudan’s army chief appointed a raft of new senior officers on Monday in a reshuffle that strengthened his hold on the military as he consolidates control of central and eastern regions and fights fierce battles in the west.
Sudan’s army, which controls the government, is fighting a more than two-year civil war with the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, its former partners in power, that has created the world’s largest humanitarian crisis.
General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan made new appointments to the Joint Chiefs of Staff a day after announcing the retirement of several long-serving officers, some of whom have gained a measure of fame over the past two years.
Burhan, who serves as Sudan’s internationally recognized head of state, kept the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Mohamed Othman Al-Hussein, but appointed a new inspector general and a new head of the air force.
Another decree from Burhan on Sunday brought all the other armed groups fighting alongside the army – including former Darfur rebels, Islamist brigades, civilians who joined the war effort and tribal militias – under his control.
Sudanese politicians praised the decision, saying it would prevent the development of other centers of power in the military, and potentially the future formation of other parallel forces like the RSF.
The RSF has its roots in Arab militias armed by the military in the early 2000s to fight in Darfur. It was allowed to develop parallel structures and supply lines.
The reshuffle comes a week after Burhan met US senior Africa adviser Massad Boulos in Switzerland, where issues including a transition to civilian rule were discussed, government sources said.
The war erupted in April 2023 when the army and the RSF clashed over plans to integrate their forces.
The RSF made quick gains in central Sudan, including the capital Khartoum, but the army pushed them westward this year, leading to an intensification in fighting in Al-Fashir in Darfur.

Topics: Sudan Unrest Sudan Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan

Related

Paramilitary group in Sudan shells famine-stricken camp in Darfur, killing 31 people
Middle-East
Paramilitary group in Sudan shells famine-stricken camp in Darfur, killing 31 people
Sudan army chief rules out any compromise with RSF paramilitaries video
Middle-East
Sudan army chief rules out any compromise with RSF paramilitaries

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal accepted by Hamas mirrors earlier Israeli deal

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal accepted by Hamas mirrors earlier Israeli deal
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News
Follow

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal accepted by Hamas mirrors earlier Israeli deal

Qatar says Gaza truce proposal accepted by Hamas mirrors earlier Israeli deal
  • Mediator Qatar said on Tuesday that a Gaza ceasefire proposal was “almost identical” to a version previously agreed by Israel
Updated 19 August 2025
Arab News

DUBAI: Mediator Qatar said on Tuesday that a Gaza ceasefire proposal endorsed by Hamas was “almost identical” to a version previously agreed by Israel, though it cautioned against assuming a breakthrough has been reached.
Qatari Foreign Ministry spokesman Majed Al-Ansari told reporters in Doha that Hamas had given a “very positive response” to the latest draft. 
“It truly was almost identical to what the Israeli side had previously agreed to,” he said in a live streamed press conference on Tuesday. 
However, Al-Ansari stressed that Israel had yet to reply but hoped for a quick and positive response. 
Pressed on whether the current text differed from an earlier proposal advanced by US envoy Steve Witkoff, Al-Ansari declined to go into detail, citing the sensitivity of ongoing negotiations. 
“What is important here is to reach an agreement that is acceptable to both parties in word and in essence. And that’s what we have been working on in the past days,” he said.
The spokesman described the situation as “a very defining humanitarian moment,” warning that failure to reach a deal could worsen the crisis. “If this proposal fails, the crisis will exacerbate, and therefore Qatar in cooperation with Egypt and the other global players, including the US, are doing all they can in order to reach a ceasefire,” he said.

Topics: War on Gaza

Related

A record 383 aid workers were killed in global hotspots in 2024, nearly half in Gaza, UN says
Middle-East
A record 383 aid workers were killed in global hotspots in 2024, nearly half in Gaza, UN says
A man (L) walks past trucks loaded with aid for Gaza, waiting on the Egyptian side of the Rafah crossing in Rafah on August 18.
Middle-East
Israeli controls choke Gaza relief at Egypt border, say aid workers

UN condemns Israeli minister for taunting Palestinian prisoner

UN condemns Israeli minister for taunting Palestinian prisoner
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP
Follow

UN condemns Israeli minister for taunting Palestinian prisoner

UN condemns Israeli minister for taunting Palestinian prisoner
  • National security minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video on Friday last week showing him confronting Marwan Barghouti
  • UN spokesperson: ‘The minister’s behavior and the publication of the footage constitute an attack on Barghouti’s dignity’
Updated 19 August 2025
AFP

GENEVA: The UN’s human rights office on Tuesday condemned a far-right Israeli minister for taunting a Palestinian prisoner in his cell and sharing the footage online.
National security minister Itamar Ben Gvir published a video on Friday last week showing him confronting Marwan Barghouti, the most high-profile Palestinian detainee in Israeli custody.
UN Human Rights Office spokesman Thameen Al-Kheetan said the footage was unacceptable, adding: “The minister’s behavior and the publication of the footage constitute an attack on Barghouti’s dignity.”
Barghouti, now in his sixties, was sentenced in 2004 to life in prison on murder charges.
Regarded as a terrorist by Israel, he often tops opinion polls of popular Palestinian leaders and is sometimes described by his supporters as the “Palestinian Mandela.”
“International law requires that all those in detention be treated humanely, with dignity, and their human rights respected and protected,” said Kheetan.
He warned that the minister’s actions “may encourage violence against Palestinian detainees” and enable rights violations in Israeli prisons.

Topics: UN Israel Itamar Ben Gvir

Related

Israeli far-right minister Ben Gvir threatens prominent Palestinian inmate Marwan Barghouti video
Middle-East
Israeli far-right minister Ben Gvir threatens prominent Palestinian inmate Marwan Barghouti
Far-right minister says Israel should reoccupy Gaza
Middle-East
Far-right minister says Israel should reoccupy Gaza

Latest updates

Riyadh deputy governor calls heroic Saudi man who moved burning vehicle to safety
Riyadh deputy governor calls heroic Saudi man who moved burning vehicle to safety
Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian reach expands worldwide
Saudi Arabia’s humanitarian reach expands worldwide
UN slams Israel’s block on bringing tents to Gaza
A picture taken on August 18, 2025, shows tents housing displaced Palestinians in Gaza City. (AFP)
Spanish breeder praises Riyadh falcon auction
Spanish breeder praises Riyadh falcon auction
Riyadh prepares for World Defense Show
Riyadh prepares for World Defense Show

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.