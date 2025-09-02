Moscow Fashion Week underscores ‘cultural diplomacy’ with Middle East

You are here

Models are seen on stage during Moscow Fashion Week at the Russia Exhibition Center. (Getty Images)
MOSCOW: Industry insiders gathered in Russia this week for Moscow Fashion Week and the parallel BRICS+ Fashion Summit, with an uptick in interest from the Middle East highlighting Moscow's role as a potential alternative to traditional fashion capitals.

Moscow Fashion Week, which wrapped up on Sept. 2, brought together more than 65 designers from the capital and elsewhere in Russia, including participants from the “Made in Moscow” project, an initiative that supports local brands.

Meanwhile, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit played host to delegations from across the Middle East, as panelists focused on finding opportunities for shared growth in the sector.

BRICS+ consists currently of 10 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE. Several other countries and international organizations regularly attend BRICS+ meetings.

“This is where the global conversation is shifting,” Shirene Rifai, CEO of Jordan Fashion Week, told Arab News in Moscow.

“For too long, fashion was centered only in Paris, Milan, London, and New York. Now, platforms like BRICS+ are creating space for non-Western voices to be seen as equal players.

“For me, representing Jordan and the Middle East here means more than showing collections — it’s about cultural diplomacy,” she added.

Rifai said the tandem events provide “real opportunities for Russian designers to expand their awareness in the Middle East. But what’s important to underline is that this platform is not only creative — it’s also about business. The end goal is trade.

“For Russian designers, it means access to one of the fastest-growing fashion markets in the world, where consumers are hungry for fresh talent and open to exploring beyond traditional Western brands.

“For Middle Eastern countries, it means building stronger economic ties, creating new supply chains, and introducing more variety into our retail landscape.”

With key Gulf states investing in the regional fashion ecosystem via Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission and Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia, there is also an opportunity for homegrown brands to find a market in Russia — as Western sanctions continue to affect the Russian market.

In 2021, Russia was the fifth-largest apparel market in Europe, worth $46.4 billion, according to market research firm GlobalData.

However, sanctions have impacted the industry, with Western chains undergoing buyouts. And the likes of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia, which was due in March 2022, being cancelled.

Cue Moscow Fashion Week, which works to provide designers with an international platform.

“What strikes me most is the way Moscow Fashion Week harnesses the unifying power of fashion to create a global stage for its homegrown talent,” Umit Temurcin, a fashion journalist from Turkiye, told Arab News.

“This convergence not only enriches international exchange but also turns the platform into a productive space for everyone involved.”

“For Russian consumers, Arab fashion also speaks to luxury and craftsmanship, whether it’s intricate embroidery, couture-level tailoring, or the blend of tradition and modernity.

“At the same time, this opens trade opportunities for Arab brands to collaborate with Russian retailers, showcase in local boutiques, and even build partnerships with Russian artisans,” Rifai noted.

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia model and actress Rahaf Al-Harbi hit the red carpet at the Venice Film Festival recently ahead of the premiere of the films “Den Sidste Viking” (The Last Viking) and “Frankenstein.”

She turned heads wearing a gown by Lebanese designer Rami Kadi.

Al-Harbi, who was the first Saudi Arabia contestant at the Miss Europe Continental pageant in 2022, wore a gold tulle lurex gown from Kadi’s “L’Eventail” collection.

The look featured asymmetrical pleating across the bodice and waist, with a floor-length skirt and a soft hooded detail that covered her head and shoulders.

She paired the gown with a diamond necklace, bracelet and rings.

The film “Den Sidste Viking” is a Danish drama directed by Anders Thomas Jensen.

The film follows Anker, who is released from prison after serving a 15-year sentence for robbery. The stolen money was hidden by his brother Manfred, the only person who knows its location.

However, Manfred has since developed a mental disorder and no longer remembers where he buried it. The brothers set off on an unexpected journey to recover the loot, confronting memory, identity and their fractured relationship.

Meanwhile, “Frankenstein” is an adaptation of Mary Shelley’s classic novel. The film follows Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist who brings a creature to life through a dangerous experiment.

As the consequences of his actions unfold, both creator and creation are drawn into a tragic spiral, exploring themes of ambition, isolation and the limits of scientific pursuit.

This is not Al-Harbi’s first appearance at a prestigious international film festival.

In May, she attended the 78th Cannes Film Festival wearing a white gown by Qatar-based label Layla Atelier.

The dress, from the brand’s spring/summer 2025 couture collection, featured a structured peplum bodice, long sleeves and a flowing tulle skirt. It was hand-embroidered with luminous off-white beads and delicate pearls.

Al-Harbi, who holds a degree in medicine and comes from a family of doctors, initially began modeling part-time while completing her studies.

She previously told Arab News that she wanted to participate in the Miss Universe beauty pageant after her Miss Europe Continental participation.

The model is now focused on acting. She is famous for her role in the Saudi series “Eyal Nouf,” which was nominated for a Joy Award in 2023.

RIYADH: The public art initiative Noor Riyadh is returning for its fifth edition from Nov. 20 to Dec. 6.

Under the umbrella of Riyadh Art, the light art festival will once again transform the Saudi capital with groundbreaking installations by leading local and international artists.

“In the Blink of an Eye,” its theme for 2025, is inspired by Riyadh’s rapid transformation. It reflects the city’s evolving identity which juxtaposes its historic core with visionary infrastructure, including the newly launched metro system.

Noor Riyadh is part of the Riyadh Art program, one of four megaprojects in the capital launched by King Salman under the Vision 2030 plan.

As a pioneering cultural initiative, Riyadh Art is led by the Royal Commission for Riyadh City, which oversees strategic, multi-sector transformational programs to help position the capital as a global center for contemporary art and culture.

The program drives cultural innovation and supports economic diversification by embedding art in public spaces to enhance the urban experience.

Minister of Culture Prince Badr bin Abdullah bin Farhan, who also chairs the Riyadh Art program’s steering committee, said: “This year’s theme captures the momentum of change that defines Riyadh today.

“Through Noor Riyadh we continue to deepen the role of public art in shaping cultural exchange, enriching daily life, and positioning Riyadh as a creative capital on the world stage.”

Riyadh Art has showcased more than 550 artworks by more than 500 Saudi and international artists, attracting more than 9.6 million visitors through major programs, including Noor Riyadh.

This year’s edition further expands the festival’s curatorial ambition and aims to create meaningful moments for residents and visitors.

Noor Riyadh 2025 will feature more than 60 large-scale light installations, building on the success of previous editions and reaffirming its status as a leading platform for contemporary public art.

First launched in March 2021, it includes an exhibition alongside a public program of community activities such as educational workshops, talks, and performances.

Topics: Noor Riyadh Riyadh Art Royal Commission for Riyadh City (RCRC)

DUBAI: US singer and actress Sofia Carson attended the amfAR Gala Venezia 2025 in a beaded blush gown from Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s Fall/Winter 2025 couture collection on Sunday as Riyadh-based model Georgina Rodriguez touched down in the Italian city.

Emblazoned with floral appliques, the gown boasted fine boning on the corset and puffed upper sleeves over fitted, cuff-length sleeves.

US singer and actress Sofia Carson attended the amfAR Gala Venezia 2025 in a beaded blush gown from Lebanese designer Elie Saab’s Fall/Winter 2025 couture collection. (Getty Images)

The event featured performances by Paris Jackson and Ava Max, while US actor Colman Domingo hosted the festivities. The gala is an annual fundraiser held on the sidelines of the Venice Film Festival by amfAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research.

Carson was joined by international celebrities, including US singer Halsey, Brazilian model Sofia Resing, US actor Jesse Williams, and English actor Jude Law.

At the event, Carson continued her streak of looks by Saab just over a month after she was spotted wearing an outfit by the designer while promoting her latest project, “My Oxford Year.”

Carson showed off a belted black blouse by the designer in New York in late July, and she completed the outfit with a nude pencil skirt and black leather gloves.

The actress and singer is known for her affinity for Lebanese labels and previously showed off a look by Saab in March while promoting the Netflix film “The Life List.”

Carson arrived at the “CBS Mornings” show in New York City as part of the press tour wearing a green dress from Saab’s Ready-to-Wear Fall/Winter 2023-2024 collection.

She also showed off several looks by the Lebanese designer during Netflix festivities in June. Ahead of “Netflix Tudum 2025: The Live Event,” the streaming platform’s celebration of global fandom and storytelling, Carson appeared in a white ensemble featuring a tailored blazer, wide-leg trousers and a matching shirt. On a separate occasion, she wore an all-black outfit composed of wide-leg trousers and a sheer top with cape-like sleeves. Both outfits were from Saab’s Ready-to-Wear Pre-Fall 2025 collection.

Carson’s latest look in Venice comes as Riyadh-based Argentine model Georgina Rodriguez touched down in the city for the Venice Film Festival.

Rodriguez, who recently announced her engagement to longtime partner Cristiano Ronaldo, hit the red carpet ahead of the Filming Italy Venice Award ceremony in a custom Roberto Cavalli gown paired with Pasquale Bruni jewelry.

CHICAGO: Palestinian Yara Alul left the comfort of a promising career as a stock trader, and later as a program manager at Amazon, to launch along with her sisters their own company showcasing their culture and strengthening the Palestinian clothing industry.

Alul said Urban Pal, which was launched in July, takes cultural iconic designs in clothing accessories and uses Palestinian seamstresses to create products that are sold on www.urbanpal.co. 

It also solicits design ideas and drawings from Palestinian children and places them on clothing for distribution, with portions of the profits going to the civic organization Taawon.

“Urban Pal aims to sustainably preserve and evolve Palestinian heritage while offering a 2025 customer experience,” Alul told Arab News.

“We aim to sustainably source all of our items and focus on using vintage, organic and recycled fabric where we can … We try to bring Palestine where we can by hiring Palestinian, sourcing from Palestine, and adding cultural icons to all of our pieces,” she said.

“The idea is to integrate it into everyone’s everyday wear, to strike conversations about Palestinian culture and heritage, because it’s so beautiful and it needs to be preserved and evolved.”

Customers can customize products with their own design ideas, and shipping and returns are free.

A graduate of Penn State University now living in Dubai, Alul said her and her sisters Meera and Tala “were always raised to aim to succeed in order to give back to our community.”

Beyond fashion, Alul said, the Urban Pal brand stands as a social movement, aiming to preserve cultural identity while uplifting artisans and inspiring future entrepreneurs to align purpose with business.

“We work with multiple children in Gaza right now to buy artwork from them. Sometimes we request specific themes, other times they just share their drawings with us and we buy them from them. We currently work with a dozen seamstresses in Jordan, but we’re looking to expand elsewhere,” she added.

“All of them use the funds to support their families, and have expressed the mental and emotional impact it’s had on them.”

DUBAI: Venice Film Festival chief Alberto Barbera spoke to Deadline magazine at the midway point of the famed Italian event and touched on the ongoing Israeli military campaign in Gaza and related protests in Venice.

Thousands of anti-war protesters attended a march on Saturday, with Barbera telling Deadline the protesters did not wish to enter the festival grounds.

“They didn’t want to enter. I think around 30 people tried. I asked the organizers of the protest whether they wanted to send a delegation to the red carpet and they said they weren’t interested in doing that and that they didn’t want to interfere with the festival.”

When pushed by Deadline, whose journalist Andreas Wiseman said: “I thought they had said they wanted to march to the festival center,” Barbera countered with: “No, I don’t think so. I offered them a place on the carpet and they said no.”

Plans for the protest gained momentum after Venice4Palestine, an organization of Italian and international film professionals, issued an open letter last weekend calling on the festival to condemn the suffering caused by Israel’s military campaign in Gaza.

In Deadline’s interview, published on Sunday, Barbera said: “We made an initial statement and then at the pre-opening of the festival the president of the Biennale made a very strong statement against the war in Gaza. There was a priest alongside him who had been refused entry to Israel in recent weeks and who has been very supportive of Palestine.”

When asked if he would make a personal statement, Barbera said: “I would do but the Biennale doesn’t make political statements. That’s the reason I haven’t so far.”

When it comes to the roster of international films on the festival’s screening agenda, Barbera said: “There are very few Palestinian films each year, this year even less perhaps, because of the war. I saw only one film that could have had the profile of a Competition film. It wasn’t quite good enough for us, from my point of view, so we declined and I think the film will screen at another festival.”

