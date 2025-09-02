Moscow Fashion Week underscores ‘cultural diplomacy’ with Middle East

MOSCOW: Industry insiders gathered in Russia this week for Moscow Fashion Week and the parallel BRICS+ Fashion Summit, with an uptick in interest from the Middle East highlighting Moscow's role as a potential alternative to traditional fashion capitals.

Moscow Fashion Week, which wrapped up on Sept. 2, brought together more than 65 designers from the capital and elsewhere in Russia, including participants from the “Made in Moscow” project, an initiative that supports local brands.

Meanwhile, the BRICS+ Fashion Summit played host to delegations from across the Middle East, as panelists focused on finding opportunities for shared growth in the sector.

BRICS+ consists currently of 10 countries: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran and the UAE. Several other countries and international organizations regularly attend BRICS+ meetings.

“This is where the global conversation is shifting,” Shirene Rifai, CEO of Jordan Fashion Week, told Arab News in Moscow.

“For too long, fashion was centered only in Paris, Milan, London, and New York. Now, platforms like BRICS+ are creating space for non-Western voices to be seen as equal players.

“For me, representing Jordan and the Middle East here means more than showing collections — it’s about cultural diplomacy,” she added.

Rifai said the tandem events provide “real opportunities for Russian designers to expand their awareness in the Middle East. But what’s important to underline is that this platform is not only creative — it’s also about business. The end goal is trade.

“For Russian designers, it means access to one of the fastest-growing fashion markets in the world, where consumers are hungry for fresh talent and open to exploring beyond traditional Western brands.

“For Middle Eastern countries, it means building stronger economic ties, creating new supply chains, and introducing more variety into our retail landscape.”

With key Gulf states investing in the regional fashion ecosystem via Saudi Arabia’s Fashion Commission and Qatar’s Fashion Trust Arabia, there is also an opportunity for homegrown brands to find a market in Russia — as Western sanctions continue to affect the Russian market.

In 2021, Russia was the fifth-largest apparel market in Europe, worth $46.4 billion, according to market research firm GlobalData.

However, sanctions have impacted the industry, with Western chains undergoing buyouts. And the likes of Mercedes Benz Fashion Week Russia, which was due in March 2022, being cancelled.

Cue Moscow Fashion Week, which works to provide designers with an international platform.

“What strikes me most is the way Moscow Fashion Week harnesses the unifying power of fashion to create a global stage for its homegrown talent,” Umit Temurcin, a fashion journalist from Turkiye, told Arab News.

“This convergence not only enriches international exchange but also turns the platform into a productive space for everyone involved.”

“For Russian consumers, Arab fashion also speaks to luxury and craftsmanship, whether it’s intricate embroidery, couture-level tailoring, or the blend of tradition and modernity.

“At the same time, this opens trade opportunities for Arab brands to collaborate with Russian retailers, showcase in local boutiques, and even build partnerships with Russian artisans,” Rifai noted.