Suicide bombing at political rally kills 15 in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province

Medical personnel and volunteers push a stretcher with a victim injured by a suicide bombing at a hospital in Quetta on September 2, 2025. At least 22 people were killed in three attacks in Pakistan on September 2, 2025, officials said, including 11 who died after a suicide bomber targeted a political rally in the southwestern province of Balochistan. (Photo by Banaras KHAN / AFP)
Updated 03 September 2025
  • Blast targeted Balochistan National Party rally in Quetta, no group claims responsibility
  • BNP-M chief Akhtar Mengal announces three days of mourning after deadly attack
Updated 03 September 2025
Saadullah Akhtar
QUETTA, Pakistan: A suicide bombing ripped through a political rally in Pakistan’s restive southwestern province of Balochistan on Tuesday night, killing at least 15 people and injuring 32, a senior administration official said on Wednesday, in one of the deadliest attacks in recent months.

No group immediately claimed responsibility for the bombing, but Balochistan, Pakistan’s largest yet most impoverished province, has been grappling for decades with a separatist insurgency that has escalated in recent years. Militants frequently target security forces, officials and non-local residents they accuse of exploiting the province’s resources. The province is also of strategic importance for Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, with China investing heavily in ports, roads and energy projects.

Police said the blast was caused by a suicide bomber who detonated about 10 kilograms of explosives as supporters and senior leaders of the Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M) left a stadium after a rally to mark the fourth death anniversary of party founder Attaullah Mengal.

“The suicide attack occurred at 9:40 p.m. outside the Shahwani Stadium when people were coming out,” Hamza Shafqaat, Additional Chief Secretary Home, said during a news conference wherein he confirmed the latest toll.

“A total of 112 policemen were deployed to protect the venue of Balochistan National Party Mengal’s rally,” he continued. “The body of the suicide bomber was recovered from the crime scene. His age was less than 30, but his ethnicity is yet to be confirmed as investigations continue.”

Shafqaat added the provincial government had already imposed Section 144 in the province following the high-level threat alert until September 15.

“Despite the threat alert, the government allowed BNP-Mengal to hold a public rally and issued a no-objection certificate with 17 to 18 clauses, including maintaining time restrictions,” he continued.

Shafqaat said law enforcement agencies had shared 22 threat alerts with the Balochistan administration related to processions marking the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), which will be observed on Saturday.

“We are on high alert,” he added.

BNP-M, an ethnic Baloch nationalist party that campaigns for greater provincial autonomy and control over natural resources, is headed by former parliamentarian Sardar Akhtar Mengal and remains a key political force in Balochistan’s majority-Baloch districts.

Mengal said the explosion struck shortly after he escorted political allies out of the rally.

“After the rally, I was escorting our guests, including the opposition leader, Mehmood Khan Achakzai. As we left and moved a little ahead, the blast occurred,” Mengal told Arab News.

Mengal declared a three-day mourning period and a “black day” across Balochistan.

“The government didn’t inform us of any threat alert before the rally,” he said. “Further actions will be announced after discussions with our aligned political parties.”

Eyewitnesses described scenes of chaos.

“We looked back and saw flames rising up … several people were injured and some had already been martyred. We immediately picked up people and left for Civil Hospital,” Bilal Ahmed told Arab News.

Party member Agha Hassan Baloch said he and other leaders were just steps away when the bomber struck.

“We were approximately 15 to 20 feet away from the site of the explosion … it happened next to our party’s central leader Nawab Niyaz Zehri’s car, which was a suicide blast,” he said.

Provincial health officials said eight of the injured were in critical condition and had been shifted to the Combined Military Hospital.

“Teams are working around the clock to treat the wounded,” Dr. Waseem Baig, spokesperson for the provincial health department, said.

European leaders face tough choices as the UK and France host another meeting on Ukraine

Updated 8 sec ago
Follow

LONDON: European countries are stuck between a rock and a hard place as a coalition of countries meets in Paris on Thursday to discuss security guarantees for a postwar Ukraine.
The war is raging unabated, with no ceasefire in sight — and the crucial question of American involvement in ensuring Ukraine’s future security remains unresolved.
For months, the so-called “coalition of the willing” has been meeting to discuss aid for Ukraine, including sketching out plans for military support in the event of a ceasefire to deter future Russian aggression.
The coalition leaders — French President Emmanuel Macron and U.K Prime Minister Keir Starmer — have insisted that any European “reassurance” force in Ukraine needs the backing of the United States. But while US President Donald Trump has hinted his country will be involved, he has moved away from calling for a ceasefire in Ukraine and refrained from implementing tough additional economic measures to punish Moscow.
Although Trump said he is “disappointed” in Russian President Vladimir Putin and issued several threats to try to cajole him into negotiating an end to hostilities, none has worked. At a meeting with Putin in Alaska in August, Trump failed to persuade the Russian leader to stop fighting and has not yet managed to broker talks between Putin and Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky.
While Trump and European leaders met in Washington after the Alaska summit — and US, European and NATO military chiefs held discussions on support for Ukraine — little concrete detail has emerged on the security guarantees to deter Moscow from a future conflict.
Former military generals and experts suggest Europe is in a bind — not knowing the level of support the US is prepared to provide the coalition, the nature of any ceasefire or if the US will abide by commitments made. It’s also far from certain that Putin would agree to a cessation of hostilities, something Russian officials have invariably dismissed.
“Talking about detailed operational planning when you don’t actually have your mission is, quite frankly, impossible,” said Ed Arnold, an expert in European Security at the Royal United Services Institute in London and a former military planner.
Why Europeans believe a ceasefire is necessary
The “coalition of the willing” is a broad term for about 30 nations supporting Ukraine, but the so-called “reassurance force” that would provide security guarantees to Kyiv is a subset of that group.
The UK, France and Estonia have all suggested they are ready to deploy troops to Ukraine to deter Putin from attacking again, while officials in Poland said Warsaw will not take part and will instead focus on bolstering NATO security in the east of Europe.
There is “no suggestion” that any troops will be deployed without a ceasefire because it’s too risky, said François Heisbourg, special adviser at the Foundation for Strategic Research in Paris.
Despite Zelensky signaling his willingness to talk, a ceasefire agreement is not currently in the cards — not least because of the positions of the US and Russian presidents.
At his Aug. 18 meeting with European leaders at the White House — a day after meeting Putin — Trump walked back his previous demands for a ceasefire in Ukraine and said he thought a peace agreement was preferable.
The comments marked a shift toward the Russian position from Trump and would allow Moscow to fight on in Ukraine while peace negotiations are underway.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov later suggested an end to hostilities was even further away, stating that Moscow will not accept Zelensky’s signature on any peace agreement as Russia considers him to be an illegitimate president.
“If Putin doesn’t want a ceasefire — and if Trump doesn’t call for a ceasefire — what are the chances of a ceasefire happening?” asked Heisbourg.
What a European security guarantee for Ukraine could look like
Even if a ceasefire or peace agreement for Ukraine were implemented, it’s not clear it would be a sufficient deterrent to Putin and would be “very, very risky” for European nations, said Arnold at RUSI.
Such an operation hinges on the US providing intelligence support and the deterrent effect of US airpower in countries outside Ukraine.
The Western appetite to potentially shoot down Russian missiles violating a ceasefire or target launchers firing them from within Russia is “close to zero,” said Heisbourg.
Any response to a ceasefire violation, he said, would likely depend on “how many Western soldiers the Russians would have actually killed...and nobody wants to think about that too much in advance.”
In March, Starmer told allies that a force for Ukraine would need at least 10,000 troops, but that would potentially require around 30,000 troops when taking into account those on rotation and rest.
As a coalition leader, the UK should look at contributing a brigade of 5,000 soldiers which would become 15,000 when taking into account rest and rotation, said Arnold.
That figure would account for about 30 percent of the deployable capacity of the British Army, he said, and potentially create a “tricky” problem whereby the UK deploys more forces on behalf of non-NATO ally Ukraine than it does for NATO allies such as Estonia.
European officials have indicated that the troops could be involved in training Ukrainian soldiers and likely based away from the frontlines although the risk of Russian missile and drone strikes would remain high.
But there would be “zero credibility” if Western troops were put in various Ukrainian towns without a clear mission or purpose, said Ben Hodges, former commanding general of the US Army in Europe.
“That will not impress the Russians at all,” he added.
US as a reliable partner
European leaders are also grappling with the question of whether to take Trump and his officials at their word while also eyeing the rise of populist parties — particularly in the UK, France and Germany — which may not share the same commitment to Ukraine as current political leadership.
That means the future of any security guarantees for Kyiv could be extremely fragile.
There is “absolutely no guarantee” that Trump will abide by commitments made to European nations over Ukraine, said Arnold, pointing to Trump’s withdrawal from previous agreements, including the Paris climate agreement and Iran’s nuclear deal.
That means European nations cannot rely on him ordering US jets into action in the event of a ceasefire violation because “at one time he may say yes, at another time he may say no,” Arnold said.
With NATO membership for Kyiv ruled out by Trump and a host of hurdles to overcome to implement security guarantees for Ukraine, European leaders may decide to navigate the situation by spending “a lot more money on weapons” for Kyiv, said Heisbourg.
Arnold agreed, adding that the best option could be to give Kyiv “loads of guns and loads of ammo.”
“There’s no easy way out,” he said. “None of the options, especially for the Europeans, are good.”

Indonesian protests draw regional solidarity with food orders for delivery drivers

Updated 33 min 50 sec ago
  The protests spread across the country when delivery driver Affan Kurniawan was run over and killed by a police vehicle in Jakarta, placing the low wages and income precarity of ride-sharing drivers at the heart of the demonstrations
KUALA LUMPUR: When Indonesian driver Rizky Azhar received a food delivery order from Malaysia, he was surprised by both the location and the accompanying note, which said the plate of smoked beef with rice was for him.
The order was part of a surge in food purchases from other Southeast Asian countries for motorcycle taxi and delivery drivers in Indonesia, a show of solidarity for week-long protests around income inequality and generous perks for lawmakers.
The protests spread across the country when delivery driver Affan Kurniawan was run over and killed by a police vehicle in Jakarta, placing the low wages and income precarity of ride-sharing drivers at the heart of the demonstrations.
President Prabowo Subianto has said the police and military would stand firm against the protests, which have occasionally turned violent after Affan’s death and left 10 people dead.
But the images of students and workers on the streets have attracted a wave of solidarity, with people across Southeast Asia ordering food for delivery drivers and sharing the screenshots on social media.
Over 1,100 kilometers (701.5 miles) from the Indonesian capital, Ayman Hareez Muhammad Adib decided to show his support, using the ride-hailing and food delivery app Grab to place the order that ended up with Rizky.
“The calls tell us all to contribute to what’s happening in Indonesia...to show support by sending food,” the 23-year-old Kuala Lumpur resident said.
The orders are usually accompanied by a note that reads the drivers can take the food or give it to their families.
Rizky received a similar message from Ayman on a slow Wednesday, when several schools and offices were shut in Jakarta over the protests.
“We were surprised that in recent days, some foreign nationals have shown concern for us,” he said.
On a major Jakarta street last week, hundreds of motorcycle drivers flanked a vehicle carrying Affan’s body to the cemetery. Most worked for Grab and Gojek, operated by Indonesia’s biggest tech company GoTo.
Grab has seen an uptick in orders from overseas for delivery within Indonesia over the past week, a spokesperson told Reuters, declining to say by how much or from which countries.
Tyas Widyastuti, Grab’s director of mobility and logistics, said the orders came mostly from Southeast and East Asia.
A GoTo spokesperson said the company’s ‘Treat Your Driver’ feature “has been welcomed by customers during this period as a gesture of solidarity with driver-partners” without specifying whether orders had been placed from overseas.
Motorcycle taxis are ubiquitous across Indonesia, including in the capital Jakarta, known for some of the world’s worst traffic congestion.
In recent years, drivers have routinely protested low pay, lack of employment security and unfair practices by ride-sharing companies. GoTo and Grab have defended their business practices.

Russia launches over 500 drones and missiles at Ukraine as Zelensky seeks more support

Updated 04 September 2025
  • The main Russian nighttime targets were civilian infrastructure, especially energy facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said
  Updated 04 September 2025
KYIV, Ukraine: Russia fired more than 500 drones and two dozen missiles at Ukraine overnight, authorities said Wednesday, as Ukraine’s president and European leaders pressed on with talks on how to strengthen Ukrainian defenses and boost as-yet unsuccessful US-led peace efforts.
The main Russian nighttime targets were civilian infrastructure, especially energy facilities, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said, as another winter approaches three years after Russia’s all-out invasion of its neighbor. The attacks targeted mainly western and central Ukraine and wounded at least five people, the Ukrainian air force said.
Russia’s aerial assaults that hit civilian areas and its army’s drive to crush Ukrainian defenses along the 1,000-kilometer (620-mile) front line have not abated in recent months, despite US President Donald Trump’s attempts to stop the fighting. While Zelensky has accepted Trump’s proposals for a ceasefire and face-to-face peace talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin has voiced reservations.
Putin said Wednesday he believed “that if common sense prevails, it is possible to agree on an acceptable option for ending the conflict,” adding that Trump has “a sincere desire” to find a settlement.
“It seems to me that there is a certain light at the end of the tunnel,” Putin said at a news conference in Beijing, wrapping up a four-day visit to China. “Let’s see how the situation develops. If not, then we will have to achieve our goal by military means.”
He said he was ready to receive Zelensky for talks in Moscow, but only if the meeting is “well prepared.” Kremlin officials have previously said a summit could happen only after a broad agreement has been hammered out first by lower-ranking delegations.
Meanwhile, the Ukrainian leader described the overnight strikes as “demonstrative.”
“Putin is demonstrating his impunity,” Zelensky wrote on Telegram Wednesday, urging tougher sanctions on Russia. “Only due to the lack of sufficient pressure, primarily on the war economy, does Russia continue this aggression.”
Trump and Zelensky are scheduled to speak Thursday, according to a White House official who requested anonymity to discuss the call that is yet to be formally announced.
Meetings in Beijing bring together Russia’s supporters
As part of diplomatic maneuvering, Putin was in China meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, as well as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The three countries support Russia’s war effort, Washington says. Pyongyang has sent troops and ammunition to Russia, while China and India have bought Russian oil, indirectly helping its war economy.
The European Union’s foreign policy chief said that China’s alliance with Russia is supplying vital support for its invasion, including with products that can be used for both civilian and military purposes.
“Russia is not acting alone. China provides Russia with up to 80 percent of dual use imports,” Kaja Kallas said in a speech Wednesday at the annual European Union Institute for Security Studies conference in Brussels. “This allows the killing to continue in Ukraine.”
In his daily video address on Tuesday evening, Zelensky said the number of Russian drone attacks is growing, including in broad daylight, and reported “another buildup of Russian forces in some sectors of the front.”
He said it revealed “an open disregard by Russia for everything the world is doing to stop this war.”
Ukraine and its allies discuss new military aid
Zelensky arrived in Denmark on Tuesday for talks with Northern European and Baltic countries about new military aid and further diplomatic support for Ukraine. He said in Copenhagen that a program for weapons sourced from the United States and paid for by Europe for delivery to Ukraine already has commitments of more than $2 billion. The goal, he said, is to add around $1 billion to the fund each month.
British Defense Secretary John Healey, meanwhile, was in the Ukrainian capital Kyiv for meetings on how to strengthen Ukraine’s military.
French President Emmanuel Macron greeted Zelensky in Paris on Wednesday evening, ahead of a Thursday meeting of European countries assessing what kind of postwar security guarantees they might be able to provide with the United States.
Macron said defense ministers of these countries confirmed and documented contributions from 35 coalition members at a meeting earlier in the day. He didn’t elaborate on what he said was a confidential agreement, but said it was the result of ″intense work in recent weeks″ and ″allows me to say that this preparatory work has been completed.″
″We are ready, we Europeans, to bring security guarantees to Ukraine and Ukrainians the day a peace deal is signed,″ Macron said. ″The question now is about the sincerity of Russia and its successive commitments since it proposed peace to the United States.’
Zelensky said that “unfortunately, so far we have not seen any signals from Russia that they want to end” the war. “But I am sure that our union, the union with Europe which has been with us since the beginning of the war, and the union of Europe with America will help us increase the pressure on Russia to move toward a diplomatic solution,” he said.
NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte said earlier Wednesday he expected clarity after the Paris talks about what each country can provide.
Rutte said he is “discreetly part of all the conversations” alongside NATO’s Supreme Allied Commander, Gen. Alexus Grynkewich, because the plans would draw resources from alliance countries and officials need to “prevent spreading our resources too thinly.”
 

 

Updated 04 September 2025
WASHINGTON: Multiple health groups and medical associations called on US Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to step down in a joint statement on Wednesday, saying he was disregarding decades of lifesaving science and reversing medical progress.
The statement, signed by more than 20 groups, comes after multiple former directors of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention under both Republican and Democratic presidents have said that Kennedy’s decisions — culminating in last week’s firing of the CDC’s director — are putting Americans’ health at risk.
“Our country needs leadership that will promote open, honest dialogue, not disregard decades of lifesaving science, spread misinformation, reverse medical progress and decimate programs that keep us safe,” the statement released on Wednesday said.
“We are gravely concerned that American people will needlessly suffer and die as a result of policies that turn away from sound interventions,” the statement added.
Signatories included the Infectious Diseases Society of America ; American Academy of Allergy, Asthma & Immunology; American Public Health Association; and American Association of Immunologists.
Kennedy has made sweeping changes to vaccine policies, including withdrawing federal recommendations for COVID shots for pregnant women and healthy children in May. He fired all members of the CDC’s expert vaccine advisory panel in June and replaced them with hand-picked advisers including fellow anti-vaccine activists.
In a social media post on Wednesday, Kennedy said his mission was “to restore the CDC’s focus on infectious disease” and “rebuild trust through transparency and competence.”
CDC Director Susan Monarez was fired last week, less than a month after being sworn in, and some senior officials resigned amid growing tensions over vaccine policies and public health directives.
More than 1,000 current and former Health and Human Services Department employees also penned an open letter calling for the health secretary to either resign or be fired.

Updated 04 September 2025
NEW YORK: New York City Mayor Eric Adams insisted Wednesday that he isn’t dropping his reelection campaign after reports he had been approached about potentially taking a job with the federal government.
Trump administration intermediaries recently reached out to people close to Adams, a Democrat, to discuss whether he would be open to abandoning his reelection campaign to take a federal job, according to a person familiar with those conversations.
The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the private nature of those conversations.
It was unclear how far those talks progressed, but as media reports about them multiplied, Adams insisted in interviews and through a spokesperson that he had no intention of dropping out of the contest against Democratic nominee Zohran Mamdani, former Gov. Andrew Cuomo and Republican candidate Curtis Sliwa.
“Mayor Adams has not met with Donald Trump — don’t believe the noise. He is not dropping out of the race,” said his campaign spokesperson, Todd Shapiro.
After Mamdani romped in the Democratic primary, which Adams had skipped, some pundits suggested that the 33-year-old democratic socialist might be unbeatable in the general election unless either Cuomo or Adams dropped out.
During a series of television interviews where he had intended to talk about his efforts to fight crime in the city, Adams battled back against the idea that he might leave the race.
“If there’s any changes in this race, I will announce that,” Adams told Fox 5. “Right now, we’re moving straight ahead to do — No. 1, serve this city as we’re currently doing, doing a darn good job. And we’re looking forward to reelection.”
After spending Tuesday in Florida after his 65th birthday, Adams was asked whether he met with anyone from the Trump administration while there. The mayor would only say that he “met with several political figures,” including Miami’s Republican mayor.
“I met with several political figures in Florida,” he told PIX11, saying the trip was to “deal with some personal issues.”
Adams, in that interview, pushed back against questions about whether he would exit the contest but added: “I’ve never had a problem finding jobs as I transition.”
Later Wednesday, Adams reiterated at an unrelated news conference that he’s still running for reelection and didn’t go to Florida to “seek a job,” adding that he often receives job offers from boards, educational institutions and others who have been impressed with what he’s done with the city.
The White House did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment Wednesday night.
Mamdani held a news conference in Manhattan on Wednesday, calling the reports “an affront to democracy.”
“We know that this city will decide its own future. And we know that it is New Yorkers that we will turn to to make that decision in November, not the White House in Washington, D.C.,” he said.
Adams had previously quit the Democratic primary after he was charged in a federal corruption case. The Trump administration successfully moved to drop the case so the mayor could better assist with the president’s immigration agenda, which freed Adams up to run as an independent in the general election, but has not helped his image in the overwhelmingly Democratic city.
A spokesperson for Cuomo, who is now running as an independent candidate, did not immediately return a request for comment.

