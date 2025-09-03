You are here

Egypt's net foreign assets jump to a record $18.5 billion in July

Egypt’s net foreign assets were $14.96 billion at the end of June. Shutterstock
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
Updated 27 sec ago
Reuters
CAIRO: Egypt’s net foreign assets rose by $3.54 billion in July to a record $18.5 billion, central bank data showed, as Gulf investments, a currency devaluation 18 months ago and strong remittances from workers abroad help boost deposits, analysts say.

Net foreign assets were $14.96 billion at the end of June. Almost all of the increase was due to higher assets at commercial banks.

Remittances from Egyptians abroad have surged since Egypt sharply devalued its currency in March 2024, jumping to $26.4 billion in the nine months to end-March from $14.5 billion in the year-earlier period, the central bank said in July.

Commercial banks’ foreign assets rose by $3.28 billion in July to $39.49 billion while their liabilities fell by $166.2 million to $31.50 billion, according to the central bank data.

Egypt’s net foreign assets, which include assets held by both the central bank and commercial banks, turned negative in February 2022 and only returned to positive territory in May last year.

They had reached a high of $17.47 billion in July 2021, according to Reuters calculations. 

Topics: Egypt Egypt economy Egypt central bank foreign assets

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 

Saudi non-oil sector activity accelerates as PMI climbs to 56.4 
Updated 5 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan  
Updated 5 sec ago
Nirmal Narayanan  

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector expanded at a stronger pace in August, buoyed by a revival in export orders and robust domestic demand, a key survey showed. 

The Riyad Bank Saudi Arabia Purchasing Managers’ Index, compiled by S&P Global, rose to 56.4 from 56.3 in July, staying well above the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction. 

The performance outpaced regional peers, with the UAE and Kuwait posting August PMIs of 53.3 and 53.0, respectively. The reading signals the Kingdom’s continued success in diversifying its economy away from hydrocarbons under its Vision 2030 blueprint. 

Naif Al-Ghaith, chief economist at Riyad Bank, said: “The slight increase signaled another month of steady growth, driven by improving demand conditions, a modest rebound in output growth, and further gains in employment.”   

He added: “Although activity growth has eased from the highs seen earlier this year, the underlying trend remains firmly positive.”  

Survey participants cited improving economic conditions, rising sales, and proactive marketing efforts as crucial factors boosting activity in August. 

The report noted an uptick in new order volumes, partly driven by a renewed rise in export sales. Companies attributed this growth to increased marketing in external markets and collaborations with clients across the Gulf Cooperation Council region. 

“Firms reported stronger new business inflows, supported by an uptick in export orders and continued growth in domestic demand. Many attributed the improvement to more active marketing efforts and a healthier client pipeline, particularly across the service sector,” said Al-Ghaith.  

S&P Global noted that employment in Saudi Arabia’s non-oil private sector continued to rise steeply in August, driven by new project initiations and greater skills requirements. 

“Employment trends remained broadly supportive, with firms continuing to expand their headcounts to meet current and expected demand. Although the rate of hiring eased from recent peaks, it remained historically strong,” said Al-Ghaith.  

According to the report, non-oil private firms in Saudi Arabia also ramped up purchasing activity in August at a faster pace than in the previous survey period. 

S&P Global revealed that companies raised their selling prices for the third consecutive month in August. Survey respondents attributed this trend to higher costs and rising customer demand. 

“On the cost front, input prices remained elevated due to persistent pressures on material, transport, and technology-related expenses. Wage pressures eased slightly, but firms still faced broad cost challenges. With an increase in demand and the above factors, output prices continue to grow, though increases were generally modest,” said Al-Ghaith.  

After hitting a 12-month low in July, business optimism improved in August. Non-oil firms expect positive outcomes in the coming months, citing rising demand, ongoing projects, and supportive government policies. 

Topics: PMI non-oil

Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667

Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667
Updated 02 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Closing Bell: Saudi main index holds steady at 10,667

  • Parallel market Nomu slipped 1.12% to close at 25,642.38
  • MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.92 points to reach 1,383.42
Updated 02 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s benchmark Tadawul All Share Index ended little changed on Tuesday, shedding 3.12 points, or 0.03 percent, to close at 10,667.44. 

The total trading turnover for the benchmark stood at SR4.32 billion ($1.15 billion), with 66 stocks advancing and 186 declining. 

The parallel market Nomu slipped 1.12 percent, or 290.85 points, to close at 25,642.38, while the MSCI Tadawul Index gained 1.92 points to reach 1,383.42. 

The day’s top performer was Saudi Pharmaceutical Industries and Medical Appliances Corp., which rose 3.49 percent to SR27.30. Tamkeen Human Resource Co. gained 1.98 percent to SR56.75, and Al Kathiri Holding Co. climbed 1.90 percent to SR2.14. 

On the downside, Naseej International Trading Co. dropped 6.28 percent to SR92.60, while Marketing Home Group for Trading Co., which debuted on the main market Tuesday, slipped 4.94 percent to SR80.80. 

On the announcements front, the Arab National Bank said it launched its dollar-denominated additional Tier 1 sukuk offering on Sept. 2, which will run through Sept. 3. 

In a statement on Tadawul, the bank said the minimum subscription limit is $200,000, with increments of $1,000 thereafter. The final issuance size and terms will be determined based on market conditions. 

ANB added that the sukuk will be listed on the London Stock Exchange’s International Securities Market and will be offered under Regulation S of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended. The bank also said the closing date of the offering remains indicative and subject to market conditions. 

Shares of ANB closed 0.74 percent lower at SR22.93.

Topics: TASI Tadawul NOMU MSCI 30 Tadawul Index Closing Bell Tadawul All Share Index (TASI) Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul)

Saudi Arabia pushes global connectivity, AI rules at regulators' summit

Saudi Arabia pushes global connectivity, AI rules at regulators’ summit
Updated 02 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Ghadi Joudah
Saudi Arabia pushes global connectivity, AI rules at regulators’ summit

Updated 02 September 2025
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia is driving efforts to close the $2.8 trillion global connectivity gap and shape artificial intelligence governance as it hosts the 25th Global Symposium for Regulators.

The event, organized with the International Telecommunication Union, opened Sept. 1 at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Center in Riyadh under the theme “Regulation for Sustainable Digital Development.” 

It convenes regulators and industry leaders from 190 countries, reinforcing the Kingdom’s push to advance digital inclusion under Vision 2030.

The summit follows a UNCTAD World Investment Report 2025 showing digital infrastructure investments remain heavily concentrated in advanced economies, leaving developing nations struggling with access and affordability gaps.

At the opening, Haytham Al-Ohali, acting governor of the Communications, Space and Technology Commission, said the event marks a milestone as the GSR turns 25 and the ITU celebrates its 160th anniversary, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Al-Ohali described Saudi Arabia as “a hub for dialogue and innovative digital regulation.”

“Today we are in the era of artificial intelligence, and we have a golden opportunity to shape the future of humanity for the next 160 years and beyond, building on our successes and joint efforts that have culminated in connecting more than two-thirds of humanity to date,” SPA quoted him as saying.

Despite progress, 2.6 billion people remain unconnected, Al-Ohali said, noting a joint CST-ITU study estimates $2.6 trillion to $2.8 trillion is required to close the digital divide — including $1.7 trillion for connectivity and infrastructure alone, triple the 2020 projection.

The Kingdom, he added, has already made strides, with the digital economy contributing 15 percent of gross domestic product, over 380,000 technology jobs created, and women’s participation in the sector climbing from 7 percent in 2018 to 35 percent, surpassing G20 and EU benchmarks.

ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin said, “This 25th GSR is both a celebration and a recommitment — to put people and planet at the heart of digital frameworks, to ensure technology bridges divides, and to make our digital future safe, inclusive, and sustainable for all.” 

She noted that the next 25 years will be determined by the frameworks “we establish, the trust we build, and the decisions we make together.” 

On X, Bogdan-Martin highlighted the urgency of regulatory innovation, writing: “The question before us — how regulators can act as digital ecosystem builders — could not be timelier. Because with digital tech transforming every part of life, regulators need to keep pace. They must shift mindsets, adopt new tools, and deepen collaboration.”

Cosmas Zavazava, director of the ITU’s Telecom Development Bureau, praised the Kingdom for hosting the event, noting that it will enhance the resilience of digital infrastructure, attract long-term investments, and provide advanced economic analysis tools aligned with global best practices.

On the sidelines, Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with Bogdan-Martin to discuss joint efforts to expand digital inclusion, boost entrepreneurship, and build AI-driven growth models.

“Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to advancing the digital economy, fostering digital skills, empowering digital entrepreneurship, and boosting partnership in connectivity and inclusion, alongside the Kingdom’s leading initiatives aimed at empowering people and safeguarding the planet,” SPA reported.

Al-Ohaly attended the meeting, where both sides discussed enhancing digital economy growth, developing digital skills, enabling digital entrepreneurship, and Saudi Arabia’s initiatives for human empowerment and environmental protection.

The event continues with technology exhibitions showcasing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital leadership and policy workshops advancing the new inclusion framework.

It comes as Saudi Arabia aims to become a global digital leader following its appointment to the UN’s ITU digital regulation network board. Internet use in the Kingdom reached 99 percent in 2024.

GSR-25 will close with a resolution outlining regulatory principles for the post-digital era, based on participants’ insights and session recommendations.

The GSR, held annually, is the world’s leading forum for regulators and industry leaders to exchange insights on digital innovation and regulatory frameworks.

Topics: Telecom technology

Saudi Arabia unveils global digital inclusion roadmap at telecom summit

Updated 02 September 2025
Ghadi Joudah
Saudi Arabia unveils global digital inclusion roadmap at telecom summit

Updated 02 September 2025
Ghadi Joudah

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched the Global Symposium for Regulators, GSR-25, at the King Abdulaziz International Conference Centre, convening over 190 nations to address the digital divide affecting 2.6 billion people.

The International Telecommunication Union and Saudi Arabia’s Communications, Space and Technology Commission co-host the summit through Sept. 3.

Speaking at the opening ceremony on Monday, Haitham Al-Ohaly, CST governor and GSR-25 chair, said, “Today, we have a golden opportunity to shape humanity’s future for the next 160 years.

“Therefore, we announce a new roadmap with the ITU to connect humanity through affordable AI-era solutions,” he said.

Al-Ohaly stated that, despite progress, 2.6 billion people remain excluded from the digital world, highlighting disparities in regulations and access costs.

Citing a Saudi-ITU study presented at the ceremony, the governor said, “The world requires $1.7 trillion just for connectivity infrastructure — triple prior estimates. Closing all digital gaps demands up to $2.8 trillion across infrastructure, skills, affordability, and regulation.”

On the sidelines of the summit, Saudi Minister of Communications and Information Technology Abdullah Al-Swaha met with ITU Secretary-General Doreen Bogdan-Martin.

Al-Ohaly attended the meeting, where both sides discussed enhancing digital economy growth, developing digital skills, enabling digital entrepreneurship, and Saudi Arabia’s initiatives for human empowerment and environmental protection.

The event continues with technology exhibitions showcasing Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 digital leadership and policy workshops advancing the new inclusion framework.

It comes as Saudi Arabia aims to become a global digital leader following its appointment to the UN’s ITU digital regulation network board. Internet use in the Kingdom reached 99 percent in 2024.

GSR-25 will close with a resolution outlining regulatory principles for the post-digital era, based on participants’ insights and session recommendations.

Topics: telecoms

Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says

Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says
Updated 02 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says

Saudi Arabia, UAE dominate healthcare deals in GCC, JLL says
  • UAE led with 198 deals, followed by Saudi Arabia with 170
  • National transformation programs are also acting as powerful catalysts
Updated 02 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounted for almost all investment activity in the Gulf’s healthcare sector over the past four years, underscoring the region’s growing appeal to investors, according to JLL. 

The two countries were behind nearly 92 percent of the almost 400 transactions recorded in the Gulf Cooperation Council between 2021 and April 2025, the professional services firm said in its latest report. 

The UAE led with 198 deals, followed closely by Saudi Arabia with 170. 

JLL said the trend reflects both markets’ push to expand healthcare infrastructure under national transformation programs, including Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention’s 2023–2026 strategy. 

In August, consultancy firm Research and Markets projected the GCC healthcare innovation market to grow from $121.9 billion in 2025 to $170.5 billion by 2030. 

“The GCC healthcare sector presents a dynamic and rapidly evolving investment landscape with exceptional growth potential across the healthcare value chain,” said Sandeep Sinha, head of healthcare and life sciences advisory at Middle East and Africa at JLL. 

“For investors, this creates multiple entry points for capital, spanning digital health innovations and infrastructure development that ensure sustainable returns while advancing health outcomes,” he added. 

Demographics and digitalization 

JLL highlighted demographic expansion, government-led initiatives, and a surge in digital health adoption as key drivers of growth. A health-conscious, tech-savvy youth population is driving demand for preventive care, wellness services, and digital health solutions, while an ageing population is increasing demand for geriatric care and chronic disease management. 

“By 2030, projections indicate the region’s population will reach 69.92 million, creating unprecedented demand for comprehensive healthcare services across all specialities,” said JLL. 

National transformation programs are also acting as powerful catalysts, actively injecting direct capital and fostering public-private partnerships, the report added.

Under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia aims to modernize and improve the Kingdom’s healthcare system by implementing new technologies. The program also seeks to increase private-sector participation to achieve national health goals and ensure everyone has access to high-quality care. 

JLL further said that advanced digital infrastructure in Saudi Arabia and the UAE is improving patient access and efficiency, with initiatives such as the UAE’s Riayati platform and Saudi Arabia’s unified Electronic Health Records system leading to a structural transformation in how healthcare services are conceived, delivered, and accessed. This provides a strong foundation for both domestic and foreign investors. 

“As the market matures, investors are prioritizing strong value propositions, supported by sustained government commitment to develop world-class medical facilities, reinforcing the sector’s position as a strategic investment priority,” said Sinha. 

The shift toward patient-centered care models is another growth driver, increasing spending on patient interaction platforms, premium facilities, and advanced diagnostic technologies that promote holistic patient experiences. 

According to JLL, the digitalization wave sweeping across the healthcare ecosystem has accelerated strategic partnerships with global technology leaders, fueling investments in health-tech innovations such as telemedicine and arrtificial intelligence-powered diagnostics. 

In June, during the BIO International Convention, Saudi Arabia signed more than a dozen high-impact memoranda of understanding between its leading health institutions and international biotechnology and healthcare organizations. 

During the convention, King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center partnered with US-based Germfree to localize cleanroom and laboratory manufacturing, while King Abdullah International Medical Research Center formalized a collaboration with California-based Illumina in genomics research. 

Deal landscape 

Early-stage investments concentrated on health-tech and outpatient services across wellness, mental health, beauty and skin care, and home care sectors. Meanwhile, 28 percent of mergers and acquisitions activity focused on hospitals and clinics, reflecting ongoing industry expansion and consolidation. 

According to market intelligence firm Tracxn, the GCC healthcare sector witnessed total funding of more than $1.13 billion, with the largest funding in 2016 at $324 million. In 2024, the sector attracted $255 million, up from $2 million in 2023 and $63.3 million in 2022. 

JLL reported 170 early-stage funding rounds and 91 M&A deals between 2021 and April 2025. During this period, major sovereign wealth funds, including Mubadala and ADQ, led strategic acquisitions of companies such as Diabtec, Gulf Inject, and Well Pharma Medical Solutions. 

The report added that the initial public offering landscape in the GCC healthcare sector is also maturing, leveling off following a sharp increase in 2021 and 2022. 

“This reflects strong investor interest, with healthcare providers, medical suppliers, and pharmaceutical companies leading market activity. Market analysts expect more IPOs soon due to impending economic concerns, such as the US tariffs and forecasts of lower oil prices in 2026,” said the report. 

The GCC region saw 27 IPOs between 2021 and April 2025. A major healthcare IPO in 2025 was Saudi Arabia’s Almoosa Health, which raised $450 million. 

Future outlook 

The report outlined trends likely to strengthen the GCC healthcare investment landscape. Investments targeting digital health solutions and telemedicine platforms are expected to grow, with larger funding rounds for established digital health players.
 
The health-tech sector is projected to mature further, driving increased M&A as larger entities acquire successful startups to integrate innovative solutions. JLL also anticipates accelerated AI and data analytics adoption, with capital directed toward solutions that improve diagnoses, optimize treatment, and enhance operational efficiency. 

Investment momentum is also expected to shift toward preventive healthcare frameworks and personalized medicine, including genetic testing, longevity-focused clinical programs, health monitoring technologies, and smart health coaching platforms. 

“The future of healthcare investment in the GCC region isn’t just about financial returns — it’s about contributing to a fundamental transformation of regional healthcare delivery that will impact millions of lives for generations to come,” said JLL. 

Topics: Saudi Arabia UAE Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Healthcare Saudi healthcare UAE healthcare

Saudi Arabia to host over 150 business events at Osaka Expo
Saudi Arabia to host over 150 business events at Osaka Expo
Saudi Arabia, Japan agree on need for dialogue to solve Iran nuclear issue
Saudi Arabia, Japan agree on need for dialogue to solve Iran nuclear issue
Hat-trick hero Joao Felix quickly settling in at Al-Nassr, on and off the pitch
Hat-trick hero Joao Felix quickly settling in at Al-Nassr, on and off the pitch
Israel launches new spy satellite in ‘message’ to enemies
Israel launches new spy satellite in ‘message’ to enemies
UN force in Lebanon slams Israeli drone attack on peacekeepers
UN force in Lebanon slams Israeli drone attack on peacekeepers

