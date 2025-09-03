You are here

Syria detains defense, interior ministry members suspected of Sweida violence
A wall is pockmarked by bullet holes inside the Saraya family house, following sectarian violence in Syria's Sweida province, where government forces were sent to quell local clashes between Druze armed factions and Bedouin tribal fighters, in the predominantly Druze city of Sweida, Syria, July 25, 2025. (REUTERS)
Reuters
Reuters
REUTERS: Syria has interrogated and detained members of its defense and interior ministries suspected of committing abuses against civilians in the predominantly Druze province of Sweida in July, the committee investigating the violence has said.
Hundreds of people were killed in Sweida in violence that began between tribes and Druze factions but which worsened after Syrian troops were dispatched to the area. Bereaved relatives accused government forces of committing execution-style killings on camera.
Syria appointed a committee to investigate the violence on July 31. Its spokesperson Ammar Izzedin told Syrian and regional media outlets on Tuesday night that members of both the interior and defense ministries had been questioned and referred to the judiciary over their suspected involvement in abuses.
Izzedin declined to say how many personnel were detained, but said they were Syrian nationals who carried out the atrocities in an individual capacity.
He told regional broadcaster Al-Hadath the committee had confronted the suspects with “the video footage in which they were seen” committing abuses without specifying what they were.
Izzedin said the footage was “enough” as evidence since the fighters had filmed themselves, but that several had also confessed to committing the abuses after being shown the videos.
“They were detained by the interior and defense ministries to be transferred to the judiciary when the investigations are concluded to be publicly tried for the crimes they committed against Syrians,” Izzedin said.
He told local outlet Syria TV that the committee was keen to act swiftly to arrest the suspects even as it continued its investigative work. He did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for additional comment.
Amnesty International urged Syrian authorities on Tuesday to hold members of government forces accountable for extrajudicial executions of Druze men and women on July 15 and 16 in Sweida.
In March, Syria’s military was accused of mass killings of members of the Alawite minority, to which much of ousted Syrian President Bashar Assad’s ruling elite belonged.
A Syrian government fact-finding committee said in July that 1,426 people had died in March in attacks on security forces and subsequent mass killings of Alawites, but concluded that commanders had not given orders for the revenge attacks.
It said 298 suspects were linked to violations against Alawites and 265 involved in the initial attack on security forces, and said they had been referred to the judiciary.

Turkish authorities order new detentions of opposition officials
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
AFP

ISTANBUL: Turkish authorities ordered the detention of seven officials from opposition-run municipalities in Istanbul on Wednesday, broadcaster NTV said, as part of an ongoing crackdown against the main party opposing President Tayyip Erdogan.
The detentions follow the removal of the main opposition Republican People’s Party’s (CHP) Istanbul provincial head Ozgur Celik by a court on Tuesday over alleged irregularities in a 2023 CHP provincial congress.
That court ruling triggered sharp drops in markets, with Turkish stocks closing down 3.57 percent on Tuesday after earlier plunging more than 5 percent. Shares in the main BIST 100 were down 1.8 percent at Wednesday’s opening.
Turkish police detained five employees from Besiktas and two from Avcilar — two Istanbul municipalities — on Wednesday, NTV reported.
The CHP mayors of those districts are among 15 mayors jailed as part of a sprawling investigation into alleged corruption targeting CHP-run municipalities. Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, Erdogan’s main political rival, has also been arrested under the crackdown.
The CHP denies the accusations.
CHP leader Ozgur Ozel, who called Tuesday’s court ruling “completely illegal,” will address a party rally in Istanbul’s Zeytinburnu district on Wednesday evening.
The ruling on the CHP’s 2023 Istanbul congress could sway another court in the capital Ankara that is expected to rule in a separate case on September 15 that could oust Ozel from his position.
In that lawsuit, the court has been reviewing alleged procedural irregularities in the party’s 38th Ordinary Congress in 2023.

Israeli military pushes further into Gaza City, forcing more displacement
Updated 03 September 2025
Reuters
  • The Israeli military moved deeper into Gaza City on Wednesday, with soldiers and tanks pushing into Sheikh Radwan, one of the urban center’s largest and most crowded neighborhoods
Reuters

REUTERS: The Israeli military moved deeper into Gaza City on Wednesday, with soldiers and tanks pushing into Sheikh Radwan, one of the urban center’s largest and most crowded neighborhoods.
In recent weeks, Israeli forces have advanced through Gaza City’s outer suburbs and are now just a few kilometers from the city center despite international calls to halt the offensive.
Gaza City residents said the military had destroyed homes and tent encampments that had housed Palestinians displaced by nearly two years of war. At least 24 Palestinians, some of them children, were killed by the military across Gaza on Wednesday, most of them in Gaza City, according to local health officials.
“Sheikh Radwan is being burnt upside-down. The occupation destroyed houses, burnt tents, and drones played audio messages ordering people to leave the area,” said Zakeya Sami, 60, a mother of five, referring to the Israeli military.
“If the takeover of Gaza City isn’t stopped, we might die, and we are not going to forgive anyone who stands and watches without doing anything to prevent our death,” she told Reuters.
The military dropped grenades on three schools in the Sheikh Radwan area that had been used to shelter displaced Palestinians, setting tents ablaze, according to residents, who said the Palestinians fled before the bombing.
The military also detonated armored vehicles laden with explosives to destroy homes in Sheikh Radwan’s east and bombed a medical clinic, destroying two ambulances, according to witnesses.
The Israeli military said in a statement on Wednesday it would continue to operate against “terrorists organizations” in Gaza and to “remove any threat” posed to the State of Israel.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has ordered the military to take the city, which he describes as the last stronghold of Hamas, whose October 2023 attack on Israel ignited the war.
Netanyahu insists that Hamas, which has ruled Gaza for nearly two decades but now only controls parts of the territory, must be defeated if it will not lay down its arms and surrender.
Israel’s military has urged the country’s political leadership to instead reach a ceasefire agreement, warning that the assault would endanger hostages held in Gaza and soldiers carrying out the offensive, Israeli officials previously said.
In Israel, public sentiment is largely in favor of ending the war in a deal that would see the release of the remaining hostages. In Jerusalem on Wednesday, protesters climbed the roof of Israel’s national library, displaying a banner that read ‘You have abandoned and also killed’.
MASS DISPLACEMENT
“We need our soldiers back home. We need our hostages back home now. It’s been too long for them to stay there. Stop the war now,” said Ravid Vexelbaum, 50, from Tel Aviv.
Tens of thousands of reservists reported for duty on Tuesday to support the offensive, forces that a military official told reporters last month were mostly expected to take on non-combat roles, such as in intelligence, or take over from combat soldiers in places like the West Bank who could then be deployed to Gaza.
The attack on Gaza City threatens to displace one million Palestinians, almost half the population of Gaza. The Israeli military in recent weeks has ordered the civilian population to leave their homes, although there are reports that many families who have already been displaced are refusing.
Over 63,000 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military since the war started in October 2023, according to local health officials. The war has caused a humanitarian crisis across the territory, with health officials in Gaza reporting that 367 people, including 131 children, have so far died of malnutrition and starvation caused by acute food shortages.
Israeli officials acknowledge there is hunger in parts of Gaza but reject assertions of famine or starvation.
Hamas has offered to release some hostages, living and deceased, in exchange for a temporary ceasefire that Israel has yet to formally respond to. Hamas has also offered to release all hostages in exchange for an immediate end to the war and withdrawal by Israeli officials but has refused to lay down its arms.

Saudi Arabia, Japan agree on need for dialogue to solve Iran nuclear issue
Updated 03 September 2025
Arab News Japan
Arab News Japan

TOKYO: Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya held a telephone talk with his Saudi Arabian counterpart Prince Faisal bin Farhan on Tuesday and agreed that a peaceful resolution of the Iran nuclear issue should be achieved through dialogue, Japan’s Foreign Ministry reported.

Iwaya noted the importance of the Gulf countries’ calls for restraint and dialogue by both parties during the exchange of attacks between Israel and Iran in June. He also stated that Japan would continue its diplomatic efforts toward a peaceful resolution of the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue. 

Prince Faisal said both countries agree on seeking a peaceful solution to the Iranian nuclear issue through dialogue. He also welcomed Japan’s proactive role in stabilizing the region and expressed his desire to continue close cooperation.

On other matters, Iwaya emphasized the need to address the severe humanitarian situation in Gaza, as well as reiterating Japan’s support for a two-state solution to resolve the Palestinian issue. Prince Faisal expressed his appreciation for Japan’s support for Gaza and its consistent support for the two-state solution.

Iwaya was speaking from Kuwait, where he attended the Japan-GCC Foreign Ministers’ Meeting and other events. The two ministers held a candid exchange of views on recent regional developments, including Iran, Gaza and Syria. Prince Faisal was unable to attend the GCC-Japan meeting due to other obligations.

On Syria, Iwaya said Japan appreciated the Syrian government’s move toward a peaceful transition and stressed the importance of respecting Syria’s independence and sovereignty. Prince Faisal emphasized the importance of encouraging the Syrian government’s efforts toward political resolution and national reconciliation through dialogue.

Japan’s foreign minister expressed his pleasure at the high-level exchanges between the two countries on the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations this year and stated his intention to continue close ties. 

In response, Prince Faisal said that the two ministers had had meaningful exchanges of views during their two meetings earlier this year on bilateral relations and regional affairs and expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing close communication between them.

They agreed to continue communicating to further strengthen bilateral relations and enhance cooperation in the international arena.

 

Israel launches new spy satellite in ‘message’ to enemies
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
  • The satellite’s launch on Tuesday night came two months after a 12-day war between Israel and Iran
AFP

Israel has launched a new spy satellite into orbit in what Defense Minister Israel Katz described on Wednesday as a “message” to its enemies that they are under continuous surveillance.
“The launch of the Ofek 19 satellite yesterday is an achievement of the highest global level. Few countries possess these capabilities,” Defense Minister Israel Katz wrote on X.
“This is also a message to all our enemies, wherever they may be — we are keeping an eye on you at all times and in every situation,” he added.
The satellite’s launch on Tuesday night came two months after a 12-day war between Israel and Iran which saw Israel strike Iranian nuclear and military sites, as well as residential areas, more than 1,000 kilometers (600 miles) away.
Over 12,000 satellite images of Iranian territory were collected to direct the strikes, according to Daniel Gold, head of the defense ministry’s research and development directorate.
The operation “underscored that having advanced observation capabilities in our region is critical for achieving aerial and ground superiority,” said Boaz Levy, CEO of state-owned Israel Aerospace Industries, which worked on the project alongside the ministry of defense.
Israel joined the club of space powers in 1988 with the deployment of its first Ofek satellite.

UN force in Lebanon slams Israeli drone attack on peacekeepers
Updated 03 September 2025
AFP
  • UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of its plans to carry out road clearance work near the de facto border southeast of the village of Marwahin
  • It said endangering the lives of peacekeepers constituted a violation of the 2006 UN Security Council resolution
AFP

BEIRUT: The UN Interim Force in Lebanon said Wednesday that Israeli drones dropped four grenades near peacekeepers in “one of the most serious attacks” on its personnel since a November ceasefire.
The truce ended more than a year of hostilities and two months of open war between Israel and Lebanese militant group Hezbollah, but the United Nations has reported several attacks on its positions in south Lebanon since.
“Yesterday morning, Israel Defense Forces drones dropped four grenades close to UNIFIL peacekeepers working to clear roadblocks hindering access to a UN position,” the force said, referring to the Israeli military.
“One grenade impacted within 20 meters and three within approximately 100 meters of UN personnel and vehicles,” it added.
The Israeli army did not immediately respond to an AFP request for comment.
The UN force said the strike was “one of the most serious attacks on UNIFIL personnel and assets since the cessation of hostilities agreement of last November.”
Under the term of the agreement, UNIFIL has been assisting the Lebanese army to dismantle Hezbollah military infrastructure in the south as its deploys across the region.
UNIFIL said the Israeli military had been informed in advance of its plans to carry out road clearance work near the de facto border southeast of the village of Marwahin.
It said endangering the lives of peacekeepers constituted a violation of the 2006 UN Security Council resolution that formed the basis of last year’s ceasefire.
“Any actions endangering UN peacekeepers and assets, and interference with their mandated tasks are unacceptable and a serious violation of Resolution 1701 and international law,” it said.
The UN Security Council voted last week for UN peacekeepers to leave Lebanon in 2027, allowing only one final extension of its mandate after pressure from Israel and its US ally to wind up the nearly 50-year-old force.
Israel hailed the upcoming termination of UNIFIL and urged the Lebanese government to exercise its authority throughout its territory after the Israeli military severely weakened Hezbollah.
With the US administration dangling a veto threat, the Security Council voted unanimously for a resolution that will extend UNIFIL’s mandate “a final time.”
Last year’s ceasefire stipulates that only the Lebanese army and UN peacekeepers can deploy in south Lebanon, excluding both the Israeli army and Hezbollah from the region.
However Israel has maintained troops in five locations it deems strategic and still regularly strikes Hezbollah targets in a campaign it says will continue until the militant group has been disarmed.

