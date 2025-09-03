Al-Ahsa exhibition promotes innovation, investment opportunities in lime industry

Riyadh: “Lomi Hasawi,” an exhibition dedicated to the lime fruit of Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ahsa region, attracted crowds of visitors, businessmen, and officials from the Kingdom and other Gulf countries.

The exhibition aims to present limes from Al-Ahsa — one of the governorate’s key agricultural products after dates — highlight the product’s derivatives, and encourage investment in related industries.

Organized by the Al-Ahsa Chamber in collaboration with the Al-Ahsa Development Authority, the exhibition runs until Sept. 6 and features 73 pavilions displaying innovative lime-based products.

The event also hosts youth initiatives and booths for artisans and families in the cottage industry, attracting strong visitor interest and engagement, the Saudi Press Agency reported on Wednesday.

Over three days, the exhibition held the “Lomithon” hackathon in partnership with King Faisal University, where more than 60 entrepreneurs presented 14 projects to enhance the value of lime and create economic opportunities.

Interactive events include a live cooking platform with prominent chefs from the Kingdom and Gulf region, along with tourist programs and handicraft workshops, the SPA added.

Prince Saud bin Talal bin Badr, the governor of Al-Ahsa, inaugurated the exhibition on Aug. 21, highlighting the governorate’s competitive advantages and promising investment opportunities.

The Sustainable Agricultural Rural Development Program, known as Reef Saudi, is participating as a gold sponsor of the exhibition.

Reef Saudi spokesman Majed Al-Buraikan said the program, which supports producers, provided SR342,000 ($91,000) to the lime sector in the Eastern Province, benefiting 89 farmers.

This support has increased lime production to more than 122,400 tonnes, Al-Buraikan added.

The fruit sector is a key focus for Reef Saudi, which aims to diversify local agriculture, improve efficiency, and contribute to self-sufficiency, in line with Vision 2030, according to SPA.

Al-Buraikan highlighted the high economic value of Al-Ahsa’s limes, its strong marketing potential, and its role in processing industries.

He added that Reef Saudi empowers small farmers by developing their tools and skills, thereby boosting incomes and economic returns.