War on Gaza

Trump issues 'last warning' to Hamas over hostages

US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was issuing a “last warning” to Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group must accept a deal to release hostages in Gaza. (Reuters)
US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was issuing a “last warning” to Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group must accept a deal to release hostages in Gaza. (Reuters)
Updated 15 sec ago
AFP
  • US President: ‘Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well’
  • Militants seized 251 hostages during the massive October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, with 47 still believed to be in Gaza
AFP
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Sunday he was issuing a “last warning” to Hamas, saying the Palestinian militant group must accept a deal to release hostages in Gaza.

“The Israelis have accepted my terms. It is time for Hamas to accept as well. I have warned Hamas about the consequences of not accepting. This is my last warning,” Trump said on social media, without elaborating further.

In early March, Trump issued a similar warning to Hamas after meeting eight freed hostages at the White House, demanding it free all remaining hostages immediately and turn over bodies of dead hostages, saying if not, “it is OVER for you.”

Militants seized 251 hostages during the massive October 7, 2023 Hamas attack on Israel, with 47 still believed to be in Gaza.

The Israeli military says 25 of them are dead. Israel is seeking the return of their remains.

On Friday, Trump said the United States was “very deep in negotiations with Hamas” while suggesting that more hostages could have died in Gaza.

“We said let them all out right now, let them all out, and much better things will happen for them,” Trump said of Hamas-held hostages, warning that if they did not, “it’s going to be nasty.”

Israel’s army bombed a Gaza City residential tower Sunday — the third in as many days — after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the military was “deepening” its assault on the Gaza Strip’s key urban center.

A day earlier, Israeli protesters took to the streets to call on their government to reverse the decision to seize Gaza City, fearing for the fate of hostages believed to be held there.

On Friday, in Tel Aviv, relatives of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip released yellow ballons to mark 700 days of captivity.

The October 7, 2023 attack resulted in the deaths of 1,219 people, mostly civilians, according to an AFP tally based on Israeli figures.

Israel’s retaliatory offensive has killed at least 64,368 Palestinians, most of them civilians, according to figures from the health ministry in Hamas-run Gaza that the United Nations considers reliable.

Media restrictions in Gaza and difficulties in accessing many areas mean AFP is unable to independently verify the tolls and details provided by the civil defense agency or the Israeli military.

Topics: War on Gaza Israel Palestine Gaza Hamas US US President Donald Trump

Trump ready for 'phase two' of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict

Trump ready for ‘phase two’ of Russia sanctions over Ukraine conflict
Updated 4 sec ago
Reuters
  • Trump has been frustrated by his inability to bring a halt to the fighting after he initially predicted he would be able to end the war in Ukraine swiftly when he took office in January
Reuters

WASHINGTON: U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday he is ready to move to a second phase of sanctioning Russia, the closest he has come to suggesting he is on the verge of ramping up sanctions against Moscow or its oil buyers over the war in Ukraine.
Trump has repeatedly threatened Moscow with further sanctions but withheld them as he pursued peace talks.
The latest comments suggest an increasingly aggressive posture, but Trump stopped short of saying he was committed to such a decision or what a second phase might entail.
Asked by a reporter at the White House if he is ready to move to "the second phase" of sanctions against Russia, Trump responded, "Yeah, I am." He did not elaborate.
Trump has been frustrated by his inability to bring a halt to the fighting after he initially predicted he would be able to end the war in Ukraine swiftly when he took office in January.
The White House did not immediately respond to an email on Sunday seeking comment about what steps Trump was contemplating. The exchange was a follow-up to Trump's comments on Wednesday defending the actions he had taken already on Russia, including imposing punitive tariffs on India's U.S.-bound exports last month.
India is a major buyer of Russia's energy exports, while Western buyers have cut back in response to the war.
"That cost hundreds of billions of dollars to Russia," Trump said on Wednesday. "You call that no action? And I haven't done phase two yet or phase three." Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said on Sunday that the U.S. and the European Union could heap "secondary tariffs on the countries that buy Russian oil," pushing the Russian economy to the brink of collapse and bringing Russian President Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
China is a major buyer of Russian energy exports.
 

 

Topics: Russia-Ukraine Conflict USA

UK mobile phones blare in national emergency test

UK mobile phones blare in national emergency test
Updated 07 September 2025
AFP
  • It was only the second test of the UK’s national emergency alert system following the first in 2023
  • In the past two years, the government has used the system five times to issue real warnings to local areas
AFP

LONDON: Millions of mobile phones across the UK blared a siren sound at the same time on Sunday as part of government efforts to better prepare for national emergencies.
The nationwide drill caused England’s third ODI cricket match against South Africa to be paused while kick-off for a rugby league match was pushed back to avoid disruption.
At 3:00 p.m. (1400 GMT), phones and tablets emitted the noise and vibrated for about 10 seconds, while users also received a message saying it was just a test.
It was only the second test of the country’s national emergency alert system following the first in 2023.
The government had in recent weeks embarked on a publicity drive to minimize any shock caused, including through announcements at rail stations and signs on motorways.
It has used the system to issue real warnings to local areas five times in the past two years.
In January, some 4.5 million people in Scotland and Northern Ireland received an alert during Storm Eowyn after a red weather warning was issued, meaning there was a risk to life.
A 500-kilogramme (1,100-pound) unexploded Second World War bomb found in a back garden in southwest England triggered a warning to some 50,000 phones in February last year.
The system is designed for use during the most likely emergencies to affect Britain where there is the possibility of a loss of life.
Warnings would also be transmitted on television, radio and where appropriate by knocking on doors.
Similar alerts are issued in the United States and Japan.
Only devices connected to 4G or 5G networks received Sunday’s alert.
It came as officials seek to strengthen the country’s resilience amid more frequent extreme weather events and concerns around Russia’s war in Ukraine.
The government published a “Resilience Action Plan” in July which also cited the upheaval of the coronavirus pandemic, US President Donald Trump’s tariffs and cyberattacks.

Topics: UK Emergency Alerts COVID-19 Russia Ukraine

'Five Eyes' ministers meet to discuss smashing people smuggling gangs, UK says

Updated 07 September 2025
Reuters
‘Five Eyes’ ministers meet to discuss smashing people smuggling gangs, UK says

  • As well as people smuggling, the group will discuss new measures to tackle those behind child sexual abuse online and how to stop the spread of deadly synthetic opioids
Reuters

LONDON: Homeland ministers from Britain, the United States and the other “Five Eyes” alliance will announce new measures this week to increase border security and target people smugglers, British interior minister Shabana Mahmood said on Sunday.
The ministers from the Five Eyes intelligence sharing network — the US, Britain, Canada, Australia and New Zealand — will meet in London on Monday and Tuesday, Britain’s Home Office said, with measures to “smash criminal smuggling gangs” the focus of the talks.
“We will agree new measures to protect our borders with our Five Eyes partners, hitting people smugglers hard,” Mahmood, who was only appointed to her job on Friday after Prime Minister Keir Starmer reshuffled his ministers.
Countries across the world are wrestling with how to deal with the issue of migration, with the US President Donald Trump making a crackdown on legal and illegal immigration a central plank of his second White House term.
In Britain, it has become the dominant political topic, with the government under great pressure from rivals over how to deal with a record number of asylum claims and arrivals by migrants in small boats across the Channel.
Joining Mahmood for the talks will be US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Canada’s Gary Anandasangaree, Tony Burke, Australia’s Home Affairs Minister, and Judith Collins from New Zealand.
As well as people smuggling, the group will discuss new measures to tackle those behind child sexual abuse online and how to stop the spread of deadly synthetic opioids, the Home Office said.

Topics: UK Shabana Mahmood

Updated 07 September 2025
Arab News
  • Mohammad Mustafa and Yvette Cooper discussed preparations for the upcoming UN General Assembly, where several countries have pledged to recognize the State of Palestine
  • Both sides discussed post-war governance of Gaza affairs, as well as recent Israeli attacks in West Bank
Arab News

LONDON: Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Mustafa spoke on Sunday with the newly appointed UK Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper about efforts to achieve a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Mustafa and Cooper discussed preparations for the upcoming UN General Assembly, where several countries have pledged to recognize the State of Palestine.

They also discussed collaborating on the outcomes of the Saudi-French co-chaired conference held last July, which aimed to revive the peace process in the region.

The UK plans to recognize Palestine at the UN this month unless Israel agrees to a ceasefire in Gaza and to engage in the two-state solution.

Both sides discussed post-war governance of Gaza affairs, as well as recent attacks by Israeli forces and settlers in the occupied West Bank and East Jerusalem, the Wafa news agency reported.

They highlighted the need for ongoing cooperation to stop Israeli aggressions, including settlement expansion and annexation, in the West Bank.

Cooper reaffirmed the UK’s strategic partnership with Palestine and support for its statehood, emphasizing the commitment to ending the Gaza war and facilitating humanitarian aid, according to Wafa.

Topics: War on Gaza State of Palestine UK Yvette Cooper Mohammed Mustafa UN General Assembly

Foreign aid cuts, isolation weaken Afghanistan's earthquake response

Updated 07 September 2025
Foreign aid cuts, isolation weaken Afghanistan’s earthquake response

  • 80 clinics in affected regions closed this year after US aid cuts, leaving 15% of population without healthcare
  • First responders reported how rescuers walked for hours, used bare hands to pull survivors from the rubble
MODASER ISLAMI

KABUL: As rescue operations continued in eastern Afghanistan on Sunday, a week after a deadly earthquake devastated the region, World Health Organization and doctor accounts show how the withdrawal of foreign aid has undermined the country’s ability to respond to disasters.

At least 2,205 people have been killed and another 3,640 injured by the quake that hit the densely populated rural areas of Kunar and Nangarhar provinces on Aug. 31.

While the Afghan government quickly flew dozens of doctors to support overwhelmed hospitals and sent helicopters to reach the wounded, many mountain villages were cut off by landslides. First responders reported how poorly equipped rescuers had to walk for hours to reach the affected areas and often used basic tools and even their bare hands to pull survivors from the rubble.

The WHO, whose teams are also on the ground, said in its situation report on Saturday evening that timely emergency response and access to higher-level care for critical cases was limited by “severe shortages” of functioning vehicles, fuel and sustained health services.

“Afghanistan’s fragile health system — already strained by prolonged humanitarian crises and widespread poverty — faces chronic shortages of medicines and staff,” the WHO said, citing a gap of $4 million only for its own life-saving interventions, amid a widespread shortage of funding among all UN agencies and other aid groups operating in the country.

Cuts in international aid for Afghanistan followed the collapse of its Western-backed regime to the Taliban in 2021. When US-led troops subsequently withdrew from the country, international donors also froze all projects overnight, after spending billions on two decades of military and development operations.

This also disrupted the state health program, which previously funded about 75 percent of Afghan health services, leading to facility closures and staffing disruptions.

After a brief infusion of humanitarian support, funding cuts resumed by late 2022 and into 2023 — resulting in more closure of health facilities, particularly those run by nongovernmental organizations.

The US government’s decision in February to further cut funding to Afghanistan has since led to the closure of 422 health facilities across the country.

At least 80 clinics were suspended or closed in four provinces of the eastern region — Nangarhar, Kunar, Laghman and Nuristan — that were hit by the earthquake last week, leaving 15 percent of their 4 million population without critical care.

“Several villages still have no access to medical teams,” a doctor assisting the injured in Kunar province told Arab News on Sunday, as rescuers were still looking for survivors.

“In some remote villages, people remain trapped under the rubble, and the number of casualties continues to rise daily … There is an urgent need for mobile health teams equipped with essential medicines and trained medical personnel.”

Afghan doctors have been warning for months that foreign funding cuts were depriving the country’s most vulnerable of healthcare, especially in rural areas, where aid-dependent NGOs are the sole providers.

“Afghanistan’s public health system has long relied on international funding … Although the current administration has made efforts to keep the system afloat, these measures have fallen short,” said Dr. Ahmad Obaid Mujadidi, clinical consultant and CEO of Rifah Hospital in Kabul.

Less than 3 percent of Afghanistan’s annual health spending comes from the national budget, while nearly 78 percent is paid out of pocket by citizens.

Due to the lack of medical facilities in the quake-affected areas, many of the wounded were taken to the nearest hospital in Jalalabad, some 120 km from the worst-hit Noorgal district in Kunar.

“The recent earthquake has placed enormous strain on an already fragile and underfunded health system. Critical health infrastructure in the affected areas sustained damage, while major hospitals such as Nangarhar Regional Hospital — receiving a high influx of injured patients — have seen their routine services severely disrupted,” Mujadidi said.

“Without coordinated international support, post-disaster recovery will remain out of reach … Short-term health interventions spanning six to 12 months are urgently needed, particularly those targeting maternal and child healthcare, as well as the prevention of communicable diseases. However, the crisis extends beyond immediate relief. Long-term, sustainable investment is essential.”

Topics: Afghanistan earhquake

