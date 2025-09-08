You are here

Egypt launches economic narrative to expand exports, cut debt

Egypt launches economic narrative to expand exports, cut debt
The National Narrative for Economic Development was launched in the New Administrative Capital and attended by cabinet members, lawmakers, diplomats, and business leaders. Facebook/Egypt Council of Ministers
  • Government aims to reduce debt levels to lowest level seen in its history
  • GDP expanded 4.2% in first nine months of current fiscal year
RIYADH: Egypt has unveiled a sweeping initiative that places the private sector at the center of future growth, with Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly vowing to cut debt to the lowest level in the country’s history and sustain export expansion. 

The National Narrative for Economic Development, launched in the New Administrative Capital and attended by cabinet members, lawmakers, diplomats, and business leaders, has a blueprint that integrates the government’s reform agenda with Egypt Vision 2030. 

It will undergo two months of consultation with experts and the public, with the final version due in December. 

“The narrative is based on a fundamental principle that we affirm with utmost clarity, which is that the private sector will lead economic development in Egypt, and strongly, in the coming period,” Madbouly said in his opening speech. 

He added that the government aims to reduce debt levels to “the lowest level Egypt has ever seen in its history.” 

The prime minister said gross domestic product expanded 4.2 percent in the first nine months of the current fiscal year, compared to 2.4 percent in the same period last year, supported by industry, tourism, agriculture, and information and communication technology. 

Inflation fell from 25.7 percent in July 2024 to 13.9 percent a year later, while remittances exceeded $36.5 billion and unemployment dropped to its lowest in four years. 

Exports are expected to grow by 20 percent this year, and Madbouly said the government aims to sustain that pace for five years, building on infrastructure investments in ports, roads, and utilities. He cited the Suez Canal Economic Zone as a case where government spending has unlocked major foreign investment. 

Investment and Foreign Trade Minister Hassan El-Khatib said the national arrative incorporates the Foreign Direct Investment Strategy 2025–2030, a roadmap to expand Egypt’s investor base and attract high-quality capital into priority sectors. 

It targets 13 sectors, eight ready for immediate promotion and five requiring additional reforms, and was developed with the General Authority for Investment and Free Zones, the Planning and International Cooperation ministries, the World Bank Group, and private sector input. 

El-Khatib highlighted a new unified licensing platform linking 41 government entities, offering 389 electronic services and e-payment options for 250 of them. 

The ministry is preparing for Egypt’s participation in the World Bank’s Business Ready report by translating nearly 2,000 survey questions and drafting a reform matrix in consultation with businesses. 

Planning and Economic Development Minister Rania Al-Mashat said the narrative seeks to redefine the state’s role, shifting from operator to regulator, enabler, and investment partner. 

She said implementation will be guided by the State Ownership Policy Document, coordinated through three entities — the State-Owned Companies Unit under the Cabinet, Egypt’s sovereign wealth fund, and the Government Offerings Unit. 

As part of this effort, 59 of 63 economic entities are under review for restructuring, including possible mergers or liquidation, to improve efficiency and rationalize spending. 

Al-Mashat added that a new state ownership policy index will track progress and measure the impact of reforms on investment and private sector growth. 

Madbouly said the ultimate aim of the reforms is to raise Egyptians’ quality of life and deliver economic indicators. 

“Ultimately, these reforms must have a positive impact on the well-being of Egyptian citizens in the near future, and that is our goal through this vision,” he said. 

“Consequently, we are working to reduce the state’s role in economic activity, further empower the private sector in the development process, and measure this with clear quantitative figures and indicators to assess our success,” he added. 

Qatar’s international reserves rise 3.2% in August

Qatar’s international reserves rise 3.2% in August
Updated 25 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri
Follow

Qatar’s international reserves rise 3.2% in August

Qatar’s international reserves rise 3.2% in August
Updated 25 sec ago
Nour El-Shaeri

RIYADH: Qatar Central Bank’s international reserves and foreign currency liquidity increased by 3.2 percent year on year in August, reaching 260.3 billion Qatari riyals ($71.50 billion), according to the bank’s latest monthly figures. 

This marked a slight deceleration compared to July’s growth rate of 3.28 percent, when reserves stood at 259.238 billion riyals. 

Official reserves also posted a year-on-year increase of 3.8 percent, rising to 200.8 billion riyals in August. That compares with a 3.99 percent growth rate in July, when reserves reached 199.84 billion riyals. 

According to data reported by the Qatar News Agency, holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills fell by 4.9 billion riyals to 135.2 billion riyals in August, while gold reserves climbed by 14.6 billion riyals to 46.5 billion riyals. 

Cash balances at foreign banks declined by 2.3 billion riyals to 13.9 billion riyals, while Special Drawing Rights with the International Monetary Fund slipped slightly to 5.24 billion riyals from 5.25 billion riyals a year earlier. 

The August figures extend trends seen in previous months. In June, Qatar’s international reserves stood at 258.9 billion riyals, while in May they reached 258.1 billion riyals, according to QNA.  

During both months, official reserves rose year on year, with notable increases in gold holdings offset by declines in foreign bond investments and bank deposits. 

“Similarly, Qatar’s SDR deposit holdings at the IMF rose by 12 million riyals in July 2025 compared to July 2024, reaching 5.178 billion riyals,” QNA’s report stated.  

The central bank’s international reserves comprise foreign bonds and treasury bills, cash balances with foreign banks, gold holdings, SDRs, and Qatar’s quota in the IMF. Additional liquid foreign currency assets also contribute to the total. 

Saudi ports’ transshipment jumps 15% in August: Mawani

Saudi ports’ transshipment jumps 15% in August: Mawani
Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI
Follow

Saudi ports’ transshipment jumps 15% in August: Mawani

Saudi ports’ transshipment jumps 15% in August: Mawani
  • Overall container throughput increased by 9.5% to 750,634 TEUs
  • Total cargo throughput fell 12.44% to 20.2 million tonnes
Updated 6 min 17 sec ago
MOHAMMED AL-KINANI

JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia’s ports handled a surge in transshipment activity in August, with volumes climbing 14.7 percent year on year to 189,407 twenty-foot equivalent units, underscoring the Kingdom’s rising role as a global trade hub. 

Overall container throughput increased by 9.5 percent to 750,634 TEUs, the Saudi Ports Authority, known as Mawani, said in a press release.

Export containers advanced 7.95 percent to 279,550 TEUs, while imports grew 7.8 percent to 281,677 TEUs. 

The boost supports Saudi Arabia’s National Transport and Logistics Strategy, a key pillar of Vision 2030 aimed at positioning the Kingdom as a leading logistics center linking Asia, Europe, and Africa. 

Mawani said the rise in container throughput supports trade flows, maritime industries, tourism, supply chains, and food security, delivering broad economic benefits to the Kingdom. 

“Maritime traffic also witnessed an increase of 13.16 percent, with 1,118 vessels received, compared to 988 vessels in the same month last year,” Mawani said.

Total cargo throughput fell 12.44 percent to 20.2 million tons. General cargo accounted for 1.08 million tons, dry bulk for 4.58 million tons, and liquid bulk for 14.54 million tons. The ports also received 494,950 head of cattle, a 17.2 percent increase from a year earlier.

Passenger numbers surged 70.1 percent to 85,636, up from 50,345 in the same month last year, while vehicles handled increased 4.27 percent to 107,826, compared with 103,411 a year earlier. 

The August performance followed steady gains earlier this year. In July, Saudi ports handled 722,502 TEUs, up 12 percent year on year, driven by a 35 percent jump in transshipment volumes. In May, throughput rose 13 percent to 720,684 TEUs. 

Earlier this month, Mawani announced the launch of the GS2/KMP shipping service by the Premier Alliance, comprising Hyundai Merchant Marine, Ocean Network Express, and Yang Ming, at King Abdulaziz Port in Dammam and Jubail Commercial Port. 

The service connects Saudi Arabia with 18 international destinations, including Singapore, China's Shanghai, South Korea's Busan, Long Beach in California, and Jebel Ali in the UAE, with a total capacity of up to 16,000 TEUs.

In parallel, Mawani is strengthening regional partnerships to boost industrial growth. Its president, Suliman Mazroua, met with Hussein bin Yahya Fadli, CEO of Jazan City for Primary and Downstream Industries, to explore joint investment projects and enhance Jazan Port’s role as a leading industrial hub. 

He also briefed Jazan’s Gov. Prince Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Mohammed on the role of ports in supporting global trade and reinforcing the national economy.

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT
Updated 08 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan
Follow

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT

Saudi Arabia’s real GDP expands 3.9% in Q2 on non-oil activities: GASTAT
  • Oil activities led the expansion with a 5.6% increase
  • Non-oil sectors contributed 2.6 percentage points to overall GDP growth
Updated 08 September 2025
Nirmal Narayanan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s economy expanded 3.9 percent in the second quarter of the year, fueled by robust non-oil activity that extended its growth streak to 18 consecutive quarters, official data showed.

The Kingdom’s non-oil activities grew by 4.6 percent year on year in the April–June period, underlining the progress of Vision 2030 reforms aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil dependence, according to estimates from the General Authority for Statistics.

The latest gross domestic product figures align with projections from the International Monetary Fund, which in August forecast the Saudi economy to expand by 3.6 percent this year before accelerating to 3.9 percent in 2026. 

“Real GDP grew 3.9 percent in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the same quarter of 2024, while seasonally adjusted real GDP rose by 1.7 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025,” GASTAT said in its latest report. 

“All main economic activities increased year-on-year, with non-oil up 4.6 percent, oil up 3.8 percent, and government up 0.6 percent,” it added.

Quarterly, oil activities led the expansion with a 5.6 percent increase, while non-oil advanced 0.8 percent and government activities slipped 0.8 percent.

The authority said non-oil sectors contributed 2.6 percentage points to overall GDP growth, followed by oil at 0.9 points, and net taxes on products at 0.3 points.

Among individual sectors, electricity, water and gas activities expanded 10.3 percent year on year in the second quarter, while finance, insurance and business services grew 7 percent. Wholesale and retail trade, along with restaurants and hotels, rose 6.6 percent.

In May, GASTAT reported that the economy grew 2.7 percent year on year in the first quarter, also driven by strong non-oil momentum.

Commenting on the first quarter performance at the time, Minister of Economy and Planning Faisal Alibrahim, who chairs GASTAT’s board, said non-oil activities accounted for 53.2 percent of economic output, an increase of 5.7 percent from previous estimates.

He added that Saudi Arabia’s outlook remains positive, supported by structural reforms and large-scale state-led projects across multiple sectors. 

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593
Updated 07 September 2025
Reem Walid
Follow

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593

Closing Bell: Saudi main index slips to 10,593
  • Parallel market Nomu fell 0.13% to close at 25,525.29
  • MSCI Tadawul Index declined 0.45% to end at 1,375.58
Updated 07 September 2025
Reem Walid

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia’s Tadawul All Share Index slipped on Sunday, losing 61.64 points, or 0.58 percent, to close at 10,593.97. 

The total trading turnover for the benchmark index was SR2.20 billion ($587 million), with 93 stocks advancing and 153 retreating. 

The Kingdom’s parallel market Nomu fell 34.30 points, or 0.13 percent, to close at 25,525.29, as 34 stocks advanced and 48 retreated. 

The MSCI Tadawul Index declined 6.21 points, or 0.45 percent, to end at 1,375.58. 

The day’s top performer was Thimar Development Holding Co., whose share price rose 10 percent to SR50.05. Other notable gainers included Saudi Fisheries Co., up 9.95 percent to SR96.65, and Ash-Sharqiyah Development Co., which rose 7.41 percent to SR16.82. 

On the downside, Arriyadh Development Co. recorded the largest drop, falling 5.70 percent to SR31.42, followed by Al Sagr Cooperative Insurance Co., down 5 percent to SR12.16, and Obeikan Glass Co., which declined 4.12 percent to SR26.50. 

On the announcement front, LADUN Investment Co. said it had been awarded the Mishraqiya Villas Development Project in Riyadh in partnership with the National Housing Co., with an estimated value of SR446 million. 

According to a Tadawul statement, LADUN will develop over 400 residential villas on a land area of approximately 100,440 sq. meters. The company will provide future updates regarding the sub-development contract with NHC. 

LADUN closed at SR2.59, down 3 percent. 

Qomel Co. signed a memorandum of understanding with NUPCO — Waymade PLC, establishing a framework to ensure consistent supply, enhance supply chain efficiency, prioritize registration of new products in Saudi Arabia, and promote knowledge exchange between the parties. 

The one-year MoU is non-binding and does not create a partnership or agency relationship. A joint working team will be formed within 14 days to create a detailed work plan, with final agreements announced upon signing. 

Qomel ended the session at SR49.80, unchanged. 

Saudi Arabia opens September ‘Sah’ sukuk at 4.88% yield

Saudi Arabia opens September ‘Sah’ sukuk at 4.88% yield
Updated 07 September 2025
Nadin Hassan
Follow

Saudi Arabia opens September ‘Sah’ sukuk at 4.88% yield

Saudi Arabia opens September ‘Sah’ sukuk at 4.88% yield
  • Subscription is available exclusively to Saudi nationals aged 18 and above
  • Minimum subscription is SR1,000
Updated 07 September 2025
Nadin Hassan

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia launched the September subscription window for its government-backed “Sah” savings sukuk, offering investors a fixed annual return of 4.88 percent. 

The subscription period opened at 10 a.m. on Sept. 7 and is available exclusively to Saudi nationals aged 18 and above through approved platforms including SNB Capital, Aljazira Capital, Alinma Investment, SAB Invest, and Al-Rajhi Capital, according to the National Debt Management Center. 

As with earlier offerings, the product is Shariah-compliant, denominated in riyals, and carries a one-year maturity, with fixed returns paid at redemption. Minimum subscription is SR1,000 ($266) and capped at SR200,000 per individual. 

The sukuk, part of the 2025 issuance calendar managed by the Finance Ministry’s NDMC, is designed to deepen the domestic savings market and widen financial inclusion. 

Launched under the Financial Sector Development Program, a core element of Vision 2030, Sah targets lifting the national savings rate to 10 percent by 2030, from about 6 percent to date. 

The sukuk is designed as a secure, low-risk savings instrument, with no fees and easy redemption, aligning returns with prevailing market benchmarks. Allocation is scheduled for Sept. 16, while redemption will run from Sept. 21–24, with proceeds disbursed on Sept. 29. 

Saudi Arabia has committed to making monthly issuances under the Sah program, with yields set in line with funding costs and market liquidity conditions to ensure attractiveness for retail investors. 

Last month, the Kingdom opened the August subscription window for its government-backed savings sukuk, offering an annual return of 4.97 percent, up from 4.88 percent in July. 

According to NDMC, the sukuk program also strengthens collaboration with private-sector institutions, including banks, asset managers, and fintech firms, as Saudi Arabia seeks to expand access to savings products and diversify its financial ecosystem. 

The Sah sukuk is becoming increasingly popular among younger investors seeking Shariah-compliant, stable returns, highlighting the government’s push to cultivate a savings culture and expand participation in domestic capital markets. 

Last week, NDMC completed the issuance of a $5.5 billion international sukuk under the Kingdom’s Global Trust Certificate Issuance Program.

The offering, the country’s first international sukuk based on an Ijarah structure, was issued in two tranches. The five-year sukuk maturing in 2030 raised $2.25 billion, while the 10-year tranche maturing in 2035 secured $3.25 billion. 

Investor demand was strong, with the order book reaching about $19 billion — 3.5 times the issuance size — underscoring global confidence in the Kingdom’s economic fundamentals and investment outlook, NDMC said. 

