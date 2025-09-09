You are here

  • Home
  • Pakistan’s Sindh braces for super flood as Punjab toll rises to 60, millions displaced

Pakistan’s Sindh braces for super flood as Punjab toll rises to 60, millions displaced

A commuter train leaves a railway station through flooded tracks caused by heavy rains, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Sept. 9, 2025. (AP)
A commuter train leaves a railway station through flooded tracks caused by heavy rains, in Hyderabad, Pakistan, on Sept. 9, 2025. (AP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/phkjm

Updated 09 September 2025
&
Follow

Pakistan’s Sindh braces for super flood as Punjab toll rises to 60, millions displaced

Pakistan’s Sindh braces for super flood as Punjab toll rises to 60, millions displaced
  • Sindh reports 143,000 displaced, 528 relief camps set up as authorities brace for Indus surge of up to 800,000 cusecs
  • Punjab says 4.2 million people affected, 2.1 million evacuated, 60 killed as flooding devastates three eastern rivers
Updated 09 September 2025
NAIMAT KHAN & SAIMA SHABBIR
Follow

KARACHI/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s southern Sindh province was on high alert on Tuesday as authorities warned of a looming “super flood” with surging Indus River flows, even as officials confirmed 60 deaths and more than four million people affected in the breadbasket province of Punjab since late August.

Sindh’s government has stepped up emergency measures as floodwaters rush downstream from Punjab’s three eastern rivers, the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej, swollen by weeks of heavy monsoon rains and controlled water releases from Indian dams. Authorities in India typically release water to manage reservoir levels during heavy rains.

The torrents are now merging into the Indus, Pakistan’s longest river, threatening towns, farmland and infrastructure in Sindh before the waters empty into the Arabian Sea.

Sindh Irrigation Minister Jam Khan Shoro said the province had “made preparations for a super flood” and was reinforcing weak embankments after inspecting flood defenses on Monday. He said the Kashmore-Kandhkot embankment, located in northern Sindh near the border with Punjab, was “strong” and not at risk.

“The water will reach Guddu Barrage by tomorrow [Tuesday],” Shoro said, adding that some flows had already been diverted to the sea.




Residents stand at an embankment as they wait to be rescued from a flooded area, following monsoon rains and rising water levels of the Chenab River, in Jalalpur Pirwala, Punjab province, Pakistan, on September 8, 2025. (REUTERS)

The Provincial Disaster Management Authority separately warned that “severe urban flooding is likely in major cities of Sindh province until Sept. 10,” forecasting flash floods in Dadu, Jamshoro and Kambar Shahdadkot, three districts in central Sindh.

It said exceptionally high flows would continue in the Sutlej River at Ganda Singh Wala, a village near Pakistan’s border with India, due to releases from upstream Indian reservoirs.

According to Sindh’s Rain and Flood Emergency Monitoring Cell, 143,789 people have been displaced between Aug. 28 and Sept. 9. The report said 528 relief camps and 159 medical camps had been set up since late August, where around 50,394 patients had been treated.

The provincial government has also established 111 livestock camps and evacuated 1,526 animals from high-risk areas in the past 12 hours. Since Aug. 28, Sindh has evacuated 390,466 livestock in total and treated and vaccinated 985,557 animals, including 10,732 in the past 24 hours.

PUNJAB

The National Disaster Management Authority said in its latest update that the nationwide death toll from rains and floods since the monsoon season began on June 26 had reached 922.

Punjab, the country’s most populous province and agricultural heartland, has borne the brunt of the devastation in the latest spell of rain, which started in late August.

In a statement released on Tuesday, Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed said flooding in the Ravi, Sutlej and Chenab had affected 4.2 million people across more than 4,300 villages.

“A total of 2.163 million people have been shifted to safer places,” he said, adding that 417 relief camps, 498 medical camps and 431 veterinary camps were operating in flood-hit districts. Around 1.579 million animals had been evacuated.

Javed confirmed that 60 people had died and said compensation would be provided on the instructions of Punjab’s chief minister.

He also noted that Mangla Dam in Azad Jammu and Kashmir was 89 percent full, Tarbela Dam in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province was at 100 percent, while India’s Bhakra Dam on the Sutlej was 90 percent full, Pong Dam 99 percent and Thein Dam 97 percent.

According to the Punjab disaster authority, water levels on the Chenab, Ravi and Sutlej rivers remain dangerously high, with flows in places exceeding 250,000 cubic feet per second. The agency warned of continuing high flooding on the Sutlej due to releases from Indian dams, and of possible flash floods in southern Punjab districts such as Dera Ghazi Khan and Rajanpur.

Further downstream, at Panjnad, where the Ravi, Chenab and Sutlej converge before meeting the Indus, flows were close to 400,000 cusecs. On the Indus itself, inflows at Sindh’s Guddu Barrage, a major control point, had reached 443,000 cusecs and were rising, with officials warning the barrage could face up to 800,000 cusecs in the coming days.

Topics: Pakistan Sindh Monsoon 2025

Pakistan, Palestine sign agreement to boost medical collaboration, training and joint research

Pakistan, Palestine sign agreement to boost medical collaboration, training and joint research
Updated 11 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan, Palestine sign agreement to boost medical collaboration, training and joint research

Pakistan, Palestine sign agreement to boost medical collaboration, training and joint research
  • Cooperation to cover medical specialties such as interventional cardiology, organ transplant, plastic surgery and others
  • Agreement covers training opportunities for Palestinian health professionals at Pakistan’s premier medical institutions
Updated 11 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The governments of Pakistan and Palestine on Wednesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to expand bilateral cooperation in health through joint collaborations in advanced medical fields, training opportunities and research, Pakistani state media reported. 

Pakistan has extended help to the Palestinian people through medical scholarships and educational opportunities since Israel’s war on Gaza began in October 2023. Hundreds of Palestinian medical students arrived in Pakistan last year to pursue higher studies on scholarships in the country. 

The MoU between the two countries was signed by Pakistan’s Health Minister Syed Mustafa Kamal and the Palestinian ambassador in Islamabad, state-run Associated Press of Pakistan (APP) reported. 

“According to the Ministry of National Health Services, the MoU is designed to enhance collaboration in advanced medical fields, professional training, and joint research,” APP reported. 

“The move is expected to create long-term avenues for strengthening health care systems in both countries.”

Kamal announced that a Pakistan–Palestine Health Working Group will be established within the next 30 days. He added that this body will supervise the MoU’s implementation and ensure that the agreed initiatives are carried out effectively.

The Pakistani minister said that the cooperation will cover a broad spectrum of medical specialties, such as interventional cardiology, organ transplant, orthopedic surgery, endoscopic ultrasound, burn treatment and plastic surgery.

“Pakistan will also assist Palestine in strengthening expertise in infectious diseases, ophthalmology, pharmaceuticals, and collaborative medical research,” the report said. 

“Training opportunities for Palestinian health professionals at Pakistan’s premier medical institutions are part of the plan.”

Kamal said the purpose of this agreement is to foster closer collaboration for improving the health and well-being of the people of both countries. 

“The hearts of the people of Pakistan beat with Palestine, and we stand ready to assist our Palestinian brothers and sisters in every possible way,” he said. 

The Palestinian ambassador welcomed the initiative and thanked the Pakistani government, APP reported. He noted that Palestine highly values Pakistan’s support in political, humanitarian and medical spheres.

Pakistan has consistently criticized Israel for its military offensives in Gaza since October 2023, which have killed over 65,000 Palestinians. International aid organizations and global hunger monitors have raised concerns of starvation spreading in the Palestinian territory as Israel refuses to allow aid into Gaza. 

Pakistan, Kazakhstan move to deepen trade with direct flights, fast-track visas

Pakistan, Kazakhstan move to deepen trade with direct flights, fast-track visas
Updated 15 min 2 sec ago
Follow

Pakistan, Kazakhstan move to deepen trade with direct flights, fast-track visas

Pakistan, Kazakhstan move to deepen trade with direct flights, fast-track visas
  • Pakistan to issue two-year business visas for Kazakh traders within 24 hours
  • Direct flights, business forums planned under “Vision Central Asia” strategy
Updated 15 min 2 sec ago
Arab News Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to strengthen economic ties through direct flights, fast-track business visas and joint trade forums, part of Islamabad’s broader push to connect landlocked Central Asian states to global markets via its Arabian Sea ports.

The initiative falls under Pakistan’s “Vision Central Asia” policy, which prioritizes transport, energy, investment and people-to-people links to boost trade with the region.

For Kazakhstan, Central Asia’s largest economy, reliable access to seaports is critical, while Islamabad hopes to channel Central Asian commerce through its ports at Karachi and Gwadar.

“The two sides deliberated on the initiation of direct flights between Pakistan and Kazakhstan, facilitation for the business community and collaboration between the Chambers of Commerce of both brotherly countries,” Radio Pakistan reported on a meeting in Islamabad between Kazakhstan’s ambassador to Pakistan, Yerzhan Kistafin, and Pakistan’s federal minister for communications, Aleem Khan.

Under the agreement, Pakistan will issue two-year visas for Kazakh businessmen within 24 hours. Kistafin also welcomed a proposal to hold a joint business forum in Lahore and signaled readiness for further meetings in other major Pakistani cities, Radio Pakistan added. 

Bilateral trade between the two countries remains relatively modest — around $120–150 million annually, according to official data — but officials see transport and energy projects as key to unlocking greater potential.

Earlier this month, Kistafin met Pakistan’s maritime minister, Junaid Anwar Chaudhry, to discuss joint ventures enabling Kazakh use of Karachi and Gwadar ports.

Topics: Pakistan Kazakhstan ties Pakistan Kazakhstan trade ties

Afghans continue to return as Pakistan’s deportation drive deepens

Afghans continue to return as Pakistan’s deportation drive deepens
Updated 33 min 29 sec ago
AFP
Follow

Afghans continue to return as Pakistan’s deportation drive deepens

Afghans continue to return as Pakistan’s deportation drive deepens
  • Around 1.3 million Afghans have returned from Pakistan since November 2023 under Islamabad’s expulsion drive
  • Families at Torkham say they lost homes, education and livelihoods, face an uncertain future in Afghanistan
Updated 33 min 29 sec ago
AFP

TORKHAM, Pakistan: At Torkham, the busiest border crossing between Pakistan and Afghanistan, long queues of Afghan families wait with carts, trucks and bundles of belongings.

Many have lived in Pakistan for decades but now they are going back — not by choice, but because of an ongoing campaign to expel undocumented foreigners.

In 2023, Pakistan announced that all undocumented migrants, most of them Afghans, had to leave by Nov. 1 that year or face arrest and deportation. Authorities cited security concerns, linking militants to cross-border havens, and said Afghan refugees had for decades put a drain on scarce economic resources. Human rights groups have criticized the deportation policy as collective punishment, warning it would uproot families with no safety net across the border.

Government figures say about 1.3 million Afghans have returned since November 2023 under the policy. UN agencies estimate hundreds of thousands more could be affected as the crackdown continues.

Among those forced to return is Saeed Khan, who says the expulsions have devastated his family’s future.

“My younger brother studied at an engineering university here [in Pakistan] and my younger sister has just passed her matric exam. Another boy in our family learned the Qur’an,” Khan said. 

“All of them have been cut off from their studies. Female education is already banned in Afghanistan. My brother’s life is destroyed, and we also had to abandon our small business in Pakistan.”

Ghazi, another returnee, said his family had lost everything: 

“They forced us out, and we had to sell our cattle, sheep, goats and cows at very low prices. Now vehicle rent has gone up from about Rs100,000 [$360] to nearly Rs500,000 [$1,800]. We have suffered heavy losses.”

For Jan Mohammad, who grew up in Pakistan, returning feels like exile to a homeland he never knew.

“Logar Province [in Afghanistan] is the birthplace of my father and grandfather. I was very young when we went to Pakistan, and until now I had never come back here,” he said. 

“If we are given assistance and a place where we can build a house or set up our tent and continue our life, it would help us.”

Pakistan has hosted Afghans since the Soviet invasion in 1979, at times sheltering more than three million. The numbers swelled again after the Taliban takeover of Kabul in August 2021, when tens of thousands fled to Pakistan, further straining resources and legal frameworks.

Many still hold temporary documentation like Proof of Registration cards or Afghan Citizen Cards. But those without, or whose papers have expired, are most vulnerable. 

International agencies have warned that Afghanistan, already struggling with economic collapse and restrictions on women’s rights since the Taliban returned to power in 2021, is ill-equipped to absorb such large numbers.

Islamabad insists the deportations are a sovereign right and necessary for security, saying they apply to all undocumented foreigners, not only Afghans.

Kabul has urged Pakistan to reconsider, while rights groups have appealed for protection against forced returns, citing international obligations under the principle of non-refoulement. The UN Refugee Agency has called for a halt to deportations and for Pakistan to extend legal stay for Afghans at risk, warning of a worsening humanitarian crisis.

For now, families at Torkham arrive daily with stories of disrupted education, lost property and uncertain futures. Many say they have left everything behind in Pakistan, the only home they had ever known.

As Jan Mohammad put it:

“If we are given assistance and a place where we can build a house or set up our tent and continue our life [in Afghanistan], it would help us.”
 

Topics: Afghan refugee in Pakistan Afghan refugees expulsion of Afghan refugees Afghan immigrants in Pakistan

Security forces kill five militants in Pakistan’s Balochistan as attacks surge

Security forces kill five militants in Pakistan’s Balochistan as attacks surge
Updated 17 September 2025
Follow

Security forces kill five militants in Pakistan’s Balochistan as attacks surge

Security forces kill five militants in Pakistan’s Balochistan as attacks surge
  • Five militants killed in Khuzdar operation, army blames “Indian-sponsored terrorism”
  • Separate overnight assault in Sherani kills one policeman, injures two Levies troops
Updated 17 September 2025
Saadullah Akhtar

QUETTA: Pakistani security forces killed five militants in an intelligence-based operation in southwestern Balochistan this week, the military said on Wednesday, as a spate of attacks underscored continued instability in the country’s largest and most resource-rich province.

The overnight raid in Khuzdar district on Sept. 14–15 came two days after an explosion killed five security personnel in neighboring Kech.

“During the conduct of operation, own forces effectively engaged the terrorists’ location and after an intense fire exchange, five Indian sponsored terrorists were sent to hell,” the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Pakistan frequently blames neighboring India and Afghanistan for sponsoring militant groups on its soil, accusations both New Delhi and Kabul have consistently denied.

“Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from the terrorists, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities in the area,” the military added, saying a sanitization operation was under way to eliminate remaining fighters.

In a separate incident late Tuesday, militants killed a police officer and injured two Levies paramilitary personnel in a coordinated assault on a security post in Sherani, officials said.

“Levies and police personnel retaliated, engaging the militants in a fierce gunbattle,” Deputy Commissioner Hazrat Wali Kakar told Arab News.

“One police official, Aftab Ur Rehman, was killed in the attack and two Levies personnel, Kalu Khan and Abdul Wahid, were injured.”

He said one Levies officer was still missing as of Wednesday, with a search operation under way. The attackers also torched a Levies vehicle and destroyed Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) stocks stored at the compound.

Also on Tuesday, unidentified gunmen intercepted two armored vehicles transporting over Rs220 million ($770,000) for private banks from Turbat to Gwadar, senior Levies officer Ilahi Bukhsh said.

The assailants disarmed six security guards before fleeing with the cash. No group has claimed responsibility.

Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, has for years faced a low-level insurgency by separatist groups demanding greater autonomy and control over local resources. The militants regularly attack security forces, infrastructure and foreign projects, deterring badly needed investment.

On Saturday, the army said 19 Pakistani soldiers were killed in two separate clashes with Pakistani Taliban fighters in the country’s northwest, where militants have ramped up attacks on security forces.

Islamabad alleges that the Pakistani Taliban is being harbored by the Afghan Taliban administration with the support of India, a source of tension with Kabul and New Delhi, which both deny the charge. The group is inspired by the Afghan Taliban.

The Pakistani group has stepped up attacks, targeting Pakistani security forces since the Afghan Taliban swept to power in 2021.

Topics: Balochistan security Militancy in Balochistan Security forces

‘Tomato has vanished’: Floods devastate Sindh crops, threatening Pakistan’s food supply

‘Tomato has vanished’: Floods devastate Sindh crops, threatening Pakistan’s food supply
Updated 17 September 2025
Follow

‘Tomato has vanished’: Floods devastate Sindh crops, threatening Pakistan’s food supply

‘Tomato has vanished’: Floods devastate Sindh crops, threatening Pakistan’s food supply
  • Up to 80% tomato farms in Sindh’s Badin wiped out as monsoon toll nears 1,000 deaths nationwide
  • PM declares agricultural emergency as farm losses fuel fears of food inflation and supply disruptions
Updated 17 September 2025
Ismail Dilawar

BADIN: The sight of arrays of withered tomato plants comes into view as soon as one arrives at a 50-acre farm in Sindh’s Badin district in southern Pakistan.

One farmer, Najma Habibullah, said will be forced to switch to more climate-resilient crops next season. Like other tomato farmers in Badin, she rues the effects of heavy monsoon rains that have damaged all the tomato crops her family cultivated this season.

According to the Sindh Rural Support Organization (SRSO), farmers in Badin grew about 15,000 acres of tomatoes between June 15 and Augyst 15 this year, of which 70 to 80 percent have been destroyed by rains and floods.

The devastation comes as Pakistan reels from monsoon flooding since June 26 that has killed 998 people nationwide, inundated 4,700 villages in Punjab and washed away crops and homes across the agricultural heartland. Alongside high river flows, Badin itself received 200 millimeters of rain this season — double its average — compounding the damage to vegetable crops.

“The normal rainfall remains limited to 100 (millimeters) which, if crossed, brings vulnerability,” SRSO District Manager Ahmed Khan Soomro said.

“The vegetable crop has been damaged very much, especially tomato. Tomato has vanished.”

The State Bank of Pakistan has warned the floods are expected to weigh heavily on inflation and economic growth through June next year. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet have declared an “agricultural emergency” in response, while President Asif Ali Zardari has directed urgent measures to safeguard food security and promote climate-resilient farming.

On the ground, farmers say their livelihoods have collapsed. Habibullah, who cultivates a landlord’s 50-acre plot her family has worked on for years, pointed to fields strewn with withered plants.

“I live in this village,” she told Arab News. “All our tomato and other crops have perished because of rains.”

She said her family had spent Rs80,000 ($284) per acre on the crop.

“We won’t get flour and other stuff that the landlord gives us anymore,” she lamented. “We will have to do a lot of labor to meet our expenses.”

Myesha Sohail, an analyst at Topline Securities Ltd., said flood-related crop damage could push consumer prices up by as much as seven percent in September, the highest monthly inflation in 26 months.

Tomatoes top the list of key contributors to inflation with a 122 percent surge in prices, followed by wheat, wheat flour, onions, potatoes, rice, chicken, eggs, and sugar, which rose by as much as 49 percent, she said in a research note on Wednesday.

“The resurgence in food inflation is primarily on the back of supply side effect on food products due to ongoing floods in the country, ” Sohail said.

“VULNERABILITY”

While the Provincial Disaster Management Authority has calculated Sindh’s crop losses at 350 acres of sugarcane, rice and maize, the Sindh Chamber of Agriculture (SCA) said tomato damage alone stretched across multiple districts, including Badin, Thatta, Sajawal, Mirpurkhas, Umer Kot and Tando Muhammad Khan.

“The tomato losses in all these districts are 60 to 70 percent,” said Wafa Lateef Jokhio, general secretary of the SCA’s Badin chapter.

“Not only ketchup companies, but this tomato crop will not even fulfil the requirement of our household consumers,” he said.

The SCA official expressed disappointment with the Sindh government, urging it to “think about climate change.”

“It should improve the canal, drainage system and specially activate its agriculture department to create awareness among the people,” he added.

Tomatoes are a staple in Pakistani households and vital for food processors. Multinationals such as ITT Foods (Private) Limited, National Foods Limited (NFL) and Shangrila Foods use large quantities to manufacture ketchups and sauces.

“There is a major impact to our business because we predominantly operate on tomato, chilly, and sugar,” said Syed Zeeshan Haider, chief executive officer at ITT Foods. “These are being majorly hit by the floods, affecting our supply chain in the process.”

ITT supplies sausages and other processed foods to international markets. Haider said the firm’s teams were working to safeguard farmers as well as supply chains in Umer Kot, Kunri and Badin districts.

NFL has noted on its website that Pakistan already spends about $10 million annually importing tomato paste to bridge shortfalls.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has written to Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb urging a relief package, calling the situation a “national emergency.” In a September 9 letter, the group proposed a guaranteed wheat support price, temporary electricity bill waivers, interest-free loans and fertilizer subsidies to help farmers recover.

“The proposed measures are not merely compensatory — they are essential for triggering a revival of agricultural productivity and restoring confidence among farming communities,” PBF President Khawaja Mehboob ur Rehman said in the letter.

But for farmers in Badin, recovery feels far off.

Noor Muhammad from Badin’s Valieri village said heavy rains had destroyed 10 acres of his tomato crop. He estimated his family suffered losses of Rs200,000 ($710) per acre this season, leaving him unsure if he could sow again.

“How would we feed our children if we will already be under debt while growing the next crop,” he asked. “The landlord will ask for his money.”

Topics: Pakistan Floods

Latest updates

Lyles and Gout Gout advance to world 200m semifinals

Lyles and Gout Gout advance to world 200m semifinals

Saudi economy minister holds talks with EU officials

Saudi economy minister holds talks with EU officials

France’s new prime minister faces a bumpy ride with budget challenges and nationwide strikes ahead

France’s new prime minister faces a bumpy ride with budget challenges and nationwide strikes ahead

Global Infrastructure Forum examines ways to improve quality of life

Global Infrastructure Forum examines ways to improve quality of life

Gold worth 600,000 euros stolen in Paris museum heist

Gold worth 600,000 euros stolen in Paris museum heist

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2025 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.